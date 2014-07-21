Liverpool - AS Roma Live Scores of Pre-season Friendly

02:40. That's all from me tonight folks, hopefully you've enjoyed the commentary despite the poor result. Make sure you join us again on Sunday, where we'll be covering Liverpool's next pre-season friendly. Until then, thanks for joining us and make sure you keep coming back to Liverpool VAVEL for all the latest goings on at Anfield. Good bye.

02:37. No need to read too much into that loss. It's only pre-season and that was no way near what the side will look like on the 17th of August as the season starts against Southampton. A disappointment to lose, but by no means is the "post-Luis Suárez era" all doom and gloom.

02:35. The Giallorossi begin their US tour with a victory, but Liverpool will be looking for a better result on Sunday night when they take on Olympiakos in the start of the International Champions Cup.

02:33. That's a second defeat in three pre-season games, but it was a very narrow one and again, the opposition have nicked it very late on. Regardless of the result, a good work-out for the players with various youngsters and seniors getting lots of gametime in humid conditions.

02:30. Disappointing end to a distinctly pre-season game. It's the same outcome as two years ago, with Roma winning via a one goal margin. Brendan Rodgers and Reds fans will be disappointed that Fabio Borini was forced off early on with an injury, but Emre Can and Sebastian Coates put in solid performances, whilst Philippe Coutinho was perhaps Liverpool's best player.

FT: Liverpool 0-1 AS Roma.

90+1' That's harsh on Liverpool, who otherwise have been defensively solid. Very scrappy goal for Rudi García's Roma, but after a largely tedious game, last season's Serie A runners-up have nicked it.

89' It's a last-minute winner for Roma. That's very fortunate. After some late pressure, Borriello forces Agger into deflecting the ball towards hiw own goal off of his knee, it goes through Robinson's legs and Jones can't react quickly enough. That'll go down as an own-goal for the Dane.

89' GOAL! Roma 1-0.

88' Jones is forced into a good stop after Sanabria goes past the still-standing Agger, before firing a shot from a difficult angle. Late pressure here from Roma.

86' Skrtel nicks the ball from Destro and Phillips picks it up, finding Henderson in the final-third but his touch is poor. Uçan picks it up and Phillips goes rushing in to atone for his error but his tackle is very rash. Henderson comes over to cool the situation and the substitute earns a yellow. García is furious, until he smiles at Rodgers, clearly apologetic.

85' Phillips comes on for Coutinho, who has been the best player for Liverpool again tonight. He goes off to a rousing applause.

84' This looks destined for a draw, but 16-year-old Adam Phillips is preparing to come on in Rodgers' final experiment of the night.

83' Lucas with a very late tackle, which earns him a yellow card. Standard Lucas Leiva.

81' Liverpool have looked very solid with a makeshift defence against a strong Roma side tonight, and there's certainly been positives for Rodgers to take away from the game, but it's been quite a dull spectacle.

80' 0-0 still. If this games ends in a draw there will be penalty kicks to decide a winner.

78' Henderson already pressing, despite only just coming on. Him and Emre Can make quite an industrious midfield, and one which Liverpool fans will be looking forward to seeing throughout the 2014-15 campaign.

77' Slow pace to the game again here. Suso comes on for Ibe, who has got a good 76 minutes under his belt. Jordan Henderson, too, comes on for Allen.

75' Suso being brought on by Brendan Rodgers, as he looks to steal a win late on.

72' Coutinho runs with the ball and tries to find Peterson with a creative pass, but the ball is read by the Italian defence.

71' Not long left now, can either side find a breakthrough?

70' It's from a decent distance and Paredes steps up for a right-footed effort, it's driven with pace and flies high over the crossbar. Poor from the attacking midfielder.

69' Uçan weaves his way into the box but can't find space to shoot. Paredes recovers, but the ball in finds no-one. Allen dangles out a leg and gifts the Italians a costless-kick.

67' Another sub from Rodgers. Kelly comes off for Coady.

