2014 Summer Transfer Window in of News and Rumours Updates 23/07

21:30. It's 9:30 and that means that's it from me today. I've been Sam France, following all the transfer window ins and outs today so you don't have to, exclusively here on VAVEL. No £70million Colombians today but some significant movements across Europe - we hope you'll be back for more live coverage of this summer's transfer window, every day until it slams shut and the season can begin; we'll see you tomorrow. Thank you and goodnight!

21:21. More developments in the Davide Astori story from earlier on - Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Astori's new contract at Cagliari was only signed so that Roma can take the defender on loan for €2million with a later option to buy for a further €6million at the end of the season. Who said Italian transfers were confusing?

21:17 Middlesbrough's interest in Huddersfield midfielder Adam Clayton appears to be cooling, after the Terrier's allegedly raised their asking price for the 25 year old mid-way through negotiations.

21:12. Dundee United have rejected an increased offer of £2million plus add-ons from Hull City for Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson.

21:10. Napoli have emerged as a potential destination for Manchester City midfielder Javi Garcia, who will almost certainly leave the club this summer. Garcia's agent is Manuel Garcia Quilon, who also represents Napoli manager Rafa Benitez, so a deal could be done fairly quickly.

21:07. AS Roma director Mauro Baldissoni has reassured fans over the potential departures of star men Mehdi Benatia and Gervinho, promising “There will be another buy, in fact we could possibly close another deal today, but I won’t say any more.”

21:03. Meanwhile, PSG's Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has dealt Premier League clubs a blow, being quoted in the Daily Star as saying, “I am at Paris, I think I will stay here, but you never know with the transfer window.” Cavani is thought to be keen on Laurent Blanc's "new tactical system" for the new season, which is bad news for the heavily-linked Manchester United.

21:00. Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Ivorian wing-back Serge Aurier on loan with an option to buy later for £8million from Ligue Un rivals Toulouse.

Aurier: "To play for Paris Saint-Germain, with the exceptional players this club has, is a dream come true. I will give my maximum to help the club reach the summits. After taking part in the World Cup for the first time, I am having a fantastic summer. I would like to thank the club for the confidence they have shown in me."

20:57. Santos have quashed rumours of a return to the club for AC Milan's Robinho, as they are unlikely to be able to afford the Brazilian's wages.

The former Manchester City man is likely to join Orlando City but wanted a six-month loan during the MLS off-season, but Santos' president has admittted that, “He is an idol round here and we contacted his agent, but it’s a difficult operation due to his wages. These are very high figures for Brazilian football. Orlando? They haven’t completed the move yet, so Robinho is still a Milan player.” Tigres of Mexico have been touted as another potential destination.

20:52. Xavi was widely expected to leave Barcelona this summer, but reports in Spain have suggested he will stay for the next season. Midfielder Rafinha has enthused about the squad's delight at the news, telling AS, “Xavi represents everything. It’s great news he’ll stay. I’ll learn from the best and that is very fortunate. I’m delighted he’s staying.”

20:49. Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina has allegedly agreed a four-year deal with Arsenal, joining from Nice for a fee of around €4million. Ospina enjoyed an excellent World Cup for his country, and the 25 year old will provide still competition for Wojciech Szczęsny at the Emirates.

20:46. Despite being in advanced talks with Lazio, defender Davide Astori has signed a new three-year deal with Cagliari.

Cagliari's president has stated that, “We told Lazio our lowest price was €7m, firm and immovable,” suggesting that the deal is now dead in the water with the defender ties to the Sardinian club until 2018. Astori has seven caps for Italy, but was not part of this summer's World Cup squad.

20:40. Partick Thistle have signed former Gretna midfielder Abdul Osman on a one-year contract. Osman, 27, featured in a recent friendly match against Dumbarton and the Ghana-born midfielder has now agreed a deal with Alan Archibald's side.

20:38. Some sources in Italy are reporting that Juventus have been in contact with representatives of veteran striker Samuel Eto'o, recently released by Chelsea, following a pre-season injury to new signing Álvaro Morata. The Serie A side are still waiting on a response.

20:35. The Watford Observer has reported that experienced midfielder Keith Andrews could be on his way to Watford on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers, with a deal potentially to be completed by the end of the week. Andrews, 33, spent last season on loan at Brighton, and has been told that he is not in the plans of Bolton boss Dougie Freedman.

