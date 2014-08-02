Liverpool 2-0 AC Milan LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of the pre-season friendly

01:45. That's all for tonight. Thank you for visiting VAVEL and joining me, Charlie Malam. We hope you enjoyed the commentary, and hopefully that victory will have made it worth staying up into the early hours. Join us on Monday night, when we'll be covering the Man United clash LIVE! Until then, good bye.

01:43. Here's that Suso goal for the 2nd:

01:42. Rickie Lambert's miss from the penalty spot was the only minor blemish, but his spot-kick was poorly executed. He'll be disappointed, but it's not the end of the world. Overall, the Reds were better in every department and they were as solid in defence as they were in attack. No one real individual stand-out, more a decent team performance where the entire collective played well.

01:40. Good performance from Brendan Rodgers' side. Two good goals. A win. A clean sheet, and Emre Can putting Balotelli to the floor. All in all, a good night's work.

01:37. That sets the Reds up nicely for an International Champions Cup final versus Manchester United on Monday night. They will travel to Miami, Florida to take on their fiercest foes in the Sun Life Stadium. They go into the game after topping their game with eight points after beating Olympiacos 1-0, overcoming Manchester City 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and then tonight beating Milan 2-0.

01:35. Aside from a 10 minute spell after half-time, Liverpool were thoroughly in control throughout that game, over a lackadaisical Rossoneri. Joe Allen's 17th minute goal and Suso's fine late strike was enough to see them through as they claimed a third consecutive victory and condemned Milan to a third straight defeat. Disappointment for Pippo Inzaghi, but Brendan Rodgers will be happy with his side's performance.

FT: Liverpool 2-0 AC Milan.

90+3' Good save from Mignolet as the Italians look for a late consolation, but the Belgian is there to keep a clean sheet.

90+2' Great way to end the game. Fantastic little finish from Suso to add to Joe Allen's effort earlier on.

90+1' Balotelli tries a shot from 25-yards, but it deflects straight into Mignolet's grasp.

90' That's that sorted then. Coutinho coolly flicks a ball to Suso, who runs onto it from the edge of the box and fires a cultured curling effort into the far corner. Lovely finish from the Spaniard.

89' GOAL! 2-0 Liverpool.

87' Can drives at the heart of the defence, but his final ball is poor and drifts through to Gabriel. Not long left now.

86' Apparently, that looks like a no. Some neat passing triangles from Rodgers' side, but nothing in the way of chances on goal.

84' A matter of seeing out the game now, as the Reds play the ball across the back. Will there be any late drama?

83' The game's tempo seems to have cooled now, Enrique's cross finds Peterson but he misses the shot completely from the edge of the 18-yard box.

81' Honda tries a deep cross to the in-running Niang, but the ball is too high and goes out for a goal kick.

80' Ten minutes remaining now, as they try and ramp up the pressure to salvage a consolation from this tournament. Poli and Zapata come on for Pippo Inzaghi's side, replacing Muntari and Abate.

79' Balotelli's costless-kick is poor, but falls to Muntari kindly. He shoots toward goal and Skrtel has to deflect it out. The corner is delivered in with pace, and Mignolet is fooled by the trajectory, forcing a defender to put it out for a corner on the opposite side.

77' Niang finds the ball at his feet in the box, and works his way around the defence to get a shot away after Honda's delicious chipped pass but Mignolet scrambles it to deny an opportunity.

76' Wonderful play by Emre Can, as he sends Balotelli to the floor with a shoulder barge, before bursting forward. The attack eventually falls to Gerrard 30-yards out, who urge the skipper to shoot, but his effort drifts wide.

75' De Sciglio's down for a few moments, but the Italian has eventually risen to his feet and gone off to the sidelines. He has been replaced by Albertazzi.

73' The Reds looked to have regained their composure now. Meanwhile, a heavy collision between goalkeeper Gabriel and De Sciglio, as the former clatters into the left-back after a miscommunication. That one looked painful.