66' Costless-kick for Liverpool on the right side, and Coutinho delivers it but Agger takes it off the head of Skrtel, who looked to be heading on goal, and the Dane's connection is poor. Wasted chance.

65' Both teams have been better since the break. Coutinho shining once again. His composure in tight spaces has been noteworthy.

64' Roma come forward themselves through substitute Urby Emanuelson, eventually winning a corner but Uçan's delivery isn't great and nothing comes of the set-piece.

63' Peterson adds an immediate impact as he picks up the ball and bursts down the right flank with intent. He drives into the box before firing on goal, Lobont palms it out and it falls to Coutinho from 30-yards but his shot is blocked.

62' Coutinho tries to pick out Peterson after a neat turn, but Lobont comes out to pick it up.

62' Skorupski has also been replaced by Lobont in the Roma goal.

61' Difficult to comprehend all those changes, but Totti, Cole and Nainggolan are a few of those going off. Borriello and Uçan two of the fresh faces.

60' Eight subs for Roma and two for Liverpool. Kris Peterson and Daniel Agger come on for Lambert and Coates.

60' An hour in and we're still goalless here. Lambert and Totti, two of the oldest on the pitch, the only two who have looked close to changing that so far.

59' Roma causing problems as they push forward but Totti's pass is overhit and runs all the way through to Jones. The 37-year-old veteran looks to have strained a muscle as he holds his thigh.

58' That man again, Coutinho's outside-of-the-foot pass finds Lambert inbetween two men and he looks up and fires a powerful effort towards the near post, but Skorupski palms it out for a corner. Great effort from the 32-year-old for Liverpool's first troubling shot on target tonight.

57' Magnificent feet from Coutinho as he outwits a man, bursts forward and tries to play Ibe but he can't find the pass.

56' Emre Can, again looking impressive. It may only be pre-season but he's out to prove a point here.

55' Totti threads a beautiful pass, requiring Skrtel to thwart substitute Destro, who turned out to be offside.

53' Destro finds himself with space in the box, but his prodded pass is picked out by Skrtel. On the counter, Emre Can runs into the Roma area, before playing it wide to Robinson who cuts inside to Coutinho. Liverpool try to work a ball through to Lambert in the area, but the £4 million forward is offside.

52' The tempo looks to have settled down again here at Fenway. Coutinho looking bright, but not clinical enough when shooting on goal.

51' Kelly fires a ball in and Lambert gets across of Romagnoli on the six-yard box, but he gets his feet tangled up and as a result, his effort is poor. He does win a corner but Keita rises to head out of the box.

50' Nainggolan makes another bad tackle and that's risky on a yellow card, but Alan Kelly lets him off.

50' A lot more energy here. Coutinho tries another effort from range, he has obviously been told to improve his shooting but it's not worked so far this pre-season. He must have put at least eight or nine shots against Brøndby, Preston and Roma so far.

48' Allen spreads the ball to Robinson, who slips it forward to Can who then wins a throw-in. Coutinho receives the ball, cuts in onto his right-foot but his shot is always swerving wide.

47' Terrific vollied cross from Florenzi flies into the centre but substitute Robinson deals with it. Liverpool pick up the pace and Can bursts past Romagnoli with pace, but his ball into the box is poor. Much better from both sides already.

47' A couple of changes, as Brendan Rodgers brings off Jose Enrique for Jack Robinson, For Roma, Romagnoli replaces Benatia.

46' The second-half is underway in Boston. The first-team have just been out and walking about across the pitch, with Steven Gerrard's name receiving a loud reception.

01:32. Sebastian Coates and Emre Can the names on the lips of supporters on social networking sites so far. The former has been impressive so far, very settled at the slow pace. Can winning the fans over with his strength, assurance, skill and determination. He's looked a powerful presence in the Reds' midfield.

01:30. Second half about to start, let's hope it's a little bit more engaging than the first. Stay with us for coverage of the rest of the game.

