Manchester United appoint first professional wheelchair bound coach in professional football history

At the beginning of the 2014 summer transfer window, Luke Shaw joined Manchester United and made history, becoming the most expensive teenager in football. In the second month of the window, history has been made once more as United make a third ground breaking signing, Sohail Rehman.

Wheelchair bound coaches have been working their way towards the top of football for the last decade now but none have reached the professional level. Sohail Rehman becomes the first to do so.

Rehman had a small period of time at Sunday League level and now after completing his elite coaching badges, has joined an elite club.

The 22-year-old United supporting Yorkshire born man will play a crucial role at United, despite his age. Rehman will join the academy coaching staff and has been given the task of coaching potential stars for United.

David Moyes brought him in for a trial session in his short time in charge at Old Trafford.

Rehman thanked Moyes for that in an interview with the Telegraph and Argus; "Big thanks to David Moyes, I did a coaching session at United and after that he was basically saying how impressed he was with me. He wanted to get me on board with the club - he started everything off."

A spokesperson at United said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sohail to Manchester United, his determination to reach a unique role in football is an example to us all.

"In the face of great adversity Sohail has shown that hard work and determination counts for everything in overcoming obstacles. Since coming to the training ground, everyone at Manchester United has welcomed Sohail with open arms."

Club legend Nicky Butt, who currently works with the U19's at United spoke highly of Rehman:

"It is an amazing achievement and speaking to him he comes across as a young man who knows what he wants to achieve.

"It is magnificent now that he will be sharing these great qualities with young players of the future and I am sure they will be inspired by all that he has achieved."

Rehman certainly exudes confidence and he says that that spewed when he received a letter from Sir Alex Ferguson. When he lost the ability to play he believed that the top job at United was the only option.

“When the chance to play was taken away from me I think it was the only option I had really,” Rehman told the Daily Mail.

“I had a little bit of doubt before about coaching at that high level obviously having never played the game at a certain level, but when I got a letter from Sir Alex that was the final piece in the jigsaw. He congratulated me on my coaching badges and for the kind of goals I had in mind.

“It was a big honour, he is one of the biggest men in football. I’m going for it now, nothing will stop me.”