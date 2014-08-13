Karim Rekik set for PSV return

With the dust finally settling on Eliaquim Mangala's £32m, five-year contract with the Premier League Champions, there is still something of a quandry to be sorted out in East Manchester. The Frenchman's addition to the City squad, though much sought-after by manager Manuel Pellegrini, leaves the Blues with eleven defenders to their name, only three of which - Boyata, Clichy and Richards - count as homegrown.

What this means is, barring a late swoop from Serie A for the likes of Matija Nastasić, in order to balance squad numbers and give players game time, one or more of City's fringe players are likely to go out on loan. The obvious, and highly-rumoured scenario involves Dutch teenager Karim Rekik heading back to the Eredivisie, where he spent a successful season last year impressing for PSV Eindhoven.

Whilst such a solution would be welcomed by both PSV and Rekik, who enjoyed his time back home in the Netherlands and almost worked his way into the the Oranje's World Cup Squad, City will have to make sure that ultimately, they don't let such a talent slip through their fingers. Rekik will qualify as a homegrown player in the future, and after another season of playing regularly for one of Europe's top teams, should definitely be ready to try and stake his claim in City's first team.

Players such as Boyata and Richards will struggle most of all to get game time at the Etihad this season, barring a injury catastrophe for the Blues. Many fans believe the defenders' time with City has come to a natural end, but because of the new FFP restrictions placed on the club, and because of Richards' long-standing association with City, moves away from East Manchester have proved difficult.