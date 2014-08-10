Liverpool 4-0 Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of the pre-season friendly

14:12. Well, that's all for now. Join us at the same time next week for Liverpool's clash against Southampton. I've been Charlie Malam and I hope you've enjoyed the LIVE match commentary with VAVEL. Until next week, make sure you keep checking back to see all our build-up for the season opener. Thanks for joining, and see you then.

14:08. Overall, great team performance with a number of exciting individuals. Great win and a clean sheet to add to it. Good momentum to carry in to next Sunday's clash against Southampton. Ronald Koeman was in attendance today, and he'll have to do his homework if he's to return to the South Coast with a result in a week's time.

14:06. "It's only a friendly" but the likes of Coutinho, Sterling and Sturridge all shone in the final third. Lovren was solid and stood-out in the first-half, whilst Manquillo didn't put a foot wrong all game. Henderson and Can were industrious and effective, whilst Gerrard didn't seem to misplace a single pass. Sure, Dortmund offered very little going forward but the Reds' defence were encouragingly solid and most importantly, Brendan Rodgers' side retained their firm grip on their game for the full 90, something they didn't do last season.

14:05. Resounding final friendly victory for the Reds today. A very good run-out over an uncharacteristically sloppy Dortmund side, but the home side really were brilliant as Brendan Rodgers walks onto the turf to congratulate each and every one of his players.

FT: Liverpool 4-0 Borussia Dortmund.

89' YNWA ringing around the stands now. Not long left of the game.

87' The game certainly winding down now as the home side desperately try to keep a clean sheet. Bender does well to use his power and dispossess Sterling after he, for the hundreth time today, eased past a yellow shirt.

85' Kelly does well to stand up to Immobile and Sterling breaks with pace, he has four men around him but has no qualms about trying to take them on. Bender doesn't succumb to his tricks and holds off his run before nicking the ball from his feet.

84' Pace has certainly slowed, and Ibe and Lambert haven't really had many chances to show what they can do yet. Martin Kelly comes on for Manquillo, after a solid performance in his debut. A warm round of applause for the full-back.

83' Gerrard cuts out a through ball well as the Reds retain a firm grip of the game. Nothing in the way of attacking opportunites in the last 10 minutes, but they're still the dominant side.

81' Skrtel playing dangerously at the back, before winning a costless-kick when Ji bundles him over. Bit hesitant in possession, and anyone quicker could have made him pay there.

80' Immobile gets onto a ball in the box and without any other options, he tries an ambitious shot from a difficult angle but it's just over. The forward has been Klopp's best player in his short cameo since coming on at half-time. More changes for the visitors now, as this simply turns into a training exercise and damage limitation.

79' Another goalscorer, Jordan Henderson, comes off for Joe Allen as Rodgers rests his starters for Southampton a week today.

77' Ibe and Sterling link up well down the left, but the Reds are forced to go down the right as Manquillo beats a man before conceding a goal-kick. Almost every player has been impressive today and Manquillo and Lovren especially.

76' Lull in proceedings here, as both sides look to see it out. Smart passing from both sides still, and Skrtel does well to get himself out of danger by winning a throw.

75' Lambert comes on for Sturridge, who is another one who has been excellent. Another standing ovation for the striker.

74' Immobile working hard to make something happen, but the Liverpool back-line remains stubborn. Dortmund just can't break through, being restricted to efforts from range. The ex-Torino forward shoots from 25-yards and it deflects off Lovren and almost loops in for a goal, but fortunately goes over the bar.

72' Tempo cooling with all the substitutes. Coutinho makes way and earns a standing ovation after his incredible performance. Jordon Ibe comes on in his place. Rickie Lambert looking ready to come on too.

69' Sterling does well, again, to beat his man down the flank before firing a ball into the box. The youngster looks prepared for a really big season.

67' Sturridge does well to win a corner, and Sterling does outstandingly well to weave his way into the box until overrunning it.

66' Sokratis heads towards the top corner from a corner, but Sterling is on hand to nod away when the Germans almost had a consolation.

65' Whilst this is tremendous, it's notable that the visitors have been pretty poor. With the likes of Hummels and Gundogan, you can't help feel but think that it wouldn't be quite as emphatic as 4-0.

64' Dortmund set-piece is whipped in but Sokratis can't connect before Coutinho.

63' Rash tackle from Lucas, as he goes through the back of Hoffman. Another sub, as Ji Dong Won comes on for Mkhitaryan.

