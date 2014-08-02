Arsenal thumping of Benfica further boosts spirits ahead of new season

Arsenal got their own pre-season tournament off to a flyer, beating Portuguese giants Benfica by five goals to one on Saturday afternoon. In a comfortable display, Arsene Wenger's men were dominant in possession and had their fair share of chances - which were clinically finished off by French striker Yaya Sanogo (4) and Costa Rica's golden boy Joel Campbell in-front of their home crowd who were eager to look some new faces playing at The Emirates.

The Gunners will take a lot of encouraging signs from this match, as young full-back Calum Chambers was given his full Arsenal debut at centre-back alongside Spanish utility player Nacho Monreal and had a solid 90 minutes under his belt, as well as a 20-minute cameo appearance from new forward Alexis Sanchez, who was signed for £32million pounds from Barcelona after the World Cup in Brazil and was greeted with rapturous applause from his new home supporters.

Young Spaniard Hector Bellerin was among the standout players in a relatively new Arsenal side without many of the big name stars, who were either on the substitutes bench resting or still on their World Cup holiday break.

Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both performed well in the game, which is also an encouraging sight for what is to come. Pace, power and energetic runs through the defence were too much to handle for Benfica, and they looked as if they would concede every time The Gunners went on the counter attack. Beautiful to look at times.

Benfica simply were not good enough, and were unable to break down the Arsenal defence whenever they had the ball - lost it too many times in the final third and could not finish off any of the half-chances that they got which they should not be doing at the top level.

You could tell that despite all of Arsenal's good play and attacking threat that they had posed throughout the match, they were up against a weakened Benfica side who had recently sold some of their key players including Lazar Markovic to Liverpool, and defender Ezequiel Garay to Zenit.

The only consolation to the game that they had was the goal they scored through winger Nico Gaitan on the hour mark, after a long-throw set-piece was poorly defended and he was able to slot past young reserve keeper Damian Martinez (Szczesny was on the bench).

But overall, Arsenal were comfortable and dominant in the game and their fans will be hoping that they can show that kind of performance every week in the upcoming campaign. A comprehensive victory over a European side like that without many of their more experienced players just highlights the level of youth talent and potential that Wenger has at his disposal. Well played Arsenal.