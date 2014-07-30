Liverpool (3) 2-2 (1) Manchester City LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of the pre-season friendly

02:30. Well, that's all for tonight. Credit to you if you stayed up like myself, and thank you for joining VAVEL and me, Charlie Malam. We hope you enjoyed the commentary, and hopefully that victory will have made it worth staying up into the early hours. Join us on Sunday night, when we'll be covering the AC Milan clash LIVE! Until then, take care.

02:26. A lot of character for Liverpool to win that, but defensively they were woeful at times. Both City goals were scrappy and avoidable, and Rodgers will be keen to cut down on such silly errors. Still, five minutes from defeat and they turned it around and also kept their cool in the shoot-out. Certainly some positives to take.

02:23. That's a nice little confidence boost for the side, and Sterling and Sakho were both fantastic when they came on. Emre Can too, looked good in the midfield. Still, a mixed bag for the Reds in total. Gerrard and Sturridge were poor and Coutinho's decision-making came into question a couple of times, but a win is a win.

02:20. Here's all the goals from normal time:

02:18. The Reds twice come from behind in normal time, with two stunning goals to cancel out City's lucky efforts. A good victory for the Reds and the best game of pre-season so far. Whether Brendan Rodgers' side deserved a win, is a different story, but they'll certainly take it. They sit on top of the table with five points (they only received two for a shoot-out win). City and Olympiacos both have three, and so Liverpool could face United in an extra game in the USA in an International Champions Cup final.

02:16. So, 2-2 in normal time and Liverpool win 3-1 on penalties after City's poor spot-kicks and Mignolet's heroics.

LFC 3-1 MCFC: Lucas with the chance to win and he sends Hart the wrong way. Two points to the Reds, and they claim the victory and go top of the Group B table, two points ahead of their opponents tonight.

LFC 2-1 MCFC: Kelechi steps up and his penalty is fantastic. A staggered run and a finish high into the roof of the net. Left Mignolet with no chance.

LFC 2-0 MCFC: Henderson is tasked with doubling the lead, and he does. Short run up and a confident strike sends Hart the wrong way. Advantage Liverpool.

LFC 1-0 MCFC: City's best player of the night, Navas, steps up to equalise but Mignolet palms away the penalty with a strong save. Great keeping.

LFC 1-0 MCFC: Emre Can with Liverpool's second and after a short run-up, he blasts past Hart to hand his side the advantage.

LFC 0-0 MCFC: Yaya Touré steps up for his side's second penalty, and Mignolet gets down to save it with his feet. Goalless shoot-out so far. Very, very poor penalty that.

LFC 0-0 MCFC: Sturridge takes the Reds' first penalty, and smashes it straight over the bar, exactly the same as Kolarov's penalty. Poor execution.

LFC 0-0 MCFC: City take the first penalty, and it's Kolarov who steps up and blazes an effort well over the bar. Poor penalty from tonight's captain.

02:04. The penalty shoot-out is on it's way. Stay tuned.

FT: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City. Penalties it is.

90+2' Superb run and finish from Sterling, curling it into the far corner but he was ruled offside. However, he looked to be onside. Shades of the two sides' meeting in December, when Sterling had a goal chalked off despite being several yards onside.

90+1' Sturridge tries a shot inside the box, but it is deflected over the bar. It looked destined for the top corner too. The set-piece, though, is poor.

89' City have faded somewhat now, and the Reds have sensed it. Coutinho's inch-perfect pass finds Henderson in the box, who tries to work an opportunity, but he's flagged offside.

87' This has been a great game for a pre-season friendly. This will go to penalties if it stays like this until the 90th minute.

85' Wonderful finish from young whizzkid Sterling there to equalise it late on. After a sustained period of pressure, Sturridge picks out Lucas, who taps it to Sterling and his first touch is sublime. He races into box and finesses a great effort past Hart into the far corner. He really is outstanding for 19 years of age.

85' GOAL! 2-2 Liverpool.

