Manchester City: A mid-summer review

Now that the World Cup is over, attention turns to the forthcoming Premier League season. In his first year in charge at the Etihad Stadium, Manuel Pellegrini impressively returned the Premier League title back to Manchester.

Not only did the Chilean manager bring home the title, he had his team playing some astonishing football in the process. City managed to score a record-breaking 156 goals in all competitions with four stand-out players Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Yaya Toure and Alvaro Negredo scoring more than 20 goals each.

However, some supporters are still not happy with last season's performance as the blues suffered another early exit in the Champions league, failing again to make it past the last-16. This suggests that despite last seasons' success there is still room for Pellegrini to improve the side this summer so they can be more competitive in Europe next term.

It is vital that City utilise the transfer market as there will be an expectation for them to retain the Premier League title. Last season’s title race was close between City, Liverpool and Chelsea and to ensure they can stand their ground once again they need to create a team that can consistently perform. Chelsea appear the biggest threat having signed Cesc Fabregas who can dictate a game, Diego Costa and World Cup star keeper Courtois has returned. Finishing third last season Chelsea, with arguably one of the most tactically astute managers in the league, look to be a threat to Manchester City next season unless they can strengthen their areas of weakness.

There are signs of Pellegrini building a team that can retain the title and here, we take a look at those who have arrived at the club and those who could potentially be on their way.

New signings:

Fernando (Porto, £12m)

Since selling Nigel de Jong, City have been missing a ‘midfield destroyer’. Fernandinho was impressive in his debut season but fellow Brazilian Fernando will offer more solidity and know-how when City have to sit back and defend. The signing of Fernando signals that Pellegrini is adding strength to the side which will hopefully help them soak up the pressure on the big Champions League nights.

Bacary Sagna (Arsenal, costless)

Sagna could possibly replace Pablo Zabaleta at right back who was a Manchester City veteran last season, missing only three matches. Alternatively, he could of been chosen because of his versatility which adds depth to the team. Being able to play across the back four and being exceptional up the wing means that Pellegrini will have Sagna at his disposal for a number of roles.

Willy Caballero (Malaga, £6m)

The Manchester City manager proved he was not afraid of dropping England No 1 goalkeeper Joe Hart last season when his form flopped. With second option Pantilimon, who featured more than first anticipated last season, moving to Sunderland, the signing of Cabellero is a noticeable upgrade. Caballero will likely begin as a No2 but will no doubt help to freshen the impetus and make Joe Hart fight for his position.

Potential signings:

Eliaqium Mangala (Porto)





The French defender is reported to be on the brink of a move to Manchester. The addition of Mangala will add speed, strength and finesse with the ball to the City’s defence. After the exit of homegrown Joelon Lescott and Martin Demichelis still inconsistent, Mangala would be the perfect partner for City skipper Vincent Kompany.

Paul Pogba (Juventus)

Powerful Ivorian Yaya Toure has been linked with a move away from the club and the Pogba is being mooted as the potential replacement. Whether or not Toure will move is unclear, but if he does, Pogba would be the perfect replacement. Although not as strong, Pogba is brilliant in midfield and has an eye for goal too. At 21 the youngster scored 9 goals for Juventus last season and still has room to grow. However, many would agree that Manchester City should convince Yaya to stay as he is an invaluable part of the team and he would be a great threat to them if he were to join a rival team.

Benedikt Howedes (Schalke)

Should the deal for Mangala fall through, Benedikt Howedes would be a suitable second choice. The World Cup winning defender, usually a centre back, has shown his versatility in Brazil and played a crucial role in Germany's famous trophy win. The Schalke captain led his team to a third place finish in last season's Bundesliga, but he could be hungry for more which playing at the Ethiad could give him.

Ross Barkley (Everton)

Ross Barkley drew attention last season and was the standout player at Everton, almost driving the side to an unlikely Champions League spot. Barkley, 20, earnt himself a place in Roy Hodgson's England squad and the Etihad could be the perfect platform for him to grow into a great player. Jack Rodwell could be used as bait to tempt Everton into a sale.

With new signings coming in, it is inevitable that people are going to leave. So far the following players have departed the club:

Costel Pantilimon (Sunderland)

Joleon Lescott (West Brom)

Marcos Lopez (Lille)

Gareth Barry (Everton)

With pre season underway at City and a chunk of the summer still to go there is plenty more room for Pellegrini’s team to grow and defend their title. There is no doubt the Chilean captain will do everything he can to beat his rivals and win back to back titles. Fans may not of been too happy to hear that their team were beaten by Dundee in a pre-season friendly but what they need to remember is that many of their stars were still at the World Cup or on a post-tournament holiday! But, to Dundee's credit, they did beat the champions of England.

City are due to jet off to the USA for games against Sporting Kansas City, AC Milan, Liverpool and Olympiacos which will see players returning from international duty and post-tournament breaks rejoin the team. It will also be the place where a discussion with Yaya Toure will occur with the worst possible outcome being he decides to leave the club.