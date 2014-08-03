Liverpool 2-0 AC Milan Highlights

Liverpool faced AC Milan in Charlotte, North Carolina late last night. Milan had already been eliminated from the International Champions Cup after losses in their first two games, losing 3-0 to Olympiacos, followed by a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City. On the other hand, Liverpool had it all to play for having won their opening two games, although neither win was very convincing. They opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Olympiacos, followed by a victory over league rivals Manchester City on penalties. This meant Liverpool needed just one point to progress to the Championship Match.

Liverpool started strong, with Joe Allen scoring in the 17th minute. Allen had hit the post originally, but the ball fell nicely for Raheem Sterling. However, his shot was saved, but Allen then volleyed home the rebound. Not long after, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Sterling was fouled by Rami in the box. Rickie Lambert stepped up to take the penalty, but he could not beat Abbiati in the Milan goal. The score remained at 1-0 until late in the second half, when Suso played the ball to Coutinho, who moved forward before knocking it in front of Suso. The Spaniard curled his shot into the bottom corner, out of reach of young Gabriel in goal, who could do nothing to stop it.

The game finished at 2-0 and Liverpool will now face Manchester United on Monday 4th August at 8pm EDT.