85' A late flurry of chances here. Sterling threads through Can into the box, but his tame effort towards the far post is deflected for a corner. For the first time tonight, Liverpool cause real danger as Sakho rises to head down but Hart saves well.

84' Hart races off his line again to save City. Sturridge drops deep and tries a through ball to Henderson who runs from far, but the English keeper dives at his feet o colelct.

83' Coutinho's ball forward to Henderson is smart, and the latter gets himself into a decent position but his first-time angled pass into Sturridge is perhaps too unselfish. He should have taken his time and shot.

82' Sterling takes it past two City defenders, but he runs out of steam and options and loses possession deep into the opposition half.

80' It has to be said, Gerrard was one of the poorest performers out there tonight. Sterling has been sharp and Coates was solid in the first-half, elsewhere there's not been too much to shout about.

78' Liverpool paying for substandard defence again here. "It's only pre-season" but they'll need to be much better than this in the 2014-15 season, as Henderson is caught on the ball before Can's touch deceives him.

76' More subs. Lucas comes on for Gerrard and Sakho makes his return, replacing Coates.

75' Quarter of an hour left. Liverpool guilty of giving the ball away very cheaply here.

73' The low effort from the costless-kick is poor, and deflects off the wall into Mignolet's path unchallenged.

72' Not long left for the Reds to keep control of their International Champions Cup future. City will be the favourites to make the final if they maintain this win. Back to the action however, as Coates goes into the book for a late challenge on Kelechi.

71' You have to say, City deservedly in the lead here. Liverpool have been poor in the final third, even with Sterling. Still, the Citizens' two goals have been rather lucky.

70' Great work from Sterling down the right, outpacing Richards, before cutting inside to Coutinho who tries a side-footed effort from the edge of the box but it drifts wide of the post. Good chance to draw level there.

70' Jovetić has played against the Reds just twice, and now has four goals against them. City bring on Micah Richards and Yaya Touré for Stefan Jovetić and Gaël Clichy. More danger ahead.

68' Navas is at the centre of it again. He finds Kelechi on the edge of the box who shoots towards goal but Jovetić gets in the path of the shot. The ball falls to his feet and he just works his feet out to prod past the outcoming Mignolet. As expected, the Sky Blues take the lead once more.

67' GOAL! Manchester City 2-1.

66' City still dominant, but Rodgers' men are certainly edging into the game. As aforementioned, they look fragile in defence and City certainly likely to exploit that in the next 25 minutes. Causing all kinds of problems from wide areas, with Navas and Kolarov too much to handle for the Reds' full-back.

65' Emre Can comes on for Joe Allen to add some muscle in the midfield.

64' How has he not scored?! Zucilini hits the bar from 3-yards out. Johnson is caught out of position and Kolarov's overlapping run leads to a scramble in the box, young Belgian Zucilini tries to hook it over Mignolet from close range but his effort rockets off the bar and Kelechi can't finish the follow-up.

63' Sterling has looked full of energy down the flank, exactly what they needed after the dull first-half showing. Still looking very susceptible to errors at the back however, and it looks like this game may have a few more goals in it.

62' Fernando dictacting from deep, but Gerrard cuts out his pass. The Reds counter with Sterling's blistering pace, he races past Clichy, and he forces Boyata to flick a cross behind. Again though, the corner is wasted.

60' Pinball inside the box! City still looking very threatening here. Robinson is being tortured by Navas down the right.

60' Sterling runs directly at the City defence before finding Sturridge on the edge of the area with a neat pass, the forward slips but Henderson is there to step up and curl a beautiful effort past Hart into the far corner. Wonderful finish from 15-yards.

59' GOAL! Liverpool 1-1.

58' Henderson loses possession with a ball too deep, and City immediately look to break. Kolarov eases past Johnson after a neat one-two but Mignolet closes the Serb down at the near post. City could double their lead any minute now.

57' Kelechi causing problems in the Liverpool box now. The game's really opened up, as City look to take advantage of some lacklustre defending on the Reds' part.

