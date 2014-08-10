Result Arsenal 3-0 Manchester City of FA Community Shield 2014

17:08. That's it for me today, I've been Sam France and I hope you've enjoyed our live coverage of this year's Community Shield here on VAVEL. We'll have plenty more live coverage here over the course of the new season, so stay tuned - it's going to be a cracker. Football's back!

Arsenal won the trophy

17:03. Alexis Sanchez opens his medal case up like a five-year-old on Christmas morning, and it is Arteta who lifts the shield in a torrent of confetti. They pass it around the squad with smiles all round; Arsenal look ready for the new season.

17:02. Arsenal are making their way up now, led by Mikel Arteta - it looks like he'll lift the trophy and for now at least, the captaincy is his.

17:00. City are trudging up the steps to receive their runners-up medals, but understandably they don't look hugely enthusiastic about it. Sir Geoff Hurst presents Giroud with his MOTM champagne bottle and Nasri is booed as he collects his medal.

16:59. The stadium is emptying but there are still a good few thousand Gooners left over, waiting for the trophy presentation. The question is, who will be the man to lift the shield?

16:56. Mikel Arteta: "I really love it [winning trophies]. Let's win another one!"

16:54. Before all you Arsenal fans start to get ahead of yourselves, a quick stat - the last three winners of the Community Shield have ended the season without a trophy at the end of it. But a win's a win, and Arsenal look determined to enjoy the moment.

Full time: The referee blows his whistle and brings this game to a close - it's been a fairly one-sided affair in truth, and more importantly nobody is injured. Trophy drought? What trophy drought?

90+2' Giroud recieves the Man of the Match award, presumably because of his stunning goal on the hour mark; he has barely touched the ball otherwise, and is flagged offside as the announcement is made.

90' Three minutes to be added on. City fans are starting to make their way out - they look dazed, but it would be an exaggeration to say this will have a huge bearing on the Premier League season.

88' Sinclair's corner from the left is delivered well and Szczesny misses it, but Boyata's header bounces inches wide of the right-hand post.

87' Sinclair tries some skill in the left corner but is tackled by Debuchy. The 25-year-old might just be a bit too eager to put himself in the shop window.

85' Manchester City sub: Scott Sinclair replaces Navas, hoping to stake a claim for some more opportunities this season. Arsenal sub: Joel Campbell comes on for Ramsey, in Wenger's sixth and final change.

83' The game has really died down since Giroud's fantastic third, with both sides seemingly accepting the contest as over and doing their best to get themselves ready for the new season. As I type that, a teasing ball is put in towards Zuculini but it is hooked away by Gibbs, who hurts his ankle in the process.

79' Jovetic goes down inside the area and is looking at the referee before he has even hit the floor. Nothing given.

77' Silva switches play from the right and tries to find Milner on the other side, but Szczesny is out very quickly to beat him to the ball. The Polish keeper has been excellent today, sending a message to new man David Ospina.

75' Milner attempts a half-volley from the edge of the area afer a corner from the right is cleared, but his shot is blocked straight away. The ball later falls to Jovetic who tries the same, but again it is blocked. Micah Richards replaces Kolarov, and takes the captain's armband.

73' Caballero falls on Flamini's attempted pull-back for Giroud from the left, but the pass was well in front of the striker anyway.

72' Fernando has a shot with his right foot which deflects and dribbles out for a corner past Szczesny's right hand, but it is headed away. Oxlade-Chamberlain accelerates forward for Arsenal but he runs into a mass of City defenders.

69' Another sub for Arsenal, with Tomas Rosicky replacing the first goalscorer Cazorla - his name rings around the stadium as he makes his way off, and there's a big cheer for Rosicky as another City costless kick is dealt with.

67' Szczesny claims a long ball forward and collides with the youngster Zuculini in mid-air. The keeper comes off worse and is in some pain, but he looks to be stretching it out. Mathieu Flamini replaces Wilshere, who has had a good game.

65' Clichy delivers the ball from the right and Jovetic goes for the spectacular with a bicycle kick from the centre of the penalty area, and although his connection is powerful it comes off his shin and flies well over the bar. A nice thought.

64' Jovetic looks to be in behind after a mistake from Debuchy, but Chambers reacts fastest to get back and snuff out the danger.

