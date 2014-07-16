Liverpool - Brøndby IF Live Scores of Pre-season Friendly
19:10. Until then, that's all from me Charlie Malam. Thank you for joining me, and VAVEL. Though today may have ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Reds, but there were some glimpses of potential from a number of youngsters. Join us for the next pre-season friendly on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm. Cheers again, and see you next time!

19:08. Next up, Liverpool return to England to travel to Lancashire on Saturday. There, they face Preston North End in a replay of last season's friendly in which they triumphed 4-0 to win the Shankly Shield.

19:06. It was a typical pre-season affair. Kristoffer Peterson's composure and intelligence, and not just for the goal that levelled the score, was impressive. Still, Phil and Ibe were the standouts from today's game. Behind them, others failed to take their chances but the Reds will only grow stronger throughout their pre-season programme.

19:05. Jordon Ibe's pace and Philippe Coutinho's flair and trickery were perhaps the highlights of today's game, with the former a huge part in the equalising goal. Defensive concerns remain, but admittedly that was nothing like the side expected for the opening day game against Southampton.

19:03. That result means the opening game of the post-Luis Suarez era, ends in defeat for the Reds, but they will not be too disheartened. It was very much a reserve side and there were certainly flashes of promise, but Liverpool will probably be reasonably happy with the fitness of his side. Only Tiago Ilori failed to complete 45 minutes, going off half-way through the opening 45 with an injury. Elsewhere, all other outfield players got some action under their belt.

19:00. Not the result the away side wanted, but it was a good test for a second/third strength side. They paid for lapses in concentration at the back-line, and weren't potent enough up front to make up for it. Ibe's chance looks much worse now, but the Thomas Frank's side were threatening from set-pieces and it has to be said that they deserved their late winner.

18:57. That's disappointing for the Reds. Both goals down to defensive mistakes, which they were left to rue last season. They recovered well in the beginning of the second half, with Ibe looking strong. Though, Brøndby's two goals were both superb. Hasani and Nørgaard won't be forgetting about either of those strikes any time soon.

18:55. Hasani - he who hit the bar twice earlier - scores a lovely goal to steal a win over Liverpool, picking the ball just outside the area, jinking through the defence and lifting it over Ward. Poor defending, but Daniel Agger's former side have still yet to lose to the Reds.

90+3' Full time: Brøndby 2-1 Liverpool.

90+1' The home side have surely nicked it with a tremendous goal in the final moments. A long diagonal ball finds Nuñez who passes inside to Hasani who, in John Barnes-esque fashion, dances past four defenders and sends Ward the wrong way to give his side a decent friendly win going into their season on the weekend.

90+1' Brøndby 2-1!

90' Makienok tries to manufacture room in the box to fire away on goal, but the Reds defence managed to keep him out. Three minutes of added time here.

89' Peterson keeps a ball in well, uses neat footwork to get past Almebäck but the cross came back off of him and out for a goal-kick.

88' Lloyd Jones has looked comfortable in possession at the back, but it has been Ibe to steal the show this half. Despite being guilty of wasted opportunities both, him and Coutinho have both looked full of flair today.

87' Only a few minutes left of the game now, with the game very much caught in a deadlock.

86' The Reds give away another costless-kick and Brøndby challenge again as Nuñez rises to head over at the near post.

85' Very much an inexperienced side out here now. Other than Skrtel, Flanagan, Allen, Coady, Wisdom and Ibe, the rest are U21s players who have yet to go out on loan or play in the senior squad.

84' Mishap at the back but substitute goalkeeper Ward recovers to clear. Another let-off for Liverpool as the ball rolls under his foot and almost into the goal.

82' Good chances for both sides there, Rodgers' side have rode their luck after looking the home side hit the woodwork twice from costless-kicks, but equally Ibe shold have just put them 2-1 up. Poor finishing from the winger.

80' Allen gives away a costless-kick around 25-yards from range and costless-kick specialist Hasani steps up and curls one that thrashes the crossbar once again. Jones wasn't getting to it, and the Reds got away with on there. Meanwhile, Danny Ward comes on for Jones.

79' Golden chance for Ibe, but it's wasted! Two-on-one, he pushes forward and can't make his mind up whether to pass or shoot. He tries to place it into the far corner, but the keeper gets down well to stop it. Ibe should have scored, a rare blemish on an otherwise sterling performance.

79' Brøndby cause problems, as Almebäck's cross falls to the head of Phiri but his header is poor. The resulting corner is wasted.

78' Adam Phillips hasn’t seen a lot of the ball in this second half he's a highly regarded the 16-year-old in and around the academy. Phillips is an exciting young attacker who has represented England at youth level.

76' More substitutions from Brøndby, Holst replaced by Almebäck, Durmisi replaced by Da Silva and goalscorer Nørgaard replaced by Phiri.

75' The Danes edging the game here with less than a quarter of an hour remaining.

72' Another sub from the home side, the troublesome Szymanowski comes off for Hasani.

71' Great desire from Flanagan as he rushes onto a ball on the inside-left channel, he fires in towards Allen but his shot on goal is poor and Hradecky isn't challenged.

70' Not too long left now. Can either side find a winner?

69' Hradecky comes rushing out 40-yards to squander a chance but makes the mess of the clearance, the ball falls to a red shirt but the technique is all wrong and rather than scoring into an empty goal, the shot goes out for a throw-in.

68' The home side looking the more likely here, meanwhile Adorjan is down with a head injury but quickly rises to his feet.

67' Peterson runs through on goal, but is adjudged offside. Only marginally, but it was a smart run by the youngster.

66' Makienok does well to muscle off Skrtel and head towards goal, but Jones deals with it comfortably.

65' Brøndby hit the woodwork! Durmisi fires a left-footed costless-kick towards goal and it crashes off the crossbar, and moments later the home side win another dangerous set-piece from just 19 yards. Kahlenberg tries flicking the ball over the wall, but it deflects out for a corner. Close scares for the Reds.

63' Ibe's pace causing problems again. He bursts down the flank, before cutting inside towards the edge of the box and firing a shot towards the far post but Hradecky gets down to it. Weak finish, but he is really showing promise at the age of just 18.

62' Two changes made as the home side look towards their league opener on Sunday. Elmander and Albrechsten make way.

61' Elmander's dangerous low cross towards Makienok is dealt with well by Skrtel.

61' Bit of a scrappy outlook on the game now. Flanagan does superbly to nick possession and stride into the Brøndby half but his final ball is poor.

60' Wisdom pushes forward down the right flank, but his control at the byline is poor and the ball trickles out for a goal kick. What role could the powerful defender play this season? He has been linked with loan moves away, after spending last season away at Derby and helping them to the play-off final where they lost 1-0 to QPR.

58' Liverpool benefitting from all those changes now. Looking solid at the back and full of purpose and intent going forward. Meanwhile, Durmisi goes down with a knock.

57' Tempo has slowed somewhat after the pace and tenacity that the Reds began with in this second half.

55' Great effort from Kahlenberg, as it curls less than a yard wide of Brad Jones' left post.

55' Adorjan loses the ball and tries to atone for his error but commits a foul, giving the home side a decent chance to regain the lead.

53' Makienok floats a cross into the area, but Jones does enough to put Elmander off.

52' Here's the equalising goal: