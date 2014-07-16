Liverpool - Brøndby IF Live Scores of Pre-season Friendly

19:10. Until then, that's all from me Charlie Malam. Thank you for joining me, and VAVEL. Though today may have ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Reds, but there were some glimpses of potential from a number of youngsters. Join us for the next pre-season friendly on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm. Cheers again, and see you next time!

19:08. Next up, Liverpool return to England to travel to Lancashire on Saturday. There, they face Preston North End in a replay of last season's friendly in which they triumphed 4-0 to win the Shankly Shield.

19:06. It was a typical pre-season affair. Kristoffer Peterson's composure and intelligence, and not just for the goal that levelled the score, was impressive. Still, Phil and Ibe were the standouts from today's game. Behind them, others failed to take their chances but the Reds will only grow stronger throughout their pre-season programme.

19:05. Jordon Ibe's pace and Philippe Coutinho's flair and trickery were perhaps the highlights of today's game, with the former a huge part in the equalising goal. Defensive concerns remain, but admittedly that was nothing like the side expected for the opening day game against Southampton.

19:03. That result means the opening game of the post-Luis Suarez era, ends in defeat for the Reds, but they will not be too disheartened. It was very much a reserve side and there were certainly flashes of promise, but Liverpool will probably be reasonably happy with the fitness of his side. Only Tiago Ilori failed to complete 45 minutes, going off half-way through the opening 45 with an injury. Elsewhere, all other outfield players got some action under their belt.

19:00. Not the result the away side wanted, but it was a good test for a second/third strength side. They paid for lapses in concentration at the back-line, and weren't potent enough up front to make up for it. Ibe's chance looks much worse now, but the Thomas Frank's side were threatening from set-pieces and it has to be said that they deserved their late winner.

18:57. That's disappointing for the Reds. Both goals down to defensive mistakes, which they were left to rue last season. They recovered well in the beginning of the second half, with Ibe looking strong. Though, Brøndby's two goals were both superb. Hasani and Nørgaard won't be forgetting about either of those strikes any time soon.

18:55. Hasani - he who hit the bar twice earlier - scores a lovely goal to steal a win over Liverpool, picking the ball just outside the area, jinking through the defence and lifting it over Ward. Poor defending, but Daniel Agger's former side have still yet to lose to the Reds.

90+3' Full time: Brøndby 2-1 Liverpool.

90+1' The home side have surely nicked it with a tremendous goal in the final moments. A long diagonal ball finds Nuñez who passes inside to Hasani who, in John Barnes-esque fashion, dances past four defenders and sends Ward the wrong way to give his side a decent friendly win going into their season on the weekend.

90+1' Brøndby 2-1!

90' Makienok tries to manufacture room in the box to fire away on goal, but the Reds defence managed to keep him out. Three minutes of added time here.

89' Peterson keeps a ball in well, uses neat footwork to get past Almebäck but the cross came back off of him and out for a goal-kick.

88' Lloyd Jones has looked comfortable in possession at the back, but it has been Ibe to steal the show this half. Despite being guilty of wasted opportunities both, him and Coutinho have both looked full of flair today.

87' Only a few minutes left of the game now, with the game very much caught in a deadlock.

86' The Reds give away another costless-kick and Brøndby challenge again as Nuñez rises to head over at the near post.

85' Very much an inexperienced side out here now. Other than Skrtel, Flanagan, Allen, Coady, Wisdom and Ibe, the rest are U21s players who have yet to go out on loan or play in the senior squad.

84' Mishap at the back but substitute goalkeeper Ward recovers to clear. Another let-off for Liverpool as the ball rolls under his foot and almost into the goal.

82' Good chances for both sides there, Rodgers' side have rode their luck after looking the home side hit the woodwork twice from costless-kicks, but equally Ibe shold have just put them 2-1 up. Poor finishing from the winger.

80' Allen gives away a costless-kick around 25-yards from range and costless-kick specialist Hasani steps up and curls one that thrashes the crossbar once again. Jones wasn't getting to it, and the Reds got away with on there. Meanwhile, Danny Ward comes on for Jones.

