Liverpool - Olympiakos Live Scores of Pre-season Friendly
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

01:20. That's all from me, Charlie Malam, and VAVEL tonight. Hopefully you enjoyed the commentary. To reflect, a 1-0 win for the Reds after Raheem Sterling's early finish. Join us on Wednesday night for the club's next game from the Yankee Stadium in New York. Until then, thanks for joining us and make sure to check out all our articles over the coming days. Good bye.

01:18. So far then: two wins, two losses from pre-season. Fitness has been the priority and the squad looks in good shape considering they haven't been back long. Plenty of positives to take from that performance, hopefully one that will quieten the pessimism amongst the Liverpool camp on social networking sites at the minute.

01:15. Overall, tonight's game was a decent performance and a good workout against esteemed opposition. Bar Glen Johnson, every individual contributed well and Sterling's smart run to latch onto Sturridge's mis-hit shot and open the scores early on provides interesting food for thought. That proved to be enough for the Reds to take the three points, but there were certainly a few moments of defensive mix-ups at the back. Sturridge given Man of the Match for his role in tonight's win.

01:12. Liverpool will face the table-toppers on Wednesday night in a mouth-watering clash in New York. Reflecting on tonight's game, Rodgers will have to shore up his defence to maintain their chances of topping the group.

01:10. Liverpool open up their International Champions Cup account with three points. They go second in the Group B table after Man City's 5-1 win over AC Milan, which means they sit top. Olympiakos are third with three points from two games.

FT: Liverpool 1-0 Olympiakos.

90+3' Robinson's silly foul gifts the Greeks a great chance to equalise late on. Dominguez' ball in from the right flank is into a good area, but Kelly nods it away. Samaris picks it up before driving a hard effort on goal that Jones palms away solidly. Great save, but it was too central. On the counter, Allen finds Ibe who turns and twists his way into the box before trying to pick out Allen with a return pass but his near-post flick is wide.

90+3' Moments remaining for the Reds to secure the three points. Rodgers will be disappointed to have only scored one so far after some poor finishing, but it's been a great performance all-round and well deserved victory, should they take it.

90+2' Liverpool give away a costless-kick after Coates fouls Papazoglou, but Rodgers' side again see out the danger after Skrtel's no nonsense clearance.

90+1' Four minutes extra here at Soldier Field.

90' Olympiakos coming forward in droves here, but they give away possession easily and Allen wins a throw-in after good pressure.

88' Elabdellaoui's incisive cross almost tests Brad Jones after a few bodies rise for the header, but nothing comes off it. Liverpool living dangerously in these final few minutes.

87' Lucas' late challenge gives away a costless-kick and he's perhaps lucky to escape a booking.

86' Henderson only the second outfield starter still on the pitch for the Reds here. A great run-out from the midfielder with an engine reminiscent of a mix between Forrest Gump and the Duracell Bunny.

85' Five minutes remaining. The Reds on the back foot here, but keeping the ball well.

84' Olympiakos win another corner, which could be a good opportunity for them to get a shot on goal. It's a smart routine from Dominguez, but Kasami's hung ball into the air is caught by Brad Jones.

83' Kelly defends well again, denying Masouku a way down the flank. Rodgers will still be slightly disappointed with how shaky his side have been at the back, though Skrtel and Coates have been particularly decent today.

81' Kelly wins a costless-kick after essentially being manhandled. He's put in a decent shift so far. Liverpool enjoying some terrific passing play, as Coates and Coutinho spray about some lovely passes before Ibe almost races through on goal, but Megyeri gathers.

80' Great chance for the equaliser. Allen's loses possession and Bouchalakis intercepts, before riding Coates' challenge and then Brad Jones' challenge. He clips the ball over the keeper, but it is wide of the goal and the Reds retrieve it to clear. Very poor by the Welsh midfielder however.

78' Allen and Coutinho have been good for the Reds. Meanwhile, Kolovos' poor shot is defended well by Coates. Kelly pushes forwards on the break, finding Coutinho on the edge of the box and he tries a neat pass to Lambert but it is well read by the defence.

77' Dangerous cross, but Kelly clears when the ball nearly falls to Bouchalakis. Moments later, Allen buys a foul from the midfielder in their own half. The costless-kick leads to a shot from distance from Coutinho, but it hits the side-netting. The Brazilian almost sealed it there.

75' Quarter of an hour remaining now. The Greeks applying some good pressure, but can they make it pay off? Robinson pounces on a poor ball, flies down the wing before picking out Ibe in the centre, he pulls it down for Lambert to get a shot away but his shot is drilled into the floor and is comfortable enough for Megyeri to gather.

74' More changes. Ibe and Lambert replace the impressive Sturridge and Sterling.

72' Good chance for the home side. A deep corner is headed into the six-yard box, but Kelly does well to clear. The ball falls to a Red and White shirt but a shot from range zips wide.

