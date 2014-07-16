Brondby IF 2-1 Liverpool FC Highlights

Liverpool faced Brondby today at Brondby Stadion in Denmark. The Reds went behind through a goal from Christian Norgaard, who curled a shot in to the corner of Brad Jones goal after Suso scuffed his clearance. Liverpool equalised just after half time after a goal from Kristoffer Peterson, who scored with what could have been his first touch. Jordan Ibe pulled the ball back after running half the length of the pitch to put the ball in. However, the Reds went behind again in injury time after a slaloming run from Hasani finsihed in a shot into the back of Brad Jones net.

This is not an ideal start to Brendan Rodgers pre-season and he will hope for improvement in the upcoming games before the Premier League begins.