55' It should be 1-1. Coutinho finds himself with the ball at his feet after it falls into his path in the box, but Hart is quick off his line to close it down. The Reds win a corner and Sturridge tries to direct a header towards the far post but it is just over the bar.

53' Well that was rather fortunate. Unsurprisingly, Navas played a major part as he beat Robinson with pace. The winger fired a ball into the near post and it deflects off of the inside of Gerrard's legs and into the path of Jovetić, who coolly pokes home. A real poacher's goal. Can't stay it wasn't coming..

53' GOAL! Manchester City 1-0.

52' The Sky Blues spraying the ball about well down the left, Navas getting onto a superb ball in behind to win a corner. The Spaniard delivers it in with an outswinging corner, but Robinson heads it away.

51' Kelechi tries an effort from range, but it's blocked. City trying to mount some pressure on the Reds' defence now.

49' Sturridge does well to beat Boyata, before turning back and flicking the ball to Robinson on the inside flank. He bursts into the box and toe pokes an effort at Hart, who gets down to it well to deny the left-back.

48' Sterling tries to find Coutinho at the far post with a through ball but Nastasić sees it out for a corner. The centre-back also heads clear from the Brazilian's set-piece.

47' Lots of changes for both teams, how will that affect the game's proceedings? Not much, if the first few minutes are anything to go by. A very similar start to the first half.

46' We're back under way in this Guinness International Champions Cup Group B game. Here are the subs that have been made at the interval: Hart comes on for Caballero, whilst Kelechi Iheanacho and Scott Sinclair come on for Milner and Džeko. For Liverpool, Glen Johnson, Jack Robinson and Raheem Sterling come on for Enrique, Kelly and Lambert. Mignolet has also replaced Brad Jones in goal.

01:05. The best chance of the game so far fell to Lambert, you can see it here:

01:03. Joe Allen has been rather lacklustre. Rodgers may be tempted to bring Suso or the imposing Emre Can on in his place at half-time.

01:00. Liverpool can probably count themselves lucky not to be behind after that first-half. They've been on the back foot for much of it. Rickie Lambert should have opened the scoring with a close-range header, but his effort was tame. After that, City have created a raft of chances for themselves, but have yet to really trouble Brad Jones. They've been very impressive with their build-up play, and a goal can't be too far away. The Reds certainly looking sharper fitness-wise than in their previous four pre-season games, if that's any consolation. Coates has also been solid, to the Uruguayan's credit.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City.

45' And that's that for the first-half.

44' Gerrard's last-ditch interception cuts out a clever cross from Navas at the near post. City really looking full of zeal.

43' Coutinho darts about in the final third, trying to find Sturridge but Boyata cuts it out. The Brazilian certainly looked lively with the ball at his feet there though.

41' Another troubling City corner. Navas with the ball-in, but Coates heads clear. The Reds try a counter-attack but Sturridge's switch pass is underhit and the break ends.

40' Good period of passing play from Liverpool, until Gerrard is dispossessed well by Kolarov. Wonderful sliding tackle from the Serbian, who then rushes back to intercept Allen's loose pass.

38' City's cross, delivered by Navas, is whipped into the six-yard box but is just about too high for a blue shirt to get on the end of it. The Premier League champions are looking dangerous from set-pieces.

37' Lambert finds space by the byline and fizzes a teasing cross into the box, but Caballero dives down to it before Allen can connect.

35' Enrique perhaps the most involved attacking player down the left flank, but the Reds are certainly lacking what City are showing here. Missing quality in the final third. Perhaps a change of formation is in order.

34' Again, Sturridge is denied as Kolarov and a number of blue shirts restrict him to trying to do it all on his own, but the left-back wins possession.

33' Liverpool really lacking going forward so far. Very little in the way of link-up between Lambert and Sturridge. Up the other end, Navas' delightful cross after breaking with pace allows Džeko to get in front of Touré but his connection is poor. Frighteningly fast counter-attack there.