79' Golden chance for Ibe, but it's wasted! Two-on-one, he pushes forward and can't make his mind up whether to pass or shoot. He tries to place it into the far corner, but the keeper gets down well to stop it. Ibe should have scored, a rare blemish on an otherwise sterling performance.

79' Brøndby cause problems, as Almebäck's cross falls to the head of Phiri but his header is poor. The resulting corner is wasted.

78' Adam Phillips hasn’t seen a lot of the ball in this second half he's a highly regarded the 16-year-old in and around the academy. Phillips is an exciting young attacker who has represented England at youth level.

76' More substitutions from Brøndby, Holst replaced by Almebäck, Durmisi replaced by Da Silva and goalscorer Nørgaard replaced by Phiri.

75' The Danes edging the game here with less than a quarter of an hour remaining.

72' Another sub from the home side, the troublesome Szymanowski comes off for Hasani.

71' Great desire from Flanagan as he rushes onto a ball on the inside-left channel, he fires in towards Allen but his shot on goal is poor and Hradecky isn't challenged.

70' Not too long left now. Can either side find a winner?

69' Hradecky comes rushing out 40-yards to squander a chance but makes the mess of the clearance, the ball falls to a red shirt but the technique is all wrong and rather than scoring into an empty goal, the shot goes out for a throw-in.

68' The home side looking the more likely here, meanwhile Adorjan is down with a head injury but quickly rises to his feet.

67' Peterson runs through on goal, but is adjudged offside. Only marginally, but it was a smart run by the youngster.

66' Makienok does well to muscle off Skrtel and head towards goal, but Jones deals with it comfortably.

65' Brøndby hit the woodwork! Durmisi fires a left-footed costless-kick towards goal and it crashes off the crossbar, and moments later the home side win another dangerous set-piece from just 19 yards. Kahlenberg tries flicking the ball over the wall, but it deflects out for a corner. Close scares for the Reds.

63' Ibe's pace causing problems again. He bursts down the flank, before cutting inside towards the edge of the box and firing a shot towards the far post but Hradecky gets down to it. Weak finish, but he is really showing promise at the age of just 18.

62' Two changes made as the home side look towards their league opener on Sunday. Elmander and Albrechsten make way.

61' Elmander's dangerous low cross towards Makienok is dealt with well by Skrtel.

61' Bit of a scrappy outlook on the game now. Flanagan does superbly to nick possession and stride into the Brøndby half but his final ball is poor.

60' Wisdom pushes forward down the right flank, but his control at the byline is poor and the ball trickles out for a goal kick. What role could the powerful defender play this season? He has been linked with loan moves away, after spending last season away at Derby and helping them to the play-off final where they lost 1-0 to QPR.

58' Liverpool benefitting from all those changes now. Looking solid at the back and full of purpose and intent going forward. Meanwhile, Durmisi goes down with a knock.

57' Tempo has slowed somewhat after the pace and tenacity that the Reds began with in this second half.

55' Great effort from Kahlenberg, as it curls less than a yard wide of Brad Jones' left post.

55' Adorjan loses the ball and tries to atone for his error but commits a foul, giving the home side a decent chance to regain the lead.

53' Makienok floats a cross into the area, but Jones does enough to put Elmander off.

52' Here's the equalising goal:

51' Great response by Liverpool here. Ibe looking a cut above even after just five minutes.

50' Brøndby look slightly rattled by that goal. The Reds, on the other hand, looking hungry for this one now.

49' Ibe's directness and pace has been fantastic to look already. Exactly a year younger than Raheem Sterling, he is a great prospect and him, Sterling and Sturridge could be a frightening frontline in the next few years.

48' What an outstanding run that is from Ibe. The direct winger skilfully gets past a yellow shirt before sprinting down the left wing, running to the byline and cutting inside the area where Peterson is there to put the away side on level terms. Great play by Ibe.

47' 1-1! Liverpool equalise.

