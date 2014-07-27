Liverpool - Olympiakos Live Scores of Pre-season Friendly

01:20. That's all from me, Charlie Malam, and VAVEL tonight. Hopefully you enjoyed the commentary. To reflect, a 1-0 win for the Reds after Raheem Sterling's early finish. Join us on Wednesday night for the club's next game from the Yankee Stadium in New York. Until then, thanks for joining us and make sure to check out all our articles over the coming days. Good bye.

01:18. So far then: two wins, two losses from pre-season. Fitness has been the priority and the squad looks in good shape considering they haven't been back long. Plenty of positives to take from that performance, hopefully one that will quieten the pessimism amongst the Liverpool camp on social networking sites at the minute.

01:15. Overall, tonight's game was a decent performance and a good workout against esteemed opposition. Bar Glen Johnson, every individual contributed well and Sterling's smart run to latch onto Sturridge's mis-hit shot and open the scores early on provides interesting food for thought. That proved to be enough for the Reds to take the three points, but there were certainly a few moments of defensive mix-ups at the back. Sturridge given Man of the Match for his role in tonight's win.

01:12. Liverpool will face the table-toppers on Wednesday night in a mouth-watering clash in New York. Reflecting on tonight's game, Rodgers will have to shore up his defence to maintain their chances of topping the group.

01:10. Liverpool open up their International Champions Cup account with three points. They go second in the Group B table after Man City's 5-1 win over AC Milan, which means they sit top. Olympiakos are third with three points from two games.

FT: Liverpool 1-0 Olympiakos.

90+3' Robinson's silly foul gifts the Greeks a great chance to equalise late on. Dominguez' ball in from the right flank is into a good area, but Kelly nods it away. Samaris picks it up before driving a hard effort on goal that Jones palms away solidly. Great save, but it was too central. On the counter, Allen finds Ibe who turns and twists his way into the box before trying to pick out Allen with a return pass but his near-post flick is wide.

90+3' Moments remaining for the Reds to secure the three points. Rodgers will be disappointed to have only scored one so far after some poor finishing, but it's been a great performance all-round and well deserved victory, should they take it.

90+2' Liverpool give away a costless-kick after Coates fouls Papazoglou, but Rodgers' side again see out the danger after Skrtel's no nonsense clearance.

90+1' Four minutes extra here at Soldier Field.

90' Olympiakos coming forward in droves here, but they give away possession easily and Allen wins a throw-in after good pressure.

88' Elabdellaoui's incisive cross almost tests Brad Jones after a few bodies rise for the header, but nothing comes off it. Liverpool living dangerously in these final few minutes.

87' Lucas' late challenge gives away a costless-kick and he's perhaps lucky to escape a booking.

86' Henderson only the second outfield starter still on the pitch for the Reds here. A great run-out from the midfielder with an engine reminiscent of a mix between Forrest Gump and the Duracell Bunny.

85' Five minutes remaining. The Reds on the back foot here, but keeping the ball well.

84' Olympiakos win another corner, which could be a good opportunity for them to get a shot on goal. It's a smart routine from Dominguez, but Kasami's hung ball into the air is caught by Brad Jones.

83' Kelly defends well again, denying Masouku a way down the flank. Rodgers will still be slightly disappointed with how shaky his side have been at the back, though Skrtel and Coates have been particularly decent today.

81' Kelly wins a costless-kick after essentially being manhandled. He's put in a decent shift so far. Liverpool enjoying some terrific passing play, as Coates and Coutinho spray about some lovely passes before Ibe almost races through on goal, but Megyeri gathers.

80' Great chance for the equaliser. Allen's loses possession and Bouchalakis intercepts, before riding Coates' challenge and then Brad Jones' challenge. He clips the ball over the keeper, but it is wide of the goal and the Reds retrieve it to clear. Very poor by the Welsh midfielder however.

78' Allen and Coutinho have been good for the Reds. Meanwhile, Kolovos' poor shot is defended well by Coates. Kelly pushes forwards on the break, finding Coutinho on the edge of the box and he tries a neat pass to Lambert but it is well read by the defence.

