Arteta ready to stay and fight as Arsenal seek out new Midfielder

Arsenal's persuit of a new defensive midfieder has been not sceret this summer, and it must be very strange for the like of Arteta and Mathieu Flamini to hear the fans almost demanding that one be brought in. Yet all this talk has not dampened the spirit of 32-year-old Arteta, who is now entering his fourth year with the Gunners. Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Arteta admitted he is 'happy' at Arsenal and feel s valued,

"I have been given a lot of responsibility and I like it," said Arteta.

"Until they think something different about me, I’m happy."

While some fans do appreciate the dogedness and determination Arteta brings to the side, it is his age and declining amount of pace that worries most fans. With rumours of Sami Khedira and Morgan Schneiderlin hotting up, fans are eagerly expecting a highly rated midfielder to join, yet where would that leave Arteta? As Ander Herrera was joining Manchester United, rumours that Athletic Bilbao wanted Arteta as his replacement caused his agent to come out and declare to newspaper El Mundo Deportivo: "This is totally false. Mikel has no interest in leaving Arsenal."

If one of the two players mentioned earlier were to join, that would leave Arteta as a backup to the main team, he would be a dead certainty to start in the Capital One Cup and possibly The FA Cup, but his first team football in the Premier Leage and Champions League would be limited. Certain fans believe he is not quick enough for the first eleven, yet with a player who has his footblling brain, that gives him something extra, something most Spanish players, such as Xabi Alonso who is also not the quickest, use to be one step ahead of most players. Having someone like this at your club is such a bonus to have for the younger players coming through, the likes of Jon Toral could learn a lot from Mikel.

If Arsenal do indeed sign a defensive midfielder, and it is looking more than likely that they will, then Mikel Arteta will struggle to start in the Premier League this season, perhaps a move away from the club is what is needed for him to continue his career and guareenteed first team football. He has been linked with moves to not only Athletic Bilbao, but Fiorentina have also been rumoured to be weighing up a bid for the veteran midfielder according to the Telegraph.

No matter whether Arteta stays at Arsenal or moves on to a new club, he will be an invaluable player to the squad, not only for his ability but also for his character and overall sense of leadership.