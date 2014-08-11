Three young players to shine in the EPL next season:

Every team currently has a few young players, either gems or raw talented wonderkids who are just ready and waiting for their opportunity to burst onto the first-team scene in the Premier League - and this piece will be analysising three of the best young players who have the potential to shine for their clubs in the upcoming 2014-15 campaign.

1. Ross Barkley

Everton's 20-year-old creative midfielder enjoyed having a pivotal role in the attacking area of the pitch for the blue half of Merseyside last season, playing 34 matches and clocking up over 2000 minutes of football on the field of play. He was the midfield maestro that kick-started counter attacks with pace, and he created many chances out of nothing with his power, pace and cool dribbling under pressure.

After his successful break into the first-team, he can get even better this season. Having scored 6 goals, with most of them amazing strikes (jog your memory back to goals - Norwich, Newcastle and Man City), as well as completing 1220 passes with an accuracy of 85%, he's a fine young talent and good ambassador for both his club and country.

Romelu Lukaku having signed a permanent deal with the club and him also securing a long-term contract suggests that all is good at Goodison Park; with Besic, Mirallas and McGeady alongside them in attack who knows what Ross can do? This has the potential to be a great season for the Evertonian again.

2. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Another 20-year-old creative midfielder on the scene; this time The Ox who currently plys his trade for Arsenal. He's another exciting young talent for England and has been around for a few seasons now after his £15million move from Southampton in January of 2011.

He is very fast and lights up matches with his darting runs down the wing and through the midfield - his energetic runs, and quick tracking back helps contribute to the team massively. His campaign last season was interrupted by a number of injuries and knocks, but Arsenal will be hoping that they can keep him fit throughout the season - he is a real talent.

3. Luke Shaw

The 19-year-old full-back caught the eye of many European teams with his consistent performances in the Premier League last season; and he is set to do the same in a completely different environment in the upcoming campaign. The Southampton left-back was a key player for The Saints last season, and as a result of his impressive displays he earned a £30million pound summer move to Manchester United - who are under new management with Louis van Gaal taking over the reigns at Old Trafford after a poor season under former Everton boss David Moyes.

Shaw's hefty transfer fee could be well worth it in a few years, based on the fact that he is still a young player ready to develop and adapt to new positions - the fact they spent £30million pounds on a teenager proves that they trust in his ability and shows how highly regarded he is. He is the only real experienced LB/LWB for United, so he could have a regular first-team opportunity if he performs well under pressure - but there is no shortage of that at one of the biggest clubs in world football.