77' Dangerous cross, but Kelly clears when the ball nearly falls to Bouchalakis. Moments later, Allen buys a foul from the midfielder in their own half. The costless-kick leads to a shot from distance from Coutinho, but it hits the side-netting. The Brazilian almost sealed it there.

75' Quarter of an hour remaining now. The Greeks applying some good pressure, but can they make it pay off? Robinson pounces on a poor ball, flies down the wing before picking out Ibe in the centre, he pulls it down for Lambert to get a shot away but his shot is drilled into the floor and is comfortable enough for Megyeri to gather.

74' More changes. Ibe and Lambert replace the impressive Sturridge and Sterling.

72' Good chance for the home side. A deep corner is headed into the six-yard box, but Kelly does well to clear. The ball falls to a Red and White shirt but a shot from range zips wide.

71' Skrtel denies Dossevi at the expense of a corner, as the forward's shot lurked on goal. Míchel makes more changes - Diamantakos, Siovas, Dossevi off for Papazoglou, Bouchalakis and Avlonitis.

71' The Greeks are in the driving seat at the minute, Dominguez at the centre of everything going forward but Coutinho does well to nick the ball from his feet.

70' Coates does well to recover the ball after Henderson's poor pass, and he also dances past an Olympiakos forward which prompts a few cheers from the Americans in the crowd.

68' Allen finds Robinson on the left side but he is dispossessed, before the Red and Whites try to counter up the opposite flank but Masuaku's ball drifts out of play.

67' This could go either way just yet. Don't forget, this game will go to penalties if it stays a draw at the end of 90 minutes, but let's hope it doesn't come to that.

66' Sturridge's wonderful ball is picked up by Coutinho, but his cross is wayward and flies over the crossbar.

65' Superb last-ditch tackle from Skrtel prevents Dossevi going through on goal. Great defending from the Slovakian.

64' Kasami's long ball is controlled poorly by Kelly, but he atones for his error by sliding in and putting the ball out for a throw. His side counter, with Coutinho weaving his way through some bodies before Robinson's cross finds no-one in the area. Sterling picks it up, fires a cross in from the other side, but his cross doesn't find a teammate either.

63' A new look team now then. With six fresh faces to the side from the first-half.

61' Triple substitution for Liverpool as Rodgers looks to shake things up. Coates, Lucas and Kelly on for Johnson, Gerrard and Touré. Míchel also making three subs - Manolas, Kasami and Kolovos on. Papadopoulous, N'Dinga and Ghazaryan off.

60' An hour in and it's still 1-0. A very competitive outlook today, regardless of it's friendly status. It's been a great game so far, with the Liverpool's injection of World Cup stars having boosted their performance greatly.

59' Papadopolous tries an effort from range after beating Coutinho to a loose ball. The centre-back's effort is from 35-yards, but only just brushes the top of Brad Jones' crossbar. An ambitious shot, but the captain almost pulled it off.

57' The Brazilian's clever dink towards the edge falls into Sterling's path, but it's taken off his toe by the incoming Henderson after a mix-up in communication and the chance is wasted.

56' Coutinho, "the brain of the team" according to Rodgers is looking lively again. He has been the Reds' stand-out star so far throughout their pre-season campaign.

55' Liverpool seize upon a poor Samaris pass, Coutinho finds Sturridge with a through ball but the latter is caught offside.

55' Liverpool look to have regained their composure now. Gerrard tries a cross-field ball to Coutinho, who was running into the box, but Megyeri reads it and comes out collect.

54' Beautiful play from Sterling, flicking the ball mid-air to Johnson. He finds Sturridge, but he is tackled by Papadopolous on the edge of the area.

52' A good period of pressure from Míchel's men. Liverpool keeping possession in order to take out the sting of the game.

52' Dominguez' corner is poor and drifts out for a goal-kick.