20:30. Jackson Martinez is a man in demand across Europe at the minute, but his agent has revealed that the Porto forward is not close to a deal with any club. “Milan like him and Roma had thought about a buy, but I haven’t had talks lately," said Peppino Tirri, going on to state, “His price-tag? It’s what emerged in the papers, above €20million.”

20:26. Valencia have confirmed on their website that they have signed striker Rodrigo from Benfica. The 23 year old Spaniard, thought to be one of Spain's most promising young strikers, will join the club on loan for the coming season.

20:23. Barnsley are close to completing a loan deal for 23 year old Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder David Davis, with Wolves boss Kenny Jackett saying, "There is and has been some interest in him. Barnsley are the strong contenders after expressing an interest in Dave and they’ve been talking to Kevin Thelwell."

20:18. Confirmation has come out of Swansea City that Michel Vorm has indeed completed his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur along with defender Ben Davies, with former fans' favourite Gylfi Sigurðsson moving back to the Liberty Stadium in the opposite direction.

All three transfer fees are as yet undisclosed, but Sigurðsson has signed a two-year deal at the club where he spent a successful loan spell in 2011-12 with the player describing the move as an "easy decision" to make. Meanwhile, youngster Davies has joined Spurs on a five-year deal, with Vorm signing on for the next four years.

20:15. Blast from the past and former 'next Pelé' Freddy Adu could be set for yet another move, this time to Serbian side FK Jagodina. Jagodina finished third in Serbia last season and will take part in Europa League qualifying, with Adu set to attend their European encounter with CFR Cluj on Thursday before completing a deal later in the week.

20:12 Reports are coming in from Italy linking AC Milan with a move for Feyenoord's exciting 19 year old midfielder Tonny Vilhena, but the Italian giants could be put off by the Dutch side's €6million valuation of the youngster.

20:08. According to Sky Italy, veteran midfielder Esteban Cambiasso is nearing the Inter Milan exit door and could move to La Liga with Valencia. The 33 year old Argentine has been at the San Siro since 2004 and made over 300 league appearances, but it appears his time could be up at Inter look to refresh an ageing squad.

20:05. More Tottenham news: sources in Italy and Romania are reporting that defender Vlad Chiricheș has no part to play in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the future, and he could be in for a move to Serie A. Mauricio Isla is a man not likely to be going the other way, with both Newcastle United and Juventus denying any contact over the Chile international.

20:00. Reports abound across the country that Michel Vorm is on the verge of completing his transfer from Swansea City to Tottenham Hotspur, which could be completed tonight. Will Vorm compete for the number one shirt with Hugo Lloris, or could the France goalkeeper be on his way out of White Hart Lane?

19:00. Back to Ligue Un, Christophe Jallet has reportedly joined Lyon from champions PSG. The 30 year old's departure means the arrival of Serge Aurier to the Parc des Princes is now almost certain.

18:57. Southampton's squad looks to be about to take another hit, with defender Dejan Lovren set to complete a transfer to Liverpool in the next 24 hours.

18:55. Hull City are in talks with Ligue Un side Rennes to sign Cameroon international defender Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, according to Sky Sports.

18:45. Swiss attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri could be on his way out of Bayern Munich, despite the club being reluctant to lose the 22 year old.

Shaqiri has described himself as flattered by interest from Juventus, telling Tuttosport, "I don't know if there are contacts with them [Juventus] or with Liverpool and Monaco. Surely Juve could be a good option as well as Liverpool and Monaco. They are a big club, who wouldn't like to play there? I'm a Bayern player but I wouldn't see La Bianconeri as a step backward for my career."

18:40. Aberdeen have signed Brighton and Hove Albion's 20 year old midfielder Jeffrey Monakana on loan until January.

18:30. Napoli's Swiss intenational midfielder Blerim Džemaili looks to be on his way out of Naples, with his agent suggesting that he is close to both AC Milan and Valencia. Sevilla had been linked with the 28 year old, but his representative Giovanni Branchini has come out and stated that, “We haven’t talked to Sevilla in recent days. We are close to other clubs – one Italian, one Spanish.”

18:20. Inter Milan have reportedly found yet another attacking target, moving on from Stevan Jovetić to focus on the potential signing of Manchester United and Mexico striker Javier Hernández. 'Chicharito' has found opportunities hard to come by in recent months despite a good scoring record for the Red Devils, and he may look to kick-start his career elsewhere.