Liverpool - Roma Live Inline

01:22. Very little to talk about so far. The Italians should probably be leading, but Totti's effort was makeshift and it's not as if it was a sitter. Other than that, the Reds have been poor going forward - the only real danger coming from Coutinho's teasing delivery from a set piece but elsewhere, they've been dull. Neither side doing much to aid any weary fans' heavy eyes across the Atlantic. You can tell it's a pre-season game, that's for sure. Bring on the substitutions.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 AS Roma.

45' Roma win a corner as Kelly flicks it out of play at the far post. The ball is dreadful, but they recover the ball on the opposite flank. Somma fires in a deep cross but Lambert hooks it away.

44' Defensively, both sides have been rather solid so far. Cole has done well down the left, and Benatia has been rock solid in the centre but no-one's been particularly stand-out for Liverpool. A timid game.

43' Good build-up on the edge of the box, Ibe does well to work his way through a number of bodies and the ball falls to Lambert who tries to curl a shot towards the far post but the shot is blocked.

42' Nainggolan goes into the book for a late challenge on Emre Can. Deserved a booking there.

41' Coates superbly manages to take the ball away from Iturbe's feet in the box. Roma retrieve the ball and the promising winger fires a ball in but Skrtel powerfully heads clear.

40' Nainggolan tries a speculative effort from 35-yards, but his shot doesn't dip and goes well over the bar.

40' Plenty of baseball puns here, but none of them are increasing the excitement of this game. Flashes of decent football are few and far between so far tonight, and you can expect a host of substitutions at half-time.

39' Ljajic the creative spark for some clever moves in the final-third, but Roma can't quite find their way through.

38' Lucas, as ever, comes in late and gives away a silly costless-kick on the half way line. He needs to improve if he is to show he should be a Liverpool player next season. He's had a poor pre-season so far.

36' Roma trying to add a bit of tempo and pace to the game, with Cole causing Kelly some problems. Giallorossi on top now.

35' Totti should have scored there, with the back-line stood 'ball watching'. Up the other end, Allen does well to recover the ball and find Coutinho, who drags a trademark shot wide.

34' Great touch from Florenzi to flick the ball into the path of Cole. Moments later, the ex-Chelsea man finds himself in behind the Reds' back four with a well timed run and he fires a ball back into the area where Totti arrives and awkwardly connects with his knee, but it powers past the post. The best move of the game as of yet.

32' Still 0-0 here. Manchester City centre-back target Benatia has probably been the stand-out so far. He has made the Roma back-line virtually impenetrable.

31' Benatia brilliantly dispossesses Lambert with a sliding tackle as an attack looks promising. On the counter, Roma are again crowded out as Lucas pressures Totti into passing the ball out of play.

30' Half-an-hour in and still very little to shout about so far. Neither keeper has been troubled at all, and the pace of the game has generally been rather dull.

29' Iturbe's ball in the final-third towards Somma is poor, and goes out for a goal kick. They're struggling to cut through the Reds' disciplined midfield five.

28' Kelly concedes a cheap corner, after he flicks away a long ball which was doing nothing. Luckily for him, the corner amounts to nothing.

27' Typically, as I say that, a promising Roma break wins a corner as Cole's cross is blocked by Kelly. Ljajic comes across for the throw-in and after some smart play, Florenzi tries an effort from 30-yards but it is blocked and the attack dwindles.

26' Still not much happening here. The atmosphere is a little flat, as it the football. The humidity restricting both sides to slow tempo, passing football, predominantly around the back.

25' Rodgers' side spraying the ball about well, but being forced to move backwards after good pressing from Roma.

24' Very high-line from Liverpool tonight, and García's side struggling to break through.

23' Dean Saunders' commentary is doing very little to add some entertainment and zeal to this distinctly pre-season affair so far. A lack of attacking play, bar Ibe's burst.

22' Totti tries an effort from range, but it flies well wide of Brad Jones' post.

20' The Italians win a costless-kick from deep, and lift a ball into the box but Can rises to head away and clear the danger.

19' Coutinho whips a costless-kick in from the left hand-side, and Skorupski comes out and gets no-way near the ball - fortunately for him, the ball has too much pace and is too high for any of Coutinho's teammates to get on the end of it.