51' Sturridge slips on the edge of the box and loses the ball and the Greeks push forwrd Dossevi's one-two earns him the ball in a dangerous spot in the box after Dominguez' smart pass in the build-up, but Dossevi's effort on goal is blocked and wins a corner.

50' Neat passing by the Reds, as Coutinho switches to Johnson and the former combines well with Allen before trying to find Sturridge in the box. The Greeks counter, and Ghazaryan finds space in the box. He cuts inside onto his right foot before rocketing a shot off the crossbar. Gerrard and co. got away with one there.

49' Sterling loses possession in the centre, but Skrtel dispossesses Diamantakos, before Sterling wins a costless-kick in his own half.

48' Diamantakos bursts down the left flank, but a combination of Johnson and Skrtel retrieves possession.

47' Elabellaoui, Domínguez, Samaris and Masuaku all come on for Olympiakos.

47' Few changes for Liverpool at half-time. Joe Allen, Jack Robinson and Philippe Coutinho come on for the Reds. Enrique, Can and Marković off.

46' We're back in action in Chicago. Can the Reds build on their lead? Or will their fragile defence succumb to the pressure of Olympiakos?

00:15. Daniel Sturridge in action in the first-half:

00:09. The Daily Mail's Dom King had this to say of the opening 45': "Interesting to look Steven Gerrard operating here. When Liverpool played Olympiakos in the Champions League 10 years ago, Gerrard was a marauding midfielder, who operated high and dynamically around the opposition area. Now, in this new role, Gerrard sits deep and performs like a quarter-back, dropping deep, splitting his central defenders and launching attacks. His influence on this team going forward should not be understated."

00:06. Olympiakos yet to register a shot on target so far. In fact, the only shot on target all game was Sterling's deft finish at the near post. Elsewhere, all 13 shots between both sides have been off target.

00:03. As I've been well reminded, cautious to ensure Reds don't get too carried away with praise. After all, Iago Aspas looked like a star in 2013-14 pre-season and we all know how that ended up.

23:59. Good showing from the lads in that first 45 minutes. Jordan Henderson was energetic as ever, whilst Marković has shown some exciting glimpses. Can, Sterling and Sturridge just a few of the other impressive performers. The Reds still lead through Sterling's early goal. Stay tuned for the second half, coming up shortly.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Olympiakos.

45+1' Olympiakos come close, when Salino's perfectly executed cross almost fashions a chance, but Skrtel is on hand to prevent it. Meanwhile, Johnson is booked for a collision.

44' Salino finds Maniatis, who plays it wide to Dossevi, who wins yet another corner. Usual routine, as the man himself delivers the ball into the box, but Can steers a header out before Ghazaryan's wild effort flies wide of the goal.

43' Sturridge hacked down from behind on the halfway line, and Salino is cautioned.

43' A mention for Emre Can too, who looks a great addition. Back to the action though, as Dossevi wins a corner from Touré. He whips it in himself, but Dinga can't find the space to shoot.

41' Liverpool worth their lead so far. Despite some momentary defensive lapses, which can be attributed to a fairly second-string back-line, they have been bright and imaginative going forward. Sterling, Sturridge and Marković all impressive so far.

39' From the corner, Dossevi's ball is short to Saviola who plays it to Diamantakos, who turns Marković before drilling a left-footed effort wide of the right-hand post.

38' Again, Rodgers' side defend well, Marković stopping a cross before Enrique recovers to close out Saviola after the ball falls kindly to him from eight yards. Great work by the Spaniard.

36' The Reds' defending as a unit so far, waiting for the Greeks to commit too many bodies and counter attack. Emre Can powers forward, plays a one-two with Sturridge before Marković picks up the pieces, runs towards the six-yard box before curling a shot towards the far post, but it goes over the bar. Promising play from Liverpool.

34' Maniatis drills a shot from the edge of the area, but it is blocked by the head of Skrtel. Moments later, Saviola falls easily inside the area and is booked for simulation.

