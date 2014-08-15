Schneiderlin is not for sale, says Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has emphasized that his key player Morgan Schneiderlin is not for sale, and is planning on using the French midfielder to face Liverpool tomorrow afternoon in their opening match of the season.

Schneiderlin is a rumoured target for former Saints manager Mauricio Pochettino, who wants to take the defensive-midfielder with him to Tottenham after leaving the club in June after the season ended.

This is what Koeman had to say: "He had a very good week of training sessions, we know the situation. Last week he wasn't in shape to play, he had a very good week of sessions and that decision will be taken tomorrow - he is not for sale."

The news will come as a surprise but also an encouraging sign for Saints supporters; Schneiderlin had already written a transfer request at the end of the season when many of the club's key players started to leave the side - but Koeman has stayed firm and told him that he cannot leave.

Many critics have questioned whether Southampton will be able to replicate their impressive form of last season again in the 2014-15 campaign; having lost the likes of Lallana, Shaw and Lambert among other key players in their squad. But, Koeman has reassured those doubting his ability to keep the club from relegation that this will not be the case.

He also said this: "I don't think that (relegation) will happen - we lost a lot of good football players but brought in some new ones. The pre-season was difficult, but it's been difficult for everybody. Until the end of August we cann bring in more changes but every team has that problem.

We are prepared and I believe in the qualities and our ambition and that we can have a good season."

Here is a predicted line-up for Southampton's opening fixture against Liverpool tomorrow - with Schneiderlin included in the starting 11.