18' Jones runs off of his line to come and deal with Iturbe, who has been causing Liverpool and Enrique a few problems. The game is opening up a little bit more now.

17' Nainggolan wins a costless-kick but it is wasted and Enrique retrieves possession, the ball is spread to Ibe, who gets a chance to spread his legs, but he is outnumbered as he tries to cut inside into the box and loses the ball.

15' Lots of passing play here, with the Reds happy just to spread the ball about at the back. Right-back Kelly bursts down the flank to get in a good position and a long ball from Enrique finds him, but his first-time header is tame and Skorupski deals with it comfortably.

14' Drab affair so far tonight, with little else happening other than Borini being forced off with a knock to his shoulder.

13' Can, meanwhile, will be looking to prove a point after himself going off with a knock in the 20th minute in his debut versus Preston last weekend.

12' Zaf Iqbal hasn't worked his magic, and that is indeed the end for Borini. He has been replaced by Emre Can. Rodgers, as well as Liverpool fans, won't be happy to see the Italian injured, with them looking to cash in on the forward but it could just be a precautionary withdrawal.

11' García's Roma enjoy a spell of dominance, but a ball out to Cole on the left is overhit and runs out for a throw-in.

10' Borini is receiving attention from the medics. Could he be coming off already here?

9' Enrique wins a throw-in down the left and smart link-up play, but Allen is crowded out by the corner flag and his rather hopeless pass can only find a white shirt.

8' Iturbe dives in to a reckless challenge on Ibe, but the latter is alright. Allen tries a through-ball to the winger, but it is cut out well by Benatia.

7' Borini goes down in some pace. The Italian looks to be in some discomfort, holding his shoulder with a grimace, but he'll carry on. The forward is currently subject of interest from Sunderland, who have submitted a £14 million bid.

6' Borini, against his old side, bursts down the flank and wins a throw-in. The ball is switched to Ibe on the opposite side, but he can't get past Cole.

5' Liverpool have enjoyed the majority of possession early on, but no chances just yet. Lucas commits a foul on Ljajic in midfield, but the Reds regain possession quickly after Totti's poor pass.

4' Great play by Allen, darting about on the edge of the box but he gets mixed up with Enrique and the ball, again, goes out for a throw. On the sidelines, Sturridge, Sterling, Gerrard and Marković are just a few of those watching on.

3' Lambert comes deep before playing it wide to Enrique, whose pass is misplaced but Skrtel recovers possession. Moments later, Allen throws himself into a tackle in the centre of the park and wins a costless-kick out of Keita.

2' Slow start to the game, with both sides enjoying periods of possession. Coates pushes forward and tries a forward ball but it drifts out for a goal-kick.

2' Plenty of big name absentees from Brendan Rodgers' starting side tonight, but the crowd are in a boisterous mood nevertheless.

1' We're underway. The 2014 USA tour, and more specifically Liverpool versus AS Roma has begun.

00:29. Kick-off is close now. John W. Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti are in attendence, as the camera zooms in on them situated near the Liverpool bench. 96 red balloons have also been released before the game starts, in memory of those who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster of 1989.

00:27. Fenway Park reverbs to the sound of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as the Liverpool side enters the pitch.

Liverpool Pre-Season USA

00:25. Tonight's opposition, AS Roma, will be wearing their new away kit for the first time tonight, and it's a beauty:

Liverpool - AS Roma Live Inline Scores and Commentary

00:22. Fenway Park's filling up, and 'the Green Monster' is looking distinctly Red tonight. Stay tuned for live commentary, kick-off in less than 10 minutes.

00:20. Sebastian Coates also starts tonight. The tall Uruguayan centre-half came back to training a good few days before he was supposed too, and tonight represents a good chance to prove himself. He hasn't found himself with an abundance of starting berths under Rodgers after a dodgy display away at Oldham Athletic, when the Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup back in 2012-13.

00:17. "I'm just looking forward to this season, enjoying my football, enjoying being here with the team and it's exciting times for Liverpool as you know."