32' Sturridge twists into a shooting position inside the box, but it is blocked after Coutinho picked him out. Seconds later, Gerrard has a shot on goal but Caballero gathers.

31' That man again, the 6ft 3" frontman goes for goal outside the box and his shot is deflected, but Jones manages to catch it after almost fumbling possession.

30' City certainly looking the more likely to open the scoring here. Very strong squad out here from Pellegrini, and it shows. The Sky Blues are dominating chances, having already tried eight shots on goal in comparison to the Reds' two. Džeko with the latest, but his effort inside the area is blocked.

28' The Bosnian striker tries another effort, this time from 30-yards, but the shot flies well wide of Jones' goal.

26' Džeko runs at the Liverpool defence, before falling to his feet rather easily when Coates seemed to make almost no contact with him. He stays on the ground for a minute or two, before rising to his feet and picking up a through ball and firing past Jones, but he was in an offside position. No goal.

24' Navas wonderfully spins away from Coutinho near the centre-circle. Moments later, the City side are appealing for a costless-kick outside the area after Enrique's slip but the referee waves it away.

23' Liverpool's front-line struggling to maintain possession, whilst Navas and Jovetić are looking dangerous in City's final third. Exciting affair so far.

22' Zuculini tries an ambitious chip from outside the area, but Jones catches easy. City with all the chances so far, but the Reds' back-line, Coates in particular, has been dealing it with it well so far.

21' Milner almost scores, had it not been for a deflection. Navas does well to see the Englishman's run from deep and Džeko dummies the ball, allowing it to run straight into his path and the ball trickles to Milner whose effort is deflected wide by Kelly, but nothing is given.

20' City come close, as Milner's long ball finds Navas in space. From the left-hand corner of the box, he tries to drive one past Jones and inside the far post but the Aussie stopper gets down to it.

19' Great individual work from Sturridge, as he wins a throw-in from Nastasić deep into City's half, but the Reds have to retreat back to defence with no way through a sea of blue shirts.

18' Kolarov feeds Jovetić down the left. The forward has been central to everything and tempts his teammates with a low cross across the six-yard box which Coates slides in to clear.

16' Great link-up play from City, as Fernando plays a neat one-two with Džeko before trying to weave his way into the area but Enrique clears.

15' Henderson makes a smart run down the right, before firing a chipped cross into Lambert in the centre who runs away from Clichy. The 32-year-old heads the cross towards goal, but it is straight at Caballero. He should have done better there.

14' Navas drives at Enrique but slips when he tries to cross into the six-yard box, and Coates clears. City yet to cause Jones any real trouble between the sticks.

12' Manchester City costless-kick from the right is sent deep, and Boyata connects, plays it back to Fernando who tries a searching pass to Jovetić in the area but they can only win a corner, which Joe Allen clears from.

11' Gerrard's long ball finds Enrique down the left, he drives forward before cutting inside and trying to find Sturridge but the pass is behind him. Coutinho runs in to recover possession and tries a shot on goal, but it flies past the post. He's looked very bright so far, nevertheless.

10' The tempo has slowed down now as both sides try to take a firm grip of the game.

9' Henderson's cute chipped ball falls to Enrique on the left flank, but his cross is blocked by Boyata. He wins a throw-in, but it is wasted.

8' Milner wins a corner after Kelly blocks a cross, but Jovetić's costless header flies well wide after Navas' wonderful delivery. Poor marking from the Reds defence.

7' City looking slightly dominant so far. Enjoying much more possession and looking full of intent going forward.

6' Great chance for City, as Jovetić finds himself with space in the box but Toure blocks him well. Fantastic link-up with his forward partner. He fluffs the chance before trying to buy a penalty, which is waved away. Džeko tries an effort moments later, but it's easily gathered by Jones.

5' Fast-paced tempo here so far, Jovetić tries to find Džeko on the edge of the area, but the ball bobbles up and away from the Bosnian. The pitch is in particularly poor condition over the right side.

