Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City Highlights

The game started slowly at Yankee Stadium, with the first goal coming early in the second half. A low cross came in from Jesus Navas which Gerrard let slip through his legs, meaning it fell nicely to the feet of Jovetic, who tucked it past Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal. However, Jordan Henderson equalised for Liverpool just minutes later after Sturridge was brought down in the box but the ball fell to the English midfielder nicely, and he tucked past Joe Hart. But less than 10 minutes later and City were back on top after Jovetic tucked away another lucky chance to put Manchester City 2-1 up. However, with just 5 minutes left, Raheem Sterling pulled Liverpool equal for the second time in the game, after he controlled the ball on the edge of the box before tucking past Joe Hart. The game stayed at 2-2 for the final 5 minutes, leading to the penalty shout out.

Aleksandar Kolarov stepped up first, but his penalty blazed over the crossbar. Luckily for Manchester City, Sturridge did the same thing, meaning it was 0-0 after 1 penalty each. Yaya Toure stepped up next, but still he could not open the scoring in the penalty shoot out after Simon Mignoet saved with his feet. Emre Can stepped forward for Liverpool and opened the scoring, tucking past Joe Hart. Jesus Navas was next up, but he too could not score, but managing to sting the palms of Mignolet in goal. Jordan Henderson then doubled Liverpool's lead, meaning it was 2-0 to the Reds after 3 penalties each. Kelechi walked forwards to take City's 4th penalty and managed to score, putting the ball high into the goal, leaving Mignolet with no chance. However, it was all over moments later after Lucas Leiva stepped up and slotted home cooly to win the game for the Reds.