33' Glen Johnson, by far, the Reds' poorest performer. He's showed some glimpses, but has lost possession cheaply and has been fairly easy to read.

31' Up the other end, Ghazaryan's decent delivery from a corner forces Skrtel into heading it out. The Greeks' second successive corner is equally as dangerous, but Henderson heads clear before Marković earns a foul from Diamantakos.

30' Great play from the Reds there. Sturridge finds Henderson, who plays it inside to Marković. He plays it short to Sterling who tries to find Henderson inside the area, but the pass is underhit and the Reds have to settle for a corner. Gerrard's delivery prompts Megyeri to punch clear, but when the ball falls to Johnson on the edge of the area, he loses possession.

29' Touré clears from a cross after Enrique should have won a costless-kick. The Greeks probe into the box, but Touré is again there to clear.

27' Brief lull in the game here, with fairly little happening. That is until Johnson's nice ball feeds Sturridge down the right wing, he shimmys into the box before cutting inside onto his right foot, but his shot is always rising over the bar.

26' The costless-kick is well overhit by Dossevi, and the Reds recover the ball and clear it from danger.

25' Gerrard brings down Saviola on the right flank. The forward goes down easily after virtually no contact, but the ref gives him the costless-kick.

23' Sturridge's switch finds Enrique who passes to the overlapping Marković. The 20-year-old loses possession but tries hard to recover it. He doesn't, but it's a promising show of his work-ethic.

21' Sturridge steps up to take it, from 20-yards, but his shot hits the wall. The ricochet falls straight to Gerrard, who tries a trademark effort but he doesn't catch it right and the shot flies wide.

21' As I say that, Marković picks up the ball from deep and runs directly at the opposition defence. He runs with pace, and is bundled down by Siovas, who is booked for the challenge.

20' Sterling the bright spark so far, meanwhilst Marković has yet to really get involved. Much of the action down the Reds' right flank so far.

18' Sterling gives away a costless-kick on the left flank. The Greeks take it quickly, but Saviola is adjudged to have been offside when he received the ball. Quick-thinking almost caught Liverpool out there.

17' A much better affair than the Liverpool-Roma game already here. Both teams really up for it.

16' Sturridge wins a throw-in deep into the opposition area, and Sterling does excellently to weave through some defenders before cutting back to Johnson in space, but his low cross is poor and is cleared.

14' Olympiakos enjoying a sustained period of possession now, and they push forward. Lackadaiscal marking gifts Dossevi the chance to get a shot away inside the area, but Skrtel blocks the shot and the Reds see off the attack. A brief scare though there.

13' Slower pace to the game now, but Liverpool putting the Greeks through their paces. Lots of pressing and energy despite the heat. A good insight into how the Reds will play next season, with lots of pace up front and strength and pressing in the midfield.

11' Here's that opening goal:

10' Good chance for Olympiakos! Ghazaryan seems to foul Johnson as he barges him over to take possession, but the referee waves it away, he pushes forward and tries to curl an effort past Brad Jones into the far corner but the shot goes wide.

9' Liverpool thoroughly controlling the midfield so far. Emre Canh as looked decent in these early stages.

8' The Reds pressing very high up the pitch so far. Bright start for Rodgers' side.

8' Can's smart ball towards Sturridge opens up the defence, but the striker is offside.

7' Possession falls to Gerrard who feeds through Sturridge. The forward slips as he shoots and his effort is poor, but it deflects off of Abidal into Sterling's path and he slots home to give the Reds the lead. A good start.

6' GOAL! Liverpool 1-0.

5' He puts it into the danger area, but it is well hooked away. The English full-back looked good there however.

4' Johnson does brilliantly to work his way through a number of Red and White shirts here. Good chance for Gerrard to whip a ball into the box.

3' Henderson's smart ball finds Sturridge who drops deep, but he can't break through the Olympiakos defence. Rodgers' side on top still though.

2' The Reds dominating possession in the early stages here. Gerrard slotting in between Skrtel and Touré for a defensive three, as Johnson and Enrique push forward.