4' Clichy tries an effort from range from 30-yards, but his shot from a central area drifts wide of Jones' right post.

3' Poor pass from Allen means Enrique miscontrols the ball and it goes out for a throw, but City yet to push into the Liverpool half. The Reds pressing very high and restricting them from having comfort on the ball.

2' Strong start from Rodgers' side, who immediately look to burst into the Citizens' box. Unfortunately, Rickie Lambert's attempted cross is blocked.

2' The Yankee Stadium is fairly full now. A good attendance for a pre-season friendly. Confirmation that Liverpool's starting set-up is a diamond formation, the same one that saw the Reds beat City 3-2 last time the two teams met.

1' We're underway in New York. Will the 'City That Never Sleeps' witness anything worth staying up for tonight?

00:08. The players are out onto the pitch. The referee is only moments away from blowing his whistle now.

00:00. Apologies, but kick-off actually appears to be 00:10.

23:57. This man starts tonight. Can he show a few more flashes of brilliance? The Brazilian has enjoyed a very impressive pre-season so far.

23:55. Kick off closing in now. Still no Man City bench confirmation, miraculously.

23:52. You'll Never Walk Alone being played in the Yankee Stadium now. Liverpool's tour of the USA has brought out a phenomenal showing of supporters. There's a sea of red in the stadium.

23:50. The stage is set. Stay tuned for live commentary in just 10 minutes time.

23:48. Having won their opening games of the tournament, Liverpool and Manchester City will be targeting another three points to take pole position in Group B. Judging by the way Group A is going, the winner could meet Manchester United in a Miami final on Monday, an exciting prospect for either of tonight's two teams.

23:45. Good news for Liverpool fans. Rodgers has said pre-match: “We wanted to make some changes," before continuing "Marković and Skrtel will play on the weekend [against AC Milan on Sunday night]."

23:42. Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the press in the past few days. He recently told the Daily Mirror: "Maybe one day I would like the chance to go away from Liverpool for a short time and try something different. I hope that I'm here for more than one year, of course I do. But it is all about this season for me."

23:38. Still no Manchester City Bench confirmation. We'll have it as soon as the news breaks.

23:34. Meanwhile, Rodgers has also had praise for Sturridge after his performance against Olympiacos, stating, “I have seen a difference in him [Sturridge] and I think he’s ready to be the main man.” The English forward is looking to fill the void left by Luis Suárez, having scored 21 Premier League goals in tandem with the Uruguayan last season.

23:31. Manuel Pellegrini has said one of six teams could win the Premier League title this season after dismissing Liverpool as Manchester City's main rivals, following a tight battle with the Merseyside club last season. He said, “Not only will Liverpool be a major rival, but I think that also Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham will be. There’s a lot of very strong teams that can win the Premier League.”

23:30. Half-an-hour away from kick-off now.

23:25. Still uncertain as to why the Serbian isn't even on the bench tonight. He seemed fine walking into the stadium, but Brendan Rodgers has said: "Marković picked up a knock in training today. The medical team are looking closely at that at the moment." It's understood to be only a minor niggle.

23:22. "He kept getting the ball, taking players on; he looked really lively so I think he'll be delighted with his game. He's very creative; he's great with the ball, playing one-twos and [making] runs in behind all the time so he's a great threat for us going forward, especially on the counter-attack. He's a great signing and a great plus for us."

23:19. Despite not featuring tonight, one of Liverpool’s most recent signings, Lazar Marković, has received praise from team-mate Jordan Henderson after his performance against Olympiacos, via the club’s official website:"I thought he was brilliant. It's his first game and he gelled really well."

23:16. Strong side from City. What are your predictions on the back of those starting 11's?

23:13. Mixed feelings towards that starting line-up from Liverpool fans on Twitter. How pleased are you with that XI?