71' Skrtel denies Dossevi at the expense of a corner, as the forward's shot lurked on goal. Míchel makes more changes - Diamantakos, Siovas, Dossevi off for Papazoglou, Bouchalakis and Avlonitis.

71' The Greeks are in the driving seat at the minute, Dominguez at the centre of everything going forward but Coutinho does well to nick the ball from his feet.

70' Coates does well to recover the ball after Henderson's poor pass, and he also dances past an Olympiakos forward which prompts a few cheers from the Americans in the crowd.

68' Allen finds Robinson on the left side but he is dispossessed, before the Red and Whites try to counter up the opposite flank but Masuaku's ball drifts out of play.

67' This could go either way just yet. Don't forget, this game will go to penalties if it stays a draw at the end of 90 minutes, but let's hope it doesn't come to that.

66' Sturridge's wonderful ball is picked up by Coutinho, but his cross is wayward and flies over the crossbar.

65' Superb last-ditch tackle from Skrtel prevents Dossevi going through on goal. Great defending from the Slovakian.

64' Kasami's long ball is controlled poorly by Kelly, but he atones for his error by sliding in and putting the ball out for a throw. His side counter, with Coutinho weaving his way through some bodies before Robinson's cross finds no-one in the area. Sterling picks it up, fires a cross in from the other side, but his cross doesn't find a teammate either.

63' A new look team now then. With six fresh faces to the side from the first-half.

61' Triple substitution for Liverpool as Rodgers looks to shake things up. Coates, Lucas and Kelly on for Johnson, Gerrard and Touré. Míchel also making three subs - Manolas, Kasami and Kolovos on. Papadopoulous, N'Dinga and Ghazaryan off.

60' An hour in and it's still 1-0. A very competitive outlook today, regardless of it's friendly status. It's been a great game so far, with the Liverpool's injection of World Cup stars having boosted their performance greatly.

59' Papadopolous tries an effort from range after beating Coutinho to a loose ball. The centre-back's effort is from 35-yards, but only just brushes the top of Brad Jones' crossbar. An ambitious shot, but the captain almost pulled it off.

57' The Brazilian's clever dink towards the edge falls into Sterling's path, but it's taken off his toe by the incoming Henderson after a mix-up in communication and the chance is wasted.

56' Coutinho, "the brain of the team" according to Rodgers is looking lively again. He has been the Reds' stand-out star so far throughout their pre-season campaign.

55' Liverpool seize upon a poor Samaris pass, Coutinho finds Sturridge with a through ball but the latter is caught offside.

55' Liverpool look to have regained their composure now. Gerrard tries a cross-field ball to Coutinho, who was running into the box, but Megyeri reads it and comes out collect.

54' Beautiful play from Sterling, flicking the ball mid-air to Johnson. He finds Sturridge, but he is tackled by Papadopolous on the edge of the area.

52' A good period of pressure from Míchel's men. Liverpool keeping possession in order to take out the sting of the game.

52' Dominguez' corner is poor and drifts out for a goal-kick.

51' Sturridge slips on the edge of the box and loses the ball and the Greeks push forwrd Dossevi's one-two earns him the ball in a dangerous spot in the box after Dominguez' smart pass in the build-up, but Dossevi's effort on goal is blocked and wins a corner.

50' Neat passing by the Reds, as Coutinho switches to Johnson and the former combines well with Allen before trying to find Sturridge in the box. The Greeks counter, and Ghazaryan finds space in the box. He cuts inside onto his right foot before rocketing a shot off the crossbar. Gerrard and co. got away with one there.

49' Sterling loses possession in the centre, but Skrtel dispossesses Diamantakos, before Sterling wins a costless-kick in his own half.

48' Diamantakos bursts down the left flank, but a combination of Johnson and Skrtel retrieves possession.

47' Elabellaoui, Domínguez, Samaris and Masuaku all come on for Olympiakos.

47' Few changes for Liverpool at half-time. Joe Allen, Jack Robinson and Philippe Coutinho come on for the Reds. Enrique, Can and Marković off.

46' We're back in action in Chicago. Can the Reds build on their lead? Or will their fragile defence succumb to the pressure of Olympiakos?

00:15. Daniel Sturridge in action in the first-half:

Embedded image permalink

00:09. The Daily Mail's Dom King had this to say of the opening 45': "Interesting to look Steven Gerrard operating here. When Liverpool played Olympiakos in the Champions League 10 years ago, Gerrard was a marauding midfielder, who operated high and dynamically around the opposition area. Now, in this new role, Gerrard sits deep and performs like a quarter-back, dropping deep, splitting his central defenders and launching attacks. His influence on this team going forward should not be understated."

00:06. Olympiakos yet to register a shot on target so far. In fact, the only shot on target all game was Sterling's deft finish at the near post. Elsewhere, all 13 shots between both sides have been off target.

