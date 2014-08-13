Tottenham sign Yedlin

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of United States right back, DeAndre Yedlin.

The full back joins the club on a four year deal, rumoured to be worth £2.4m, having signed from Seattle Sounders, where he will stay on loan for the remainder of the MLS campaign.

Yedlin caught the eye at this summers World Cup in Brazil, featuring in former-Spur Jurgen Klinsmann's American side, a man who influenced Yedlin's move to North London.

Despite only being 21, Yedlin has made 52 appearances for the Sounders since his induction from the academy in 2010/11. Impressive displays saw him make the MLS All-Star team in his first season last year, following up with his second All-Star appearance in the recent win over Bayern Munich.

SpursTV caught up with Yedlin following his move. He had this to say:

"I’m very excited to come to the Premier League & challenge myself against some of the best players in the world.”

"The facilities are the best in Europe, if not the world. It’s a great team. I’m very excited.”

"It’s a great team with a new coach and a style that suits the way I play. That’s a big reason I made the decision.”

"I’ve talked to Jurgen Klinsmann a lot about this move and he supports it, which was one of the big reasons behind the decision.”

Yedlin becomes Mauricio Pochettino's fourth signing as Tottenham manager, after Sporting Lisbon centre back Eric Dier and Swansea duo Michel Vorm and Ben Davies.