71' Honda and Saponara play a neat one-two into the box but Skrtel is there to quash the attack.

70' 20 minutes remaining now, Peterson tries to keep an attack live but his dribble goes out of play. This is the Swede's first action since Preston, when he scored his second goal of pre-season.

69' Johnson finds space before being bundled to the floor, but receives no costless-kick.

68' Lack of goalmouth action however, with no real chances to talk about in this second half.

66' Plenty of changes, but the game's still looking lively. The Italians looking for a bit more dynamism in the final third with those subs.

64' Milan change now. French defender Mexes coming on for Rami. Cristante and Honda also come on for El Shaarawy and Essien.

62' Emre Can loses possession, before Gerrard allows him to win it back. Moments later, Niang spreads his legs to beat Enrique before firing a cross across the face of goal but El Shaarawy can't connect and it goes out of play across the other side.

61' That may just affect the game's flow for a bit, as the Reds' new-look side get up to speed. Gerrard takes the captaincy off of Touré as the crowd chant the skipper's name.

60' An hour in, the Reds still lead 1-0. Enrique, Gerrard, Coutinho, Emre Can, Sakho, Skrtel, Johnson and Peterson all come on. Replacing Coates, Touré, Allen, Ibe, Robinson, Lucas, Lambert and Kelly. A fresh-faced line-up now.

58' Great display of pace by Ibe there, as he looks to fly down the wing. Eight subs coming for Liverpool momentarily.

58' Balotelli feeds Abate with a spun pass, but Robinson sees out the cross, forcing him to play it back. That is until he finds the space to play it into Saponara, but he can't control it.

57' Ibe seems to have gone to ground with a knock, but he gets back up to limp away. Worrying moment for Rodgers there.

56' Lambert brings down a long ball for Allen in the final third, but Saponara tracks back to nick it from his feet.

54' Allen switches well to Suso, who cuts in to Coady. He finds Kelly by the

corner flag, who wins a corner. Suso delivers and it falls to Coates but as the ball drops, a number of defenders close out his volley.

53' El Shaarawy is stopped in his tracks by Coates, who has defended well tonight, but Mignolet's pass gifts Milan a throw-in. Balotelli tries a shot from the edge of the box but a crowd of yellow shirts get in the way.

52' Brendan Rodgers' side look to have taken their foot off the gas a little bit here as the Italians push for an equaliser. Balotelli gives Ibe a taste of his own medicine with some silky skill to get away from the youngster.

50' Milan look in a more confident mood here, spraying the ball about with intent. Abate tries a cross, but it flies out for a goal kick after Ibe's pressure.

49' Same routine, Niang in and the towering Coates heads clear. Throw-in to the Rossoneri.

48' Niang again, with the corner but Coates heads it out of the danger area. Milan retrieve it before Niang cuts to the byline after passing Allen with relative ease, but Coady intercepts for another corner.

47' Balotelli goes down and wins a costless-kick from 30-yards out after Lucas looks to have caught him. The no.45 steps up and shoots, but it flies wide after a deflection.

46' A number of substitutes at the break. Balotelli on for Milan as Pazzini makes way, whilst Coady and Suso come on for the Reds. A goalkeeping change too, as Abbiati comes off for Gabriel. Sterling and Henderson also off.

00:35. In contrast, Inzaghi's Milan have been very poor. Niang aside, they've been outclassed by a largely second-string Liverpool side. They've looked significantly less sharp than the Premier League runners-up, especially off the ball. The Reds have been very impressive in their pressing. The Rossoneri merely a shadow of their former selves, though.

00:30. So far then, Liverpool deservedly in front. The Reds have been all over their opposition, with Joe Allen having opened the scoring, but that first-half will be remembered for Rickie Lambert's missed penalty. Nevertheless, the goalscorer Allen has been impressive, putting in a hard-working performance. Full-backs Jack Robinson and Martin Kelly have been little to shout out, whilst Jordon Ibe and Raheem Sterling have been characteristically lively. Lots to think about for Rodgers. A decent first-half showing.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan.