62' Johnson is replaced by Jose Enrique amidst all the madness.

61' Well, well, well. Just how do you describe that? The one-touch combination play in the centre of the park is scarcely believable, until Coutinho's ball towards Sturridge is overhit. The forward makes up for it by retrieving possession, beating Schmelzer and flicking it into towards Henderson who slots home and celebrates emphatically. The ball did look to go out of play however, and the Reds have been fortunate with that decision.

61' GOAL! 4-0 Liverpool.

60' An hour in and every minute so far has been exciting and entertaining. If they can carry this into the Premier League, then they could easily be contenders.

59' Gerrard's corner is well delivered but Langerak leaps to pluck it out of the air.

58' Grosskreutz on. He was looking forward to visiting Anfield, but he probably wasn't expecting to come on at this score line.

56' Another poor corner from the visitors, as Gerrard clears at the near post with a header. They enjoy a good spell of possession, until Sterling wins the ball brilliantly and feeds Sturridge. After some more superb link-up, Manquillo tries to cut back in the box before a yellow shirt clears. The beautiful play continues, with Gerrard's neat first-time pass setting up Johnson but his shot is blocked by Piszczek. It's difficult to describe just how easy on the eye this is.

54' Lucas gives away a costless-kick, but it appears he actually won the ball first before taking down Mkhitaryan in the follow through. Looked a good tackle, but the costless-kick from Schmelzer is well overhit and Bender can't connect. BVB struggling here.

53' Mkhitaryan takes on a few Red shirts on the edge of the 18-yard box, before finding space to shoot but his shot is high and over. Klopp's side yet to really test Mignolet.

52' Sterling links up with Coutinho in the edge before the Brazilian spins and fires an early effort after a brilliant attack, but his shot is straight at the keeper.

50' The Reds very much on the front foot. Lots of confidence in their performance here. Henderson tries to edge past Ginter outside of the box, but the young German does well to see it out of play.

49' More glorious play, trademark hollywood 70-yard pass from Gerrard and some beautiful one-touch passing sets up Sterling, but his shot is poor.

48' Ginter's ball across the back is poor and Sterling latches onto it before finding Coutinho in the box who moves it out of his feet and plays it through Langerak's legs to increase the home side's lead. Great play to capitalise on poor defending.

48' GOAL! Liverpool 3-0.

47' Changes for Dortmund too. Bender and Hoffman on.

46' Almost 3-0! Sterling powers down the flank, before firing a teasing ball across the six-yard box. It looks set to fall for Sturridge, until Ginter's last-ditch tackle puts it out of play.

46' We're back. One change - Lucas Leiva comes on for Emre Can.

13:15. Stay with us. Second half action coming up shortly.

13:12. 'No Heart As Big As Liverpool' blasting out around Anfield, and they've certainly played with a lot of passion so far today. Carrying on as they played for almost all of last season. Henderson and Manquillo two others whom have impressed, but a very good team performance all round really.

13:07. Dortmund, admittedly, only look half at it. They're lacking the sharpness that the Reds possess, and likely have an eye on Wednesday's German Super Cup Final versus Bayern Munich. Still, lots of energy, pressing and exciting attacking play. That Coutinho flick looks better every time you look at it.

13:03. Important to remember it is only a friendly, but the Reds have been mesmerising at times. In the final third, Coutinho, Sterling and Sturridge have linked up very, very well. They've been equally as impressive at the back, with Lovren leading the line as if he'd been with the club for years. Very good all-round performance, on and off the ball and in attack and defence. Rodgers will certainly be pleased with that.

HT: Liverpool 2-0 Borussia Dortmund.

45' Great hit from the skipper. He dips it up and over the wall and it seems destined for the top corner, but Langerak manages to reach it. From the corner, Lovren heads it back into the area but no-one can get to it. That's all for now.

44' This is sensational. Henderson's inch-perfect ball finds Sturridge who moves through a few defenders before Sokratis hauls him down for a costless-kick. 25 yards and in central range, as Gerrard and Henderson weigh it up.

43' Another corner for BVB, which is again seen out of danger. Mkhitaryan picks up the pieces and fires in a ball to Kehl but it has too much pace on it and the midfielder can't control.

41' Dortmund corner, but Gerrard is at the near post to head away. More wonderful play by Sturridge, who dances past Schmelzer with absolute ease but his ball in-field to Coutinho is slightly overhit and the Brazilian can't get onto the end of it.

