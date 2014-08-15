West Ham v Tottenham: Spurs aim to end Hammers hurt

Kick-off 3pm Saturday, 16th August 2014, Upton Park.

Preview

Perhaps it's not one of the most glamorous ties on the opening weekend of the Premier League, but the match between West Ham and Tottenham at Upton Park has a hidden importance for both teams that may not be easily deduced.

For Spurs it's all about redemption. After losing three times to West Ham during last years failed season the North London side will be desperate to end their losing streak and prove that, under new manager Pochettino, the mistakes of last season won't be repeated again. But for the Hammers the game also has an air of nervousness. Momentum under Sam Allardyce began to falter towards the close of the 2013/14 season and 'Big Sam' will be looking over his shoulder at the recently unencumbered Tony Pulis as a possible threat to the stability of his position. The Welshman was highly successful during his time at Palace and a poor start by the Hammers combined with his availability might be too tempting for the board at West Ham to resist.

It has been a relatively low key transfer window for the London clubs with both sides looking to strengthen in areas that they showed deficiency in last season. At White Hart Lane it's been defence that has been the top priority with the signings of Michel Vorm, Ben Davies, Eric Dier and the more recent capture of DeAndre Yedlin (Who will remain at Seattle Sounders for the reminder of the MLS season) all strengthening a porous Spurs back line that continuously leaked goals during the last campaign. West Ham's marquee signing comes in the form of forward Enner Valencia, the Ecuadorian World Cup star was said to be on the radar of many top European sides after his recent performances and his signing will give a real boost to the West London team. Along with the capture of Valencia fellow signings Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mauro Zárate, Diego Poyet and the on loan Carl Jekinson add depth to a squad that struggled with injuries last season and faltered in 13th place.

Team News

West Ham will be without talismanic English striker Andy Carroll after the front man suffered from an ankle injury during pre season, the Hammers will also be missing midfielder Matt Jarvis after receiving a knock in training. The on loan Carl Jenkinson has been ruled out for 3 weeks with a hamstring strain and new man Enner Valencia is struggling to reach match fitness on his return from this summers showpiece tournament.

Spurs will decide late on the fitness of their World Cup contingent including their Belgium trio Nacer Chadli, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele, with World Cup semi finalist Paulihno also in doubt. Winger Andros Townsend seems to have won his race to be fit in time for this weekends opener and may be handed a starting berth by the Argentinian manager. The North London side will however be without fullback Kyle Walker as the Englishman remains injured after a knock that kept him out of Roy Hodgson's World Cup squad.

Possible Line-ups

Tottenham - 4-5-1

(Image via www.lineupbuilder.com)

West Ham- 4-5-1

(Image via www.lineupbuilder.com)

Prediction: Spurs are a side with a lot to prove and should be too much for a West Ham team that lack any real spark. However, the North London side won't be firing on all cylinders this early in the season and the new look defence will still be adjusting to Pochettino's style, so expect West Ham to get some decent scoring opportunities. 1-2 Spurs.