1' And we're off! Sturridge and Henderson get us underway, kicking from right to left.

23:09. You'll Never Walk Alone is currently reverberating around Soldier Field. 50,000 strong inside the stadium.

23:08. Apologies about kick-off issues, the game is moments away. The Reds are in their third kit for the first ever time.

22:57. We're only moments away from kick-off now. Stay tuned for live commentary of Liverpool's fourth pre-season friendly.

22:54. After last season, there's plenty more expectation revolving the Reds ahead of 2014-15. Despite the loss of a certain Uruguayan, there's still a plentiful depth of attacking options, with yet more to come.

22:52. More words from Rodgers. "We need to push on again and show we can be one of the top sides in European football. The message I have given to the players is clear – we need to push on. They have the same excitement as me."

22:50. Between City and Milan, it's now 5-1. Jovetić has grabbed a second, whilst ex-City man Mario Balotelli has had a goal disallowed.

22:47. Olympiakos side, equally, features some decent inclusions. Kasami and Kostas Manolas aren't in tonight's match-day squad. The Greeks have just four substitutes: David Torrijos Fuster, Jose Cholevas, Sambou Yatabarre and Geetan Bong.

22:44. Rodgers has opted for quite a strong starting line-up. Emre Can and Jordan Henderson is food for thought in an industrious central midfield. Skipper Steven Gerrard, of course, also makes his return to action after England's abysmal World Cup campaign.

22:42. ""I'm really excited with the ones we've brought in with hopefully a few more to come. Then we will have a squad ready to compete." finished Rodgers.

22:40. "There's real excitement going into this season," Rodgers told Liverpoolfctv.com "We've qualified for the Champions League. We went close on the title. I'm really excited about the players that we've brought in-young players with great profiles to play how we want to play. That will allow us to go on, and hopefully continue to progress."

22:38. The Liverpool boss has also been speaking ahead of tonight's first ICC game. “It should be a good game [tonight]. By the time the season comes we’ll be in good condition.”

22:35. "He is still relatively young, so his peak years are ahead of him and I believe he will improve and progress even further with us. I'm looking forward to him arriving and working with us as we continue our preparations for the new season."

22:33. More Lovren news filtering in. Rodgers has been speaking of his latest signing. The Ulsterman said: "This is a very important signing for us and I'm delighted it's completed so Dejan can join up with us on our US tour. He is a commanding and powerful presence and clearly has leadership skills, which is important; he fits the profile of player we are looking for."

22:30. Half-an-hour to kick-off. Can Liverpool get a positive result against the Greeks tonight?

22:28. Play has been resumed in Pittsburgh, where City take on AC Milan, whom they are currently thrashing. The bad weather has cleared, and their second-half will now get underway.

22:26. On the other hand, Daniel Agger is supposedly subject to interest from Barcelona. The experienced Dane was offered to the Catalan club recently, but they rejected the deal in favour of looking elsewhere, but they are now believed to be considering a £12 million bid for Agger.

22:23. Tonight is a good opportunity for Skrtel and Touré to prove whether they should be in consideration for next season. With Lovren arriving to compliment Mamadou Sakho's £18 million arrival last August, you would imagine those two would be the preferred central pairing for next season.

22:20. That means that if the City-Milan game resumes, City are likely to be joint-top with three points, and so Liverpool will have to match a victory in 90 minutes if they are to have a chance of playing in the final on the 4th of August.

22:18. Quite a peculiar points system for the ICC games, check it out here:

22:15. Liverpool's group opposition Manchester City are currently beating AC Milan 4-1 at half-time. The match has currently been delayed due to severe weather. Officials have said they will make a decision on the weather conditions in 20 minutes. The English champions lead through Stefan Jovetić, Scott Sinclair, Jesus Navas and youngster Kelechi Iheanacho's goals.