40' Approaching the end of the first-half now, with the opposing fans in good voice despite their 2-0 deficit. On the pitch, Mkhitaryan bursts forward but Schmelzer is dispossessed superbly by Manquillo who slides the ball into touch. The Armenian certainly probing here.

38' Gorgeous play as Henderson's through ball almost finds Sterling. The one-touch play is simply phenomenal here. Great slick passing and movement on a lovely surface. The players look ready for the Premier League opener next weekend.

37' The visitors trying to knit together some nice moves here. Piszczek finds Kehl in the box with a neat pass, but Lovren comes across to cover well. After some good build-up play, the ball falls invitingly to Ramos who tries a volley from the edge of the box but the technique was all wrong and the forward slashes his effort high into the Kop.

35' The Reds working very hard off the ball. Their defensive drills have clearly been working and it's so far, so good from the back-line who haven't let Dortmund create any real opportunities, despite them starting to get a foothold of the game.

33' Sterling finds space down the left flank but Pisczcek is down and the 19-year-old sportingly puts it out of play. The Polish defender went down with a strong collision to the hip with Sterling just a minute prior.

32' BVB just edging into it now. Jojic almost finds room for a shot in the box, but Martin Atkinson rules a costless-kick in liverpool's favour after the midfielder sent Gerrard to his feet.

31' Manquillo is another who has impressed. He's slotted seamlessly into that right-back slot and marauded back and forth down that flank. Promising stuff from the Spaniard.

30' More vivid attacking. Sturridge tries to set up one of Coutinho or Sterling in the box, but his cross is overhit and neither can get to it.

30' Good play from the visitors. Aubameyang finsd Mkhitaryan from the by-line, but the Armenian's volley is blocked and rebounds back off him for a goal-kick.

29' Good ball from Kirch through to Aubameyang, but Skrtel covers and stretches well to put it out. Sterling then does well to shrug Piszczek off the ball and win a throw. Very strong for a diminutive winger.

28' Sturridge too, now. He tries a clever flick with the back of his heel to get past Piszczek, but it deflects off the defender and out for a throw.

27' Jojic tries an effort outside of the box, but Skrtel blocks it. The midfielder delivers in the subsequent corner but it is headed away from danger.

26' Dortmund not exactly full strength but the Reds have been excellent so far. Sturridge, Sterling, Coutinho linking up brilliantly in the final-third and causing Klopp's side all sorts of problems.

25' Sterling's at it now. He beautifully manages to hook it over Piszczek before the right-back wins it back off him.

24' Great cross-field ball from the Croatian to Manquillo, but the full-back is crowded out. The Reds attack down the opposite flank, but Johnson loses the ball after a decent burst forward. Ginter wins the ball, before Henderson paces back to put it out of play.

23' This really is impressive from front to back. Lovren's well-timed tackle earns a rousing applause from the Anfield faithful.

22' Absolutely sensational play from Coutinho again. He weaves through a number of yellow shirts with superb skill before curling a wonderful through ball for Sterling, but his effort is blocked by Piszczek and nothing comes of the corner. Tremendous footwork from the Brazilian playmaker.

21' Liverpool attacking with real verve, Manquillo manages a cross to Sterling at the back post. He retrieves the ball after a defensive header and dinks it back to the incoming Coutinho on the edge of the area, but his connection is poor and the shot bends wide of the right post.

19' There were shouts for handball there, but they were rightly waved away. From a throw-in, Kirch tries an effort from distance but it flies over Mignolet's crossbar.

18' Great defending by the skipper. Mkhitaryan finds the ball just outside the box, but the 33-year-old slides in to dispossess him.

17' Dangerous attack from the visitors, but the Reds counter and Gerrard connects to a Sterling pass before trying to feed Sturridge on the last shoulder but the forward is offside.

16' Lovren muscles out Ramos for the ball. Great no-nonsense defending and he's really stood-out so far. Aside from his goal, he's been the dominant presence at the back, spreading the ball around with composure.

15' Great opening quarter of an hour for the hosts. Two great goals and thoroughly on top of a decent Dortmund team. Can they keep it up?

13' Magnificent. Langerak comes out but is left stranded and Gerrard's delivery falls to the unmarked Lovren who powers a header home. The same end in which he scored for Southampton last season. What a start for Rodgers' Reds.

12' GOAL! Liverpool 2-0.

