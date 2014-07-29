Schneiderlin and Rodriguez set for Tottenham move

Tottenham look set to complete a double swoop for Southampton stars Morgan Schneiderlin and Jay Rodriguez. The Saints, who have already lost five first team names, look set to lose two more as Schneiderlin and Rodriguez look to link up with former Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Southampton, who lost Pochettino to Spurs earlier this summer, have already lost full backs Luke Shaw and Callum Chambers to Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, along with Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana who have all joined Liverpool.

It is understood that Rodriguez has already agreed a deal with Spurs, as his agent met Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in Toronto last week. The winger/striker is currently recovering from a knee injury, but is expected to sign under advice from the Tottenham medical team.

French midfielder Schneiderlin is still on an extended leave from the World Cup and is not yet believed to have agreed a deal. That could happen in due course however, as new Soton manager Ronald Koeman looks to reshape his squad, starting with the imminent signing of Celtic keeper, Fraser Forster.

The deal is believed to be worth £35m, with Schneiderlin taking up the majority at £20m. An announcement looks to be close, as Tottenham resume their pre-season in the UK, following a tour in North America. The arrival of the Southampton duo could spell the end for some current Spurs players, with reports that Sandro, Lewis Holtby, Iago Falque and Vlad Chiriches have been told they can leave. Italian giants Napoli and Roma have declared an interest in Sandro and Chiriches respectively, although their valuations don't match that of Levy.