Watford 2014/15 season preview

Watford kick-off their Championship campaign at home to Bolton Wanderers on August 9, in a bid for promotion after a disappointing season last time out. The Hornets finished in 13th position, a dramatic fall from grace after reaching the play-off final in 2013. Gianfranco Zola resigned as a result,with Giuseppe Sannino brought in to take charge of the Pozzo run club.

The culmination of a 10 game winless streak and countless two goal leads being thrown away against seemingly inferior opposition highlighted the poor signings brought in by Gianluca Nani; Watford’s technical director. Diego Fabbrini, Iriney and Javier Acuna were all brought in with high expectations before being shipped out on loan to Siena, Mallorca and Granada respectively. Many who were previously loaned from sister club Udinese made their stay in Hertfordshire permanent, with Lewis McGugan the notable transfer from a fellow English side.

The Vicarage Road faithful have had their hope in the club’s business model rekindled following completed deals for Spurs keeper Hueriniho Gomes, Gabriel Tamas, Craig Cathcart, Ecuador defender Juan Carlos Paredes, Lloyd Dyer and the loan of Matej Vydra.

This stands the side in good stead and could possibly see them revert to a flat back four with an array of strong defenders consisting of Daniel Pudil, the impressive Gabriele Angella, Joel Ekstrand and World Cup right-back Paredes. The long time serving Lloyd Doyley, Essaid Belkalem and youth product Tommie Hoban only add to the depth of a strong squad and will no doubt challenge for a place in the starting line up.

A decent pre-season tour of Austria saw eight goals scored and none conceded in the four fixtures they partook in. However, a two goal cushion was allowed to slip away against League One Shrewsbury Town in Shropshire. A quadruplet of further friendlies with Boreham Wood, Saint Albans, Coventry and a glamour tie with Udinese should see match fitness up to scratch.

The Golden Boys aren’t exactly short in midfield either. Despite influential midfielder Almen Abdi picking up a series of injuries that ultimately kept the Swiss out for the majority of the season, there was enough cover to make his absence less felt. The loan of Daniel Tozser from Granada, the third club to be owned by the Pozzo family, was a highlight of a dismal season and the management team have decided to make the move a permanent one following a succession of “Sign him up chants” emanating from the Rookery stand. Competition for places will be high if Sannino does decide to only start with two central midfielders, with the explosive Cristian Battocchio, Sean Murray and McGugan all applying their trade in that area.

As for the cup competitions, the Yellow Army came up against strong opposition when trying to make their way to Wembley for a second successive season. Going out to Manchester City in the FA Cup was tough to swallow after scoring twice early in the first-half, while their League Cup run was swiftly ended after defeat in extra-time to Norwich. With no apparent dud signings as yet, youth will presumably be given the chance to shine in the early rounds of both domestic competitions. Alex Jakubiak, Luke O’Nien, Connor Smith and Tom Rosenthal are likely to be given game time if they’re not sent out on loan beforehand. The Capital One Cup draw will see Watford travel the short distance to Stevenage in the first stage of the tournament, just three days after the opener with Bolton.

The front line is spearheaded by the infamous Troy Deeney. The big striker has netted on 61 occasions in just four years whilst donning the yellow shirt, this has seen many topflight teams expressing an interest in the 26-year-old. Most recently, newly promoted Leicester City have had a reported £6.5m bid rejected, keeping the number nine will be imperative to their Premier League push. The acquisition of Matej Vydra will excite players and fans alike as the Czech returns after trying his luck with West Brom. The pacy forward could prove talismanic just as he was during his first stint, picking up Championship player of the Year for his fine performances. He will be out to prove himself once more after failing to get anywhere near a consistent place in the Baggies’ first eleven.

The latter could start on the left flank, being able to cut inside on his trusted right foot.The opposite side could see either Ikechi Anya or Lloyd Dyer provide the crosses Deeney usually thrives on. Dyer played sensationally for champions Leicester last term but opted to join Watford rather than battle it out in England’s first division. At 31 the ex-MK Dons frontman knows this will be his final ‘project’ and will attempt to make the most of it. Anya has been a firm favourite and has since gone on to represent his country after arriving from, you guessed it, Granada. His pace is lethal but will have to work on his final ball if he wishes to cement a first-team place for the coming games. The lovable Fernando Forestieri is likely to become more of an impact player with plenty of substitute appearances expected, something the little Italian has become accustomed to.

With the transfer window still in full flow there may be further reinforcements to come. The squad looks almost perfect to go and challenge for at least sixth place, but much of the same hype was around last July. The business has been done early and have proven Championship players in the team this time around. It is whether Sannino, with all the passion he brings, can tame this exciting crop of players and turn them into winners.