Liverpool 1-2 Brøndby: Post-match reaction.

Liverpool got their 2014-15 pre-season campaign underway yesterday when they took on Daniel Agger's former team Brøndby IF in Denmark. Despite Jordon Ibe and Philippe Coutinho both impressing, Liverpool eventually lost 2-1 to two wonderful goals from Christian Nørgaard and Ferhan Hasani's dribble through the Red defence.

Overall, the game had a distinctly pre-season feel to it. The aim was to improve fitness, and two different sides both enjoyed 45 minutes. The only one not to complete all that allocated time was Tiago Ilori who went off injured in the 22nd minute.

Rodgers was nevertheless satisfied with the test provided for his team, who began preparations for 2014-15 just last Monday, whilst the Danish start their league campaign on Sunday and even more so with the atmosphere afforded by the locals.

"Wherever Liverpool go in the world, we always attract the maximum supporters," the Northern Irishman told reporters after the final whistle.

"I've got to say congratulations to Brondby - we have been received here very well, the people have been great, with great support and a great atmosphere. I wish them luck for the coming season."

Though the Reds lost, Rodgers earmarked Ibe as one of the side's star men. The 18-year-old was a huge part in Liverpool's equaliser, as he marauded down the flank before cutting inside the box to find Kristoffer Peterson who fired home.

"It's going to be interesting for me to look at his [Jordon's] development over pre-season," Rodgers added. "You saw tonight that he's a really exciting young player. He's still only 18 years of age.

"He had a wonderful piece of skill and run for the goal, a good assist. That's something that we're looking to improve in Jordon - to score more goals and assists.

"He's disappointed with his first touch when he was through on goal. He's an exciting talent who is very good in the one-v-one and works very hard at his game.

"We give him time; I don't necessarily need young players to be ready at 17 or 18, but certainly by 20 or 21, we want them to be ready.

"He's a different type of player [to Raheem Sterling], but certainly both players like to beat people and commit defenders. They are very aggressive with the ball. It's just looking at the next stage of his development so hopefully he can consistently do that."

Meanwhile, Peterson had praise of his own for Ibe. "He's a top player and it's thanks to him that I scored the goal," Peterson reflected to Liverpoolfc.com shortly after the final whistle in Denmark.

"It's a dream come true to score a goal, but it doesn't matter really. I thought we did well, for the first game. We have been training really hard. It will come; it's only the first game of the season."

Elsewhere, Liverpool's captain for the match Daniel Agger was overwhelmed by the reception he received from the home supporters. The tall Danish centre-back was a youth graduate of Brøndby's academy and went on to make 34 appearances, scoring five goals in between 2004 to 2006 before making the switch to Merseyside.

"Everything was really emotional for me. I haven't been here for so many years and that was the reaction I got. It was overwhelming.

"It was good to be back. I really miss this place, I have some really good memories from here and they all came back on the pitch."

Speaking on behalf of Agger and his future, Rodgers said: "Daniel is one of a number of excellent players that we have playing at the back. He has been unfortunate in the time that I've been at the club because the big issue for Dan has been his availability.

"He has been out injured for a number of games - some of that has just been unfortunate. He's an excellent player, an international captain and he's had a very good career at Liverpool.

"He's at a good age, 29, and his experience can be good for us this season. He signed a new contract last season. He has just been unfortunate with injuries," insisted the Ulsterman.

"You saw tonight in the first half that he's an excellent player, a very good footballer and someone that is an important member of our squad."

Liverpool next play on Saturday, where they will make the short trip to Preston for a repeat of last season's pre-season friendly in which the Reds won 4-0.