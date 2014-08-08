Wenger wants Joel Campbell to stay

Much speculation surrounded Arsenal’s latest super kid after his extremely impressive World Cup with surprise packet Costa Rica. Joel Campbell had been linked with a move away from Arsenal all summer but after three loan spells it appears Arsene Wenger has decided now is the time for Campbell to produce his talent on a weekly basis in the Premier League.

'Campbell has done very well. I like the way he plays, he's good on the ball, creative and collectively as well he has a good balance between individual skill and collective attitude - that's not easy to find.' - Arsene Wenger.

The 22-year-old forward can play on either wing or through the centre as the main focus point of the attack or even as a striker in a 4-4-2 formation. Campbell has shown a huge amount of potential after a successful loan spell with Turkish champions Olympiacos and the previously mentioned World Cup. With all these loan spells it remained to be seen if Arsene Wenger thought of Joel Campbell as someone who would be part of his Arsenal squad or not. Wenger though has a made a clear indication that Campbell is going nowhere. The Frenchman said "There's no reason to let him go,' he said, 'I want to keep him."

'They need to play of course but they need to play here.' - Wenger on Sanogo and Campbell.

It also remained to be seen if Campbell actually wanted to stay at Arsenal given the fact he had three loan spells back to back. Campbell though took to twitter after the clubs Member’s Day to tweet a picture of the Emirates with the caption of "home"

Joel Campbell is exactly what Arsenal’s attack needed, especially with the absence of Theo Walcott who will no doubt be eased back into first team action once he is ready. Pace, power and no fear. Campbell doesn’t fear taking on a defender and uses his pace well. Against Benfica last weekend in the Emirates Cup, Campbell scored a lovely controlled volley and also grabbed an assist for himself. He was even perhaps unlucky not to win a very early penalty when he charged through the defenders and into the Benfica box.

Time will tell how much Wenger wants Campbell to feature but there is every chance he will have some involvement in Sunday’s Community Shield match against Manchester City.