46' Not a single player from the first-half remains. Who will be the source of creativity in this half? Adorjan bursts forward with a turn of pace, finding Peterson in space but he is offside.

45' Peterson, Skrtel, Allen, Wisdom, Flanagan, Coady, Ibe, Lloyd Jones, Phillips, Danny Ward and Adorjan have all come on. Let's hope for a little more excitement in this half.

45' Liverpool won six friendlies last summer, losing only to a Celtic team who were already in European action, can they turn this one around? They looked better in the closing minutes of the first 45, but it's a whole new squad in this second half.

18:01. Nice touch from Daniel Agger as he tosses his shirt into the crowd and applauds the home support. They'd love him back at the Brondby Stadium.

18:00. Very distinct pre-season feel about this encounter so far. The Danes haven't been the toughest opposition, but they still remain in the lead after taking advantage of a mistake in the Reds' rearguard. Second half coming up shortly.

17:53. Liverpool have been underwhelming so far, with Borini in particular unspectacular. Brad Smith looked dangerous down the left and Coutinho has been the source of anything dangerous, nicely demonstrating a range of tricks and flicks to dazzle the home defence. However, they still trail after Suso's mistake set Christian Nørgaard up perfectly and he calmly curled straight into the corner of the net to give his side the lead. Other than that, the home side haven't threatened too much. Brøndby stopper Lukas Hradecky has been superb, stopping a number of shots from the likes of Coutinho, Smith and Borini.

Half-time: Brøndby 1-0 Liverpool.

45' Hradecky's poor pass is latched upon by Lucas who fires a shot away. The keeper gets down to it but parries it towards Borini whose shot is poor, and Liverpool waste a good opportunity to get level before the break.

45' Agger commits a silly foul, going through the back of a Brøndby player.

44' Expect wholesale changes at half-time as Brendan Roders tries to add some more prowess up front and give his players on the bench some to time to stretch their legs.

43' Coutinho delivers it into the area and the cross is poor and flies straight into Hradecky's grasp.

42' Coutinho, again, showing off his tricks. A deeply delivered corner is kept in and fired in towards the near post, but Elmander clears. Liverpool enjoying a lot of sustained pressure here as Borini wins a costless-kick from 30-yards.

42' Smith gets forward well again, doing brilliantly to get inside the area but he doesn't get his head up and he should have crossed to Coutinho on the edge of the box.

41' The corner is fruitless. Very little in the way of penetration from the Reds thus far - Coutinho the only man in a red shirt to shown signs of genuine quality, whilst Borini is struggling from a lack of support in the final third as the trio behind him focusing on creating chances.

41' The away side suffering from a lack of pace up front, with Borini yet to impress. Smith does well to push forward and win a corner after trying to fire in a cross following good link-up between himself and Suso.

40' Only a few moments left of the first-half. Very much a pre-season performance from Liverpool so far. Definite lack of cohesion.

39' You can see the goal here:

38' Here's the moment that Liverpool went behind through Nørgaard's strike.

37' Coutinho has stole the show here, again with tremendous footwork. He is toying with the Danish side, but is being let down by a lack of verve elsewhere in his side.

36' Stewart has been getting forward well. On the other flank, Teixiera goes down under a challenge but nothing is given. Liverpool again try an ambitious effort from range, but it is blocked.

35' Rossiter is dispossessed by Syzmanowski, until Suso recovers the ball. He finds Borini through the middle who peels away towards the corner and tries to feed Stewart who is running in on goal, but the pass is blocked. The right idea from the away side.

33' Liverpool building up slowly from the back, Stewart rises well to win a header and the Reds again try to feed Borini but the pass is overhit.

32' The response to falling behind has been good, and in typical style, they've worked the ball across the pitch well, but they've lacked the cutting edge required so far. Syzmanowski has quietened a bit with Kelly in the centre of defence.

31' Coutinho the only bright spark so far, with the rest of the squad lagging. It will be interesting to see how they deal without the zealousness of the playmaker if they take him off at half-time as expected.

