DOUBLE DEAL FOR SAINTS: Long and Gardos sign

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Hull City striker Shane Long, who has become their 6th summer signing of the transfer window. The transfer fee is reported to be around £12million pounds; which has been heavily criticized in the media from supporters and many journalists alike after he struggled to perform well last campaign and only managed to score 4 goals in 17 games for Hull.

Koeman had this to say on his new striker: "Long is a very good player. As a striker, he's different to Pelle, which is something we needed. He brings ambition and a great mentality - he's always running and always working. He knows what we need at this level, and he can show that to our younger players as well.

Meanwhile, Long said this about his new club: "I'm delighted. All the hard work starts tomorrow when I get on the training pitch because I have to prove my worth. Once I'd looked at the training facilities and met the manager, it seemed like the right decision for me and my family - Southampton play a brand of football that's enjoyable to look, and I'm sure it'll be enjoyable to play in as well.

The Saints have also announced the signing of Steaua Bucharest defender Florin Gardos for £6million.

The 25-year-old joined the club on a four-year contract deal up until 2018.

Ronald Koeman said: "I am very happy to have Florin here - for now and the future, we have a very good central defender. He's still a young player so he can develop himself a lot more, and that's part of the ambition of Southampton."

Florin also expressed his delight at the move: "This is one of the happiest days of my life. It's the biggest step of my career so far. I've always said that coming to the Premier League would be a dream come true, and luckily I've been able to achieve that dream now. Southampton was a team that had a really good last season so this was't really a hard decision.