12' Sterling pushes into the box and wins a corner. Gerrard walks over to take it.

11' Liverpool are good value for their early lead. They've been the better team so far, and that goals shows it. The visitors posing problems though, as Piszczek nearly gets onto a long ball.

10' That is an absolutely superb goal. A long ball from Lovren into the centre of the park is flicked on by Coutinho's outside of the foot and Sturridge runs onto it before finishing neatly past Langerak with an outside of the foot left shot. Simply sublime.

9' GOAL! 1-0 Liverpool. That's wonderful stuff.

9' Both teams playing the ball about nicely. Lovren has looked commanding in his opening few minutes, playing the ball about with confidence and marshalling the back-line.

7' Gerrard's poor tackle gives away a costless-kick near the half-way line, but a sea of red bodies immediately press the Dortmund defence and Coutinho forces Sokratis into putting it out for a throw-in.

6' Liverpool have been very impressive in this starting few minutes. Zipping the ball about across the pitch, whilst Sterling and Coutinho look very lively. Manquillo and Johnson both pushing high up the pitch. Positive signs.

5' Wonderful through ball from Coutinho after a magnificent turn. He finds Sterling in the box who shoots first-time, but Langerak saves with ease. Few seconds after, Henderson tries an ambitious chip but the 25-year-old goalkeeper catches.

4' The ball falls to Kirch on the edge of the area, and he shoots but his effort is tame and Mignolet gathers.

3' Aubameyang races away down the right, leaving Johnson trailing behind but his cross from deep is poor and falls straight to Mignolet.

3' Superb long ball from Gerrard finds Manquillo, who bursts forward before cutting back. The Spaniard finds the ball again, crosses to Sterling at the back post but nothing comes of it.

2' Dortmund win a costless-kick from 30-yards out. Jojic whips it in, but it finds no-one and drifts out for a goal-kick.

1' And we're off. The visitors get us under way, shooting towards the Kop first-half.

12:14. That YNWA was wonderful, with both sets of supporters joining in. Fantastic atmosphere for a friendly.

12:12. The players are walking out. You'll Never Walk Alone is playing. We're only minutes away now.

12:10. Jürgen Klopp has paid homage to Anfield tradition by touching the famous 'This is Anfield' sign. That's sure to endear him to the Kop if his eccentric character hadn't already.

12:07. The scene is set, and the players will be out of the tunnel in a matter of minutes. Stay tuned for live match commentary.

12:05. "Today for us is about finalising the pre-season preparations, it's hopefully a perfect finish for us ahead of the season." Rodgers has just said to the cameras.

12:03. Anfield's filling up nicely as kick-off draws nearer.

11:59. In other footballing news, the Community Shield is on later. Arsenal and Manchester City are competing for the trophy, who will be the ones to win it?

11:56. Rickie Lambert on the club's following in USA: "I was gobsmacked to be honest. It's surprised me how big the club is." The experienced striker has had a below-par pre-season, but has admittedly been struggling for pre-season. It will be interesting to see how he gets on today, should he replace Sturridge at some point.

11:53. Lots of goalscoring threat from Dortmund, with Adrian Ramos, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang in the front three.

11:50. Liverpool's tactics today. A standard 4-3-3, with Gerrard sitting deep and Can and Henderson roam about in front of him. Sturridge is the lone forward, with Sterling and Coutinho either side, likely to drop deep and create for the English striker.

11:45. Half-an-hour until kick-off. What are your predictions for today's game?

11:42. Good news is that rain hasn't affected today's game, and it will still go ahead.

11:39. The Ulsterman has said in today's programme notes: "What we're looking to create here is bigger than just one season or even a couple of seasons. That is why I ask that you, the supporters, stay with us on this journey, as your backing will be critical to everything we do. Thank you for your support today and I hope that you are as excited about the season as we are." Very encouraging words from the Liverpool boss.

11:37. Brendan Rodgers reveals the club have a behind-closed-doors friendly tomorrow to ensure all the players are in top shape for the big kick-off next Sunday.

11:35. "Lovren has good organisational skills and he can pull the defence together. When you play with a back four you would like them to be playing regularly so hopefully he can be the man to bring it all together. I have always been impressed with him whenever I have seen him play. He looks like a leader to me and I think he will do well for us." said the former Liverpool boss. Is Lovren the key to a meaner defence?