61' Giroud does well to hold off his man and he smashes a looping shot into the top right corner from 25 yards. Caballero's positioning wasn't fantastic, but Arsenal don't care and their fans are doing the Poznan to rub it in - they look to be enjoying themselves.

61' GOAL! Three-nil to Arsenal! Brilliant from Giroud!

60' Manchester City subs: Milner and Zuculini on, Dzeko and Toure off.

58' Silva delivers the ball in from the right but Chambers gets in front of Dzeko to head away. City have been much better in this second half, and there are more substitutions in the offing.

56' Jovetic takes a touch before shooting from the edge of the box but his shot is fairly central and Szczesny gets down to paw it away.

53' Szczesny claws the ball away from his left post after Dzeko powers in a header from a good Navas delivery, before Jovetic hooks the rebound over the bar.

51' Kolarov nibbles at the heels of Wilshere and gives away a costless kick, but it is slightly too far away for the vanishing spray - boo. Arsenal fans want a penalty, but the ball doesn't look to hit the arm of Fernando. Shoulder, maybe.

49' Kolarov tries to play in either Dzeko or Jovetic, and ends up putting the ball in between the two of them and straight to the defence. Poor from the Serbian.

47' Clichy finds Navas and the winger takes it in his stride with the outside of his boot, but he fires a powerful cross straight against Monreal and it comes away. Yaya Toure appears to have hurt himself kicking the back of Giroud's leg while stretching for a high ball, but he's up and running again.

46' We're back underway and Jovetic is being seen to at the side of the pitch after a slight clash of heads with Chambers, who doesn't seem to have any negative effects from the collision.

16:02. Second half substitutions: Arsenal: Giroud, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain on, Sanogo, Koscielny, Alexis off. Manchester City: Silva on, Nasri off.

15:57. 20 minutes after the first, Ramsey doubles the Gunners' advantage. He will be crucial this season if Arsenal are to sustain a title challenge.

15:55. Some of the names warming up: James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Olivier Giroud. Expect changes when the two sides come back out.

15:53. A dream start to the season for Arsenal, two good goals and they look organised at the back despite some big names missing today. Here's Cazorla giving them the lead after 22 minutes.

15:50. The City bench look understandably unimpressed at this first half showing. Bacary Sagna looks to have changed his mind about his move from the leading side.

45+1' Clichy plays the ball forwards but the referee has seen enough for the first half, bringing a dynamic opening 45 minutes to a close. Arsenal have a deserved 2-0 lead thanks to Cazorla and Ramsey, and City have a mountain to climb if they are to come back into this.

45' Alexis is through on goal after a one-two with Sanogo but the pass is fractionally too heavy and Caballero comes out - rather indecisively - to slide the ball away. One minute added on.

42' Sanogo has a chance to shoot and is blocked by Boyata, but he manages to pick out Ramsey eight yards out. He touches the ball between two defenders and smashes the ball across the keeper with his right foot, his shot nestling inside the left hand post. His second Wembley goal in two appearances.

42' GOAL! Arsenal have a second, and it's another Wembley goal for Aaron Ramsey!

41' Dzeko does really well to break down the left and he cuts inside at the byline, pulling the ball back towards Jovetic but the ball meets an Arsenal boot. Another good delivery from Kolarov is cleared away from the head of Dzeko.

39' An historic moment as the vanishing spray is used for the first time on English soil as Toure has a costless kick 30 yards out, which he plays out wide. Arsenal have enough men back to deal with the danger, and it is cleared.

38' Kolarov puts a very dangerous ball in from the left, drilling the ball in low but a slight deflection takes the ball away from Nasri at the last second, and he can't get his foot back in time to trap the ball.

37' City look to break but Arteta drags Dzeko down - referee Michael Oliver wants a word, but no card is shown.

34' Navas inlines through the middle chasing a pass back from Chambers, but Szczesny is alert and manages to volley the ball away before the winger can get to the ball.

33' There is a break in play as Cazorla's boot comes off after a defender rakes his foot down the back of his leg. Here is is celebrating his opener with Alexis Sanchez, a sight Arsenal fans will hope to be seeing plenty of this season.

29' Alexis tries to feed Wilshere but the ball is cut out and the rebound falls to Cazorla. The Spaniard hits it on the half volley but it deflects out of a corner, which finds Sanogo but his header is caught by Caballero. City are very sluggish to get back, which is a danger as Arsenal are breaking towards goal with lots of pace.

