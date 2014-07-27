Jack Wilshere sorry for smoking, again

Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has once again gotten himself into hot water after being spotted smoking on a holiday in Las Vegas, this is however, not the first time that the 22-year-old has been seen smoking .

In October 2013, the midfielder was seen smoking during a night out in London, after initially stating it was a prank, Wilshere later admitted it was a mistake and he promised to not do it again. It seems that he really meant he promised not to get caught again as he was seen relaxing in a jacuzzi with a cigarette in hand. Wilshere has now admitted that his smoking habits are ''unacceptable" and that it would never happen again, but can we really believe that? Many people in the footballing world have spoken out against Wilshere including Jose Mourinho, who seems to have a lot to say about Arsenal lately; he stated that his behaviour does not set a good example for children,

"Maybe the kids think if a top football player can smoke then I can smoke and it is not a problem."

The issue of players smoking has never seen such publicity, with all the debate about Jack going around the internet, pictures of stars from the past and present have surfaced of them smoking, these include Ashley Cole, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Dimitar Berbatov, and even Johan Cruyff.

It is now up to Jack himself whether or not he can put this controversy, if you can really call it that, behind him and put the main focus of his career back on his footballing talents. It is no secret that Jack is hugely talented, yet he seems as if he is letting his potential go to waste by allowing these headlines to take over his career.