45+2' Liverpool play dangerously at the back, before recovering the siutation well through Coates. Up the other end, some trouble sparks when Henderson goes down under a challenge on the edge of the box. Some of the Italian players aren't happy, but that's the last of the first half action.

45' Late pressure from Milan, but Rami's shot in the box is blocked before Niang's cross is wild and sails over Mignolet's bar. Two minutes added time.

45' Robinson misreads a dropping ball, and El Shaarawy capitalises and bursts to the byline. He looks to pull back to Niang but Allen slides in at the last minute to put it out for a corner. Wonderful work.

44' Great play from Liverpool, as Touré's long ball finds the retreating Lambert who heads into the path of Sterling. The ball doesn't quite drop for him, and he wins a corner after a deflected shot but it comes to nothing.

44' Ibe races away on the counter, but De Sciglio hauls him down and receives a yellow card.

43' Niang delivers it, but Lucas again heads away at the near-post.

42' Lovely feet from Niang to take it past Henderson, he cuts through a number of bodies before the latter clears for a corner.

41' Lambert cuts deep, and turns to fire a wonderful ball out to Kelly on the flank but the right-back checked his run and can't quite get to it.

40' Ibe brings yet another foul, after De Sciglio clips his heels. The 18-year-old could be an important player next season.

38' Milan try a shot from the edge of the box, the lively Niang, but Mignolet manages to parry. Good defending as the men in yellow rush back to close the shot.

37' Henderson's through ball tries to find Lambert, but Bonera completely slices the clearance and the Reds regain possession. Thorough dominance here in the Bank of America Stadium.

36' Lambert steps up for the set-piece and tries to curl it round the wall, but the furthest left man gets a block.

35' Henderson finds Ibe, who wins a costless-kick just outside the box, again off Muntari. Great play by the youngster to draw the foul.

34' Robinson gets well forward and wins a throw, Sterling receives possession and cuts in on his right foot but he sends his shot well over the bar.

33' Henderson and Lambert combine brilliantly in the final third, but the midfielder's searching ball to Ibe is read by Rami.

32' Lambert scored 44 penalties for Southampton, but it's better to miss one in a pre-season friendly when you're in the lead and final qualification is already secured.

31' Quick water-break and Lambert looks pretty disappointed with himself after that. Perhaps he's saving his first goal for the Kop?

29' He succumbed to the pressure there, it's a poor penalty from the usual spot-kick genius. Up the other end, Milan win a corner and after an intricate set-piece, Lucas heads clear. Martin Kelly receives a yellow in the build-up for shirt-pulling.

28' And it's missed! Of all the people, the trusty Rickie Lambert's penalty is saved by Abbiati. Good opportunity missed by the veteran forward.

27' Lambert pulls back to Sterling in the box, who turns away from goal and Rami makes the mistake of bringing him down.

26' Penalty to Liverpool!

26' Niang tries an effort from distance, but Coates blocks it well. Moments later, he feeds Pazzini with what seems a great ball but Touré's last-ditch tackle in the box ends the attack,.

25' Sterling's corner is poor, and fails to beat the first man. Liverpool in the front seat still.

24' Henderson shapes up for it, but his effort crashes off the Italian wall. Abate is forced to concede a corner.

24' Liverpool probing well, with Ibe cutting inside and trying to feed Sterling at the near post. Seconds later, he is felled by Muntari outside the edge of the box and this is a decent distance for a costless-kick.

23' Henderson tries an ambitious through ball down the right to Sterling, which is read well. Seconds later, on the other flank, Kelly fires a teasing cross through the six-yard box but no-one is there to get onto the end of it.

22' Milan edging into the game here, but the Reds looking fairly solid at the back. Touré does well under pressure to play the ball back to Mignolet.

21' Here's that opening goal:

20' Sterling turns on the edge of the box and fires an effort on goal, but it is central enough for Abbiati to catch.

