West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur Live of EPL 2014

What an advert for the English Game! Two red cards, a missed penalty and a late winner! Pochettino gets his campaign off to the best possible start while Big Sam will have to go back to the drawing board. Stick here with Vavel for for all the post match fallout and for the rest of the Premier League Season! Thanks for joining us!

Full Time! It's all over at Upton Park where West Ham's dreams of a fourth consecutive are torn to pieces by a late goal!

94' The young English Centre Back scores on his debut and he must have surely won it for Spurs?

GOAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! SPURS HAVE WON IT AT THE DEATH! Dier is played through by Kane and the debutant rounds Adrian to give Spurs the lead!

4 Minutes of added time...

89' Bentaleb is denied by Adrian from long range. Surely this one can't end goalless?

87' Downing breaks the Spurs line and was all but certain to score before Lloris sprints of his line to deny the winger from point blank range.

82' Adebayor bursts into the box but he's penalised for handball. A handball that will be his last move of the match as he is replaced by Kane.

80' West Ham have a corner as new boy Enner Valencia replaces Carlton Cole. The corner comes to nothing but can the Ecuadorian win this for the Hammers?

76' It's died down a bit here as both sets of players enjoy the pause in play before the final assault, this could go either way.

72' It's end to end here as Noble breaks the Spurs high line and shoots but straight at Lloris.

In all the excitement Diame came on in place of Vaz Te.

69' Townsend! Adrian gets down to save a stinging shot by the winger. Tottenham getting a grip on the game now. Could West Ham rue their collection of missed chances?

66' Best league in the world? You wouldn't argue against it! It's all even here at Upton Park in both goals and numbers. We are in for a rollecoaster of a final 20 minutes.

64' Eriksen lines up the costless kick, which is directed towards goal by an errant supporter who finds his way onto the field! It's not a bad save by Adrian but the ball is returned to Eriksen who fires it over the bar. Sometimes it's best not to leave it to the pros.

SENDING OFF! Collins body checks Adebayor and in the proccess and earns himself a second yellow.

61' But it's Pochettino who is ringing the changes as Lennon and Lamela go of in place of Townsend and Holtby.

60' 30 minutes remaining and West Ham need to up the tempo here.

56' Creswell comes back on. Palpable relief flutters through the Upton Park crowd. They know all about injuries here.

55' Creswell is caught by Eriksen and his knee visibly twists. Worrying time for West Ham here. He limps to the sideline where it looks like he is going to try and carry on.

53' SAVE! Downing unleashes a stinging shot which is just about palmed away by Lloris. Close!

49' The second half has started much like the first. Both teams waiting to see how the other reacts. West Ham are going to have to take the bull by the horns if they want something out of this.

45' No changes for either team here, debutant Dier floats over to RB to take over from the dismissed Naughton and Capoue takes his place in the center of the Tottenham defence.

Here we go again!... Again!

Half Time! Well, well it's all drama at Upton Park! I don't know what's more suprising, Naughton's Red Card, Noble missing a penalty or Downing playing like he thinks he's Lionel Messi! See you after the break!

45' 1 Minute of added time.

42' Spurs holding on, if they can get into the break they may be able to reorganise.

40' West Ham regaining a little composure here and lay seige to the Spurs box. Their finishing doesn't seem to be quite up to scratch at the minute, but it's coming....

35' It's all Spurs here however, the Lillywhites have refound the front foot despite their numerical disadvantage.

32' That descision will probably be overturned on appeal but that will be no solace for Spurs who really have it all to do here.

MISS! Noble drags his shot wide! Let off for Tottenham but they will still have to play the remaining 60 minutes with 10 men.

27' Penalty! RED CARD! Harsh descision here as Kyle Naughton is sent of for a point blank block of Nolan's shot. Penalty? Maybe. Sending off? No. Wrong decision from the referee here.

26' Downing is tormenting Rose on the right hand side and the left back brings the wide man down for a costless kick close to the by-line.

22' Corner to West Ham. Downing whips the ball in which finds it's way to Vaz Te who takes the shot first time and whips the ball across goal. Pressure mounting here.

18' Downing who has been a real spark for West Ham finds himself in space again down the right and plays the ball into the feet of Cole who once again can't control it and the ball is cleared.

POSSESION: 32% West Ham - Tottenham 68%

15' Chance! And it's West Ham that get the first real oppurtunity of the game. Downing bursts down the flank and delivers a cross into the chest of Carlton Cole directly in the middle of the box, but after juggling the ball for several seconds the front man loses possesion and the ball is cleared to safety. A warning for Spurs there.

11' Still not much happening here at Upton Park, Spurs getting the lion's share of possession and Eriksen is keeping things ticking over for the North London team.

8' Eriksen has an effort on goal but it's from too far away to really trouble Adrian. Both sides seem to just be feeling eachother out here.

7' Spurs win a costless kick in a decent position after a foul on Lennon.

4' Cole sets of a lovely move for West Ham by shrugging of an isolated Kaboul but it comes to nothing as the ball is ballooned over the bar by the West Ham striker.

3' Spurs starting on the front foot here, an attacking three of Lamela, Lennon and Eriksen will worry West Ham here.

1' West Ham start with a long hoof into the box hoping to pick out the head of Cole. If it works don't change it.

Kick Off! And we are underway here at Upton Park!