11:26. Strong side for the home team, with starts for the two new boys and Sturridge returning to the line-up. Seems to be a 4-1-2-1-2. On the bench: Jones, Kelly, Toure, Sakho, Coates, Enrique, Lucas, Allen, Suso, Ibe, Lambert.

11:12. For Liverpool, this will be their final warm-up game. They face the tough test of Ronald Koeman's Southampton next Sunday in their Premier League curtain raiser. As usual, we'll have live coverage here from VAVEL, so make sure you're back here then.

11:10. In other news, Dortmund will travel back home after today's game to face Bayern Munich in the German Supercup final on Wednesday. The match will be contested on home soil at the Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) and Klopp's men are the reigning champions, having won last year's final 4-2.

11:08. Another arrival is finally expected to be Alberto Moreno. His long-awaited switch is due to go ahead after appearing in Cardiff on Tuesday for Sevilla's UEFA Super Cup final. Liverpool are believed to be paying around £14million for the exciting 22-year-old left-back and the deal looks to be sanctioned within the coming days, having supposedly collapsed at least twice due to a rift in each club's respective values of the player.

11:06. Other departures in recent days are Conor Coady and Brad Smith. Huddersfield Town signed Coady on a three-year deal for a fee believed to be around £375,000. The 21-year-old was once considered a bright talent at the club, and dubbed 'the next Steven Gerrard' but failed to make the breakthrough. The midfielder spent last season on loan at League One's Sheffield United, scoring six goals in 50 appearances and has now left permanently. Smith,m meanwhile, has been sent out to Swindon Town on loan for the 2014-15 season. Smith made his debut in the Premier League last season, coming on substitute as the Reds lost 2-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge just before the new year but the 20-year-old will spend time at the League One side in order to accelerate his progression, with Liverpool's left-back spot looking rather sparse.

11:04. In other club news, 31-year-old Pepe Reina is the latest to leave Liverpool, joining Bayern Munich for a cut-price fee. The goalkeeper has signed a permanent deal with Dortmund's arch rivals, bringing his eight-year spell at Anfield to an end. He arrived from Villarreal under Rafael Benitez and made a profound impact, including penalty shoot-out heroics in the 2006 FA Cup Final. He made a total 394 appearances for the club before spending the 2013-14 season on loan at Italian side Napoli but his future was clear when Simon Mignolet arrived last summer. The Spanish stopper has now left for good, but said: "I have been extremely fortunate to spend so many years at what I consider to be one of the greatest clubs in world football. It has been an honour and a privilege. The memories I have of Anfield, my team-mates, the supporters and the people of Liverpool will stay with me forever. I am disappointed that I am leaving but only in the sense that I enjoyed being at the club so much and it is always difficult to say goodbye to something that is special to you. I will always be grateful to have played for Liverpool and my time at the club was always going to come to an end so we move on with no hard feelings."

11:02. Nevertheless, Can has told the club's website of excitement for his maiden Anfield experience. "I'm really hoping that I can get on the pitch and make my first appearance at Anfield on Sunday," said 20-year-old Can. "I am really looking forward to that."

11:00. Meanwhile, German midfielder Emre Can, who has impressed in pre-season, has spoke of his eagerness to be involved. He has played against the Black and Yellows before, when he was at Bayer Leverkusen, and acknowledged they are a difficult side to come up against. "I am convinced that Dortmund have strong individuals and strong players; they definitely work well together as a team. However, we cannot compare Sunday to what a Champions League game will be like this season, because this is still only a friendly."

10:57. A few of the new boys have told Liverpoolfc.com of their excitement to make their home debuts. Local lad Rickie Lambert said: "I've come to learn that the week before the season, and the last pre-season game, is when you get a sense of how well the team's done over pre-season. All the other games are about training hard to get the fitness in, so the sharpness may not be as good as you want it to be. But, the last game is about getting back and ready for the first game of the season. It's great opposition, again. The lads are in good shape, I'm looking forward to it and it's in front of the home fans as well so I can't wait."

10:54. For Dortmund, Kevin Großkeutz has returned to the club early for today's occasion. He said: "I will join the team early because I want to play against Liverpool. I want to play there, it's tradition and everyone is looking forward to it. Who knows if I will ever be able to play at Anfield again. I can't count on the Champions League draw."

10:52. In more positive news, Daniel Sturridge is available for selection tonight after missing the games against AC Milan and Manchester United. Lovren and on-loan Manquillo are expected to make their debuts for the club.