19' After a rather dull start, that goal may just liven things up now. Good work to hammer home the follow-up. Not often we see that from Allen.

18' Allen takes advantage of a Essien's hesitancy, dispossesses him and races through on goal. He strokes an effort to the left of Abbiati which rebounds off the post. The ball falls to Sterling, whose effort is blocked but it falls back to Allen, who fires into the empty space to the left of the keeper. Great play by the Welshman.

17' GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan.

16' Lucas tries to pick out Robinson with a cross-field ball, but again it sails out of play. The Reds struggling with their distance passing so far.

15' Rami's poor pass is latched upon, but Sterling's cross is underhit and Rami heads clear. Lucas attempts to recover possession, but then commits a needless foul on the edge of the area.

14' Wonderful vision from Coates to find Lambert, who brings it down nicely after Abate can't get to it, but he's called offside. The forward will be hoping to get his Liverpool tally underway tonight.

13' Milan counter after Allen is muscled out on the edge of the box, but Muntari's cross is overhit. It seems to be going out, but Robinson is caught offguard by Niang at the corner flag and he tries to fire a cross into the box, but it drifts out of play.

12' Lucas buys a foul, winning his side a costless-kick after the referee had initially given advantage. The costless-kick is taken short, but the Reds struggle to pick any meaningful pass into the final third.

11' Henderson tries a long-ball into the box but neither Sterling or Lambert can connect and Abbiati comes out to catch.

10' Milan again finding space down the left, as De Sciglio scuttles away from Ibe into space, but the promising full-back is found offside. The Italians really exploiting that flank so far.

9' Allen''s long-ball tries to find Ibe, but De Sciglio heads it down. Kelly finds it, but his first-touch is heavy and he loses possession.

8' No real chances for either side yet as the Reds comfortably pass the ball across the park.

6' Sterling fouls Essien and gives away a costless-kick in Milan's half, looks more like the Ghanian was more at fault there as his momentum carried him into the challenge. From the costless-kick, De Sciglio plays the ball well into El Shaarawy's path down the flank but Lucas is quick to see it out.

5' Ibe's nice feet sees him edge past one man, but he can't quite get past another red shirt. Him and Sterling down either wing already looking an exciting prospect.

4' Interesting tactical shape from Brendan Rodgers, with Lucas assuming Steven Gerrard's defensive midfield role by slotting in between Touré and Coates, meanwhile Henderson and Allen interchange their defensive and offensive duties.

3' The Reds dominating the possession in the early proceedings, but De Sciglio finds space unmarked down the left and fires a cross into the box, however it is easily caught by Mignolet.

2' Liverpool kicking from left to right, and it's a decent start for the Reds. Jack Robinson already pushing up very high down the left, and he gets onto the end of a long ball before forcing a corner. The ball is played short by Joe Allen, before Sterling tries to find Lambert but Milan clear the ball away.

1' After a fair few VT reminders of Istanbul and Athens and a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, we're finally off in North Carolina.

23:35. The players are out on the pitch. Stay tuned for live match commentary. Can Liverpool carry some momentum into the final, or will Milan avenge their recent disappointing form?

23:28. The stadium is awash with red shirts. 77,000 expected tonight.

23:23. A number of strong names on Milan's bench tonight. Honda, Balotelli, Zapata, Mexes and even talented 16-year-old Hachim Mastour.

23:20. Not long until kick-off. What are your predictions for tonight's game?

23:18. The highly-rated 19-year-old starts on the opposite flank to Jordon Ibe tonight, whom has been a very influential figure this pre-season. He notched three assists in the first two pre-season games, and will be hoping to increase that tonight.

23:15. “I have played out wide most of the time, but, hopefully, the manager will trust me a bit more to play in the No.10 role. It goes without saying that wherever the manager sees me playing, I will try to do the best job. But I’d like to see myself play more in the No.10 role. I think it would educate me a little bit more.”