23:10. Martin Skrtel and Lazar Marković the surprising omissions from the Reds' squad tonight. Pepe Reina also missing. An interesting front line, however. Looks like a 4-1-2-1-2 diamond formation.

23:07. Liverpool Bench: Mignolet, Ward, Johnson, Sakho, Robinson, Lucas, Can, Suso, Ibe, Coady, Sterling, Peterson.

23:05. Manchester City XI: Caballero; Clichy, Kolarov, Boyata, Nastasić; Fernando, Navas, Zuculini, Milner; Jovetic, Džeko.

23:04. Liverpool XI: Jones; Kelly, Coates, Touré, Enrique; Gerrard, Henderson, Allen, Coutinho; Sturridge, Lambert.

23:02. The team news is in.

23:00. We're just an hour away from Liverpool - Manchester City kicking off!

22:58. Tonight's host venue is an iconic arena, Yankee Stadium, home of Major League Baseball's New York Yankees. It is also soon to be home of MLS' New York City FC, a team co-owned by one Manchester City, until their own individual stadium is built. The renovated Yankee Stadium is just five years old, and has a capacity of 50,287. It has hosted a number of football games before, including City's 5-3 win over Chelsea last May in a post-season friendly and also Real Madrid's 5-1 crushing of AC Milan back in August 2012.

22:55. "Manchester City are also Champions League opposition and the more teams like that we can play, the better for the club and the better to prepare for what we will face next season." Sterling said. The 19-year-old is likely to be a starter in tonight's game, but stay tuned for the line-ups as soon as they are announced in five minutes time!

22:53. Raheem Sterling believes that the club's participation in the tournament will come in handy as the Reds prepare for a return to Champions League football in September. "This is good opposition to play against," Sterling told Liverpoolfc.com. "They [Olympiacos] play in the Champions League and it's something we'll be playing in next season, so the more we can play teams like that the better really."

22:50. Elsewhere, in International Champions Cup news - Manchester United took a two point lead going into the final game last night. Whilst Real Madrid lost 1-0 to AS Roma following Francesco Totti's 58th minute strike, the Red Devils drew 0-0 with Internazionale, but scored all of their penalties to win 5-3 in the shoot out. The results mean Madrid are out, but could do either Internazionale or Roma a favour by beating United. In Group B, AC Milan have already been sent home whilst Liverpool need a result tonight to maintain their chances of making the final.

22:47. Here is the Belgian whizzkid's first interview after being unveiled yesterday. He'll return to Lille for the 2014-15 season after breaking into their first team last year and making 40 appearances whilst scoring six goals.

22:45. In other news, Liverpool made yet another signing yesterday, by clinching the £10 million signature of Divock Origi.

22:44."When you're the champions, you rightly go into the next season as the favourites. They were the champions last year, the most consistent team - they pipped us by a couple of points - so they will be the benchmark for next season." he insisted.

22:43. "For us, we're happy to play them at the beginning of the season. We're playing in this tournament [International Champions Cup] and there are really good teams in it," said the Liverpool boss.

22:42. Brendan Rodgers has no qualms about the prospect of taking on league champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in just the second game of the new season, even though he admits they'll be the benchmark for 2014-15."I'm not too bothered about when we play them," he told reporters in New York. "You have to play every team twice, that's the reality."

22:40. Emre Can and Lazar Marković are expected to be handed more game time in New York. In their short cameos so far, both summer signings have impressed. The former has established himself as a powerful presence in midfield, with good defensive and attacking qualities whilst the 20-year-old Serbian showed his pace and skill in the dribble in Chicago, where Olympiacos defenders didn't know which way to go.

22:37. The Northern Irishman will be without injured duo Fabio Borini and Daniel Agger, whom have returned to Melwood, and also recent £20 million arrival Dejan Lovren. The Croatian hasn't managed to secure a work permit, meaning he will instead train with the U21's back in Liverpool. Adam Lallana has remained on tour, but will play no part after being ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee ligament injury picked up in training.

