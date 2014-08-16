Manchester United - Swansea City Live Text Commentary and Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014

FULL TIME RESULT: MANCHESTER UNITED 1 SWANSEA CITY 2

94+': United try to throw everything at Swansea in the final minute but as Smalling heads over the bar, the referee blows the final whistle from the resulting costlesskick.

94': A game of pinball in Swansea's penalty as Januzaj srikes the ball into the chest of Rooney.

93': Poor cross from Januzaj as he floats it in with no pace which won't trouble Fabianski.

92': Two minutes of added time remaining.

89': In a rather encouraging piece of play by United, the move ends with a disappointing cross heavily over hit by Ashley Young. The game looks to be slipping through the hands of Van Gaal.

88': Fellaini is caught offside by quite a margin, as United become infuriated and frustrated as they struggle to forge a breakthrough.

84': Young tries his luck from the edge of the box but Fabianski handles it with ease. There is a lack of opening's here for the team in red.

83': Tyler Blackett receives a booking after a strong challenge on Gomis. United's tempo needs to be quicker if they are to find a way back into the game.

80': Nothing comes of it, nor does anything effective come from the next costlesskick given to United.

79': Rooney wins a costlesskick on the left, and Young swings the ball in. Swansea put it clear for a corner.

77': Montero causes some trouble for Jones down the left hand side, however the United right back makes a good challenge to award a throw in to Swansea.

76': Wilfred Bony makes way for Bafetimbi Gomis as Manchester United look to force a way back into the game.

74': 2-1 to Swansea City at Old Trafford on the first day of the Premier League season.

72': Winger Jefferson Montero lofted a ball into the back post, surpassing Ashley Young. Routledge slipped in his attempt to volley it goalwards and it dropped kindly for Siggurdsson. Calm finish through a sea of players.

72': GOAL

71': Looks as if Swansea are looking to bring on a replacement. New signing from Lyon Bafetimbi Gomis to come on.

70': Ashley Young looks aggrieved as he upbraids the linesman who awards a foul against him.

Here's the goal from Wayne Rooney in the 52nd minute!

65': The woodwork is struck! Rooney curls it majestically from a short distance and over the Swansea wall. The ball goes for a goal kick as it strikes the outside of Fabianski's left post.

64': A ball is played into the feet of Rooney on the edge of the box, who is then fouled. Dangerous position for a costless-kick. Rooney and Mata stand over it.

63': United continue to enkoy the majority of possesion, however they are yet to test Swansea goalkeeper Fabianski since Rooney's equaliser.

61': Phil Jones involved in indiviudal battle with Routledge out on the left wing. Jones did well to nip the ball away from him and clear for safety.

60': Nani breaks wide on the lift and fires a cross into the box but is cleared well by Swansea. United continue to press very high.

58': Swansea try to keep possesion to slow the game down after an explosive start from United in the second half!

57': Fletcher does well to win the ball back in midfield. Nani then played the ball through to Wayne Rooney who couldn't quite get away from his defender.

52': Ball came in froma corner kick and Wayne Rooney provided the over-head kick to steer it goalwards after a goalmouth scramble.

52': GOAL! Wayne Rooney!

52': After some technical difficulties we're back LIVE!

12.05: Manchester United have never lost on the opening weekend at Old Trafford in the Premier League (W8 D3).

11.57: Swansea have won exactly 11 games in each of their last two Premier League campaigns.

11.52: Manchester United have won six of their last nine on the opening weekend of the Barclays Premier League season (D2 L1).

11.49: Digest these few facts whilst the kick off approaches quickly...

11.45: One hour til Kick Off, the atmosphere around the ground begins to build and you begin to get that feeling that football is back!

11.35: However, Swansea ran out 2-1 winners in January's FA Cup clash at Old Trafford, but that was their only ever victory at the Theatre of Dreams.

11.33: The opening day of the 2013-14 season saw the sides meet at the Liberty Stadium, as two goals apiece from Robin van Persie and Danny Welbeck inspired the Reds to a 4-1 win in David Moyes' first game in charge.

11.31: Here's a flavour of how the two teams have faired in previous meetings...

11.25: Swansea City - (Possible, 4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Rangel, Amat, Williams, Taylor; Shelvey, Ki; Dyer, Sigurdsson, Montero; Bony.

11.22: Manchester United - (Possible, 3-4-1-2): De Gea; Jones, Smalling, Blackett; Young, Fletcher, Herrera, James; Mata; Hernández, Rooney.

11.20: This could be what the two line-ups look like today...

11.15: Robin Van Persie remains on the sidelines as he continues to regain full fitness from a long summer break after the World Cup.

11.14: Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Danny Welbeck and Jonny Evans are all definitely not available due to injury...

11.09: Here's a rough list of injuries and who will be available for today's game...

11.04: Van Gaal will not have a full-strength side today as he still awaits the full return of some of his World Cup stars.

10.55: Asked why he opted to give Rooney the armband, Van Gaal said: "His attitude, of course. That is more on the pitch and on the training ground ... Not so much outside the pitch but I have also explained to him that outside the pitch is also very important to me."

10.54: In his pre-match press conference yesterday the boss said: "I said to him that maybe it is too much for him to be captain. But let it fly, I said, let it fly," he added.

10.53: Wayne Rooney will lead his team-mates out at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time after being made official captain of the club which he has been at for 10 years now.

10.42: United last loss on the opening day of the season at Old Trafford against Ipswich, 42 years ago.

10.29: Twelve months after David Moyes started his Manchester United reign with a 4-1 win over Swansea, his successor, Louis van Gaal, begins his spell in charge at Old Trafford against the same opposition.

10.12: A new era dawns for Manchester Utd and their new Dutch boss Louis Van Gaal, for whom this will be his first game in charge in the English domestic league.

10.00: Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK, I'm Conor Costello and you have joined us for the live coverage of Manchester United's first match of the Premier League season. This afternoon they face Welsh side Swansea City live at Old Trafford.