23:13. “He scored 31 goals for us, so he will be missed massively, but we’ve got Daniel Sturridge up front and we’ve got other players that the manager brought in as well. Of course, I’ve got my own personal plans and goals for this season – the main one being to improve my goals-per-game ratio. I just need to get a bit more costlessdom to play my own game because that’s what I need now to take my game to the next level.

23:11. With the club needing to make up for the loss of Luis Suárez' goalscoring contributions, Raheem Sterling is keen to improve his form in front of goal. “Luis was a big part of last year – a massive part, to be fair,” said the teenager after a terrific midweek performance against Manchester City.

23:08. More transfer news, the club are still waiting for bids for players that are available for sale like Pepe Reina or Lucas Leiva. Oussama Assaidi, Daniel Agger and Fabio Borini could be others to make way. The Reds are also in the market for a new forward, with just Rickie Lambert and Sturridge looking like Rodgers' options for the upcoming season.

23:05. It's confirmed! Liverpool will meet Manchester United on Monday night, in their final game in America. The game will kick-off at 20:00EDT, which is 00:00 GMT.

23:03. With kick-off closing in, do you really need an excuse to refresh yourself of that night in Istanbul?

23:00. Half-an-hour until kick-off.

22:56. Manchester United are now 3-1 up against Real Madrid with under 10 minutes left. Looks as though Brendan Rodgers' side will meet their arch rivals in Miami in two days' time. 109,000 in attendance for that game in Michigan. An incredible turn-out.

22:54. "You have not seen the likes of Adam Lallana play yet, he's a very good player. I've trained and played with him for England and seen how good he is - he'll be a massive plus when he gets back fit. And the others who have come in have looked very sharp in training. I hope they can kick on and strengthen us."

22:50. Manquillo should become the club's seventh signing of the summer. Recently, Jordan Henderson was speaking of his enthusiasm over the recent new additions. "I think we have done some great business in the summer - the new signings are very good," he said.

22:48. They are also saying that Liverpool hope to complete the deal early this week for Moreno, and will make an initial down-payment of around £12 million. Manquillo, is set for a medical with the club on Monday in Merseyside.

22:46. Breaking news! Javier Manquillo is a Liverpool player, according to the Daily Mirror, who claim Rodgers has sealed a two-year loan with an option to buy afterwards for the promising 20-year-old full-back.

22:44. Flanagan is suffering from a knee injury whilst Marković has a tendon problem. Sturridge was missing from training last night too, with the club announcing his withdrawal as a "precaution."

22:42. No Marković or Can from the start for the Reds. The former is still suffering from a minor niggle, as are Jon Flanagan and Martin Skrtel. Daniel Agger and Daniel Sturridge two other noteworthy absentees from the squad. An interesting 4-3-3 to start.

22:39. AC Milan XI: Abbiati; Abate, Bonera, Rami, De Sciglio; Essien, Muntari, Saponara; Niang, Pazzini, El Shaarawy.

22:38. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Johnson, Enrique, Gerrard, Coutinho, Sakho, Can, Suso, Coady, Skrtel, Peterson.

22:37. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Kelly, Toure (C), Coates, Robinson; Lucas, Henderson, Allen; Lambert, Ibe, Sterling.

22:35. The line-ups are out!

22:33. Score update: Manchester City and Olympiacos drew 2-2 in normal time, before the Greeks won 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after it went into sudden death and Micah Richards sent his powerful effort into the stands. That means Liverpool's place in the final is guaranteed, regardless of their result in an hour. In Group A, Man United are currently beating Real Madrid 2-1. As it stands, it'll be a Liverpool-United final in Miami on Monday night.

22:30. We're just an hour away from kick-off in Carolina now. Stay tuned for more news updates, interviews and LIVE match commentary from Liverpool - AC Milan.

22:27. Talking ahead of a possible final meeting with Manchester United, Lambert said: "I would love it, it could be Manchester United - in front of thousands in Miami that would be a special occasion." But the forward remained grounded. "But we've got to get past AC Milan first, who are a top team. We've just got to carry our form into that game. It would be brilliant if we got there. We've done well, we're top of our group - full credit to the boys. It's a pleasure to be here."