30' Brøndby corner delivered by Durmisi, and it falls to Albrechsten, but his header is always rising. Brad Smith guilty of letting the defender get away from him.

28' Home keeper gets down brilliantly to two shots. Coutinho feeds Smith who shoots on goal but Hradecky palms it away, the Brazilian follows up but again the goalkeeper is there to deny the Reds.

27' Coutinho magnificently deceives a few defenders, the ball falls to Agger in the area but the chance is squandered. The away side try to break through the defence as Coutinho plays it to Teixiera who finds Borini the box but his shot is blocked.

26' Kelly has moved into the centre, whilst Stewart is now at right-back. Liverpool picked up the youngster on a costless transfer after Spurs released him recently.

25' Not been a great few minutes for substitute Stewart. The full-back picks up the ball inside the area and danger looks imminent until he slips over and loses the ball.

24' That's a poor mistake, and it's given the home side plenty of momentum. Brendan Rodgers won't be too happy with the playmaker.

23' Suso scuffs a clearance outside the box and sets up Nørgaard, who curls a beauty past Jones to put the home side in front and send the home side into raptures.

23' 1-0 Brøndby!

22' Ilori has been replaced by Kevin Stewart. His injury looked to have been to his hamstring, which could rule him out for a couple of weeks. A disappointing blow for the promising centre-back.

21' The costless-kick was poor and the visitors tried to stretch them with a counter attack, but Teixiera is dispossessed. Meanwhile, Tiago Ilori has gone off with a knock.

20' Full-bloodied tackle by Rossiter is a little late, and Syzmanowski wins a costless-kick. Kahlenberg will deliver it into the area.

19' Kelly's hand ball wins the home side a costless-kick, but a searching long ball is caught by Jones.

18' Liverpool gaining a hold of the game now. Teixiera shoots from outside of the box and forces Hradecky to the floor, but he saves comfortably. The Reds yet really to cause any danger inside the box.

17' Brad Smith fires an early ball into the box which falls to Suso on the opposite flank, he passes inside to the edge of the box and Coutinho's smart skills earn him some space to shoot but his effort is wayward and flies well wide. He has looked very lively so far, hard to believe he was left out of Brazil's World Cup squad.

16' A smart long ball finds Syzmanowski down the left, who has been causing problems for Kelly, but his touch is heavy and Brad Jones comes out to gather.

15' Quarter of an hour in and it's still goalless here. Suso picks up possession on the right, before bursting inside and firing a shot towards the far post. Hradecky puts it out for a corner, which comes to nothing.

14' Liverpool look intent on allowing Borini to strut his stuff. The Italian is playing off the shoulder of the last defender but the midfield are lacking that ball in the final third so far.

13' Great ball into the far post which almost falls to Elmander, looking to spin and shoot on target from the edge of the six-yard box, beating Agger to the ball, but the Reds' defence stays strong and the ball eventually drifts wide.

12' Home fans are chanting ‘We’ve never lost to Liverpool’. They still cherish that Dan Eggen inspired UEFA Cup win at Anfield almost 20 years ago.

11' Syzmanowski twists and turns, beating Kelly before hesitating on a cross and trying again to beat the right-back but the towering right-back regains possession.

10' Brøndby win a corner after Smith blocks a cross, Durmisi's delivery is good but Agger heads clear and Smith sees it out of play.

9' Another delicious through ball from the Brazilian playmaker, but Borini can't quite gather it under his feet. The striker spent last season on loan at Sunderland, and today may help decide whether his future lies at Anfield or elsewhere with the North East club looking to permanently bring the Italian to the Stadium of Light.

8' Up the other end, Coutinho collects the ball on the left flank and cuts inside before trying a right-footed effort but it drifts wide of Hradecky's goal.

7' The delivery isn't bad, taken by Durmisi, but Brad Jones manages to gather it.

7' Good feet by Nørgaard and the forward wins a costless-kick after Lucas Leiva brings him down.

7' Lots of Red Scandinavians in the ground today, but they haven't had any clear cut chances to scream and shout about just yet.

