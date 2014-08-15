Match Preview: Newcastle United v Manchester City

Kick-off 4pm Sunday, 17th August 2014, St James' Park.

Preview

It's that time again, folks - the Barclays Premier League is about to roll into town once more, and you can almost taste the anticipation and excitement in the air. In a role-reversal of last year's inaugral fixture, City head up to the far North East in order to take on Alan Pardew's Newcastle United.

In recent years, the Blues have been so dominant in this fixture that City fans reared on trips to York away will probably be assuming that a right old thrashing from the Geordies is on the cards. But this is the new City; English Champions for the second time in three seasons, League Cup holders and undeniably, as the terrace chant goes, the best team in the land and all the world. With the need to get off to a good start even more intense, following last weekend's disappointing performance against Arsenal in the Community Shield, City manager Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to pick a much stronger starting XI than the one which failed so abjectly at Wembley on Sunday.

(Manchester City crashed to a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the Community Shield last weekend)

Both sides have strengthened well over the summer, though City are unlikely to field many of their new signings, and indeed perhaps even many of their more established superstars given the struggle for match-fitness in this year's incredibly short pre-season (it seems to churlish to complain too much about the World Cup though). The most likely new signing to start for the Blues is probably defensive midfielder Fernando, who may well take the place of his compatriot Fernandinho; whether Pellegrini starts with Joe Hart or new goalie Willy Cabellero will also be telling, given the Chilean has stated that he views Cabellero as serious competition for England's No 1.

The off-season has been a good one for the Geordies this time, as new blood has finally worked its way to St. James' Park. After the often farcical nature of last year (think Joe Kinnear and Alan Pardew giving Hull's David Meyler a Glasgow Kiss, for starters), the loss of Yohan Cabaye to PSG in January may have put £19m in the club coffers but deprived Newcastle of their talisman. However, Cabaye Mark II may well have wended his way to The Toon this July, in the form of ex-Montpellier man, Rémy Cabella. Together with the acquisitions of ex-Mackem Colback, Monaco's Emmanuel Rivière and strikers Facundo Ferrerya Ayoze Perez, Newcastle would appear to have more options, firepower and steel than last season.

City had better be on guard.

Line-ups

Given his comments post-match on Sunday, in the wake of City's defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield, we shouldn't be surprised if Pellegrini omits a World Cup star or two from his ranks on Tyneside this weekend. If players are not 'ready', as the Chilean has been widely quoted as saying, then there is little that can be done, but most Blues will be hoping that their manager is playing mind games, and that a strongest possible City side takes to the field at St. James' Park.

(New signing Eliaquim Mangala is unlikely to play any part in City's season opener)

Likely to keep with his preferred 4-4-2, Pellegrini will want his team to start the season as they mean to go on, continuing the outstanding attacking flair and prowess that they showed in their record goal-scoring season last year. Sadly for the Blues, if any World Cup players are saved, it is likely to be one of more of their Argentine trio of World Cup Finalists, Zabaleta, Demichelis and Agüero, plus Brazilian semi-finalist Fernandinho. New signing Eliaquim Mangala has already ruled himself out of contention; although part of the French squad, the 23 year-old defender didn't play a minute in Brazil, and has stated his need to return to full fitness.

Newcastle fans will be eager to see their new heroes take to the field, and exactly what formation Pardew comes up with to stifle City's attack will be intriguing. The first home game of the season demands a good performance, whatever the result, and although Newcastle won't be expected to beat the Champions, they may just have a chance to spring a surprise, particularly if City are somewhat depleted.

Possible Line-ups

Manchester City - 4-4-2

(Image via www.lineupbuilder.com)

Subs: Cabellero; Zabaleta, Clichy; Fernandinho, Milner, Navas; Agüero

Captain: Kompany

Possible league debuts for Sagna at right-back and Fernando in midfield



Chance for Jovetić to continue his sterling pre-season form



Weakness on left-side with Kolarov keen to get forward

Newcastle United - 4-2-3-1

(Image via www.lineupbuilder.com)

Subs: Elliot; Taylor, Williamson; Anita, Colback; Gouffran; Ferreyra

Captain: Coloccini

Possible league debuts for Janmaat, Cabella, de Jong and Rivière



Good balance between defence and attack



Tioté the key to stifling City

Match Facts

In the previous 16 league and cup meetings between the sides, City have won 14, drawn 2, and lost none, scoring 38 goals and conceding just 8.

City last lost at St. James' Park on 24th September 2005, almost nine years ago.

Last season the Blues did the double over the Geordies once again, thrashing Newcastle 4-0 at home in their opening match before beating them 2-0 away in a controversial January game. A Cheick Tioté screamer was disallowed, Samir Nasri was seriously injured and Alan Pardew call Manuel Pellegrini something unprintable.

There will be a tribute to the two Newcastle fans, John Alder and Liam Sweeney, who tragically lost their lives along with 296 others, in the MH17 plane crash last month. Alder and Sweeney had been en route to watching Newcastle play pre-season friendlies in New Zealand. Captains Coloccini and Kompany will lay wreaths in the centre-circle, and a minute's silence will be observed before the game. A fund set up by Sunderland fan Gary Ferguson in memory of Alder and Sweeney has so far raised over £33, 000.

Prediction: This should be the tightest match between the two sides for a while, with City perhaps not back to full-strength after a busy summer, and Newcastle newly invigorated. City to edge it 2-1.