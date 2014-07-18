Liverpool FC – Analysis of an Attack 2013-14
Liverpool FC – Analysis of an Attack 2013-14

This article first appeared on The Tomkins Times on May 14th, 2014.

I don’t think it’s just his (Luis Suarez) responsibility… To get into Champions League you need 70 odd goals…. To get into the top four you certainly need to score in the higher 60s into the 70s…. We’ve got a 40 goal striker (Suarez) and we still have to get 30 goals from somewhere else….maybe do that little bit more on set-pieces…

Brendan Rodgers interview on 28th November 2012.

The 2013-14 season has seen Liverpool score a staggering 101 goals in the Premier League at a rate of 2.66 goals per game. This is quite a contrast to last season when Liverpool averaged 1.87 goals per game. While defending has been a concern all season, the attacking department has flourished and has been the main reason behind our surprise title challenge this season, considering our main aim was to get into Champions League. This article aims to analyse Liverpool’s attacking performance over the course of 2013-14 season. The progress throughout the season has been remarkable. Rodgers has made few changes this season depending on the opposition and also tested out few different systems and formations depending on the players available to him. His decision to play Steven Gerrard in a deeper role in the latter part of the season has proved to be a masterstroke.

Early season clean sheets:

Liverpool started the 2013-14 league campaign with three straight 1-0 wins over Stoke City, Aston Villa and Manchester United. All three goals were scored by Daniel Sturridge. With Luis Suarez suspended, Iago Aspas partnered Daniel Sturridge but his overall effect on these games was minimal. Liverpool scored all three goals in the first half of each game and were vulnerable in the second half. The playing style of Brendan Rodgers was quite evident in these opening games and if the previous season was about implementing his philosophy, this season was about end product.

Brendan Rodgers’ main enemy last season was inconsistency. Liverpool needed a solid start and the consistency had to be maintained over the course of the season. With Liverpool’s rival for the Champions league spot, Tottenham Hotspur, spending €121.875.000 (via TransferMarkt) in the summer transfer window, the good start to the season was even more critical.

Liverpool’s passing wasn’t a problem in the opening games but the lack of pace upfront was key. Aspas isn’t the quickest of forwards and filling the boots of Luis Suarez is tough.

Liverpool lacked natural width, with Sterling only making a few substitute appearances in the opening three games. The team as a whole couldn’t get into a rhythm and there were very few glimpses of team work in these games. Too many of the passes were spread out to the wings rather than being played centrally. If Sturridge dropped into midfield, no one was present up top to collect the pass, with Aspas moving wider on many occasions.

With Liverpool opting to build up from back, too much time was spent in our own half and there was less penetration into the opponent’s half.

Lucas was preferred in the defensive midfielder role, while Gerrard and Henderson anchored the midfield. Coutinho was preferred to play in the front 3 of the 4-3-3 rather than a more athletic Sterling.

This was the set-up when Liverpool opted to play out from the back. The two centre-backs would spread out while the two wing-backs would push higher up. Brendan Rodgers stressed the importance of playing out from the back on numerous occasions, since his philosophy revolved around this.

“When we have the football everybody’s a player. The difference with us is that when we have the ball we play with 11 men, other teams play with 10 and a goalkeeper.” (Rodgers 2012)

Mignolet, fresh from a solid season with Sunderland, saved a penalty in the opening game against Stoke City. The role of goalkeeper in Brendan Rodgers’ system is key as the build-up phase starts from him. Pepe Reina was perfect for this role but his poor form in his last two seasons at Anfield forced a loan move to Napoli. Mignolet needed time to settle into this system since his role at Sunderland was quite different. In Sunderland’s 2012-13 campaign, he made a total of 620 passes at an average of 16.32 per game. But the total number of successful passes was 261 at an average of 6.87 per game, with a pass completion rate of 42%. On the contrary, this season, he has completed 425 of his 613 passes at a rate of 69%. His involvement in the build up phase and playing out from the back is vital to Liverpool’s start to the season.

This particular move against Aston Villa had 36 passes, and lasted 1 minute and 35 seconds:

Building up from back and circulating the ball around the halfway line was part of Rodgers’ philosophy, but runners in the middle were absent. Iago Apsas (9) in this instance should have dropped into the middle to receive a pass but he instead stayed wide. Sterling wasn’t given much game time and Liverpool, on the whole, were still finding their rhythm in these opening fixtures.