28' Wojciech Szczesny has his first job of the game, easily claiming a floated cross from the right. Moments later, Dzeko wins another corner on the other side but Manuel Pellegrini is furious at his forwards, imploring them to get at Arsenal more quickly.

25' Sanogo has an effort from a similar area to where Cazorla scored, but he pulls his shot across goal and just wide. This game has really opened up now, it's making for a good spectacle.

24' Nasri's corner from the left is cleared away to the delight of the Arsenal fans, and Alexis looks to bring it forwards but is knocked to the ground by Kolarov.

22' Arsenal play the ball around beautifully around the box but it is a stroke of luck which finds Cazorla in some space on the left. He turns his man and hits it across goal with his left foot, beating Caballero and finding the bottom right corner. A good goal, and a deserved lead.

22' GOAL! Arsenal take the lead! Santi Cazorla!

20' Chambers comes forwards and gives it to Alexis - everything is going through the Chilean star - who tries to play in Debuch, but the Frenchman is marginally offside. With the pitch sodden but the sun beating down, a couple of players are changing their boots.

18' The ball flicks up nicely for Alexis at the edge of the area following good work from Wilshere and the crowd implores him to hit it on the volley, but he tees up Sanogo instead and he loses the ball. Arsenal get it back and Gibbs tries to bustle through, but he can't make it past a crowd of blue shirts.

16' Clichy and Gibbs both challenge for the ball with their feet up very high, and Clichy comes off worse - he's down for a few seconds clutching his thingh in pain, but he's back up and running again now. No cards shown.

13' Nasri has a powerful shot blocked well from inside the area and Jovetic gets the rebound caught between his feet, before Fernando's drive from range is deflected away for a throw-in. City are baring their teeth for the first time.

12' Sanogo wins Arsenal's first corner following a good block from Nastasic - Arsenal are well on top here, but they need to capitalise on their early pressure. The corner is cleared and Jovetic leads the breakaway, but it comes to nothing.

10' Alexis tries to pull the ball back for Sanogo but his pass is cut out before the striker can get a foot to it.

8' First chance of the game! Debuchy and Alexis are combining well down the right, and the French full-back swings in an inviting cross towards the head of Sanogo - he somehow can't beat Clichy to the ball at the back post, but Arsenal have started nicely. City certainly looking to play on the counter, but they haven't seen much of the ball yet.

6' A cacophony of boos greets Samir Nasri with every touch of the ball - he's not very popular in these parts.

4' City look to break forwards for the first time, but former Arsenal man Gael Clichy - playing on the right of the defence today - is brought down before he can release the ball. A promising start for the neutrals, before Edin Dzeko wins the first corner of the game on the right hand side. Sanogo clears.

2' Arsenal come forwards again, but Alexis is crowded ot at the edge of the area. Arsenal have started brightly but there has been no real danger yet, City look as solid as ever at the back.

1' First costless kick of the game, Fernando making his mark with a foul on Jack Wilshere inside the centre circle. The ball is pumped forwards to the chest of Sanogo, but the defence gets to the second ball first and it's cleared.

15:00. We're off! Manchester City get us underway with kickoff - football is back!

14:58. Two minutes to go, the excitement is palpable. Stay tuned here on VAVEL for the best live coverage!

14:55. The flamethrowers around the pitch may have been a bit extravagant, but this is the scene right now. The teams are starting to line up in the centre of the pitch for the national anthem.

14:52. The players are coming out of the tunnel now, some nervous faces but they look raring to get the new season underway as the Community Shield, FA Cup and Premier League trophies are paraded out in front of the teams. The rain looks to have stopped... for now.

14:50. Manuel Pellegrini is in equally confident mood: "Of course we had a very successful season last year, that is never easy. We won two titles and we are very happy but now we start again and try to be the best team. We have a very strong squad. The players who have arrived this year will give us a better defence but we will continue to be an offensive team. The goalkeeper is not a special position. I try to have two players for each position and Willy Caballero is the same as anyone else."

14:48. Arsene Wenger, speaking before the game: "We had a decent season last year and finished on a high but the confidence has to be seen on the pitch. We want our fans to believe we can do something this year, and we believe we can. But all the big clubs have the same belief. At the moment it is a possibility that someone comes in to replace Thomas Vermaelen. I can't tell you who!" C'mon Arsene, give us a clue!