10:50. Adam Lallana and Lazar Marković are definitely out for the game, and both will probably miss the season opener in a week's time. Elsewhere, Daniel Agger and Fabio Borini remain out as speculation about both of their futures rumbles on and full-back Jon Flanagan is still sidelined.

10:47. Another new-boy who trained for the first time at Anfield was Javier Manquillo, the full-back currently on a two season-long loan from Atletico Madrid. The 20-year-old said upon his recent arrival: " I'm very happy to have signed for a club like Liverpool. I think it's one of the biggest in Europe. Any footballer would want to come and play here. When they tell you Liverpool want to sign you, like any player, you are going to be absolutely amazed and you don't think of anything else other than going straight there."

10:45. Ahead of the game, Anfield played host to an open training session as Rodgers put his players through their paces before the visit of Dortmund. Lovren was in action amongst his teammates for the first time, after failing to acquire a visa to join the club on their pre-season tour in America.

10:42. Of course, there is still a host of other talented players. In addition to impressive youngsters Erik Durm and Jonas Hofmann, the Germans boast the likes of Mats Hummels, İlkay Gündoğan, Miloš Jojić, Nuri Şahin and Sven Bender in their ranks. Several of whom could feature in this afternoon's game.

10:39. Their "star" player, Marco Reus, will be forced to sit out the game with an injury he sustained before the World Cup with the German national side. The 25-year-old is a superb talent, and is the name many Liverpool fans are looking for. Particularly on the club's official Instagram account. Reus is destined to leave the club in the near future, with a release clause allowing him to leave on the cheap next summer but Merseyside seems a very unlikely destination.

10:37. Two more players who could cause some damage are Ciro Immobile and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Immobile, Serie A's top scorer last season, joins from Torino and his high work-ethic, movement and clinical finishing make him a good candidate to help fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski's departure. Aubameyang, meanwhile, has spent a full season at the club and scored 13 goals in 32 games last season. Despite being yet to break into Dortmund's first team, the pacey forward is a fantastic asset but has a release clause of just over £6 million, prompting interest from Newcastle United, but no transfer has come to fruition after proposed talks.

10:34. Dortmund are a team littered with fantastic players, with a fair few to look out for today. One well-known to the Reds is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the top target for the club in last summer's transfer window. Brendan Rodgers identified the 24-year-old attacking midfielder as a top priority, but the Armenian snubbed Liverpool to join Klopp's side for £24 million. He contributed nine goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga this season, and has seven goals in seven friendlies so far this pre-season, only failing to score in one of his club's games. He's expected to feature today, and so Rodgers' back-line will have to be wary.

10:31. Even should the two teams not be drawn within the same group, today's game against Bundesliga runners-up will give a good indication of how prepared the Reds are for the challenge of facing up against Europe's elite.

10:29. The two teams could also meet in the Champions League group stages, with Liverpool seeded in pot three, whilst Jürgen Klopp's side will reside in one of pot one or two.

10:27. All three of those meetings have come in competitive matches, and though today's game is merely a friendly - it will provide a stern test for Brendan Rodgers' side.

10:24. Liverpool 2-0 Dortmund - Anfield, 2001. Several weeks after the two sides contested a goalless draw, the Reds comfortably won 2-0 at Anfield against the same position. Vladimír Šmicer opened the scoring with a sweetly struck volley from outside of the box after Emile Heskey's header fell to his feet, and late on Stephen Wright capitalised on hesitant keeping from Jens Lehmann late on into the game to hand Liverpool a comfortable win in Group B. Dortmund forward Lars Ricken came closest to scoring for the away side, when his curling shot beat Liverpool keeper Jerzy Dudek near the end, but the ball rebounded back off the crossbar. Ultimately a home win was what the game deserved, after Houllier's men had put in a strong performance.

10:22. Dortmund 0-0 Liverpool - Westfalenstadion, 2001. Gerarrd Houllier's side had to rely on their strong back-line in the two side's first meeting for 35 years, as the Germans keenly attempted to regain some pride having looked their national side humiliated 5-1 on home soil. Michael Own, Steven Gerrard and Emile Heskey were all goalscorers in that, one of England's most famous ever victories, and started from the off against Der BVB. The Germans inevitably paid for a lack of creativity and clinical finishing, in a night in which they were left frustrated, but they came closest through Tomáš Rosický, whose 25-yard effort crashed off the woodwork and Stéphane Henchoz, who headed a sliced clearance onto his own post. However, it wasn't the hosts nght and they had to settle for a point. It wasn't quite as entertaining as the Reds won May's Uefa Cup final against Alaves 5-4 in the same stadium the year before, but it was to prove an important result later into the group.