22:13. On the bright side, LFCTV recently announced that Dejan Lovren has become a Red. After a long saga, he has finally agreed a £60,000-a-week contract in a £20 million deal. He becomes the third Southampton player to make the switch to Merseyside this summer. "It's a dream come true. I'm happy and glad to be here.” said the Croatian after his move.

22:10. Liverpool have suffered a major blow earlier today, when it was announced that French forward Loïc Rémy’s seemingly imminent arrival has been called off. You can read more about it here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/373527-liverpools-loc-remy-deal-called-off.html

22:09. On the bench for Liverpool: Ward, Coutinho, Coates, Lucas, Allen, Ibe, Kelly, Coady, Robinson, Lambert, Peterson.

22:08. A strong side from Brendan Rodgers, with Lazar Marković making his debut for the club. The promising 20-year-old joined the Reds from Benfica for £20 million earlier this month. He lines up on the opposite flank to exciting teenager Raheem Sterling, as the attack is spearheaded by Daniel Sturridge, who netted 21 Premier League goals last season. Meanwhile, Kolo Touré and Martin Skrtel make up the centre of defence.

22:06. Olympiakos XI: Megyeri, Abidal, Papadopolous, Siovas, Do Carmo, Ghazaryan, Maniatis, N'Dinga, Diamantakos, Dossevi, Saviola.

22:04. Liverpool XI: Jones, Johnson, Skrtel, Touré, Enrique, Gerrard, Henderson, Can, Sterling, Marković, Sturridge

22:02. The teams news is in!

21:56. Tonight's host stadium is Soldeier Field, home of the National Football League's Chicago Bears. It has hosted various international matches over the years, but this game is it's first club encounter. Liverpool held an open training session there yesterday, in preparation for tonight's game. It holds 63,500 spectators, but how many will we see in attendance tonight?

21:54. Though the Reds are expected to set up strongly, they cannot take anything for granted against Olympiakos, who thrashed AC Milan, and represent a difficult challenge for a Liverpool side with less than three weeks pre-season under their belts.

21:52. Tonight could be a good chance to prove that, with the possibility of Liverpool coming up against the Greeks in the Champions League. The groups will be drawn late into August, with Brendan Rodgers' side facing the daunting task of coming up against the likes of Real Madrid from the off.

21:49. Gerrard defiantly ended: "I think this is the first time in a long time that I can be confident of telling people that we are the real deal and are real title contenders before a ball has been kicked."

21:46. Meanwhile, Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard has been talking of the current optimistic feeling in the Reds' camp. "I believe we are in a much better place now than we were this time last year. The reason being because we've got the taste, the know-how and the experience of being in a title race. If we can use the hurt of falling short last season in our favour then hopefully we can go one better."

21:43. In their last domestic season, Olympiakos finished comfortably top of the Greece Super League by 20 points, and also reached the last 16 of the Champions League. In the first leg, Arsenal loanee Joel Campbell's stunner inspired a 2-0 win before United turned it around with a 3-0 win in the return leg to knock out the The Red Whites.

21:40. Managed by former Real Madrid midfielder Míchel, they also have Patjim Kasami, who scored this screamer for Fulham last season against Crystal Palace:

21:37. Tonight's opposition represent a tough test for the Reds. Their squad boasts experienced faces such as Javier Saviola, who scored against Liverpool as Benfica ended their chances of retaining their European crown in 2006. Another familiar face is Éric Abidal, who signed for the Greeks recently despite signing a one-year contract extension at Monaco two days prior.

21:34. Elsewhere in the Champions Cup, Manchester United beat AS Roma 3-2 as Wayne Rooney grabbed a brace, and Miralem Pjanić scored a spectacular 60-yard goal. In that same group, Real Madrid and Internazionale drew 1-1, before the Italians beat Guus Hiddink's men 3-2 on penalties.

21:31. Olympiakos will then go on to play Premier League champions Manchester City in Minnesota on the 2nd of August. City take on Milan tonight in Pennsylvania, with kick-off at 22:00 GMT.

