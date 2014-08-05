Arsenal await Friday’s Champions League play-off draw

Ahead of the new season, Arsenal will find out their opponents for this season’s Champions League play-off round on Friday 8th August.

Arsenal, after finishing fourth last season, will enter the draw as one of the seeded sides alongside Bayer Leverkusen, FC Porto, Napoli and Zenit St. Petersburg.

As one of the seeded sides Arsene Wenger’s men will face one of Athletic Bilbao, Besiktas, Dnipro Feyenoord, Grasshoppers, Lille, Panathinakos or Standard Liege.

Zenit’s position in the draw though is currently in doubt as they currently trail AEL Limassol 1-0 from their first leg which means if Andre Villas-Boas' side are unable to overturn the deficit they will be replaced by Athletic Bilbao as one of the seeded sides and Arsenal could face AEL Limassol.

Fellow British side Celtic could also be in draw if they can overturn their 4-1 defeat to Legia Warsaw.

However, there will be no repeat of the 2009 play-off tie which saw Arsenal progress to the group stage due to a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

If the SPL champions are able to find a way past Legia Warsaw they will progress along the ‘Champions Route’ while Arsenal are in the ‘League Route’ section of the competition.

The first legs of the ties will be played on Tuesday 19th August and Wednesday 20th August with the second legs also being played on the Tuesday and Wednesday the 26th and 27th August.

If Arsenal are able to get through the play-off round and reach the group stage for 17th consecutive year, the draw for the main competition will take place in Monaco on the 28th August.