22:25. "The American fans know how special it is for me. They love it as well. All of the fans have been brilliant towards me and everyone in the team. It is brilliant to be a part of," the 32-year-old said. "I'm really enjoying it; the games have been superb, as have the atmospheres in each city. I've loved the games especially."

22:22. One of the club's summer signings, Rickie Lambert, says the scale of support has surprised even him as the tour has moves from one location to another. "I've been a Liverpool fan all of my life but I never quite realised how big the club is abroad until I was actually there. The amount of Liverpool fans that have shown up has been absolutely brilliant. That has been the main highlight."

21:20. In latest Liverpool transfer news, the club are confident they will conclude the deals for Alberto Moreno and Javier Manquillo and will then go for a centre forward with £40 million left to spend. That's according to The Times. Estadio Deportivo, meanwhile, are reporting that Moreno's move could be finalised this weekend. Talks have been positive, and the deal is at an advanced stage.

22:18. Tonight's host stadium is the Bank of America Stadium, home of NFL's Carolina Panthers. Opened in 1996, the stadium, formerly known as Carolinas Stadium and Ericsson Stadium, can hold up to 73,778 spectators. It has held just one football (or soccer, to American viewers) game prior to tonight, when an international friendly match, between Mexico and Iceland, was played there. For it's second, it shall host tonight's friendly between the two European giants.

22:16. "We can take a lot of confidence from last season because we played so much good football. We went on such a long unbeaten run and you couldn't fault anyone. That makes you even hungrier to go back and finish it off this season." said the tireless midfielder.

22:14. In the Reds' camp, Jordan Henderson is determined to build on last season's experiences and believes that the great hunger and quality within the squad will help forge another title challenge.

22:12. Both sides will be looking for the right result tonight, with Liverpool keen on reaching the ICC final, whilst the Italians will be looking to build some confidence with their press hot on the heels of any disappointments.

22:10. Regardless of Inzaghi inheriting the most downtrodden Milan side in decades, El Shaarawy still feels there is a good feeling in the camp. "I have a lot of confidence: I see the right spirit and commitment from everybody."

22:09. Inzaghi, who scored twice against the Reds in the two club's last encounter, said ahead of tonight's game—"Milan versus Liverpool cannot be a game like any other. Every time this match occurs I get emotional."

22:08. Pippo Inzaghi's side doesn't start their season until the 31st of August, with another four remaining friendlies after this one. They will face Guadalajara (Chivas) and Valencia in casual exhibition games, before playing Sassuolo and Juventus in the TIM Trophy. In Italy, the TIM Trophy is often considered 'unlucky' by fans because only twice out of 12 tournaments has the winner of the TIM Trophy gone on to win the Serie A title that season. Milan fans may quietly be hoping they don't win that competition then.

22:06. Hachim Mastour, the highly-rated 16-year-old could get his first run out tonight, with Milan already having no chance of reaching the final regardless of the result against the Reds. Mastour is considered one of the hottest prospects in the world for his age, and was an instant hit in the club's youth set-up. He was added to the senior squad for the upcoming season back in May, but the attacking midfielder is yet to make his debut. Check out the wonderkid's skills at half-time against Olympiacos here:

22:03. Another pre-season star has been Liverpool's top goalscorer, Raheem Sterling, who has two goals in two games. He scored the early winner against Olympiacos, and a late equaliser against Manchester City on Wednesday night. Can the 19-year-old extend his tally tonight?

22:00. Things were all smiles from the Reds, as the squad looks in good spirits in America. They'll be looking to keep up some momentum, with the Premier League season rapidly approaching. Liverpool open their 2014-15 campaign with a home game against Southampton on the 17th of August.

21:56.​ Ibe and Coutinho, too, have impressed. Here they are in training ahead of tonight's match in an open session at the Bank of America Stadium yesterday.