22:34. On the contrary, Brendan Rodgers may hand World Cup Quarter Finalists Mamadou Sakho and Simon Mignolet their first minutes of pre-season, as both have now joined up with the rest of the team and returned to training after receiving a longer break.

22:31. Nevertheless, the Chilean coach will have the likes of Aleksandar Kolarov, Gaël Clichy, Matija Nastasić, Jesus Navas, Stevan Jovetić and Javi Garcia at his disposal for tonight's game. Additionally, Scott Sinclair and Jack Rodwell may be given a rare chance to make their mark. The former already has two goals in pre-season as he looks to resurrect his City career. New signings Fernando and Willy Caballero will also look to get some more minutes under their belt as they look to impressive their new boss ahead with the Premier League season now little over two weeks away.

22:30. Manager Pelligrini has already confirmed that none of the club's World Cup participants who have joined up with the squad will feature tonight, meaning that delayed arrivals David Silva, Sergio Agüero, Yaya Touré, James Milner, Edin Džeko and Joe Hart will not play.

22:29. The star of the Sky Blues' pre-season has been Kelechi Icheanacho. The 17-year-old Nigerian striker has shown himself to be an outstanding talent, scoring two goals. After a number of impressive performances, City will surely persist with a deal for the youngster. It had looked threatened after being held up due to work permit issues, but the club will certainly be keen on signing the player permanently. Here's his goal against Sporting Kansas City last week:

22:27. Manchester City have already played four pre-season games, beating Sporting Kansas City 4-1, in addition to overcoming Hearts 2-1 and losing 2-0 to Dundee United. Their most recent result was the 5-1 demolition of AC Milan, who Liverpool will face after tonight's game. That means City have scored nine goals in two games, and so the Reds' defence will have to be wary of their threat tonight. You can see the highlights of the the Sky Blues' last victory here:

22:25. Yet, it is the last meeting between tonight's two teams will live long in the memory. In a season full of breathtaking moments, Martin Tyler's yelp and the Kop's roar after Philippe Coutinho's rocket stole the points late on is perhaps one of the finest. As the title race really heated up, it was a game in which the Reds desperately needed the three points and after taking a 2-0 lead, they almost threw it away after questionable defending allowed the visitors to get two goals back, but up stepped the Brazilian to send Anfield into absolute raptures. Refresh your mind of that game here:

22:23. Premier League - Liverpool 2-2 Man City 2012. Brendan Rodgers first ever home game as a Liverpool manager was always going to be tough, as the Reds hosted the Premier League champions. They got off to a good start when Martin Skrtel's powerful header handed them the lead, only for a defensive mix-up to allow Yaya Touré to equalise the scores. Then, Luis Suárez pin-point costless-kick curled round the wall and into the inside of Joe Hart's left-hand post to restore the lead but Slovakian centre-back Skrtel threw away the points with a calamitous back-pass fell straight to Carlos Tevez who took advantage to make it 2-2 late on. It was a thrilling game, and the league debut for Raheem Sterling. A day that could be remembered for a long time if the winger can fulfil his potential.

22:22. Carling Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg - Liverpool 2-2 Man City 2012. Kenny Dalglish's second tenure was plagued by inconsistency and below-par performances in the league, but it will almost certainly be remembered for the success the club saw in the domestic cups. The Scot helped book the club's first Wembley appearance since 1996 as they edged out Roberto Mancini in the Carling Cup semi-final at Anfield. Following a 1-0 win in the first leg, City needed to try and overturn the advantage. They did, after Nigel De Jong's sumptuous strike handed them the lead. However, it didn't last long as Steven Gerrard tucked home a penalty after Micah Richards' handball. Edin Dzeko's 67th minute tap-in caused some anxiety amongst Anfield, but the man of the hour Craig Bellamy's finessed effort just eight minutes later meant a pulsating draw saw the Reds into the final, in which they beat Cardiff City on penalties.

