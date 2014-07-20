Thierry Henry - Arsenal: The story so far

The love affair between Arsenal and Thierry Henry technically ended back in 2007 when the talismanic striker opted for a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, on his quest for a Champions League winners medal. A loan move during the MLS closed season and the unveiling of a statue outside the Emirates Stadium in recent years has proven the mutual respect between the two is very much alive.

Since departing the 36-year-old has turned out twice against his beloved Gunners, once in a competitive fixture for Barca and a pre-season friendly for current side New York Red Bulls. The former ex-Monaco man will come up against his friends once more when Arsenal travel stateside to play the Red Bulls this Saturday.

Henry first came back to town at a time when Arsene Wenger was enjoying a terrific Premier League campaign, with his young team sat just four points behind leaders Manchester United. Two strong attacking sides came head to head in the quarter-finals of club football’s most prestigious competition. Arguably one of the greatest selection of players to have ever graced the game, Blaugrana arrived with Messi, Ibrahimovic and Xavi to face off with the club they beat to win the same tournament in Paris. With Henry sat on the bench, controversial Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with an exquisite chip just after half-time. He doubled his account 13 minutes later as he thundered a shot past the hapless Manuel Almunia between the sticks.

This seemingly spurred the home side on and Walcott, donning the iconic number 14 shirt, made an appearance with a quarter of an hour remaining. The teenager proved to be the catalyst for a famous comeback under the Emirates floodlights as he slotted the ball under Victor Valdes. Already receiving untold applause warming up on the touchline, Henry finally got his chance. Despite being early April, this was to be the Frenchman’s sixth game of a poor season. The momentum was with the North Londoners and Barcelona were subsequently playing deeper, the forwards were hardly getting a touch. Cesc Fabregas managed to level things up after Carles Puyol brought his fellow Spaniard down in the penalty area. Without making an impact Titi left the turf to a standing ovation from Catalans and Gooners alike. The reverse fixture heralded too much importance for an out of favour Henry and was ultimately left on the bench for the full 90.

After netting on 43 occasions in Spain and lifting seven separate pieces of silverware, Henry's contract was allowed to peter out and the search for a new club began. Previously in his career the boy from Essonne expressed his desire to live in the city of New York, another one of his dreams came to fruition as he joined the ranks in a much improving Major Soccer League. His career in the USA has been an impressive one, helping the franchise to a first trophy in 17-years whilst rocketing to the top of their assist table (37). The Red Bulls were invited alongside Boca Juniors and PSG to the annual Emirates Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain proved a stern test for the yanks and managed to claim a 2-2 draw. Arsenal threw away a two goal lead against their Argentine counterparts, which set up a grandstand finish on the final day. Henry was bestowed with the captaincy and produced a fine performance that included so much of what many had become accustomed to during his nine-year stint in England. Effortless back-heels, nutmegs and dangerous costless-kicks put him head and shoulders above the rest. A late Kyle Bartley own goal was enough to equal Robin van Persie’s early strike, enabling the legend to get one over on his former club, whom he attempted to play for during the game but the referee decided against it.

Arsenal travel to one of the world’s most iconic cities on the back of a 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood in what has been a terse preparation for the Community Shield next month. Match fitness and brand promotion comes ahead of the result in situations such as this with the latter possibly being hindered by a bit of Va Va Voom.