14:45. Wow your friends and family with some amazing football trivia - today will be the first time in twelve years since neither Manchester United nor Chelsea have featured in the Community Shield. But will it be staying in London, or heading back up Manchester after today's game?

14:40. Not long to wait now, but you've still got plenty of time to check out our preview of today's game here.

14:35. 25 minutes to go until kickoff now, one more update on the rules for today; each team is allowed six substitutions, meaning the subs benches could be crucial today - City's is looking slightly thin but their defence won't be looking forward to the prospect of a fresh-legged Joel Campbell and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain running at them after a long summer of football. In the wake of Jack Rodwell's damning comments about City, forgotten man Scott Sinclair could be a surprise inclusion later in the game.

14:33. As with pretty much every other sporting event for the last eight months or so, 'Happy' is ringing around the historic stadium and the fans don't seem to be letting the rain dampen their spirits. The pitch is in good condition with a nice slick surface now, so we could be in for a great game.

14:30. British football is back with a bang! The heavens have opened over Wembley, with Hurricane Bertha apparently keen to get a look at the action today. It is summer, after all.

14:27. Today will be a real chance for Yaya Sanogo to stake a claim to be in the team ahead of Olivier Giroud this season, with the Frenchman not fully fit - he looked the part in pre-season, but can he perform against arguably the best side in the country?

14:24. Manchester City look to be starting with a makeshift back four, with Dedryck Boyata making his first appearance since January and Gael Clichy moved over to the right hand side. However, with Edin Dzeko standing a good couple of inches above both of Arsenal's centre-halves, expect some crosses to be put into the big Bosnian.

14:18. Manuel Pellegrini knows what he's here to do. Ahead of a season where City must start to make a mark on Europe, he wants a trophy to get things going.

14:15. Not full-strength teams by any means, but plenty of big names on show, including three debutants for Arsenal. World Cup star Joel Campbell can probably expect some playing time before the end of the match, with keeper Willy Caballero the only new face for Manchester City.

14:14. Arsene has entered the building. The first few fans have started to arrive, the sun is shining and the teams are making their way into the stadium.

14:11. Remember, no extra-time if the scores are level after 90 minutes at Wembley today - we go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

14:08. Interesting to see Matija Nastasic starting for Manchester City, as he has been touted as a potential replacement for departed captain Thomas Vermaelen at Arsenal. On the same point, no word yet on who has taken over the captain's armband for the Gunners.

14:02. Manchester City starting XI: Caballero, Clichy, Boyata, Nastasic, Kolarov, Navas, Fernando, Toure, Nasri, Jovetic, Dzeko Subs: Hart, Richards, Rekik, Milner, Sinclair, Silva, Zuculini

14:00. The teams are out! Arsenal starting XI: Szczesny, Debuchy, Koscielny, Chambers, Gibbs, Arteta, Wilshere, Ramsey, Alexis, Cazorla, Sanogo Subs: Martinez, Monreal, Flamini, Campbell, Rosicky, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud

13:30. Including a couple of international games, today's referee Michael Oliver officiated 39 matches last season, issuing 141 yellow cards and 4 reds. His last game was Italy's 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Craven Cottage at the end of May.

13:25. Though these two sides' last meeting was a 1-1 draw at the Emirates, City gave Arsenal an early Christmas present they really didn't want with a 6-3 drubbing at the Etihad in mid-December. It was only their third defeat of the season and though Wenger's men bounced back to win six of their next eight games in the league, it seriously undermined their title credentials.

13:20. Meanwhile, Czech playmaker Tomáš Rosický is one man who certainly seems to be looking forward to returning to Wembley. "I think it will be a good offensive game because both teams like to attack and it will be very interesting. I think the players see it as another trophy because it's at Wembley, I think the stadium will be sold out - it will be a massive game. On one side it's a friendly but I think both sides will see it as another opportunity to win a trophy. We have great memories from Wembley and we would like another one."