00:15. "I've been fit for a season now but I haven't had the games, so the run of games is vital for me this season and hopefully they'll come in this pre-season. I missed a lot of last year but I'm still part of the team, I was still travelling to all the games and I still felt a part of it. That's what was good from Brendan - to keep me involved with the team."

00:12. One of tonight's starters has been talking of how important this upcoming season will be for him personally. Martin Kelly has described the upcoming season as 'massive' for him, and admits he now feels 100% confident and strong as he looks towards reaching a peak level of fitness through playing competitive matches after suffering a bout of injuries throughout the past few seasons.

00:09. More transfer news! Loïc Rémy has passed his medical and should be announced soon.

00:06. Rodgers was also adamant Adam Lallana will prove himself worthy of his price tag. "We paid what we thought he was worth and would not go higher. Listen, I spoke to enough people about him and have seen enough of him, and know enough people who had seen him and played with him to know he would be a great signing for us. I have no qualms about it. He is a great boy."

00:03. Brendan Rodgers has been speaking ahead of the game earlier. He confirmed the only player from England group that will play tonight is Jordan Henderson. ‘Jordan could play 5 games a week and still be fine.'

00:00. It's midnight in the UK, and we're just half-an-hour away from kick-off in Boston now.

23:57. For Roma, American full-back DeAndre Yedlin is reportedly close to a move. He could finalise a move within a matter of hours, but will remain on loan at Seattle Sounders for the remainder of the MLS season. Great business from the Italians after Yedlin shone in an impressive American team at the World Cup recently.

23:55. In left-back news, as the Alberto Moreno saga drags on, Rodgers has have reignited interest in Ryan Bertrand - but the club are being frustrated in their attempts to wrap up a £8million deal. Chelsea are reluctant to sell having seen Daniel Sturridge blossom on Merseyside after they sold the forward for just £12 million.

23:53. Sky Sports News' Jim White also says that he has it on good authority that Dejan Lovren will be a Red by the weekend.

23:50. According the Daily Mail's Dom King, Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Atletico Madrid right-back Javier Manquillo. Brendan Rodgers is supposedly trying to close a two seasons long loan deal for the defender, with view to a £4.5 million transfer at the end of that spell.

23:47. The Reds have made just three changes from the starting side against Preston on Saturday, with Andre Wisdom having gone on loan to West Brom, he has been replaced by Jose Enrique whilst Sebastian Coates comes in for Jon Flanagan. Emre Can has also made way for Jordon Ibe.

23:44. Strootman, Pjanic, De Rossi, Gervinho, Torosidis, Balzaretti all missing for Roma tonight. Still, a strong team nevertheless. Keep an eye out for Florenzi and Nainggolan. Iturbe and Ljajic will also catch the eye. Familiar face Ashley Cole makes his first start for the club.

23:42. No Adam Lallana for the Reds tonight, as he's only trained for three days with his new club. Raheem Sterling will not be playing either for the Reds, nor will Lazar Marković. Rickie Lambert makes a second successive start, and the impressive Philippe Coutinho and Jordon Ibe also start from the off.

23:40. Roma XI: Skorupski, Somma, Benatia, Castan, Cole, Florenzi, Keita, Nainggolan, Iturbe, Totti, Ljajic.

23:39. Liverpool bench: Ward, Agger, Henderson, Can, Suso, Coady, Phillips, Robinson, Peterson

23:39. Liverpool XI: Jones; Kelly, Coates, Skrtel (C), Jose Enrique; Allen, Lucas, Coutinho; Ibe, Lambert, Borini.

23:38. The teams news is in!

23:37. A picture of Liverpool's last visit to Fenway Park, two years ago.

23:36. Today's host stadium will be Fenway Park, one of the most famous sporting venues in the world. It has been the home of the Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball team since it opened in 1912. The Red Sox are co-owned by Liverpool owners John W. Henry and Fenway Sports Group, hence the Reds affiliation with the ground. It holds approximately 37,000 spectators and has witnessed a 2-1 defeat beteween tonight's two teams back in July 2012.

