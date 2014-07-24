Liverpool FC 0-1 AS Roma Highlights

Liverpool and Roma faced off at Fenway Park in a similar way to two years ago. However, this game produced less goals, but with many cracking chances. The first-half was much slower with only one real chance being created. An Ashley Cole cross fell nicely to Francesco Totti whose shot fell just wide of the post. But the second-half was much more lively. Coutinho put a long range effort just wide of the post in the early minutes. This really kickstarted Liverpool's attacking force and just two minutes later, Rickie Lambert had two shots blocked just yards away from the goal. He soon had another chance, only for his shot to be saved by Skorupski. Liverpool's attack continued to press but to no avail, with Skorupski palming away Kris Peterson's low cross and Coutinho's follow up shot was blocked by a swarm of defenders. 20 minutes later, Sanabria had a possibly match winning effort saved by Brad Jones, but Roma did manage to get a corner out of it. The resulting corner didn't result in a chance, but another corner from the opposite side. This second corner however, led to Marco Borriello getting a foot on the ball to guide it past Brad Jones into the bottom corner with just 30 seconds left. Wheeling away in celebration, everyone in the stadium knew this was going to be the winning goal.