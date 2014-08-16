VAVEL ratings of the first matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Manchester United (1) Swansea City (2)
De Gea 4 Fabianski 7
Young 3 Rangel 6
Blackett 4 Amat 6
Smalling 4 Williams 7
Jones 5 53' Taylor 7
23' Lingard 4 Sigurdsson 8
66' Herrera 6 Shelvey 6
Fletcher 5 Ki 7
Mata 5 66' Dyer 6
46' Hernández 3 Routledge 6
Rooney 6 76' Bony 5
Substitutes
23' Januzaj 7 66' Montero 6
46' Nani 6 76' Gomis 5
66' Fellaini 5 53' Tiendalli

6
Newcastle (0) Machester City (2)
Krul 5 Hart 5
Janmaat 5 Clichy 5
Williamson 5 Kompany 5
Coloccini 6 Demichelis 5
Dummett 6 Kolarov 6
Anita 5 Fernando 8

Colback

 7 Toure 5
Sissoko 6 Nas 6
Cabella 7 Silva 7
Gouffran 5 Joveti 6
Riviere 5 Dzek 7
Substitutes
Obertan 62' 5 Fernandinho 73' 5
Aarons 74' 5 Milner 78' 5
Áyoze 83' 6 Agüero 82' 6
Leicester City (2) Everton (2)
Schmeichel 5 T. Howard 5
Konchesky 5 Stones 4
Moore 5 Distin 4
Morgan 5 Jagielka 5
R. De Laet 7 Baines 6
Knockaert 6 McGeady 7
King 5 Barry 5
Drinkwater 4 Pienaar 6
Mahrez 7 Naismith 7
Ulloa 7 McCarthy 5
Nugent 7 Lukaku 4
Substitutes
Hammond 38' 5 Coleman 85' -
Wood 77' 7 Mirallas 81' -
Schlupp 63' 4
West Ham United (0) Tottenham Hotspur (1)
Adrian 7 Lloris 7
O'Brien 4 Naughton 2
Reid 5 Dier 7
Collins 4 Kaboul 4
Cresswell 5 Rose 5
Nolan 6 Capoue 6
Noble 4 Bentaleb 6
Kouyate 6 Eriksen 5
Downing 6 Lennon 3
Cole 6 Lamela 5
Vaz Te 5 Adebayor 6
Substitutes
Valencia 80' 4 Kane 82' -
Diame 68' 3 Townsend 60' 6
Demel 62' 3 Holtby 60' 4
Queen's Park Rangers (0) Hull City (1)
Green 5 McGregor 8
Simpson 4 Elmohamady 5
Traore 4 Robertson 3
Dunne 4 Chester 8
Ferdinand 3 Davies 7
Caulker 6 Bruce 6
Faurlin 5 Huddlestone 5
Barton 6 Livermore 5
Austin 3 Snodgrass 6
Remy 5 Jelavic 3
Mutch 4 Ince 4
Substitutes
Phillips67' 5 Quinn39' 7
Zamora77' 4 McShane46' 5
Hoillet 67' 5 Meyler 83' -
Stoke City (0) Aston Villa (1)

Begovic 3 Guzan 5
Pieters 7 Hutton 7
Wilson 6 Vlaar 7
Shawcross 8 Senderos 6
Bardsley 6 Cissokho 7
Whelan 5 Delph 5
N'Zonzi 8 Westwood 4
Arnautovic 5 N'Zogbia 4
Ireland 7 Richardson 5
Bojan 6 Weimann 7
Diouf 4 Agbonlahor 4
Substitutes
Crouch 70' 5 Grealish 70' 5
Adam 82' - Bacuna 82' -
West Bromwich Albion (2) Sunderland AFC (2)
Foster 5 Mannone 6
Wisdom 6 Brown 5
Dawson 6 O´Shea 5
Olsson 5 Roberge 4
Pocognoli 6 Van Aanholt 6
Mulumbu 6 Cattermole 6
Gardner 7 Rodwell 5
Dorrans 6 Larsson 6
Brunt 5 A. Johnson 5
(p.) Berahino 7 Fletcher 5
Anichebe 6 Wickham 5
Substitutes
Baird (75') 5 Buckley (72') 5
Yacob (84') - Jordi Gómez (68') 6
Sessegnon (84') - Altidore (81') -
Arsenal (2) Crystal Palace (1)
Szczesny 6 Speroni 6
Debuchy 6 Kelly 5
Koscielny 7 Hangeland 7
Chambers 5 Dann 5
Gibbs 6 Ward 6
Arteta 6 Ledley 5
Ramsey 7 Jedinak 5
Wilshere 5 Puncheon 3
​ Cazorla 5 Chamakh 6
Sánchez 6 Bolasie 5
Sanogo 4 Campbell 5
Substitutes
53' Monreal 5 75' Delaney 5
62' Giroud 6 85' Gayle -
69' Oxlade-Chamberlain 5 91' O´Keefe -
Liverpool (2) Southampton (1)
Mignolet 6 Forster 5
Manquillo 4 Clyne 5
Skrtel 6 Fonte 6
Lovren 5 Yoshida 3
Johnson 6 Bertrand 5
Lucas 5 Wanyama 5
Gerrard 5 Schneiderlin 5
Henderson 6 Ward-Prowse 6
Coutinho 3 Davis 4
Sterling 7 Tadić 7
Sturridge 5 Pellè 3
Substitutes
Allen (62') 3 Long (73') 3
Lambert (75') 4 Isgrove (81') -