23:35. However, tonight he will be without midfield maestro Daniele De Rossi due to a lack of fitness, but 37-year-old captain Francesco Totti, the club’s all-time leading scorer, plus new signings Ashley Cole and Juan Iturbe, could feature. Gervinho will miss out, the ex-Arsenal forward from Ivory Coast posted on his Facebook account on Monday that he has “to sort out some personal issues” before soon joining his teammates in America.

23:33. García's full US tour squad is below: Federico Balzaretti, Mihai Alexsandru Balasa, Medhi Benatia, Marco Borriello, Arturo Calabresi, Elio Capradossi, Leandro Castan, Ashley Cole, Daniele De Rossi, Morgan De Sanctis, Mattia Destro, Urby Emanuelson, Alessandro Florenzi, Gervinho, Petar Golubovic, Juan Manuel Iturbe, Seydou Keita, Adem Ljajic, Bogdan Lobont, Radja Nainggolan, Leandro Paredes, Stefano Pettinari, Miralem Pjanic, Alessio Romagnoli, Antonio Sanabria, Lucasz Skorupski, Michele Somma, Kevin Strootman, Thomas Svedkauskas, Francesco Totti, Salih Ucan.

23:31. Last season was hailed a "sports miracle" by Italian press, and considering García only got the job in June 2013 - he has done a sensational job with the Giallorossi. He leads Roma into the USA for their third successive summer, and will be hoping to get a good result under their belt tonight.

23:30. Likewise, Roma boss Rudi García has spoken of his confidence ahead of the upcoming season. “We are convinced, we believe that if we play well, if we play with enthusiasm, if we play as a team, we will have a very interesting season,” said the manager said after a sun-drenched practice at Tufts University. “I already said to my players that this season will be more difficult than the previous one. We want to make our fans proud of this team. They have to see a team that fights for every centimeter.”

23:28. We're less than an hour away from kick-off!

23:25. But, Rodgers won't be resting on his laurels any time soon. "We've made great progress but there's still a lot of work for us to do and a lot of progress to be made. While that is the case, then we will continue to work hard as a club and staff to keep us moving forward."

23:23. "There's a real sense of nostalgia, coming back. It's an iconic stadium. I've obviously been back to Boston since, but coming back here with the team allows us to sit and reflect on the two years that we've had and the progress that has been made." he continued.

23:21. Brendan Rodgers has spoke of his excitement of being back in Boston. "It's great because I remember being sat here a couple of years ago," said the boss. "It was the start of a journey that has been incredible for the last couple of years."

23:19. So far in America, the squad have trained at Harvard University's facilities, and hosted an open training session at Fenway Park yesterday. Here's a few pictures:

23:17. Liverpool's starting XI last time the two teams met in 2012. Oh how times have changed. Only four of that 11 still play for the Reds today, but even Jose Enrique and Martin Skrtel could be on their way out this summer - leaving just youngster Raheem Sterling and Ryan McLaughlin.

23:15. "This is a vital time for Brendan to look at what he's got and look at the younger players and new signings. We have two weeks here in America for Brendan to see what they're all about, and that's vitally important." said the club's all-time top goalscorer.

23:13. Ian Rush believes Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States presents a prime opportunity for the club’s youngsters to show Brendan Rodgers what they're capable of.

23:11. Jordan Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com: "He [Gerrard] is probably been the best player this country has ever seen - not only as a player, but also as a leader and a captain."

23:09. "To ensure I can keep playing to a high level and giving everything to Liverpool Football Club, I believe this is the right decision and having Champions League football back at Anfield is another big factor in my decision."

23:07. "This has been a very difficult decision, one of the toughest I've had to make in my career. I have agonised over this since coming back from Brazil and have spoken to family, friends and people close to me in the game before coming to this point."

23:04. In other news, Steven Gerrard has retired from international football. The club and country captain announced his decision on Monday after a total of 114 appearances for the Three Lions, making him the country's third most capped player of all time.

