Manchester City unveil new 2014/2015 away kit

Manchester City have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the 2014/2015 Premier League season.

The champions will wear dark blue on the road next term as they look to defend their Premier League crown. The shirt fades into a lighter shade of blue as it reaches the shorts which are also dark blue. The Nike and Etihad logos stand out in yellow.

The new kit allows City fans to reminisce on the 2-2 Second Division Play-Off final draw in 1999 that saw the blues promoted on penalties. Socks, fitted with 'Elite Match fit' technology, aims to cushion common injury areas and provide a better touch through less material.