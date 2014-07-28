AC Milan 1 - 5 Manchester City: Match Report

'Can we play, can we play, can we play you every pre-season?'

The jubilant jingle resonated around Heinz Field as Manchester City fans watched their side send AC Milan to the pit of the Guinness International Champions Cup Pool B in Pittsburgh last night. They say lightning never strikes twice, but Stevan Jovetić produced an electrifying performance alongside a Pennsylvanian storm to help the blues to yet another predatory pre-season thrashing over the Rossoneri.

City produced a similar display one year ago when they raced into a 5-0 lead within 35 minutes in the Audi Cup - AC Milan the victims. But not even ex-blue Mario Balotelli could save his team from a savage City side who were 4-0 up after 26 minutes.

With the speed of Jesús Navas and the movement of Stevan Jovetić troubling Filippo Inzaghi's men early on, it was no surprise that the pair combined to open City's scoring. The Spaniard fed a perfectly weighted ball into the path of Jovetić who struck first time to give the blues a 12-minute lead. Manuel Pellegrini had announced his intention to keep hold of the 24-year-old earlier in the week, and the Montenegrin was responding to those comments promisingly.

(The Montenegrin opens the scoring)

Sporting their new away strip, the Premier League champions began to tease and tantalise the Serie A strugglers in front of a 34,000 audience. Gaël Clichy, occupying the role at right full-back, whipped in an appetising cross which was controlled and slotted into the top corner magnificently by Scott Sinclair. The £6m man is likely to leave the club this summer in search of first-team football, but the finish provided Manuel Pellegrini with a glimpse of the talent he possesses.

(Scott Sinclair is mobbed after netting City's second)

The 7-time European champions were looking a shadow of their former selves under the leadership of Milan legend Inzaghi, and soon, it was three.

Stevan Jovetić and Jesús Navas mingled once again to redden the Rossoneri's cheeks as the Montenegrin's cross was volleyed home by the Spaniard. The 27-year-old's effort was helped in by a deflection, but the fluidity of City's play was fully deserving of the goal.

(Jesús Navas cannot hide his embarrassment after watching his effort trickle past Agazzi)

And City didn't stop there. Seventeen-year-old Kelechi Iheanacho, man-of-the-match in the blues' win over Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, got in on the act with a fearsome toe poker on 26 minutes. Michael Agazzi would have hoped to have dealt with the shot, but the Italian's evening only threatened to get worse.

(Iheanacho celebrates in front of travelling City fans)

Former Portsmouth midfielder Sulley Muntari was able to pull a goal back for Milan just before the break after some shoddy marking, but Pellegrini's side could be forgiven for a momentary lapse of concentration. The make-shift defence had looked suspect from set-pieces throughout the first half and Milan seized the opportunity to somewhat lessen their embarrassment.

The second half was delayed as the Pittsburgh heavens opened with a relentless supply of rain and lightning, but the 30-minute wait seemed worth it as City were reuinited with former striker Mario Balotelli. The Italian had the ball in the net soon after the break, but his tap in was ruled out for offside.

And former Fiorentina forward Stevan Jovetić took the opportunity to rub salt into the wounds of his former rivals when he brilliantly chipped the ball over a tired leg and finished past Agazzi to make it five.

(Jovetić caps off a stunning performance with City's fifth - via Getty Images)

Manchester City continue their International Champions Cup campaign against Liverpool on 30th July.