6' You wouldn't think this was the club's first game in so long. Coutinho in particular is looking sharp.

5' Great play by Coutinho with superb feet, he feeds Borini but the pass was a little lightweight and Hradecky comes out to collect. Lovely footwork from the Brazilian.

4' Teixiera's smart ball intended for Coutinho is well cut out by a yellow shirt. Martin Kelly is marauding well down the right flank, it will be a big pre-season for the 24-year-old.

3' This is Brøndby’s final pre-season friendly with the new Danish Superliga season starting this weekend. They are unbeaten in the previous five and drew 1-1 with Bolton here last Thursday.

2' It'll be a tough game for the Reds today, the home side are looking sharp already. Playing a few smart passes through the centre of midfield.

1' It is only 63 days since Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners against Shamrock Rovers, and we're exactly a month away from the 2014-15 Premier League season. Can they build some momentum with a strong showing today?

17:03. We're off. The first friendly of the 2014-15 season has begun in Denmark as the Reds start by playing from left to right.

17:00. It's a wonderful turn-out here, pretty much a packed house in the Brondby Stadium. Daniel Agger exchanges flowers with the Brøndby captain, it is his first return for eight and a half years.

16:59. The players on the pitch, the travelling fans are singing You'll Never Walk Alone, the sun is shining in Copenhagen and erm... Jump by Van Halen, is playing.

16:58. We're only minutes away now. It's not exactly a crucial game, but today represents a decent opportunity for players to impress Rodgers. Pre-season could be make or break for several members of the squad, and so they'll have to prove their worth if they are to be a part of next year's plans.

16:55. The players have been assessing the pitch, and the standing section behind them have been living up to their reputation by making plenty of noise ahead of kick-off.

16:53. Jordan Rossiter will be the visitors man to look today. He lines up alongside Lucas Leiva looking to make his mark and potentially push into the fringe of the senior side. He is only 16-years-old, but is a terrific talent and perhaps the most highly-rated prospect in Melwood at the moment.

16:50. Ten minutes to go! Will Liverpool breeze to a win or could Brøndby spring somewhat of a surprise in a similar ilk to their 1-0 win that dumped the Reds out of the 1995-96 UEFA Cup?

16:47. Have the club's signings so far been of the required quality? Or do they need that little bit more if they are to challenge on four fronts next season? including a return to the highest stage, the Champions League.

16:45. It's been an eventful summer for the Reds so far, with the £75 million departure of Luis Suárez who has earlier been described as a "100% Barca player" despite not yet being unveiled. Furthermore, Liverpool have spent a fair amount of money on a number of signings, but fans still aren't happy after witnessing Arsenal steal Alexis Sánchez, Chelsea seal delas for Filipe Luis, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas, whilst Manchester United supposedly close in on a deal for Arturo Vidal and Manchester City edge closer to sealing a deal for impressive centre-back Eliaquim Mangala.

16:40. For those that did feature for their countries in Brazil, they won't return to domestic action until LFC fly to America for the International Champions Cup.

16:36. You can expect Liverpool, regardless of the score, to field an entirely different team in the second half as Rodgers gets an early chance to assess his squad without those having played in the World Cup.

16:33. Rodgers has confirmed that Emre Can should at least take part in the club's next friendly fixture on Saturday.

16:30. We're just half-an-hour away from the Reds getting their 2014-15 season underway.

16:25. Boss Thomas Frank has won just 13 of his 34 competitive matches in charge of the Scandinavians. Will he be on the end of another defeat tonight? Tweet me your predictions @CharlieMalam.

16:23. Brøndby Bench: Falkesgaard, Almebäck, Nuñez, Thygesen, Phiri, Dumic, Hasani, Da Silva, Crone.

16:20. Meanwhile, Daniel Agger has been given the armband tonight as he returns to his old club. "It's great for him to come back," said the Ulsterman.

16:18. Speaking on the omission of a few big names, Rodgers said: "Rickie [Lambert] started training on Monday. Emre Can has looked very good in training but has twisted his ankle."