21:29. They beat the Italians through goals from Alejandro Domínguez, Dimitris Diamantakos and Andreas Bouchalakis in the tournament's opening game in Canada, and you can see the highlights of that game here:

21:27. This will also be the fourth friendly for the Greeks. They have Russia's FC Krasnodar, when they lost 2-0, before managing a 1-1 draw versus Dynamo Kyiv. They have also already played one International Champions Cup game, overcoming AC Milan 3-0.

21:25. The legacy of that encounter, in particularly that goal, led to the two club's last meeting in August 2013 for Gerrard's testimonial. Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson grabbed the goals either side of half-time, as Gerrard's side triumphed 2-0. For highlights, look the video below:

21:23. It would go on to be one of the club's most famous goals in it's history, as that same competition, Steven Gerrard inspired the Reds to another incredible comeback to claim their fifth European Cup. You can see the highlights of that famous night in December here, "Oh you beauty! What a hit son, what a hit":

21:21. Back on the 8th of December 2004, the Reds needed to win by two clear goals in their final Champions League group stage game versus the Greeks, in order to progress to the next round. Having gone 1-0 down through Rivaldo's costless-kick, the odds were stacked heavily against them, but after some smart substitutions, Rafa Benitez' men gave themselves a chance. Just two minutes after coming on at half-time, Florent Sinama-Pongolle converted Harry Kewell's cross, before with just ten minutes left, Neil Mellor scored three minutes after stepping onto the pitch, stabbing home from close range. With just minutes left, Liverpool needed one goal to go through. Step up Steven Gerrard, who was teed up by a lovely cushioned header from Mellor to then smash a trademark 25-yard thunderbolt, to send Anfield into utter ecstacy and to win it in brilliant style.

21:19. Tonight's opponents are certainly very familiar, and Liverpool and Olympiakos have met on a number of occasions, but with one particular meeting most notable.

21:16. "The principal objective is fitness, but obviously we concentrate a lot on our football fitness and that's key for us." He finished, and tonight's game represents another opportunity to do that, again versus esteemed opposition.

21:14. The Northern Irishman also spoke on his side's recent loss to Rudi Garcí's Roma, saying: "Our game the other night was a wonderful exercise for us. The objective at this moment in time is fitness - you don't win any trophies in pre-season. The key factor for us is trying to get the players through the games injury costless, to give them as many minutes as we possibly can and then arrive into the first game of the season in real good condition in every facet of our work."

21:12. Rodgers recently said: "Of course it was very disappointing - it's probably going to be four to six weeks. He has looked fantastic in training; it was just a very simple exercise with no pressure. The medical team are looking closely at that at the moment. We're hopeful that he'll come back fairly quickly, but there's no rush. He's a fantastic player, we just need to get him back fit and well because it's a long season."

21:10. One man that will miss out however, is Adam Lallana. Having trained with his new teammates for the first time at Harvard University earlier this week, the playmaker suffered a lateral collateral ligament knock which could sideline him for six weeks.

21:08. The game in Chicago marks the return of the club's World Cup stars, who only returned to training on Monday morning in the USA. Boss Brendan Rodgers has already confirmed that the likes of skipper Steven Gerrard and new signing Lazar Marković will be involved.

21:06. Tonight marks Liverpool's fourth friendly of 2014-15. They opened their programme with a 2-1 loss to IF Brøndby, before coming from behind to beat Preston 2-1, and then losing in their first game in America.

21:04. You can see highlights of the 1-0 defeat to the Italians here:

21:02. Tonight's game is the second of the Merseyside club's tour of the states, as they fell victim to a late own goal in a 1-0 loss to AS Roma on Wednesday night. The game was a fairly dull affair in Boston, with flashes of excitement few and far between and Daniel Agger unfortunately turned into his own net from a corner in the 89th minute at Fenway Park.

21:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK, I'm Charlie Malam and you've joined us for live coverage of Liverpool's first International Champions Cup pre-season friendly as they face Olympiakos live from Soldier Field, in Chicago during the Reds' tour of the USA.