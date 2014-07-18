Manchester City want £15m for Serbian starlet

According to Goal.com, Manchester City are demanding £15m for Matija Nastasić.

AS Roma are leading the chase for the 21-year-old who joined the blues in an £8m deal in 2012, but Inter Milan and former club Fiorentina are also interested in bringing the central-defender back to Serie A.

The Premier League champions have already agreed a £31.6m deal with FC Porto's Eliaquim Mangala who is expected to be announced as a Manchester City player when he returns from his post-World Cup holiday at the start of August. The signing of Mangala will take City's non-homegrown quota to 19 (two above the Premier League limit), and although Nastasić currently qualifies as an Under-21 player, that will change next season.

Central defenders Vincent Kompany, Eliaquim Mangala, Martin Demichelis and Karim Rekik are believed to be above Nastasić in the club's pecking order and Manuel Pellegrini is willing to listen to offers for the Serbian.