18:15. Bundesliga side Mainz have confirmed the signing of Serbia's Filip Đuričić from Benfica.

The 22 year old attacker has signed a one-year deal and will join up with his new teammates later this week. Sporting Director Christian Heidel says that, "He's going to raise the level of our football further while his versatility gives our attacking play even more variety." This could be quite the coup for Mainz, who finished seventh last year and made their way into Europe as a result.

18:10. Burton Albion have signed former Bradford goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on a one-year deal. The 26 year old Scotsman left the club on Tuesday after failing to agree a new contract. Manager Gary Rowett told the club's official website, "He was as good as any other goalkeeper in the division, so I'm pleased to get him on board."

18:08. Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe including Everton, Atlético Madrid and Juventus, has been photographed training with former club Anderlecht. A bid to get in shape before the start of the new season, or is Lukaku looking to get back to his roots?

18:05. Former Premier League man Robert Koren is closing in on signing for A-League side Melbourne City. Though he too is available on a costless transfer, the club's Director of sport has said, "what I can't do right now is confirm anything because there's nothing signed".

18:02. Another experienced man, Walter Samuel, has signed on a costless transfer to Swiss side Basel.

The former Inter Milan defender's contract expired at the end of last season, and he has said of what could be his final challenge in football, "I am very happy and can't wait to get started."

18:00. Notts County have signed experienced midfielder Garry Thompson on a one-year deal. He joins as a costless transfer from Bradford, where he played 46 times last season, and will become County's ninth new arrival already this summer.

17:55. Leeds United's proposed move for Roma's Federico Viviani appears to have hit a snag, with details in the defensive midfielder's contract stalling talks despite having completed his medical. More talks are expected between the two clubs, who are looking to complete a one-year loan deal for Viviani, who has represented Italy at three youth levels.

17:50. Fulham have signed Moroccan international Adil Chihi on a one-year deal, with the option of a second year at the end of the contract.

Chihi has been on trial at Craven Cottage, so it appears the former FC Köln man did enough to impress Felix Magath during his time with the squad in their pre-season programme.

17:45. According to Marca, Atlético Madrid have agreed personal terms with Zenit St. Petersburg's Argentinian left-back Cristian Ansaldi, but they are yet to reach a deal with the club. Diego Simeone sees Ansaldi as another potential replacement for the departed Filipe Luis, who has gone to Chelsea.

17:40. 24 year old attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi has left Granada for Porto in a €6.5million deal, with an impressive €50million buyout clause in the Algerian's contract. Brahimi made three appearances for his nation at the World Cup, scoring in Algeria's 4-2 victory over South Korea.

17:35. Spanish paper AS have also suggested that Real Madrid are close to completing a deal for Levante goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Navas was one of the stars of Costa Rica's surprise run to the World Cup quarter-finals despite being powerless to stop the Netherlands in their final penalty shoot-out, having been the hero against Greece in the first knockout round. Current keepers Diego López and Iker Casillas both seem reluctant to leave the Bernabéu, but a €10million fee may already have been agreed. Madrid could have a fight on their hands for the number one shirt next season.

17:30. Reports in Spain are linking Málaga left-back Eliseu with a move back to his native Portugal, with Benfica supposedly readying a €1million bid. The move comes as something of a surprise as he has only recently agreed a new contract, but he has been criticised by managed Javi Gracia for being overweight and it does not seem that he has a future at the Spanish club.

17:25. Barnsley have been busy in the transfer market today, signing young striker Sam Winnall from Scunthorpe and now former Chelsea goalkeeper Ross Turnbull. Despite having a Champions League to his name, Turnbull will be fighting it out in League One next season as the Tykes look to bounce straight back into the Championship.

17:20. Toulouse wing-back Serge Aurier is having a medical at Paris Saint-Germain today ahead of a proposed £8million move.

The Ivorian had been a target for Arsenal, but the Gunners moved for Newcastle's Mathieu Debuchy instead so he is expected to complete his move to the French champions in the next 24 hours.

12:30. German youngster Thomas Eisfeld has completed a move to Fulham from London rivals Arsenal. The 21 year old only managed two starts for Arsenal last season, both of which came in the League Cup, and he sees the Championship as a better option to play first-team football. He has signed a two-year deal at Craven Cottage, with the option for an extra year at the end of it.