23:02. Also, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for right-back Javier Manquillo. The deal is reported to be a two-year loan with an option to buy afterwards.

23:00. Meanwhile, on the way out of Anfield - Luis Suárez sale has raised £75 million whilst last summer's signings Iago Aspas and Luis Alberto have returned to Spain with transfers to Sevilla and Malaga respectively. Most recently, Andre Wisdom has also switched to West Brom for a season-long loan.

22:58. Brendan Rodgers side, likewise, have been strengthening for European football. Having already bought ex-Southampton duo Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana, highly-rated youngster Lazar Marković, German box-to-box midfielder Emre Can, Liverpool are closing in on an £8.5 million deal for pacey forward Loïc Rémy, a £20 million deal for Saints centre-back Dejan Lovren and also a deal for Belgian World Cup starlet Divock Origi, who will likely be loaned back to Lille for a season.

22:56. Over the course of the summer, the Italians have already began to improve on their already incredibly talented squad. Rudi García's Roma have acquired 33-year-old left-back Ashley Cole on a costless transfer and also spent £17 million on impressive youngster Juan Manuel Iturbe. The 21-year-old netted eights goals in 33 games for Verona in Serie A last season. They have also added Urby Emanuelson and Seydou Keita as they prepare for Champions League football for the first time since 2010-11 when they crashed out in the Round of 16.

22:55. If you're looking for an excellent preview to this game, have a read of This is Anfield's preview here.

22:53. Roma, like Liverpool, enjoyed a terrific league campaign in 2013-14. They finished second on 85 points, 17 points behind league winners Juventus. They went on a 10-game consecutive winning streak, and three of their losses came in their final three games.

22:50. This is the second friendly for tonight's opposition, AS Roma, after they faced an Indonesian U23's XI last Friday in Italy. Alessandro Florenzi, Salih Uçan and Marco Borriello's goal saw i Giallorossi triumph 3-1. You can see the highlights: below:

22:47. You can see the highlights of the Brøndby loss here:

22:44. Before the visit to Deepdale, Brendan Rodgers had taken his side to Denmark to face Brøndby IF in their final warm-up game. After Christian Nørgaard's fine strike, Jordon Ibe burst down the flank before squaring to Peterson to equalise but Ferhan Hasani, who had twice hit the bar with costless-kicks, won the game late on with a superb solo effort.

22:42. You can see the highlights of the Preston win here:

22:40. Tonight's game is the club's first since they faced Preston North End on Saturday, coming from behind to win 2-1. Josh Brownhill found the net from close range after a Joe Garner overhead kick had been saved by Brad Jones shortly before half-time to give the home side the lead, before Jordon Ibe's bursting runs set up Suso for a stunning curler into the far left corner before a pull-back from the byline towards Kris Peterson who slotted home to overturn the scoreline in the space of four minutes.

22:38. The most famous encounter between the Reds and Roma however, is inevitably the 1984 European Cup final. Liverpool beat the Italians in their own backyard on penalties, after a 1-1 draw following extra-time. Despite Joe Fagan's side missing the first penalty, they regained their composure to win 4-2 and lift the club's fourth European Cup.

22:36. The two teams have met on five competitive occasions elsewhere, with the most recent meetings being in Group B of the 2001-02 Champions League group stage, where a 0-0 draw at Stadio Olimpico was bettered by a 2-0 win at home several months later.

22:34. Almost two years to the day, Michael Bradley and Alessandro Florenzi's second-half goals were enough to beat Liverpool despite Charlie Adam's 80th minute effort that halved the deficit. That night, 37,000 witnessed the defeat at Fenway Park, where tonight's game will also be held.

22:32. This is the Reds' first visit to America since Brendan Rodgers first took over as manager of the club. That was back in the summer of 2012, when they lost 2-1 to Roma at today's same venue and drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur in Baltimore.

22:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK, I'm Charlie Malam and you've joined us for live coverage of Liverpool's first stateside pre-season friendly as they face AS Roma live from Fenway Park, in Boston during their tour of the USA.