13:15. Midfield destroyer Yaya Touré has been bigging up his side's chances of victory today, with neither side apparently treating the game like a pre-season friendly. “It’s a really interesting way to start the season – the Community Shield against a top team like Arsenal at Wembley and, even though we have only just started to train together as a full squad, we will be ready," he said to the club's official website. “All of the lads have been coming back at different times because of the World Cup, so it is going to be very tough for us to hit our top form straight away but we are professional and I believe that we will – starting on Sunday."

13:10. Arsenal will see today as a chance to start afresh following the departure of captain Thomas Vermaelen to Barcelona, confirmed last night. "I am keen to get started and I know the demands here are really testing,” said the Belgian who didn't feature heavily last season. Let us know who your choice for the armband would be in the comments below - Mertesacker? Arteta? Sánchez?!

13:05. This is how Wembley looked for this fixture last year and with the size of the two teams competing, we could be set for close to a capacity crowd - it holds 90,000 spectators.

13:00. Meanwhile, City are joined sixth with four victories, most recently in 2012 following their famous league win the year before.

12:55. Arsenal find themselves in third place in the list of all-time winners, having lifted the shield 12 times in their history - their last win was in 2004, following the Invincibles' Premier League triumph the year before.

12:50. Manchester City team news: At least eight City players are to miss out on today's game, most of whom played in the World Cup knockout rounds. None of Sergio Agüero, Pablo Zabaleta, Martin Demichelis, Fernandinho and skipper Vincent Kompany, along with Lampard, Sagna and the injured Álvaro Negredo will feature today, meaning new boy Fernando could start at the heart of midfield. Willy Caballero may be preferred to Joe Hart in between the posts.

12:47. Arsenal team news: Though Alexis Sánchez is likely to make his first competitive start for the Gunners, World Cup-winning German trio Mesut Özil, Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski will not feature today. Having scored four in an Emirates Cup win over Benfica, Yaya Sanogo may be preferred to Olivier Giroud, who is still fighting to get back to full fitness. Mathieu Debuchy is also likely to feature, though an injury to David Ospina means Wojciech SzczÄ™sny will retain his place in the first team.

12:45. And now for some early team news - we'll have the confirmed starting line-ups as soon as they are announced.

12:40. The competition was founded back in 1908, with current holders Manchester United its most successful club with 20 titles. Last year, United triumphed 2-0 over relegated FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic, in what would turn out to be David Moyes' only real success in the United hotseat. Former Arsenal man Robin van Persie scored twice on that occasion.

12:35. This is what they're fighting for: the Community Shield, in pristine condition as always.

12:30. Pellegrini has also looked to defend Lampard from abuse from a small section of Chelsea fans who see his cross-country move as a betrayal. "I don't understand the reaction of Chelsea fans who say he is a traitor," Pellegrini said. "The problem was not that Frank Lampard did not want to sign another contract with Chelsea - Chelsea didn't want him any more."

12:25. Manuel Pellegrini has hit back at suggestions of foul play, saying that he is "surprised" by Wenger's comments. "I think as managers we have enough problems with our own teams to be talking about other teams," he added. "The only thing I can say is that we have important restrictions about the amount of money we can spend, and Frank Lampard was a costless player - we didn't spend any money in bringing him from New York City to Manchester City."

12:20. Some tensions have already flared up between the two sides' managers before the game over the topic of transfer policy. Arsène Wenger has questioned the morality of City's loan signing of Frank Lampard before he moves to the MLS, querying "Is it a way to get around the fair-play? I don't know." while also adding his belief that Bacary Sagna's move to City was "agreed a long time ago" despite his Arsenal contract only running out at the end of last season.

12:15. Today's match is expected to raise over £600,000 for various charities up and down the country. For more information on where the money goes, check out the FA's official website here.

12:10. Good news for all you fans out there missing the World Cup - today's referee Michael Oliver will use the vanishing spray which was a huge success in Brazil, and it is to be used in the upcoming Premier League season.

12:05. This match is played between the champions of the Barclays Premier League and last season's FA Cup winners. Manchester City won last season's Premier League by just two points and despite having led for only fourteen days in total, scoring a massive 102 goals along the way. Meanwhile, Arsenal had to come from two goals down to end their lengthy trophy drought against Hull City in this stadium last season, with Aaron Ramsey scoring the winner in extra-time.

12:00. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City, played at Wembley. We'll have all the build-up and team news followed by live commentary, analysis and reaction - kickoff is set for 3pm, so stay right here on VAVEL.