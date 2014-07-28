Liverpool 1-0 Olympiakos Highlights

Liverpool faced off against Olympiakos hoping to pick up the form they finished the season with, especially after a disappointing 1-0 loss to AS Roma. The game began well for the Reds, with Sterling giving Liverpool an early lead after Sturridge's deflected shot fell nicely for the young attacker to poke in. However, the game had few real chances after this point. Olympiakos had a chance 6 minutes after the goal but the shot was fired well wide. Sterling had a ball to Henderson cut out, which would've seen the midfielder on the edge of the area with only the keeper to beat. However, in the last 20 minutes, the game began to come alive. Sturridge was tackled 35 yards from his own goal, but once again Olympiakos squandered the chance. Coutinho also tried his luck from distance but his shot flew just wide of the post. The final chance of the game came late on after Joe Allen had his pass cut out just 30 yards from the Liverpool goal. The Olympiakos attack charged forward, but the shot wasn't out in time, leading to the striker having to try and knock the ball past the keeper. However, the Liverpool defence had recovered and got there first, putting the ball out for a throw.

Liverpool are now back in form and looking forward to the challenge Manchester City give them.