21:53. Still, Rodgers remained reserved over the Uruguayan's future at Anfield: "The question is whether he gets enough games that will satisfy his own personal needs because he's a talent." Would you keep him, or sell him? Have your say here.

21:50. High praise indeed for the forward. Rodgers also had good words to speak of centre-back Sebastian Coates' pre-season form. "He's a big boy but he can play football. He has a lovely touch, lovely technique but he can pass the ball and he can be aggressive. He's done well in the games and we'll see what the rest of the summer holds for him." Coates is included in our 'Six stars who have impressed so far in Liverpool's pre-season' article. Click the link for more.

21:47. He continued: "He's got all the qualities. He's 6ft 3ins, he's quick, his touch is terrific and he can score goals. He went back to Italy to play and he's still so young. If his focus is right, his concentration is right and he leads the lifestyle of a top player then he can play for any team in the world."

21:45. "Balotelli is a big talent," Rodgers said. "I saw that in this time at Inter Milan as a young player and obviously going to Manchester City when we had a real close eye on him there."

21:42. Perhaps their stand-out star, Mario Balotelli, has come in for some praise off Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers ahead of tonight's clash.

21:39. Still, despite their momentary slip - AC Milan still have a host of top players. They have the youthful promise of the likes of Stephen El Shaarawy, Mattia De Sciglio, Mario Balotelli mixed with the experienced heads of Riccardo Montolivo, Michael Essien. Not to mention they also have the dangerous Keisuke Honda, towering centre-back Adil Rami and midfielder Sulley Muntari.

21:36. Milan meanwhile, finished 8th last season. Their lowest finish since finishing 10th in 1997-98. They haven't finished outside the top four since 2000-01, but had a dreadful campaign last year, finishing 45 points off Serie A champions Juventus. Under Massimiliano Allegri, the Rossoneri struggled to make any headway in the league, while the slight improvement in Serie A under Clarence Seedorf was upset by disappointing cup exits to Udinese and, most notably, Atletico Madrid. Despite their underachieving year, they had actually enjoyed strong campaigns beforehand. After lifting their 18th Serie A championship in 2010-11, they finished 2nd in 2011-12 but won the Supercoppa Italiana whilst reaching the Quarter Finals of the Champions League and they managed to make the Semi Finals of the Supercoppa Italiana in both campaigns. In 2012-13 they were less successful, coming 3rd in the league, only reaching the Quarters of the Supercoppa Italiana and being knocked out in the Round of 16 in Europe. Last season meanwhile, was one with very few highlights at all.

21:33. Liverpool have twice come two points off of claiming their first ever Premier League trophy, in 2008-09 and last season, 2013-14. In contrast, they also finished outside the top four for four consecutive seasons, finishing 8th for the first time since 1993-94. They did manage a 2011-12 Carling Cup Final victory over Cardiff City, also managing to come FA Cup Runners-Up in the same year, but at the expense of league progression. Now, under Brendan Rodgers, they finally seem to be back on the way up, with Champions League football returning to Anfield this season after a simply superb 2013-14 in which the Reds were perhaps the most entertaining team in Europe in the second-half of the season.

21:30. Since their last meeting, the 2006-07 final, both teams have certainly enjoyed their fare share of ups and downs.

21:28. Two drama-filled meetings then. Though tonight doesn't quite take on the same importance, will we see another high-octane 90 minutes between the two? Or could we even see another penalty shoot-out? It surely wouldn't be the same without Dudek's "wavy legs".

21:25. However, the Italians got their revenge. Just two years later, the two sides met in the Champions League final for a second time, with Liverpool again beating Chelsea in the semi-finals to meet Milan in Athens. With seconds left of the first half, Alonso fouled Kaká on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area, giving away a costless-kick. The subsequent costless-kick, taken by Andrea Pirlo, deflected off the upper arm of Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi, and into the Liverpool goal past Pepe Reina who had not anticipated the deflection. Despite the handball, the goal was given. With less than 10 minutes remaining of the 90, Mascherano was substituted allowing Kaká the space to pick out a pass to Filippo Inzaghi, who took the ball to the side of the Reina and rolled it into the net to make the score 2–0 to Milan. Liverpool pulled one back in the 88th minute through Dirk Kuyt, but the score ended 2-1 to the Rossoneri for the Italians to lift their 7th European Cup. A night to forget for the Reds, as opposed to Istanbul.