10:20. Dortmund 2-1 Liverpool - Hampden Park, 1966. After both teams had progressed through four home-and-away rounds each, the Germans and the English met for what would be the second best final between the two countries of that same year. Dortmund's counter-attacking tactics worked to perfection, as Sigfried Held volleyed them into a lead after linking up with Lothar Emmerich down the left hand side. But they were only in the lead for seven minutes, when Peter Thompson ran down the left hand side of the pitch and passed to Roger Hunt who slotted home. The score remained level for the remainder of normal time, prompting extra-time. The winning goal came in the 107th minute. A poor clearance from goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence found Dortmund midfielder Reinhard Libuda. When the ball dropped to him, Libuda hit a first-time 35 yard effort which dipped over Lawrence, hit the post and rebounded off of Ron Yeats. The score remained 2-1 throughout the remainder of extra-time and Dortmund became the first German team to win the Cup Winners' Cup.

10:17. The two clubs have met three before, when they paired against each other in the first group stage of the 2001-02 Champions League and once in the European Cup Winner's Cup of 1965/66 - the first European final for both clubs. Here's a quick run through of all three games.

10:16. The Germans are esteemed opposition. Under the guidance of the enigmatic Jürgen Klopp, Dortmund have been transformed from a club ridden by turmoil, to one glittered with success. With a clear blueprint in mind, Klopp brought their first Bundesliga title since 2001-02, before retaining that in a historic double in 2011-12, lifting the DFB Pokal. They haven't experienced quite that success since, missing out on Champions League glory in the 2012-13 after slipping to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Bayern Munich at Wembley. They have also twice fell runners-up to the superior Bayern in the German league, but they did win the DFB-Supercup in 2013. The club's 2013-14 season was hampered by injuries to several key players and a depleted squad lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League Quarter Finals and a runners-up spot in the German league and cup.

10:15. Here are the highlights from Dortmund's latest game, when they won 3-0:

10:13. Their next game came up against tougher opposition as they faced Chievo, but they won 1-0 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike in the 73rd minute handed them the win. They then travelled across Central Europe, making headlines with a 10-0 thumping of Switzerland's FC Rapperswil-Jona before a 3-0 win against Śląsk Wrocław in Poland. After today's game, they will also go on to face Waldhof Mannheim.

10:10. BVB themselves, have played seven pre-season friendlies before today, with this their penultimate warm-up game. They started with a number of games against lower-league German sides, beating Hessen Kassel 4-1, before a late goal gave them victory against 1. FC Heidenheim in a 4-3 thriller. They then went on to face VfL Osnabrück and drew 1-1, before thrashing Rot-Weiss Essen 5-1.

10:07. Now, with just a week left before Southampton visit Anfield for the two side's first games of the Premier League season, the Reds face German giants Borussia Dortmund, before they start their domestic campaign on the 23rd of August.

10:06. You can see the highlights of the Reds' 3-1 loss to United here:

10:05. Liverpool then travelled to America, where they lost 1-0 to a late Daniel Agger own goal against AS Roma as they warmed up to take part in the Guinness International Champions Cup. There, they faced Olympiacos, Manchester City and AC Milan in the group stages. An early Raheem Sterling goal saw them overcome the Greeks, before twice coming behind against City thanks to Jordan Henderson and Sterling making up for Stefan Jovetic's brace, before the Reds won 3-1 on penalties. In their final group game, they eased past Milan 2-0 when Joe Allen and Suso scoring after Rickie Lambert had missed from the spot. Those three victories meant they topped the group, and matched up with Manchester United in Miami for the ICC Final. After taking the lead through a Steven Gerrard penalty, they fell victim as quick-fire goals from Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata reversed the deficit, before Jesse Lingard sealed the win late on.

10:03. This is the Reds' eight friendly of 2013-14. They started off in Denmark almost month ago, when they fell 2-1 to Brondby after two terrific goals from the home side. Next up, they returned to England as they took on Preston North End for a second successive pre-season, and after going 1-0 before half-time a Jordon Ibe inspired second-half comeback saw them win 2-1.

10:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's final pre-season friendly against Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund at Anfield, with match commentary from myself, Charlie Malam. Kick-off is in just over two hours time.