12:25. Sky Sports are reporting that Frazier Campbell is currently undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace. The English forward has a £1million relegation release clause in his Cardiff City contract, and a deal could be completed in the next 24 hours.

12:20. Reports in Portugal are linking Manchester United winger Nani with a move to Serie A, with Inter Milan the most likely destination. Any move would likely be a season-long loan, with the option to buy coming next summer.

12:15. Juventus look to be close to completing a deal for Southampton's hit-and-miss forward Dani Osvaldo. The 28 year old Italian striker spent the second half of last season on loan in Turin, but Valencia are also said to be interested.

12:10. Following the loss of Filipe Luis to Chelsea, Atlético Madrid are looking to Nacho Monreal of Arsenal as a replacement full-back. Monreal could be forced out of the Arsenal team by the improvement of England international Kieron Gibbs, so a move would suit both parties.

12:07. Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian attacking midfielder Douglas Costa. Costa is one of a number of Shakhtar's foreign imports who are reluctant to return to the club due to the crisis enveloping the region, and he could be available in a cut-price deal as a result.

12:05. Celtic are bracing themselves for a second bid from Southampton for goalkeeper Fraser Forster. The Saints' first offer for the Englishman was knocked back immediately, and has been described as "derisory" by the Scottish champions.

12:00. Meanwhile, Stoke City's attempts to bring in Oussama Assaidi on a permanent deal from Liverpool look to be hanging in the balance. Assaidi spent last season on loan at the Potters, but the transfer has hit a snag over personal details.

11:55. The Daily Telegraph are reporting that West Bromwich Albion have moved a step closer to completing a £2million for Costa Rica right-back Cristian Gamboa, after he impressed for the minnows at the World Cup. Hull were in the running for the Rosenborg man's signature, but West Brom look the best bet right now.

11:50. Borussia Dortmund manager Jürgen Klopp has rubbished rumours linking Mats Hummels with Manchester United as only he can, saying "If that's not a bulls*** story, I'll eat a broomstick." He has also moved quickly to reiterate his desire to keep star man Marco Reus at the club and more importantly, out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.

11:40. Manchester City have also joined Liverpool and other clubs in their interest in Real Madrid's forgotten man Isco.

Rodriguez' move to the Bernabeu means the Spanish international's chances will be heavily limited next season, which is a real shame for an immensely talented playmaker - one who is arguably just as good and just as promising as his Colombian counterpart. Manuel Pellegrini, who managed Isco at Málaga, is said to be interested and their relationship could give City a boost in the race for his signature, possibly on loan.

11:35. Meanwhile, with money proving the main stumbling block stopping Fernando Torres' proposed move away from Chelsea, AS Monaco have allegedly joined the race for his signature.

Atlético Madrid look unlikely to meet Chelsea's £20million valuation or his excessive wage demands, but Monaco will be buoyed by the recent departure of James Rodriguez to Real Madrid and could be in the market for a replacement for another former Atleti forward, Falcao - who is widely expected to make the same move.

11:25. The Daily Mail have a bit of a transfer merry-go-round on their hands at the minute. With Eliaquim Mangala set to join Premier League Champions Manchester City, Matija NastasiÄ‡ is supposedly likely to be shown the Etihad exit door.

However, the Serbian defender is a man in demand with Arsenal, Inter Milan and Roma all vying for his signature. NastasiÄ‡ was a fixture in the City team two seasons ago but saw opportunities limited last term, and he will need to leave the club if he is to grow as a player.

11:20 Our first big completed deal of the day is coming through, with Barcelona confirming the transfer of defender Jérémy Mathieu from Valencia.

Mathieu will join the Catalan giants for a fee of €20million, with a massive buy-out clause of €50million. Equally adept playing in the centre of defence as in his original position on the left, Mathieu will be a welcome addition to a Barcelona defence shorn of the retired Carles Puyol.

11:15. The same newspaper are also saying that Newcastle United are a potential destination for Serge Gnabry, with Arsenal looking to send the 19 year old out on loan.

11:10. This could be a big one. The Daily Mirror are reporting that Louis Van Gaal is being given a massive summer war-chest to strengthen his side, and that a second approach for Juventus' Arturo Vidal is likely.

11:05. We'll start by taking a look at all the rumours from this morning's newspapers and across the web.

11:00. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window here on VAVEL. I'm Sam France, and I'll be taking you through all the latest news, views and rumours from across the world of football.