14:55. 5 minutes to go. The players are in the tunnel. Here we go again....

14:53. We've had an exciting start to the Premier League already where Swansea have gone to Old Trafford and picked up all 3 points in Van Gaal's first match in charge of United. Moyes-esque?

14:48. A quick overview of both sides pre-seasons where both teams managed a win over Shalke 04, Spurs by a margin of 2 goals to 1 and West Ham on penalties. Pochettino's men remained unbeaten throughout their tour of America with two wins and a draw. Whereas West Ham managed only one win in normal time against Sampdoria in a pre-season that saw them draw two games and lose three.

14:45. Only 15 minutes before kick off now and if you have any comments or predictions you can leave them in the box below or tweet me at @spud4eve.

14:38. West Ham's biggest problem this year could be, much like last season, their lack of goals. That problem could be made worse by the seemingly constantly injured Carroll, but Allardyce doesn't regret the signing of the forward despite his continued absence: “Everyone wanted to sign Andy Carroll when he finished the season, everybody. There wasn’t one person from the owners to any members of staff who didn’t want to sign him. What we have to hope is eventually we will get him fit and he will produce a full season for us. We know what a big player he is for us. We know what effect he has on our team but what effect he has against the opposition. When they see him on the teamsheet he strikes fear into every defence in the Premier League, no matter how good they are.”

14:35. Right it's all calmed down a bit now and we are back on track! So here's the highlights from West Ham's almost perfect 3-0 smash and grab over Spurs last season!

14:25. West Ham meanwhile are without English frontman Andy Carroll (Hamstring), Matt Jarvis (Hamstring) and on loan Carl Jenkinson (Knock) but will be boosted by new signing Enner Valencia, who seems to be fit enough to start on the bench.

14:23. So the teams are in and bar Lloris, there are NO WORLD CUP stars for Spurs. The group, that includes the likes of Vertonghen, Dembele, band Paulihno, will be a big loss for the London side and, combined with an injury with Kyle Walker (Ankle), will give West Ham a massive boost.

Subs: Jaaskelainen, Zarate, Demel, Diame, Poyet, Valencia, Burke

West Ham starting XI! Adrian, O'Brien, Reid, Collins, Cresswell, Nolan (c), Noble, Kouyate, Downing, Cole, Vaz Te.

Subs: Friedel, Davies, Dawson, Holtby, Townsend, Kane, Soldado

Tottenham starting XI! Lloris; Naughton, Dier, Kaboul (C), Rose; Bentaleb, Capoue; Lennon, Eriksen, Lamela; Adebayor

14:15. Ok, we're back! Sorry for that but we have had some technical difficulties today! Team news has just been released so, in a slightly convoluted fashion, I'll let you know the line ups first and then I'll tell you the injury news that prevented some players from starting.

14:05. West Ham's marquee signing comes in the form of forward Enner Valencia, the Ecuadorian World Cup star was said to be on the radar of many top European sides after his recent performances and his signing will give a real boost to the West London team. Along with the capture of Valencia fellow signings Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mauro Zárate, Diego Poyet and the on loan Carl Jekinson add depth to a squad that struggled with injuries last season and faltered in 13th place.

14:04. It has been a relatively low key transfer window for the London clubs with both sides looking to strengthen in areas that they showed deficiency in last season. At White Hart Lane it's been defence that has been the top priority with the signings of Michel Vorm, Ben Davies, band the more recent capture of DeAndre Yedlin (Who will remain at Seattle Sounders for the reminder of the MLS season) all strengthening a porous Spurs back line that continuously leaked goals during the last campaign

14:00. But despite his confidence 'Big Sam' realises the importance of a good start not only for his team but for his own role at the club, with many believing that his position is becoming untenable: "Every game is important, whether it's the first or the last. If it goes as well as the last one did I'll be very, very happy on Saturday."

13:55. Sam Allardyce was rather more bullish in his pre match interviews than his counterpart, citing last seasons 'treble' over Tottenham as the bench mark for todays game: "It was fantastic for us to beat our old rivals three times last year, It's a very exciting fixture for the players, the fans and everybody else surrounding West Ham. A big local derby to start the season off and hopefully we can reproduce the performance that we did for the last game at home last year."

13:50. The former Southampton manager insists that the style that his team play is almost as important as the results that they achieve: “We have to impress our style and philosophy. That sounds boring, maybe, but it is true. This is the most important thing – to create something, to believe – and is the key for the way to success."

13:45. Spurs new Argentinean coach was quick to dispel any idea that a loss today would have any lasting effect on the North London clubs season, telling reporters: “This is only the beginning of the season, so we need to improve and put in practice the new philosophy and style. The players need time, it is true, to improve, to believe and to learn. Then after we will see.”

13:40. Last season was the first time West Ham completed the league double over Spurs in over 15 seasons. In fact prior to last season The Hammers had only won 3 games out of 23 against they rivals since the Premier Leagues inception.

13:35. Spurs travel to Upton Park today on the back of three straight defeats to their London rivals and will be hoping to end that run and ensure they start their new season under Mauricio Pochettino in style.

13:30. A preview of todays game, including all the team news, line ups, and my prediction, can be found here.

13:30. Good afternoon and Welcome to Vavel's live coverage of the opening weekend fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Upton Park! Kick off for Spurs opening game under Mauricio Pochettino is at 3:00!