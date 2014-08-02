Arsenal - Benfica Live Scores and Results of the 2014 Emirates Cup

I've been Daniel Pinder, thank you for joining me in the coverage of Arsenal's win against Portuguese team Benfica. Tomorrow Arsenal will face AS Monaco in the final game of the Emirates Cup. You can follow me on Twitter for further updates: @Dan_Pinder

90' This time it's the post! Trickery from Cazorla on the right finds Sanchez running in the channel. The Chilean pulls the ball back to Akpom who's on the edge of the box, first time shot hits the post.

88' Cazorla's corner is met by the head of fellow compatriot Miquel, who heads the ball againt the crossbar. It could have been six for the Gunners!

87' Closing stages of the game now and we're nearing the closure of day one of the Emirates Cup. As things stand Arsenal top the competition with eight points. Arsene Wenger will be happy with the run out the players have got in pre-season so far.

85' Substitutions for Benfica, Gaitan, Amorim and Lima replaced by Cancelo, Lindelof and Derley

79' A scramble inside the Arsenal penalty area led to a shot from Gaitan. Arsenal keeper, Martinez was alert to the situation and dealt with it calmly. The Argentine has looks confident between the sticks. Just seconds later and Bebe's costless-kick from 35-yards finds its way over the wall, again Martinez was there in fashion to deal with it.

77' To Arsenal fans delight, Sanchez picks up the ball on the edge of the box, floats in a delightful ball but unfortunetly just behind Wilshere. The Emirates Stadium erupts with a round of applause.

75' Gibbs and Wilshere link up, who eventually finds Cazorla but his lay-off has too much power on it and the Spaniard has to stretch to get any real connection with the ball.

72' Substitutions for Arsenal. Miquel, Akpom, and Sanchez replace Monreal, Sanogo and Campbell. Great reception from the home fans to welcome the Chilean to the Emirates Stadium. He'll have just over 15 minutes to show just what he can do.

69' Alexis Sanchez takes his bib off. I think we all know what's coming soon.

68' Sanogo is having the game of his life. Receives the ball off Wilshere down the left, cuts inside past four Benfica players before losing out. His confidence is sky high at the minute.

61' A lapse in concentration from the Arsenal defence proves costly as Gaitan knicks the ball between Monreal and Chambers to get a goal back for Benfica.

57' Substitutions for Benfica. Bebe and Andre Almeida come on for Salvio and Sidnei. Also, Wilshere, Coquelin and Arteta come on in place of Rosicky, Ramsey and Flamini for Arsenal.

47' It's Arsenal's number 22 again. Sanogo shows his poachers instinct as he latches on to the ball after Ramsey's shot is parried straight in to his path. That's his fourth goal of the competition.

45' Benfica get the second half started

Subtitution for Arsenal as the second-half is about to get underaway. Santi Cazorla replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Bellerin, Campbell, Chamberlain and Sanogo have all been impressive for the Gunners this afternoon. With the likes of Debuchy, Arteta, Wilshere, Cazorla, Sanchez and Giroud on the bench, you have to wonder what's in store for Benfica during the next half.

A rout for Arsenal, who currently stand on seven points, three for a win and a point for each goal scored. You just can't see Benfica mounting a comeback even with the likes of Bebe on the bench. Despite their highline, Benfica just can't seem to get the ball of Arsenal and it will be another long 45 minutes for them.

45' SANOGO HAT-TRICK! The Frenchman gives Arsenal a 4-0 lead going in to half-time after getting on the end of a cross from Gibbs. Poor defending again from the Portuguese to let Sanogo through.

43' Just a minute later and Chamberlain is at the heart of the attack again. Dances his way through the defence with the keeper to beat, pulls the ball back to Ramsey who chips the ball to Campbell, lays the ball off first time to Sanogo who was never going to miss an open goal from six-yards.

42' The Costa Rican soon could have added another to his name. Great interplay through the middle between Sanogo and Chamberlain who passes to Cambell in the channel. The striker will be disappointed with his effort as it doesn't even trouble the Benfica goalkeeper.

