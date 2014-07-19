Preston North End 1-2 Liverpool FC Highlights

Liverpool faced off against Preston North End this afternoon in their second pre-season friendly, following a narrow defeat to Denmark's Brondby IF. The two teams also squared off against each other last year, with Liverpool running out 4-0 winners. However, moments before half time, Josh Brownhill was gifted a golden opportunity to give Preston the lead, with the ball falling to his feet just yards away from the goal line after a spectacular effort from Garner was saved by Brad Jones. However, just under half an hour into the second half, Liverpool equalised thanks to a superb curling shot from Suso after Jordan Ibe made yet another brilliant run before teeing up the Spaniard on the edge of the box. Minutes later, youngster Jordan Rossiter won the ball back for the reds and released Jordan Ibe, who got his second assist of the game after pulling the ball back for Kristoffer Peterson. It was the Swedes second first team goal for the Merseyside club, after scoring the equaliser in Wednesday's game against Brondby shortly before the hosts took the lead again.

Liverpool will now travel to America with high hopes of impressing on their pre-season tour.