16:16. Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has been speaking ahead of the game. “Pre-season was key for us last season. We want to ensure we get no injuries and develop our fitness.”

16:13. Brøndby XI: Hradecky, Semb, Albrechsten, Ømskov, Kahlenberg, Syzmanowski, Makienok, Elmander, Holst, Durmisi, Nørgaard.

16:10. Emre Can is not included because he has a minor niggle, according to respected Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce.

16:09. LFC Bench: Ward, Allen, Ibe, Coady, Skrtel, Flanagan, Adorjan, Phillips, Wisdom, Lloyd Jones, Peterson, Stewart

16:07. The Reds seem to be in a 4-2-3-1, with Suso, Teixiera and Coutinho the creative three behind Borini. Jordan Rossiter makes his first senior appearance.

16:06. Liverpool XI: Brad Jones, Kelly, Ilori, Agger (C), Smith, Lucas, Rossiter, Coutinho, Suso, Teixiera, Borini.

16:04. The teams are in!

16:02. "@LFC: Here's where it all begins for #LFC in 2014-15 @BrondbyIF "

16:00. We're just an hour away from kick-off tonight. What are your predictions for tonight's game?

15:58. With that kind of dedication, Lambert is sure to become a fan favourite at Anfield. He may get his first run-out on Saturday, at Preston.

15:56. Lambert said: "Probably for the first time in my career I've been looking forward to pre-season - and it's not bad for a 32-year-old to be saying that! This [early start] is what I have to do now; it's no longer a choice for me, really. I know my body and know what I've got to do, to get into the same shape as everybody else and it tends to be that I need to do a little bit more."

15:53. Rickie Lambert has explained why he cut short his holiday to begin pre-season training as he plans to hit the ground running at Liverpool. The striker reported to Melwood one week earlier than he was required to, following his trip to Brazil as part of England's World Cup squad.

15:50. Tonight's venue is the Brøndby Stadium, home of tonight's opposition. It seats approximately 29,000 spectators and is renowned for 'Faxe Tribunen', the only non-seater section of the stadium. It is renowned throughout Denmark because of the loud and devoted fans, similarly to the Kop at Anfield.

15:47. The most notable omissions from the travelling squad are: Emre Can, Ryan McLaughlin, Rafa Paez, Jack Robinson, Oussama Assaidi and Jose Enrique who have not flew to Denmark for unknown reasons.

15:45. A host of the squad are U21s and U18s have travelled, including defender Kevin Stewart who signed a professional contract with the club earlier this month. Goalkeeper Larence Vigouroux has not travelled however.

15:44. The 23-man Liverpool squad for tonight's game is as follows: Goalkeepers - Brad Jones, Danny Ward. Defenders - Daniel Agger, Tiago Ilori, Martin Skrtel, Lloyd Jones, Andre Wisdom, Kevin Stewart, Martin Kelly, Jon Flanagan, Brad Smith. Midfielders - Kristian Adorjan, Suso, João Carlos Teixeira, Joe Allen, Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho, Conor Coady, Jordan Rossiter, Adam Phillips. Forwards - Jordon Ibe, Fabio Borini, Kristoffer Peterson,

15:39. "Liverpool are an important part of our club's history, and the friendly match on July 16th is therefore a perfect way to mark Brøndby's 50th anniversary and also an ideal last pre-season match for our squad."

15:36. Per Rud, the sporting director at Brøndby spoke about the friendly after it's announcement: "We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC here. They are one of the world's biggest and most popular clubs, and we hope that a great deal of Brøndby fans and also Scandinavian fans of LFC will take part in this unique experience at Brondby Stadium."