40' Joel Campbell finds the net on his debut. Bellerin with a ball from the right found Campbell unmarked at the far post, who volleyed the ball home.

37' Up at the other end of the pitch and Oxlade-Chamberlain drives through the midfield to put Sanogo through. The Frenchman stood on the ball and missed a great chance to double Arsenal's lead with just the keeper to beat.

34' Benfica nearly get a goal out of nowhere but it's Martinez with a save for the Gunners. A pass in to Gaitan deflected its way to Silvio but he couldn't get a clean enough strike on the ball.

29' Campbell has switched to the left flank to look to battle against Maxi Pereira. However the Costa Rican's first touch was poor as he kicked the ball out for a goal kick.

25' Sanogo scores his first in an Arsenal shirt and it's after a great turn from Ramsey inside Benfica's half. The Welshman gathers the ball, drives at the goal before squaring the ball to Sanogo who made no mistake in backheeling the ball into the back of the net to give Arsenal the lead.

23' Nacho Monreal nearly finds the back of his net after a costless-kick deflected off the defenders boot. Benfica now growing in to the game as time goes on.

18' Substitute for Benfica in the early stages. Candeias replaces new signing Eliseu.

15' Cambell's movement is causing problems for the Benfica defence. Ramsey delicately flicks the ball over but the striker misses the target after taking his shot on the bounce.

9' Brilliant attacking move down Benfica's right. Maxi Pereira finds himself in space to cross the ball to Gaitan. The Argentine hits it first time from the edge of the box and it clips the Arsenal crossbar.

8' An experienced side today from Benfica. Jorge Jesus has named four players in his starting lineup that played in their Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

2' High pressure from Benfica forces the ball all the way back to goalkeeper Martinez. Comfortable for the Gunners though as the ball finds its way to Rosicky who passes right to Campbell, dances his way in to the opponents penalty area to be shoved off the ball.

1' Arsenal get the game underaway kicking from left to right.

16:19 Expect a lot of fluidity from this Arsenal team. Can drop back to a 4-1-4-1 formation but can also mix it up with 4-4-2. Campbell and Sanogo with Chamberlain, Flamini, Ramsey, Rosicky in the midfield. We're now just seconds away from kick off as the Arsenal fans seem in high spirits to see the teams new signings.

16:16 Minutes away from kick off as teams make their way out on to the Emirates pitch.

16:05 Alexis Sanchez starts on the bench for Arsenal. Here's why Arsene Wenger signed the Chilean. "He is a striker and he's a good finisher. He made a geat impression in Italy. I saw him there and he really was outstanding. I like the fact he can play left, right, up front and that's why I went for him."

15:57 Joel Campbell will also make his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt this afternoon. The Costa Rican shined at the World Cup last month. Scoring one goal and recording two assists. The striker has been linked with a move away from the goal in order to gain first-team football. However, Arsene Wenger has reiterated that he wants Campbell to stay and develop at the club.

15:54 The other game in the Emirates Cup featuring Valencia and Monaco finished 2-2. Both teams take three points, one for the draw and a point for each goal scored at the competition.

15:49 Yaya Sanogo has made 14 appearances for Arsenal and is yet to score a goal for the Gunners. Could he get of his mark in the Emirates Cup?

15:42 Mixed reaction from Arsenal fans regarding the starting line-up. Both Monreal and Gibbs in the starting 11. New signing Chambers will partner Monreal at CB whilst Flamini starts alongside Ramsey.

15:27 Benfica Substitutes: Derley, Lopes, Jara, Benito, Cancelo, Bebe, Almeida, Lelipe, Candeias, Lindelof, Teixeira

15:26 Benfica team to face Arsenal: Artur, Amorim, Gaitan, Lima, Pereira, John, Salvio, Eliseu, Sidnei, Talisca, Cesar

15:23 Arsenal subtitutes: Szczesny, Debuchy, Koscielny, Arteta, Wilshere, Giroud, Sanchez, Cazorla, Coquelin, Akpom, Miquel

15:22 Arsenal team to face Benfica: Martinez, Bellerin, Chambers, Monreal, Gibbs, Flamini, Campbell, Ramsey, Rosicky, Ox, Sanogo

15:19 Benfica will face the Gunners on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao. New singing Eliseu started for Benfica whilst ex-Manchester United player Bebe came on as a second half substitute. Big names such as Maxi Pereira, Gaitan, Salvio, Cardozo and Lima also featured.