21:22. Here were the difference in quality between the two sides. Perhaps the greatest Milan side of a generation.

21:19. Back in 2004-05, the first time they ever met, the greatest Champions League final in Liverpool's, and perhaps the competition's, history occured. 'The Miracle of Istanbul'. Milan were regarded as the favourites, and rightly so, with a vastly superior starting line-up. It didn't take long for them to go into the lead. Within the first minute, captain Paolo Maldini volleyed home from a costless-kick. Milan striker Hernán Crespo then added two more goals before half-time to make it 3–0. Then, in six magical minutes, the lead had disappeared. A Steven Gerrard header inspired a comeback, before Vladimír Šmicer's long-range effort made it 3-2 two minutes later. Three minutes after Šmicer's goal Liverpool were awarded a penalty, after Steven Gerrard was judged to have been fouled by Gennaro Gattuso in the box. Xabi Alonso's penalty was saved, but he scored from the rebound to equalise for Rafa Benitez' men to make it 3-3 after a inconceivable six minutes. Somehow, they managed to hold on with Jerzy Dudek somehow managing an almost unfathomable double save as he tipped Andriy Shevchenko's effort over the crossbar from six yards. It went to penalties, and it was the Reds who held their nerve to claim their fifth European Cup with a 3-2 shoot-out victory. It was a night that will never, ever be forgotten. One of the greatest comebacks in footballing history.

21:16. The two sides have only ever come face-to-face on two previous occasions, with both coming on the grandest of stages. That last occasion came when AC Milan last lifted the Champions League trophy, and the previous encounter before that, was Liverpool's last European taste of glory to date.

21:12. Here's the highlights from the Premier League champions' 5-1 win over Filippo Inzaghi's side, which meant they have no chance of reaching the ICC final on Monday night.

21:09. Tonight's opposition, AC Milan, have played four previous warm-up games, defeating two fourth tier Italian sides 2-0, in AC Renate and AC Monza Brianze. Since then, they have faced two defeats in the International Champions Cup, which have been rather humiliating on the Rossoneri. Firstly, they were resoundingly beaten 3-0 by Olympiacos in Toronto, before City crushed them 5-1 in Pennsylvania, despite Sulley Muntari's goal.

21:07. Here are the full highlights from the penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City:

21:05. Tonight is the sixth friendly of Liverpool's pre-season programme. Before flying to America a youthful side lost 1-0 to Brøndby, before Rickie Lambert made his debut in a 2-1 win over Preston. After making the trip across the Atlantic, they suffered another defeat at the hands of AS Roma in Boston, before they got into International Champions Cup action against Olympiacos, winning 1-0. They also drew 2-2 with City, twice coming from behind to equalise thanks to Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling cancelling out Stefan Jovetić's brace. The Reds took it to penalties, where Aleksandar Kolarov's opening miss seemed to be insignificant when Daniel Sturridge skied his penalty. However, heroics from Simon Mignolet in saving two consecutive penalties from Yaya Touré and Jesus Navas, whilst Emre Can and Jordan Henderson sent Joe Hart the wrong way before Lucas Leiva clinched the victory that ensured they went two points clear at the top of the table.

21:03. Tonight, the Reds look to progress to a final against the winners of Group A. Manchester City are currently drawing with Olympiacos in Minneapolis, whilst in Group A, Internazionale beat Roma 2-0 to go top of their group, and Manchester United need a point against Real Madrid to take Inter's place.

21:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK, I'm Charlie Malam and you've joined us for LIVE coverage of Liverpool's third and final International Champions Cup group game as they face Italian giants AC Milan live from the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