22:21. Premier League - Man City 2-3 Liverpool 2008. After going 2-0 down before half-time, all hope seemed lost for the Reds. That was until Fernando Torres poked home on the 55th minute to half the deficit. Shortly after, Pablo Zabaleta's red card gave Rafael Benitez' side a golden opportunity and they welcomed it with open arms. Torres headed an equaliser on the 73rd minute and should have sealed the comeback when he unfathomably missed an easy chance. Then, with six minutes added on, Dirk Kuyt toe-poked in from close range after the Spaniard's shot was deflected into his path, to complete the comeback. A thrilling game in a thrilling season.

22:20. Premier League - Man City 2-2 Liverpool 1996. Not the happiest memories for a City fan. In the same season that the Reds condemned them to a humiliating loss, Liverpool also sealed their relegation into the Championship on the final day. The away side were two-nil up by half time, due to Ian Rush's effort and Steve Lomas' own goal and it looked all but over. With just 20 minutes to go, City rallied and Uwe Rosler struck from the spot to give them hope before only a few minutes later Kit Symons equalised. Rather than go all out for the win, City settled for the point and sat defensively. They had been told a point would be enough, but results elsewhere went against them and they went down on an inferior goal difference.

22:19. Premier League - Liverpool 6-0 Man City 1995. The Reds' biggest ever win over the Sky Blues came back in the 1995/96 season, when the unstoppable Reds under Roy Evans rampaged to a resounding victory. Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler helped themselves to braces, whilst Neil Ruddock and Jamie Redknapp scored the other two. It could easily have been more, prompting chants of "We're s**t, and we're getting worse" from the away supporters.

22:18. There have been a number of exciting encounters between the two teams. Here's a quick run through of five of the best meetings during the Premier League era.

22:16. Liverpool and City have met 162 times, with the Reds enjoying twice as many victories - 81 in comparison to the Citizen's 40 wins. Tonight's game will be the first time the two teams have ever played against each other on neutral ground.

22:14. However, this evening's match will take a different feel altogether, with the priority gaining fitness and momentum, rather than the three points. Still, some fans will see tonight as an opportunity for insight into how both teams could shape up in the 2014-15 campaign. After all, the opening day is only 17 days away.

22:12. Tonight's opposition are an all too familiar rival for the Reds. Both Liverpool and Man City locked horns towards the end of last season but it was the Sky Blues that lifted the silverware on the 11th of May after Steven Gerrard and co. fell short at the final hurdle. The last time they met was an intense 3-2 encounter that the Reds eventually won at Anfield.

22:10. You can see highlights of the 1-0 win over Olympiacos here:

22:09. He continued: "I was also very pleased with how we defended. We had good shape early in pre-season. We made changes in the game and the young players had some minutes on the field. Some of our players who had only been back for a week or so got 45-60 minutes. Overall, I was delighted."

22:07. Rodgers' side won courtesy of an early Raheem Sterling goal, which was admittedly rather fortunate. Still, the boss was happy with his side's performance: "I was very pleased; in the first half we started the game very well, our passing was crisp and precise. We scored a very good goal and we looked a real threat at the top end of the field, both in combination play and on the counter-attack."

22:05. Both sides have already played one game each in their International Champions Cup group B. While the Reds secured a 1-0 win in their opening game against Olympiacos, Manuel Pellegrini's side enjoyed a thumping 5-1 victory over AC Milan with Stefan Jovetić grabbing a brace.

22:03. Tonight is the fifth friendly of Liverpool's pre-season programme. Before flying to America a youthful side lost 1-0 to Brøndby, before Rickie Lambert made his debut in a 2-1 win over Preston. After making the trip across the Atlantic, they suffered another defeat at the hands of AS Roma in Boston, before they got into International Champions Cup action.

22:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK, I'm Charlie Malam and you've joined us for LIVE coverage of Liverpool's second International Champions Cup pre-season friendly as they face Barclays Premier League champions Manchester City live from the Yankee Stadium, in New York in the third of four games during the Reds' tour of the USA.