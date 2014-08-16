VAVEL ratings of the first matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Manchester United (1)
|Swansea City (2)
|De Gea
|4
|Fabianski
|7
|Young
|3
|Rangel
|6
|Blackett
|4
|Amat
|6
|Smalling
|4
|Williams
|7
|Jones
|5
|53' Taylor
|7
|23' Lingard
|4
|Sigurdsson
|8
|66' Herrera
|6
|Shelvey
|6
|Fletcher
|5
|Ki
|7
|Mata
|5
|66' Dyer
|6
|46' Hernández
|3
|Routledge
|6
|Rooney
|6
|76' Bony
|5
|Substitutes
|23' Januzaj
|7
|66' Montero
|6
|46' Nani
|6
|76' Gomis
|5
|66' Fellaini
|5
|53' Tiendalli
|
6
|Newcastle (0)
|Machester City (2)
|Krul
|5
|Hart
|5
|Janmaat
|5
|Clichy
|5
|Williamson
|5
|Kompany
|5
|Coloccini
|6
|Demichelis
|5
|Dummett
|6
|Kolarov
|6
|Anita
|5
|Fernando
|8
|
Colback
|7
|Toure
|5
|Sissoko
|6
|Nas
|6
|Cabella
|7
|Silva
|7
|Gouffran
|5
|Joveti
|6
|Riviere
|5
|Dzek
|7
|Substitutes
|Obertan 62'
|5
|Fernandinho 73'
|5
|Aarons 74'
|5
|Milner 78'
|5
|Áyoze 83'
|6
|Agüero 82'
|6
|Leicester City (2)
|Everton (2)
|Schmeichel
|5
|T. Howard
|5
|Konchesky
|5
|Stones
|4
|Moore
|5
|Distin
|4
|Morgan
|5
|Jagielka
|5
|R. De Laet
|7
|Baines
|6
|Knockaert
|6
|McGeady
|7
|King
|5
|Barry
|5
|Drinkwater
|4
|Pienaar
|6
|Mahrez
|7
|Naismith
|7
|Ulloa
|7
|McCarthy
|5
|Nugent
|7
|Lukaku
|4
|Substitutes
|Hammond 38'
|5
|Coleman 85'
|-
|Wood 77'
|7
|Mirallas 81'
|-
|Schlupp 63'
|4
|West Ham United (0)
|Tottenham Hotspur (1)
|Adrian
|7
|Lloris
|7
|O'Brien
|4
|Naughton
|2
|Reid
|5
|Dier
|7
|Collins
|4
|Kaboul
|4
|Cresswell
|5
|Rose
|5
|Nolan
|6
|Capoue
|6
|Noble
|4
|Bentaleb
|6
|Kouyate
|6
|Eriksen
|5
|Downing
|6
|Lennon
|3
|Cole
|6
|Lamela
|5
|Vaz Te
|5
|Adebayor
|6
|Substitutes
|Valencia 80'
|4
|Kane 82'
|-
|Diame 68'
|3
|Townsend 60'
|6
|Demel 62'
|3
|Holtby 60'
|4
|Queen's Park Rangers (0)
|Hull City (1)
|Green
|5
|McGregor
|8
|Simpson
|4
|Elmohamady
|5
|Traore
|4
|Robertson
|3
|Dunne
|4
|Chester
|8
|Ferdinand
|3
|Davies
|7
|Caulker
|6
|Bruce
|6
|Faurlin
|5
|Huddlestone
|5
|Barton
|6
|Livermore
|5
|Austin
|3
|Snodgrass
|6
|Remy
|5
|Jelavic
|3
|Mutch
|4
|Ince
|4
|Substitutes
|Phillips67'
|5
|Quinn39'
|7
|Zamora77'
|4
|McShane46'
|5
|Hoillet 67'
|5
|Meyler 83'
|-
|Stoke City (0)
|Aston Villa (1)
|
|
|
|Begovic
|3
|Guzan
|5
|Pieters
|7
|Hutton
|7
|Wilson
|6
|Vlaar
|7
|Shawcross
|8
|Senderos
|6
|Bardsley
|6
|Cissokho
|7
|Whelan
|5
|Delph
|5
|N'Zonzi
|8
|Westwood
|4
|Arnautovic
|5
|N'Zogbia
|4
|Ireland
|7
|Richardson
|5
|Bojan
|6
|Weimann
|7
|Diouf
|4
|Agbonlahor
|4
|Substitutes
|Crouch 70'
|5
|Grealish 70'
|5
|Adam 82'
|-
|Bacuna 82'
|-
|West Bromwich Albion (2)
|Sunderland AFC (2)
|Foster
|5
|Mannone
|6
|Wisdom
|6
|Brown
|5
|Dawson
|6
|O´Shea
|5
|Olsson
|5
|Roberge
|4
|Pocognoli
|6
|Van Aanholt
|6
|Mulumbu
|6
|Cattermole
|6
|Gardner
|7
|Rodwell
|5
|Dorrans
|6
|Larsson
|6
|Brunt
|5
|A. Johnson
|5
|(p.) Berahino
|7
|Fletcher
|5
|Anichebe
|6
|Wickham
|5
|Substitutes
|Baird (75')
|5
|Buckley (72')
|5
|Yacob (84')
|-
|Jordi Gómez (68')
|6
|Sessegnon (84')
|-
|Altidore (81')
|-
|Arsenal (2)
|Crystal Palace (1)
|Szczesny
|6
|Speroni
|6
|Debuchy
|6
|Kelly
|5
|Koscielny
|7
|Hangeland
|7
|Chambers
|5
|Dann
|5
|Gibbs
|6
|Ward
|6
|Arteta
|6
|Ledley
|5
|Ramsey
|7
|Jedinak
|5
|Wilshere
|5
|Puncheon
|3
| Cazorla
|5
|Chamakh
|6
|Sánchez
|6
|Bolasie
|5
|Sanogo
|4
|Campbell
|5
|Substitutes
|53' Monreal
|5
|75' Delaney
|5
|62' Giroud
|6
|85' Gayle
|-
|69' Oxlade-Chamberlain
|5
|91' O´Keefe
|-
|Liverpool (2)
|Southampton (1)
|Mignolet
|6
|Forster
|5
|Manquillo
|4
|Clyne
|5
|Skrtel
|6
|Fonte
|6
|Lovren
|5
|Yoshida
|3
|Johnson
|6
|Bertrand
|5
|Lucas
|5
|Wanyama
|5
|Gerrard
|5
|Schneiderlin
|5
|Henderson
|6
|Ward-Prowse
|6
|Coutinho
|3
|Davis
|4
|Sterling
|7
|Tadić
|7
|Sturridge
|5
|Pellè
|3
|Substitutes
|Allen (62')
|3
|Long (73')
|3
|Lambert (75')
|4
|Isgrove (81')
|-