15:33. Tonight will not be the first time the two clubs have met. The Danes knocked the Reds out of the UEFA Cup back in 1995 when Dan Eggen's goal was enough to see them through the Second Round 2nd leg clash following a 0-0 draw in the 1st leg. You can see the highlights from that game here:

15:31. Ones to look out for: Club captain Thomas Kahlenberg, who has 41 caps for Denmark and has scored 30 league goals in over 100 appearances for the club, 23-year-old forward Simon Makienok who has 33 goals in 73 appearances and 19-year-old South African Lebogang Phiri who broke into the side last season and impressed enough to earn an international call-up with the Bafana. Andrew Hjulsager is another. A pacey right-winger with an eye for goal, he became the second youngest goalscorer in the club's history with an outstanding goal on his debut at the age of 18.

15:29. Elsewhere, Danish veteran Martin Albrechtsen is another one who has played in England. The 34-year-old has represented both West Brom and Derby County during a 16-year career and has been back in Denmark for several years before switching to Brøndby in 2012.

15:27. Drengene Fra Vestegnen's squad will largely be unfamiliar to most, except for the inclusion of Johan Elmander.. The Swede returned to Brøndby on a costless transfer in June having scored 22 goals for them in a two-year spell earlier in his career, following a failed spell at Galatasaray which led to a loan stint at Norwich City. He scored just one goal in 28 appearances at Carrow Road, as they were relegated.

15:24. Tonight's opposition, Brøndby, are situated on the western outskirts of Copenhagen and finished 4th in last season's Danish Superliga, qualifying for the Europa League Third Qualifying Round but missing out on Champions League football by just four points. However, they have experienced a monumental turn around recently considering the club announced bankruptcy in May 2013 before being saved by investors.

15:21. The game marks the first return to Brøndby for Daniel Agger, who Liverpool bought from the Danish club back in 2005 for £6 million. He has since made over 175 league appearances for the club, and will be a welcome homecoming for the towering centre-back. At his previous club, Agger made 34 appearances over two seasons, scoring five goals.

15:19. The Spaniard continued: "Liverpool always play good games in pre-season; the games in America are going to be good for us because the players and the team are going to improve."

15:17. Speaking ahead of the club's pre-season campaign, Suso told lfctour.com: "We are working every day, double sessions with the team. We have big games in America as well and I think they will work for us, because we have to get fitness and improve as a team. Training and fitness is really important, but games are too because you are going to play games every weekend."

15:15. Liverpool's squad is likely to contain mostly youngsters, but players who spent last season elsewhere such as Fabio Borini and Suso may get a chance to prove themselves worthy of featuring in Brendan Rodgers' plans for next season. The most established players expected to feature include Daniel Agger, Martin Skrtel, Phllippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva.

15:12. None of those four fresh faces will feature in today's friendly. Can has been left out of the travelling squad, Lallana is still on holiday after the World Cup and Marković only completed his move yesterday, so has yet to train with the club. Lambert meanwhile, returned a week early to help ensure he is in good shape for the upcoming season, but hasn't travelled.

15:09. The Reds have made a series of signings already this summer, the latest of whom is Lazar Marković. They have spent approximately £59 million on Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Emre Can and the Serbian. Here was the highly-rated 20-year-old unveiled yesterday at Melwood:

15:07. The Reds have been back in training for several days, here you can see some of the footage of the lads back in action. Emre Can, the second signing of the summer, has been involved but he has not travelled to Scandinavia.

15:06. Today's game is Liverpool's first since a post-season friendly against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin. The Reds prevailed 4-0 as a side consisting of youngsters and fringe player brushed aside the Irish side. You can see the highlights here:

15:03. Today will be the first of several pre-season friendlies for the club. In three days time, they face Preston at Deepdale for the second successive year before flying out to USA. There, they will face AS Roma at Fenway Park before participating in the International Champions Cup and facing Olympiacos, Manchester City and AC Milan in various venues with the possibility of a final, where they could play one of Manchester United, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Inter Milan. Afterwards, they will fly back for a final game against Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on the 10th of August.

15:00. Hello and a warm welcome to VAVEL UK, I'm Charlie Malam and you've joined us for live coverage of Liverpool's first pre-season friendly of the 2014-15 season as they travel to Denmark to face Brøndby IF. The World Cup's over, and now the Reds are back underway as they prepare for the 17th of August, when they face Southampton in the first league game of the campaign.