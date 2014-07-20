Liverpool close in on £20 million Dejan Lovren deal

Croatian central defender Dejan Lovren could be a Liverpool player within the coming days, if reports are to be believed.

According to Sportske Novosti, Lovren will follow ex-Southampton teammates Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert by making the move to Anfield, in a deal that could be worth £20 million.

Lovren has been Brendan Rodgers top defensive target of the summer, but reports in Croatia suggest that a deal is now imminent and Merseyside's reliable The Times journalist Tony Barrett has recently echoed those reports, suggesting an agreement is close.

The only sticking point is the pricing difference, with the Croatian source quoting a price closer to £16 million with Barrett claiming a £20 million fee. Nevertheless, any fee would take Liverpool's summer spending close to the region of £90 million, with Luis Suárez' £75 million departure set to fund further purchases.

Despite finishing second in 2013/2014, Liverpool conceded 50 goals and Rodgers is said to have chosen the 25-year-old defender as the man to pair Mamadou Sakho in the Reds' back-line.

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman recently confirmed his desire to see the defender stay despite his "not very proper" attitude, but Lovren has been edging for a move for some time despite only a one-year stay on the South Coast.

He is set to sign a four-year contract soon, joining Loïc Rémy who also looks set to move up north to Merseyside in a £8.5 million deal with Queens Park Rangers.