00:03. As I've been well reminded, cautious to ensure Reds don't get too carried away with praise. After all, Iago Aspas looked like a star in 2013-14 pre-season and we all know how that ended up.

23:59. Good showing from the lads in that first 45 minutes. Jordan Henderson was energetic as ever, whilst Marković has shown some exciting glimpses. Can, Sterling and Sturridge just a few of the other impressive performers. The Reds still lead through Sterling's early goal. Stay tuned for the second half, coming up shortly.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Olympiakos.

45+1' Olympiakos come close, when Salino's perfectly executed cross almost fashions a chance, but Skrtel is on hand to prevent it. Meanwhile, Johnson is booked for a collision.

44' Salino finds Maniatis, who plays it wide to Dossevi, who wins yet another corner. Usual routine, as the man himself delivers the ball into the box, but Can steers a header out before Ghazaryan's wild effort flies wide of the goal.

43' Sturridge hacked down from behind on the halfway line, and Salino is cautioned.

43' A mention for Emre Can too, who looks a great addition. Back to the action though, as Dossevi wins a corner from Touré. He whips it in himself, but Dinga can't find the space to shoot.

41' Liverpool worth their lead so far. Despite some momentary defensive lapses, which can be attributed to a fairly second-string back-line, they have been bright and imaginative going forward. Sterling, Sturridge and Marković all impressive so far.

39' From the corner, Dossevi's ball is short to Saviola who plays it to Diamantakos, who turns Marković before drilling a left-footed effort wide of the right-hand post.

38' Again, Rodgers' side defend well, Marković stopping a cross before Enrique recovers to close out Saviola after the ball falls kindly to him from eight yards. Great work by the Spaniard.

36' The Reds' defending as a unit so far, waiting for the Greeks to commit too many bodies and counter attack. Emre Can powers forward, plays a one-two with Sturridge before Marković picks up the pieces, runs towards the six-yard box before curling a shot towards the far post, but it goes over the bar. Promising play from Liverpool.

34' Maniatis drills a shot from the edge of the area, but it is blocked by the head of Skrtel. Moments later, Saviola falls easily inside the area and is booked for simulation.

33' Glen Johnson, by far, the Reds' poorest performer. He's showed some glimpses, but has lost possession cheaply and has been fairly easy to read.

31' Up the other end, Ghazaryan's decent delivery from a corner forces Skrtel into heading it out. The Greeks' second successive corner is equally as dangerous, but Henderson heads clear before Marković earns a foul from Diamantakos.

30' Great play from the Reds there. Sturridge finds Henderson, who plays it inside to Marković. He plays it short to Sterling who tries to find Henderson inside the area, but the pass is underhit and the Reds have to settle for a corner. Gerrard's delivery prompts Megyeri to punch clear, but when the ball falls to Johnson on the edge of the area, he loses possession.

29' Touré clears from a cross after Enrique should have won a costless-kick. The Greeks probe into the box, but Touré is again there to clear.

27' Brief lull in the game here, with fairly little happening. That is until Johnson's nice ball feeds Sturridge down the right wing, he shimmys into the box before cutting inside onto his right foot, but his shot is always rising over the bar.

26' The costless-kick is well overhit by Dossevi, and the Reds recover the ball and clear it from danger.

25' Gerrard brings down Saviola on the right flank. The forward goes down easily after virtually no contact, but the ref gives him the costless-kick.

23' Sturridge's switch finds Enrique who passes to the overlapping Marković. The 20-year-old loses possession but tries hard to recover it. He doesn't, but it's a promising show of his work-ethic.

21' Sturridge steps up to take it, from 20-yards, but his shot hits the wall. The ricochet falls straight to Gerrard, who tries a trademark effort but he doesn't catch it right and the shot flies wide.

21' As I say that, Marković picks up the ball from deep and runs directly at the opposition defence. He runs with pace, and is bundled down by Siovas, who is booked for the challenge.

20' Sterling the bright spark so far, meanwhilst Marković has yet to really get involved. Much of the action down the Reds' right flank so far.

18' Sterling gives away a costless-kick on the left flank. The Greeks take it quickly, but Saviola is adjudged to have been offside when he received the ball. Quick-thinking almost caught Liverpool out there.

17' A much better affair than the Liverpool-Roma game already here. Both teams really up for it.

16' Sturridge wins a throw-in deep into the opposition area, and Sterling does excellently to weave through some defenders before cutting back to Johnson in space, but his low cross is poor and is cleared.

14' Olympiakos enjoying a sustained period of possession now, and they push forward. Lackadaiscal marking gifts Dossevi the chance to get a shot away inside the area, but Skrtel blocks the shot and the Reds see off the attack. A brief scare though there.

13' Slower pace to the game now, but Liverpool putting the Greeks through their paces. Lots of pressing and energy despite the heat. A good insight into how the Reds will play next season, with lots of pace up front and strength and pressing in the midfield.

11' Here's that opening goal: