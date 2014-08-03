Arsenal - Monaco Live Text Commentary and Football Scores of Emirates Cup 2014

FT: We will leave you with the image of the champions lifting the cup infornt of the small crowd. I've been Conor de Smith, @desmith19, and thank you for picking VAVEL to follow the game.

FT: The Emirates Cup is lifted by the club captain.

FT: The squad and management staff of Valencia are being awarded with their medals.

FT: The podium is now being set up for the players to collect the piece of silverware.

FT: It proved to be a good run out for all of 'Europe's elite' and all, barring Benfica, will come out happy with how things went.

FT: One goal from the in-demand Ramadel Falcao was enough to seal a Monaco win. A penalty appeal was controversially waved away from the linesman, if converted the Gunners would have won the trophy for the first time since 2010.

FT: Arsenal go out with a whimper after a stunning 5-1 yesterday but it is Valencia who has won the cup.

90' VALENCIA WIN THE EMIRATES CUP!!!

90' There will be two minutes added time.

90' Flamini gets his inevitable booking for a "Scissor challenge" on Dirar.

89' Debuchy goes off for Hector Bellerin, who did well against Benfica.

88' Debuchy sprints across to stop a Monaco sounter attack. The ex-Newcastle man goes down injured but is now back on his feet.

87' As it stands, Arsenal only need one goal to see them lift the cup.

85' Kondogbia comes off for Kurzawa and Carvalho comes is replaced by Abdennour.

83' Akpom did really well to curve his run and get onside for Zelalem's flick on, he takes a touch round the shotstopper and get's brought down. Should have been a pen.

81' Akpom goes down in the area under the challenge of Subasic and after giving it, Atkinson changed his mind to give a costless-kick.

80' Ramsey plays a ball to Akpom but is cut out by Raggi.

78' Arsene Wenger's men have been dominating the ball in the last 10-minutes but have failed to create any goalscoring opportunity after the interval.

73' Akpom and Flamini come on for Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez respectivley.

73' Gedion Zelalem is also being introduced, the youngster is on for Wilshere.

72' The impressive Ocampos comes off for Fabinho.

69' Since Giroud has come off, Alexis Sanchez has been playing upfront as the mian striker. He has, however, been starved of service.

65' Ignasi Miquel booked for blocking off Germain. Atkinson really should have played advantage.

65' Still 1-0 to AS Monaco, as it stands Valencia will win the seventh annual Emirates Cup.

63' Atkinson had to officiate four Premier Legaue games last season, winning two and losing two. This included the 6-3 loss to City and the 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

61' An Arteta overhead kick forces a corner.

60' Sanchez cuts across the ball with his right but it is comfortably wide.

58' Falcao is to be replaced by Martial. Moutinho is off for Germain.

57' Miquel tests the goalkeeper with a header.

56' After winning a costless-kick, Sanchez stands over the ball but can only hit it into the wall. Corner kick.

53' Foul on Ramsey. Arsenal's Player of the Season is brought down by Dirar after sprinting past the Moroccan. Atkinson keeps his cards in his pocket.

50' Fabulous save from Subasic to deny Jack Wilshere. The Croation got a firm hand onto the Englushman's shot after good link up play with Cazorla. Subasic was anticipating the wrong kind of shot but recovered and stuck a hand on the ball.

49' The atmosphere is slightly more subdued than yesterday. Understandable, the home crowd saw their team four up at this point yesterday.

48' The substitutes as of yet for the Ligue 1 runners up.

46' Miquel comes on for Chambers and Chamberlain is Giroud's replacement.

46' The second-half starts.

HT: If Arsenal do fight back and claim a victory, they will record the highest points total since the tournament's inception.

HT: Jack Wilshere was the only player booked in the first 45. The reckless dive was not needed and ultimatley helped create the Monaco goal.

HT: Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal colours, trying to control the ball.

HT: And there is the first-half. It finishes Arsenal 0-1 Monaco courtesy of a Radamel Falcao header.

45' There will be one minute added on to the first-half.

44' Vital touch by Debuchy, who stops a Carrasco ball finding Falcao from six-yards out. He was offside but Debuchy didn't know that.

40' The experienced Raggi almost heads into his own goal but was a decent piece of defending looking back on it.

40' Koscielny was supposed to be marking the coveted striker but let him go believing he was offside. However, Calum Chambers was playing him on.

40' The stadium is stunned and has subsequently fallen into an eerie silence.

37' The costless-kick on the back off that Wilshere tackle was taken by Moutinho. The dead ball specialist whips it in to find an unmarked Falcao, who duly heads the ball into the top corner.

37' GOAL FOR MONACO! IT'S SUPERSTAR RADAMEL FALCAO THAT GET'S THE GOAL!

36' Jack Wilshere booked for a sliding tackle on Dirar.

35' Ocampos and Carrasco seem to be battling it out for Man of the Match. Certainly the two livliest players.

33' Alexis Sanchez turns Echiejile to pass the ball onto Koscielny, the World Cup star's low centre of gravity on show at The Emirates today.

31' Carrasco shoots with his left foot but is smothered by Szczesny. Monreal, who has been linked with a move to Atletic Bilboa in recent weeks, not looking as solid as Gibbs did yesterday.

29' A Santi Cazorla corner is met by Chambers. The Southampton product doesn't get the ball anywhere near the target.

28' Carrasco's scortching shot fired just over the bar. Another promising Belgian coming through.

27' Calum Chambers comes across to block Echiejile's ball in. The reuslting corner is cleared by Ramsey.

26' Dirar puts in a low cross across the goalface but nobody can connect. It's a good ball in from the makeshift right-back.

23' Alexis plays a brilliant ball to Giroud without even looking. Unfortunately for the Chilean, Giroud was slow to get back onside.

23' The home team are yet to have a consistent spell of possession in the game so far. Most unusual.

22' Kondogbia dirbbles past two defenders before laying it off to Falcao, Debuchy is strong and bloacks off the Colombian.

20' Giroud attempts to go round the 'keeper but Subasic knocks it onto Giroud's leg and it goes out of play. Goalkick.

19' Falcao out-mussles Chambers to get a header at goal but Szczesny isn't troubled. Promising signs.

18' Tidy football form Arsenal finds Ramsey, the Welshman's cross though, finds nobody.

17' Diaby, Gnabry, Ryo, Ospina and Vermaelen all not involved over the weekend due to injuries according to Mr. Wenger.

15' Ramadel Falcao is having to come deep to collect the ball. The Colombian is tracking back to the halfway line more than he would like.

12' Moutinho finds space on the edge of the box after the Arsenal players fails to close him down. The Ex-Porto midfielder fires over the bar.

11' Chambers puts the ball behind for a corner, sensible decision as the 19-year-old did not know who was behind him.

10' Debuchy puts a cross into the box but it's just over the head of his countryman, who was under pressure from Raggi.

8' Ocampos, the goalscorer for Monaco yesterday, cuts inside on his right foot but blazes his curling effort well wide.

7' Alexis is seemingly playing on the right hand side, whether that will stay the same throughout the 90-minutes is unlikely.

5' The Ligue 1 side are closing the spaces down well in the early exchanges.

4' Giroud is back on the pitch and almost closes down Subasic's clearance.

2' Olivier Giroud is down on the floor clutching his back after a challenge from Carvalho. The forward goes off for more treatment.

1' A loud raw of applause breaks out when Alexis Sanchez get's on the ball.

1' Martin Atkinson blows the first whislte and Arsenal get things underway in their new home kit. Monaco play in blue.

4:24. Arteta and Raggi captain their respective sides.

4:23. It's another sell out crowd inside the ground today and the ever growing optimism is adding to the atmosphere.

4:22. Later then build, the two sets of players are coming out from the tunnel.

4:18. Alexis Sanchez donning the new Puma gear.

4:13. Arsene Wenger "I will see [Where Sanchez will be most effective], I hope everywhere."

4:05. Looking at the team, this could be similar to the one put out next week at Wembley. This is as strong as the first XI could get without the German boys. Vermaelen is unlikely to start ahead of Chambers with his the captain's transfer away from the club all but confirmed.

4:04. The players are now out warming up.

4:03. We are less than 20-minutes away from kick-off!

3:59. The FA Cup holders need just a scoreless draw to see them through now.

3:54. Jorge Jesus will be bitterly dissapointed with his side's performances this summer. Selling their best players from last season has seen them win just one of their pre-season fixtures.

3:53. It's full time at The Emirates and Valenica have beaten Benfica 3-1. This put's the Spanish club in poll position to win the Emirates Cup and are one solitary point above Arsenal.

3:41. Monaco's players arriving at The Emirates.

3:36. Leonardo Jardim has set him team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Falcao up top on his own.

3:34. Alexis Sanchez and Ramadel Falcao once played together for River Plate in Argentina. Today they are opponents.

3:31. Flamini and Coquelin the only men on the Gunners' bench over the age of 21.

3:25. The team in orange makes it 3-1 now and the keeper is being embarrassed even more, huge error to allow Guardado to score.

3:25. Monaco's substitutes: Caillard, Fabinho, Kurzawa, Abdennour, Berbatov, Germain, Isimat-Mirin, Martial, Toulalan, Bahamboula and Diallo.

3:22. Monaco have also confirmed their team: Subasic; Carvalho, Dirar, Moutinho, Falcao, Ocampos, Bakayoko, Carrasco. Echiejile, Kondogbia, Raggi.

3:19. Valencia has turned things around due to a further goal from Piatti. Scoreline now reads Benfica 1-2 Valencia.

3:18. It looks as if Wenger has set his XI up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Arteta sitting just infront of the back-four.

3:18. Just three players who started yesterday's 5-1 victory over Benfica start today. The most notable starters include Alexis Sanchez, Debuchy and Calum Chambers.

3:17. Arsenal subs: Martinez, Chamberlain, Flamini, Coquelin, Zelalem, Akpom, Bellerin, Hayden and Miquel.

3:15. Arsenal starting XI: Szczesny; Debuchy, Chambers, Koscielny, Monreal; Arteta; Alexis, Wilshere, Ramsey, Cazorla; Giroud.

3:10. Valencia have pulled things level in today's earlier kick-off. Gaya has scored the Spaniard's third goal in two days.

3:02.France U21 international Yaya Sanogo celebrated his hattrick in 'style yesterday.

2:54. Derley put Benfica ahead and leap to second place. The Eagles will need a further four goals to have a chance of toppling Arsenal.

2:50. It's a beautifully sunny day in Islington, here's a view from inside the ground.

2:47. It's half-time in Benfica's game with Valencia. The former seem to be making amends and are currently 1-0 up, scoring just two-minutes in.

2:25. English referee Martin Atkinson will be the man in the middle.

2:20. We are just two hours away from kick-off now! Send in your predicitons to @ArsenalVAVEL.

2:15. With every goal scored earning a point for each team, the hosts look to have it in the bag as they sit on eight points. Monaco and Valencia sit in second, both on three points, Benfica prop up the table with one point to their name.

2:10. The stadium got a new makeover over the summer due to the addition of the FA Cup. The club finally got to stencil in the win along the borders of the famous ground.

2:06. Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil, Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski following Germany's World Cup win. Starts for Ramadel Falcao and Alexis Sanchez are likely to get fans of their seats. David Ospina missed out on a debut yesterday due to injury but could make himself known to the crowd today, alongside Debuchy.

2:04. The coverted trophy will be given to the winners after the match. It was Galatasaray who were lucky enough to lift it in 2013 after Didier Drogba found the net twice as the Turkish champions game from behind to defeat the Gunners.

2:00. The Monaco players have been training at Barnet's ground, The Hive.

1:56. Ex-Spurs striker Berbatov was welcomed with boos when he took on Valencia. Despite his alliances the Bulgarian proclaimed,"Arsenal is one of the best clubs in England and playing against them has always been a great time for me"

1:55. Notable names to have donned both shirts are Thierry Henry and Emmaneul Petit. Funnily enough Henry completed his transfer to Highbury 15-years ago today.

1:52. Fans swarming into the Emirates Stadium are statistically more likely to witness an array of goals. Of the 73 goals scored in the competition's seven year history, 34 have been on Sunday's.

1:50. If that wasn't compelling enough, Arsenal made sure the Emirates Cup enhanced it's reputation as the most entertaining pre-season competition around. Yaya Sanogo scored on four seperate occasions as they hammered Benfica 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. Joel Campbell scored a cracker on his first apperance in a red shirt to propell his team to the top of the table.

1:46. Speaking of yesterday, Les Rouges et Blancs started proceedings with a 2-2 draw with Spanish counterparts Valencia. A Ruben Vezo own-goal on the half hour mark got the scoring underway before former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho put the ball into his own net, that saw Los Che level before the break. Former Liverpool loanee Aly Cissokho set up Paco Alcacer before Lucas Ocampos tied things up once more, ten-minutes from time.

1:44. The Emirates faitful have marvelled as numerous signings have arrived. David Ospina, Calum Chambers, Mathieu Debuchy and Alexis Sanchez have all been brought in this summer to the delight of the fans. Two of which made their debut yesterday.

1:42. His former side are back at the top level due to a huge investment by owner Dmitry Rybolovlev. Since promotion the Russian has added superstars Ramadel Falcao, Joao Moutinho, James Rodriguez and Dimitar Berbatov amongst others. Rodriguez has since departed to Real Madrid following an extraodinary World Cup.

1:41. Long-serving manager Arsene Wenger enjoyed a happy number of year's on Monaco's touchline. The Frenchman guided them to numerous trophies between 1987 to 1994. The 64-year-old said before kick-off, “It was very interesting for me because it was my first experience at a big club. It went well and I had a good relationship there - I’m happy to see the club back at the top level.”

1:39. Giants in their own countries, both enjoyed a successful 2013/14. Monaco continued their rise back to prominance by challenging PSG for the league title, just a few months after winning the second division. Arsenal though, ended the nine-year run without silverware with a famous FA Cup final victory over Hull.

1:36. The visitors take on Lorient at the Stade Louis II in their opening game, as the club look to build on their second place finish in Ligue 1 last time out.

1:35. Today's game proves to be the last before these Champions League hopefuls get their respective campiagn's underway. The home team have a Community Shield tie with Manchester City to get out of the way, before Crystal Palace travel the short distance to north London.

1:33. Due to the World Cup, both sides have had their preperation for the season ahead cut short. Before arriving in London the two had only partaken in a couple of games each. The Gunners overcame Boreham Wood before traveling stateside to face Thierry Henry's New York Red Bulls, only to lose by a goal to nil. Monaco defeated Italian club Parma after securing a stunning 12-0 win over FC Sankt veit an der Glan.

1:31. This pre-season fixture will be the last at the 2014 Emirates Cup and will follow Valenica - Benfica. After the final whistle is blown, the trophy will be bestowed upon the eventual winners.

1:30. Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's Live Commentary of Arsenal's Emirates Cup clash with Monaco. I'm Conor de Smith and will be with you throughout the game and trophy presentation.