15:12 "It's a great tournament. It gets all the fans excited because they know that the season is not too far away. It's a good couple of days and all of the players are looking forward to coming back and playing at the Emirates again."

15:08 Ahead of the opening game, last seasons hero Aaron Ramsey said: "It's a great test for us before the season starts, even though we'll still be building up for then. It will be nice to get that competitive football."

15:03 Wenger on Benfica: "They fight every year for the title in Portugal where you have Porto and Sporting Lisbon. You have good opponents who have quality and, technically, they are a very skilful team. They are very well known for their youth team work so you can always discover great players in their team."

14:59 He continued: "It's a signal that we are in the final stage of our preparation and that the serious things start again. It's always an interesting test for us because for us it's an indicator of where we are in our preparation. It's good to come back to competition and it's good to have two days to see our level. It's also an opportunity for our fans to see the team and the players who we bought."

14:55 Ahead of this weekend's Emirates Cup, Arsene Wenger was in high sprits. He told Arsenal's official website: "I don't think I have played against Monaco since I left them. I'll be happy to see my old friends. There are still people at the club who worked in the administration. But the whole team chanced and they have gone into a new era as well. It's interesting because they bought some great players and they will buy again this year. With Paris Saint-Germain, they are the attraction in the French league.

14:52 The last time the two teams met, Benfica ran out 2-1 winners at the Estadio da Luz in a pre-season friendly during 2011. Three of the goalscorers in the game, Robin van Persie, Pablo Aimar and Nolito are no longer at their respective clubs.

14:46 The Gunners have added big names to their ranks this season, with World Cup stars Alexis Sanchez and David Opsina joining the ranks. Whilst experienced French full-back Mathieu Debuchy has also joined the club. Southampton prodigy Calum Chambers joined for a £16 million fee on Monday and will look to make his break in the first-team.

14:43 Arsenal ended their nine-year wait for a trophy with a 3-2 win over Hull City in the FA Cup Final following the end of the season.

14:40 The loss of big names such as Ezequiel Garay, Lazar Markovic to Premier League club Liverpool, and Spaniard Rodrigo have proved a disheartening blow for Benfica, with loses against rivals Sporting CP and Ajax.

14:35 Today's opponents, Benfica have had a great 2014 with outstanding success. The Portuguese giants claimed their 33rd league title and made it a double with the addition of the Taca de Portugal, however, Benfica did lose out to Sevilla in the Europa League Final.

14:33 Wenger on Henry: "Thierry can be dangerous from everywhere and understands very quickly what he can take advantage from. He was sharp today [July 26] in the one against one and you could see why he was a great player because when he played in midfield his passing was excellent. He has vision as well and you could see that he can play everywhere."

14:30 Despite losing in New York, Arsenal enjoyed a vigorous work out against what was a strong New York RB's side. Following the loss in USA, Arsene Wenger commented: "You could see that everyone was focused and ready for a fight. For us it was a great experience, everybody enjoyed it and nobody wants to go home. "

14:25 This afternoon's game will be Arsenal's third friendly fixture of their pre-season programme. They opened up their campaign with a 2-0 win over Boreham Wood before flying out to New York to play a glamorous friendly against the New York Red Bulls, featuring Thierry Henry.

14:23 The event is now in its seventh year. Arsenal have won the competition on three occasions since its foundation in 2007.

14:21 Today's encounter will be the first time Benfica have played in the competition.

14:20 Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal - Benfica in the second game of the 2014 Emirates Cup. This afternoon's game will take place at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal.