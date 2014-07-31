James Milner: I'll stay if I play

James Milner has told Manchester City that he will only stay at the club if they can guarantee him more playing time.

The 28-year-old has less than a year remaining on his current contract and is set for a new deal, but the midfielder is keen to contribute more to the team after warming the bench regularly last term. City chiefs are keen to hand Milner a new three-year deal worth £80,000-a-week, but the player believes his England chances were harmed last season by a lack of game time.

Milner is keen to stay at the club, but only if Manuel Pellegrini can offer him more first-team football.

(The 28-year-old featured more regularly toward the end of the season)

“Basically I want to be here - as long as I’m playing,” he said.

"I love it here and hopefully I can be here for a long time to come. But that’s determined on how much football I get.

"I just want to feel like I’m contributing. I played a fair amount last year - maybe not as many in the league as I would have liked, but I felt I have contributed to the trophies I've won. That’s what it’s about.”

“It’s a great place to be and I just want to contribute as much as I can. I played in important games at the end of last season, it was pleasing to help them win trophies,” he added.

“That’s what it’s all about, I want as many minutes as I can. Competition is tough but when you get out there you have to go and help the team.

“I’ve been here four years now - you know what to expect. There’s big money signings every year. You want to play against the top teams, play with the best players in the world.

“I enjoy every minute, but you do want to play as much as you can. The more I can play, that’s better for myself.