The game against Notts County in the League Cup provided the opportunity to experiment with the new arrival Luis Alberto and also to play the likes of Wisdom and Ibe. Liverpool needed extra time to seal the victory, but there were a few signs of improvement in the team’s play. Sturridge’s first goal involved some clinical passing in Liverpool’s midfield between Allen, Gerrard and Alberto.​

Sunderland and Crystal Palace:

Luis Suarez returned from his ban and started alongside Daniel Sturridge for the first time this season against Sunderland. Liverpool’s threat from quick penetration from their own half was evident, as it was in the following game against Crystal Palace. Liverpool looked sharper in their threat going forward. The game against the Black Cats also saw Liverpool ending their second half goal scoring ‘jinx’.

Playing a 4-3-3 system, Liverpool played two natural strikers for the first time this season. They weren’t just goalscorers, and the chemistry between them was evident from last season. The coordination between them, the off-the-ball movements and the awareness between them were much needed in the attack.

The move to field both the players in the same line up was key to Liverpool’s attack. The advantage of having two attacking forwards in the team meant either could drop deep to receive but still have a man in the attacking zone. So the chance of getting from the defensive to attacking phase is very high and also quick. A simple long pass would be able to turn defence into attack quickly. The constant movement between them would also disrupt the defensive organisation of the opponent and also the chances of utilising the opponent’s high defensive line. The constant rotation of position between Sturridge and Suarez was evident and later, Sterling joined them to form a formidable three-man partnership in attack.

Against Sunderland, Liverpool scored the first of their nine goals from counter attacks. Gaining possession from a corner, they were quick to move from the defensive to attacking phase. The movement of Henderson dragged one of the centre-backs wide, which created space for Suarez to move into and score.

Liverpool were clearly improving with each game and Brendan Rodgers decided to test a new system against Newcastle, West Brom and Arsenal. He replaced the 4-3-3 system with 5-3-2; having previously tested it a few times last season. Arsenal exposed the frailties in the Liverpool set-up, while Newcastle took a deserved point, after playing the entire second half with 10 men. West Brom couldn’t manage to produce a result. Nevertheless, Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers learnt the drawbacks in the 5-3-2. The Reds didn’t have the right personnel to play this formation. Against Arsenal in particular, Liverpool were outplayed in all departments. Arsenal’s players exploited the spaces left by the two Liverpool wing-backs.

Arsenal also had numerical superiority in the centre of the pitch. One factor was that Gerrard isn’t the quickest of movers and couldn’t cope with the movement of Cazorla, Ramsey and Rosicky. Henderson was still finding his form and Lucas didn’t have any significant impact on the game. Liverpool wanted to play both the strikers together, using the 5-3-2, but the link between midfield and attack was missing. The strikers would often be isolated with no connection to the midfield. Liverpool midfielders had to track the runs of the opposition full-backs and midfielders. This meant that the strikers were left to attack on their own and the wing-backs, who were supposed to help out in attack, were too cautious, with the threat of Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil and Giroud present in the Liverpool half. When the Reds lost the ball in transition, they would end up in a 3v2 situation.

The 5-3-2 system was then dropped for the home game against Fulham and Liverpool won the game comprehensively. Rodgers’ side then faced Everton at Goodison Park, and were in control of the game until Allen was replaced by Victor Moses. The away side dominated the midfield battle but the arrival of Moses meant that Everton had the chance to attack the space left by Allen in midfield.

Everton then took control of the game and created a large number of chances.

The two home games against Norwich will be remembered for the brilliance of Luis Suarez but a Steven Gerrard injury during the game against West Ham meant that Liverpool would face a different kind of challenge in their upcoming fixtures.

The Absence of Steven Gerrard:

With Gerrard absent for the games in December, Liverpool needed their other players to step up against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Rodgers decided to use the 4-3-3 in these games with Henderson, Lucas and Allen forming the middle three. With Sturridge out injured, Sterling, Coutinho and Suarez formed the attacking trio. Joe Allen was approaching his Swansea form with good performances against Everton, Norwich and West Ham. Henderson’s work rate was much needed in these games and he started to form a solid partnership with Allen in midfield. Liverpool also started to show their ability to press the opposition and win back possession using the “6 seconds rule”.

Daniel Sturridge’s injury also gave a chance to Raheem Sterling, after his disappointing start to the season. Sterling needed some freedom to attack for his game to improve.

Henderson, though, started to prove his incredible value to the team in this period. He isn’t the most skilful of all players but he compensates for his weaknesses with pure hard work and determination to succeed at Liverpool. His late runs into the box and excellent passing were regularly evident during this period. His work rate also meant that he could be used as a pressing trigger.

This run in between two centre-backs allowed Luis Suarez to score against Tottenham Hotspur. His movement created space in front of Dawson, which Suarez ran into and was able to receive the pass. Joe Allen also does a similar job, when played in the team. As seen below against Norwich City recently.

Henderson pressing: