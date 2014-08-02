Liverpool 2-0 AC Milan LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of the pre-season friendly
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

01:45. That's all for tonight. Thank you for visiting VAVEL and joining me, Charlie Malam. We hope you enjoyed the commentary, and hopefully that victory will have made it worth staying up into the early hours. Join us on Monday night, when we'll be covering the Man United clash LIVE! Until then, good bye.

01:43. Here's that Suso goal for the 2nd: