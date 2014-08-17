Liverpool - Southampton Live Score, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

We hope you enjoyed the commentary tonight, brilliant game to comment on. Hope you enjoy the rest of you weekend. Goodbye

Sterling, Manquillo and Lovren played fantastic in a Liverpool shirt. Sterling giving the opposition defence a torrid time, Manquillo kept Tadic and Isgrove quiet, tackled superbly throughout and Lovren was solid winning headers and playing brilliant passes from the back.

Full time, what a game Liverpool scrape the win 2-1 with Sturridge's goal eleves minutes from time.

Youll Never Walk Alone rings around the ground as the clock runs down and the win is imminent.

92' Southampton have a throw in, the bounce evades all and Lovren clears, Sturridge is tackled but Lambert wins the ball back and Gerrard chips to Manquillo who touches it to Sterling, Southampton clear but not to a fellow player and Liverpool run down the clock once more

91' Manquillo clears, Fonte can only header out for a throw in. Liverpool must hold the ball now.

Raheem Sterling awarded Man of the Match by today's commentator.

4 minutes added time

90' Southampton launch one last attack, Ward Prowse to Long, Long crosses but Henderson clears. Sterling breaks! He holds it up, taking it to the corner he thinks he is fouled but nothing given and Southampton attack again Long crosses and Lovren clears at the second time of asking.

88' Clyne to back post and Ward Prowse header is saved, Bertrand heads it back in, Schneiderlin shoots! MIGNOLET TIPS IT ONTO THE BAR AND LONG MISSES THE REBOUND! WHAT A SAVE FROM MIGNOLET!

86'Pelle flicks it on to Long, Long looks to cross but he couldn't get it past Skrtel who lumps it up field

85' Skrtel is under pressure from Isgrove, Skrtel clears for a throw in. Isgrove's throw is chested down to Ward-Prowse who shoots but Mignolet covers well and makes a save and holds it at his near post.

84' Yoshida's passes straight to Sterling who looks for Sturridge with a long ball but Forster sweeps well.

83' Sterling breaks, he passes to Lambert, Lambert returns, Allen dictates the play and Liverpool play it round well, Johnson bursts down the near side his cross blocked not once but twice, Allen looks to divert the ball back into a dangerous area but the cross poor.

82' Southampton attack Isgrove's cross poor and Skrtel clears.

Steven Davis comes off and Lloyd Isgrove comes on for his Premier League debut

80' Clyne bursts down the near side, he crosses Pelle just over runs it, Ward-Prowse was caught flat footed and Henderson sweeps.

Manquillo to Henderson, Hendersons crosses its cleared. Sterling heads it back Sturridge was there and on side and tap it into the bottom corner 2-1

79' GOAL TO LIVERPOOL

78' Gerrard delivers the costless kick, Skrtel and Sturridge follow it in! But the decisive touch isnt made and Forster catches.

76' Sturridge's shot is blocked, Henderson is on-side, he chips it back into the middle, Lambert chests it! But Clyne wins it at the death.

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho comes off for Debutant Rickie Lambert.

75' Johnson to Allen, Allen dinks it to Henderson, Henderson touches and shoots! He drags it wide.

15 minutes left to play.

Debutant Tadic departs and another debutant Shane Long comes on

71' Brillaint play between Lovren, Coutinho, Sterling and Sturridge but Sturridge couldnt hold the line and stay onside.

69' Sturridge recieves a pass from Gerrard beats Tadic but cannot find a pass and Liverpool lose the ball agin.

67' Fonte heads and Ward Prowse is costless and drives, Tadic's cross poor and Mignolet catches.

66' Schneiderlin catches Coutinho late and gets a yellow card for that tackle. Costless kick is taken quickly, Manquillo to Sturridge, Sturridge to Coutinho, Coutinho tries to back heel it into the path of Allen but Southampton had bodies behind the ball and clear.

65' Sturridge is fouled, Gerrard delivers, doesn't clear the first man and Davis heads clear

64' Tadic and Pellé play some brilliant football and Tadic looks to find Pellé but it has too much pace on it and he can't quite get onto it.

Lucas comes off and Joe Allen is his replacement.

63' Tadic to Ward Prowse, Davis is costless in the middle! He side foots in, great save from Mignolet.

60' Southampton play nice football at the edge of Liverpool's box, butHenderson does well and Liverpool break, Henderson and Lucas play a one-two, Coutinho recieves the ball and bursts into the box he is tripped by Fonte! No Penalty given.

58' Bertrands cross blocked and out for a corner, Ward Prowse delivers, Mignolet scrambles and gets it away it falls to Davis! Just wide, lucky escape from Liverpool.

Wanyama to Ward-Prowse, Ward Prowse delivers early but Manquillo sweeps. Davis takes the throw, Clyne to Tadic who cheekily backheels to Clyne and he's through he shoots 1-1!

56' GOAL TO SOUTHAMPTON

55' Tadic breaks brilliantly into the box, Davis finds Wanyama and sets him up for the shot but Wanyama drags it wide. Goalkick

53' Lovren finds Coutinho, he turns and run into space he passes to Sterling who dances past Schneiderlin and shoots but his shot was high and wide.

51' Bertrand's cross deflected for a corner, Tadic delviers Mignolet punches and wins a foul for obstruction.

50' Ward-Prowse does brilliantly to weave through and finds Tadic, Manquillo does well to track back and tackle Tadic

49' Lucas loses out, Tadic delivers to Pelle but Skrtel clears.

47' Schneiderlin dispossed in Liverpool's half, Coutinho looked for Sturridge but his pass too heavy and straight to Forster.

45' Both teams are out, Southampton kick us off, kicking this time towards the Kop in all navy.

Liverpool have now found the back of the net in 28 of their last 29 Premier League games.

Mignolet's brilliant save on the stroke of half time, keeping Liverpool's lead in tact.

Raheem Sterling's goal after twenty minutes, brilliant pass from Henderson.

STERLING FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON!!!

Liverpool go in at the break 1-0 up. Southampton giving the homeside real scares at the break, unlucky not to score. Liverpool will need to shut that out in order to grab all three points.

48' Schneiderlin loses the ball, Coutinho breaks, he plays it to Henderson, Henderson to Sterling who jinxs right and shoots, Forster parries skywards and Wanyama clears for a corner and that is the final action of the half.

46' Tadic to Schneiderlin, he cuts inside and shoots! Mignolet brilliantly tips over the bar. Ward-Prowse delivers the corner but Mignolet claims unchallenged

45' Coutinho bursts through the middle but cannot get past Fonte

2 minutes of added time

Boo's from Southampton fans toward former man Lovren

44' Manquillo flicks down the line to Coutinho, Coutinho to Henderson, Henderson looks for Sturridge but Sturridge cant hold off Fonte and the ball is lost.

42' Forster clears to Tadic but he is offside once again. Sturridge nods down to Henderson, Henderson then plays it back to Gerrard and Gerrard slows play down. Manquillo loses the ball, Ward-Prowse drives Pellé moves off the ball but the two come to a misunderstading and Mignolet picks up the loose ball

40' Johnson fouls Clyne on the far side another chance for the aerial prowess of Southampton to come into play, Ward-Prowse delivers and Lucas clears for a corner. Tadic delivers and Gerrard clears.

40' Fonte runs through untackled, he then gets closed down but Ward-Prowse is costless and curls the ball goalwards! Easy save for Mignolet.

Just over five minutes till half time.

39' Lovren diagonally plays it to Manquillo, stretching for the cross Manquillo cant find a red shirt and it is cleared.

38' Yoshida win another poor pass, Fonte plays back to Forster who has to clear with his left foot, it falls straight to Gerrard but his touch was poor and Yoshida was there to win the ball back.

36' Schneiderlin's header on nearly fell to Pellé but Skrtel sweeps well, Coutinho looks to squeeze through the Southampton defence but loses posession

34' Tadic looks to play the one-two with Bertrand, Tadic is caught off the ball and costless kick is awarded to Southampton, Manquillo booked, Ward Prowse delivers, forces Mignolet to concede a corner, Ward Prowse delivers, Lovren clears. Southampton still in possession, Tadic to Ward-Prowse who delivers inswinging again not too much hassle for Mignolet this time.

32' Bertrand bursts down the line again, Manquillo happy to concede a throw in.

30' Fonte looks for Pelle, Skrtel lets it bounce and heads back to Mignolet.

29' Coutinho loses the ball following heavy pressure from three Southamtpon players, Lucas gives away a meaningless foul as Ward Prowse was going away from the goal. He delivers, Fonte wins the header but the header comes off his shoulder. Concern for Wanyama who fell awkwardly under the pressure from Henderson.

28' Skrtel plays it diagonally to Johnson who knocks it past Clyne, the Saints man concedes a corner, Coutinho delivers but Schneiderlin at the front post clears, it falls to Johnson who shoots! Over the bar.

26' Tadic breaks down the left, Manquillo tackles, he quickly takes the throw, Schneiderlin and Ward-Prowse play a great one-two, Schneiderlin plays it to Pellé who can only sky his shot.

25' Johnson receives the ball again, his cross once again poor, Forster claims and sets Bertrand off who passes down the line to Tadic, who then plays a crossfield ball and Southampton patiently build up play until Sturridge fouls Schneiderlin

24' Liverpool attack again, Johnson on the far side, his cross poor and along the floor, Southampton clear. Huge tackles all over the pitch, English football in a nutshell

Henderson wins the ball brilliantly and sets Sterling off on a run he comes on on one with Forster and slots it right footed into the bottom corner 1-0!

23' GOAL TO LIVERPOOL!

22' Tadic looking for Pelle, awkward bounce for Lovren and clears for a throw. Tadic wins the corner. Corner comes in, Johnson wins the first ball but heads high in the air, Mignolet looks to punch but Pellé blocks him off, the bounce fell kindly for the keeper and he claimed to his relief.

20' Coutinho comes inside and spots Sterling's run, Sterling's shot tame and easily saves by Forster.

19' Brief changes in position, Fonte looking for Pellé but the pass was intercepted by Skrtel, Liverpool on a costless kick following a foul on Coutinho.

18' Clyne's pass straight to Gerrard, Gerrard plays the long ball to Sturridge but his first touch poor. Fonte happy to concede a throw in.

17' Tadic done well to beat Manquillo cutting inside, he tried to find Pellé but Mignolet and Lovren worked well together and Mignolet swept up well.

16' Gerrard's costless kick poor but it falls to Coutinho who sets the ball to Lucas but he cannot make the attack come of anything.

15' Yoshida's pass to Fonte risky but Fonte recovers well and beats Sterling to the ball, Liverpool throw in.

14' Johnson's shot from distance high and wide, poor effort from the Englishmen.

14' Sturridge breaks through the midfield, he is fouled outside the box but Mark Clattenberg rules it a good tackle.

13' Southampton have some possession of their own, Tadic looking for his team mate but Lucas intercepts, Liverpool living dangerously, Manquillo wins the ball and passes at the second attempt.

11' Lovren over the top to Sturridge he holds up well, Coutinho to Johnson, under heavy pressure, he still wins the corner, Sterling now but his cross cleared and now Southampton counter, Betrand looking for Tadic but he is ruled offside, quite rightly.

10' Sturridge brilliantly holds up play, his pass to Lucas, Lucas looks for the next pass but his pass is blocked and Liverpool's attack is thwarted for the time being.. And, its back underway..

8' Tadic fouls Henderson, the costless kick is taken quickly, Gerrard diagonally to Sturridge, the ball wouldnt quite fall for him but wins the corner, Gerrard delivers, its flicked on from Skrtel, hits Lucas but he knew nothing about and Forster easily catches.

7' Lovely play from Liverpool, Coutinho flicks round to Henderson but Henderson's pass to Sterling intercepted, Johnson wins the ball back and finds Sturridge who shoots from range! Just wide, Forster had the shot covered.

6' Sturridge to Sterling who beats Clyne and gets behind the defence, Fonte defends well and wins a goal kick to the disbelief of the tricky winger.

5' Liverpool, as expected, keeping hold of the ball looking for the gaps in Southampton's defence. Gerrard fouls Wanyama just inside the centre circle.

4' Early touch for Forster, just clearing a pass back from Clyne.

4' Bertrand uphends Manquillo, early costless kick for Liverpool. Just a ticking off for Bertrand.

3' Tadic looking for Pellé but debutant Lovren outjumps the striker.

3' Henderson's early right footed effort blocked.

3' Southampton had more of the position in the early minutes.

1' Early throw in, in Liverpools final third for Southampton, Prowse to Tadic, his cross wayward. Goal kick Liverpool.

1' Liverpool kick off kicking at the famous Kop.

13:29. Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard gathers the players for their pre-match huddle to rally the players one more time.

13:27. The fair play handshakes take place. Liverpool line up as a 4-3-3. Sterling and Coutinho the wingers with Sturridge leading the line, former Saints man and Liverpool fan Rickie Lambert on the bench.

Southampton line up as 4-3-3, Ward-Prowse, Pellé and Tadič the front three for the Saints.

13:26. The teams are in the tunnel, preparing to walk out to the famous anthem of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

13:21. (Via James Pearce) Saints fans chanting Rickie Lambert's name. Not so complimentary about Dejan Lovren.

13:20. Ten minutes remain, Southampton's warm-up is complete and the team has headed back down the tunnel to prepare for kick-off.

15:16. Just under fifthteen minutes till kick off for last season's runners up

13:08. At Anfield, Liverpool have recorded 8 wins against Southampton with 3 defeats and 4 draws.

13:05. Daniel Sturridge makes his 50th appearance for Liverpool in today's match

12:31. Southampton substitutes: K. Davis (GK), Long, Taïder, Cork, Hooiveld, Isgrove, Stephens.

12:30. CONFIRMED SOUTHAMPTON TEAM: Forster, Clyne, Fonte (c), Yoshida, Bertrand, Wanyama, Schneiderlin, S. Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Pellè.

12:30. Liverpool substitutes: Jones, Toure, Sakho, Allen, Ibe, Can, Lambert

12:30. CONFIRMED LIVERPOOL TEAM: Mignolet, Manquillo, Johnson, Skrtel, Lovren, Gerrard, Lucas, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge

12:10. Southampton have arrived at Anfield.

14:45. Tour of Southampton's dressing room

11:30. Florin Gardos is a certain absentee, with midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin in contention despite ongoing rumours of a move to numerous clubs including North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

11:28. Shane Long, signed on Thursday from Hull, is available and will offer competition to fellow new recruit Graziano Pelle up front.

Southampton Team News:

11:25. Adam Lallana will miss the visit of former club Southampton on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

11:22. Lazar Markovic will also not be fit but both players are expected to return to full training next week following a recurring niggle which his picked up on tour in the USA.

11:18. Striker Rickie Lambert and centre-back Dejan Lovren, who also both moved from the Saints this summer, are available but Jon Flanagan and Daniel Agger are sidelined by injuries.

Liverpool Team News:

11:13. Southampton's highest score in 1993/94 where they thrashed Liverpool 4-2, Matt Le Tissier the pick of the bunch.

11:10. The highest score in this fixture was 7-1 to Liverpool in the 1998/99 season, a hat trick from Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and goals from Michael Owen, Dominic Matteo, Jamie Redknapp, Jamie Carragher, David Thompson and the Southampton goal came through Egil Ostenstad.

11:07. In the last five meeting's between the two in the Premier League, Southampton have won three and Liverpool have only won two. Last time at Anfield, Southampton ran out 1-0 winners, the goal came from new Liverpool signing, Dejan Lovren. The highest score in the last five games was the return fixture last season where Liverpool won comfortably 3-0, goals fromSuarez, Sterling and Gerrard wrapped up the game for Liverpool.

(Quotes from Ward-Prowse from Saintsfc.co.uk)

11:03. "Training is slightly different in that it’s not so intense compared with the regime under Pochettino, but we do a lot more short, sharp work on the training ground as well as prolonged hard running sessions, so it’s slightly different, but all of the lads are really benefitting from it."

11:00. “In every line of sport there are hard training sessions and that’s just part and parcel of the job, sometimes you feel better after a good, hard session."

10:59. “All of the coaching staff are good with that too. They’ll take time out of the training sessions to chat with you or invite you into the office. They’re all wanting us to improve and always finding ways to help us do that.

10:57. “The new management team has come in and done terrifically well. Everyone has warmed to them straightaway and we’re looking forward now to starting the season away at Liverpool.”

10:54. “It’s a good mix,” the youngster adds. “He’ll take a session where we’ll have a laugh, but we’re also working hard and that’s the most important thing. I think the lads appreciate that sort of rapport too.

10:52. “You can see the sort of ideas that he’s trying to implement into the team and as I said, I think the lads are all really thriving under that and it’s not so intense as the last regime, but we’re all looking forward to improving under him.”

10:49. James Ward-Prowse says Ronald Koeman’s managerial style impresses him as much as the Dutchman’s illustrious playing career. "“I searched things when we were linked with him and I found some great goals on YouTube.”

10:46. Moreno wasn't signed in time to be registered for today's game but he'll be eligible for the away clash against champions Manchester City next weekend, Moreno will wear the number 18 shirt next season. Quotes from Liverpoolfc.tv

10:41. "Alberto is a player with huge potential, but importantly he is also ready to come in and contribute straight away."

10:39. "He is quick, strong and serves the ball really well.

10:38. "We have monitored him in Spain for some time and every time I have seen him I have been greatly impressed."

10:32. Manager Brendan Rodgers also had a say "What is also important is that he is hungry to improve and recognises it is vital to keep learning."

10:27. "I spoke with Xabi Alonso, Pepe Reina and Alvaro Arbeloa and they told me this is a spectacular club whose fans follow it in a very special way.

10:26. "They all told me I can grow a lot here as a footballer as this is a massive club. I'm very happy to be joining a club as big as Liverpool. I hope to give my best and do all I can to help."

10:24. New £12million left back spoke of his delight of joining Liverpool and what veered his head Anfield bound. "In my view, Liverpool are the best club in England and I couldn't waste an opportunity to come and play for them.

10:21. "He has accepted it. It was difficult for him but he came back on Monday and had to understand the situation and accept it. Finally he has."

10:18. "His future is here as a football player and he knows that."

10:16. The Dutchmen put the Schneiderlin rumours to bed as he said "He showed me that he is ready to play in the last week of training,"

10:13. “I think that we are much better than some people think – I’ve seen the players for six weeks, so I know that – but I can’t do anything about that.

10:10. “What I’ve seen from pre-season is that we are a much better team than other teams in the Premier League.

10:07. “I know it will be tough to do the same as last season, but it’s a nice target and a nice challenge,” he continued.

10:00. “Some people may be talking about relegation, but I am a positive person and we will show them that is not the real situation.”

09:58. Southampton manager Ronald Koeman warns anybody betting on his side to be relegated that they will be left empty-handed come May. “If you’d like to put some money on that, I think you will lose it,"

09:55. "The aim for us is we'd like to win a trophy like all of the top clubs and we want to be minimum in the top four and those will be the expectations for us."

09:54. "Winning trophies gives you that belief and we went very close last season. We're still learning, still developing. I think [winning a trophy] it gives you appetite for more and that has to be key, but let's see what it does when we get that trophy."

09:53. He said: "It's a massive thank you to everything they give us and they are a big reason why this club is as successful as it is and the support base worldwide.

09:52. "All I ask is they continue with their incredible support. We feel it, we get energised by it and hopefully this season we can give them many more great memories and maybe add memories for them, but we are humbled by their support.

09:49. "My message is I will need every single player. We'll name a squad of up to 25 players and every one of those players will have to make a significant contribution, so it's very much the team effort here and that's something I've reinforced."

09:48. "We showed that potential last season, but last season has gone and we are really focused now on the forthcoming season. We have got great belief and with the players I see developing every single day I am really looking forward to us be very competitive.

09:47. "We know without any shadow of a doubt we are in for a long hard season. Games are very competitive and there are a lot of big games but it's important we stay together."

09:46. "We've brought in a lot of top class players, we've added depth to the squad and the group is now well prepared for the coming season."

09:38. Rodgers told LFCTV why he has a much stronger squad now available, as the Reds prepare to embark on a campaign that marks the welcome return of Champions League football "We are very much looking forward to it, we've had a really good pre-season, preparations have gone very well and we are all excited and looking forward to playing at Anfield on Sunday."

Other Premier League scores yesterday:

Manchester United 1-2 Swansea;

Leicester City 2-2 Everton FC;

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Hull City;

Stoke City 0-1 Aston Villa;

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Sunderland AFC;

West Ham United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur;

Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace

09:37. That didn't put new manager Ronald Koemann is bad spirits, he strenghtened his team with more attacking options with a few defensive options to add too. Koemann spent £33 million on three attacking players which included Shane Long, Graziano Pellé and Dusan Tadič. They added to the team, Ryan Bertrand and Saphir Taïder on loan from Chelsea FC and Internazionale and Florin Gardos from Steaua Bucharesti and Fraser Forster from Celtic.

09:34. Southampton's pre-season has been severely thwarted with the departures of their key players such as Luke Shaw to Manchester United, Calum Chambers to Arsenal for £17 million and Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert all to today's opponents, this totalled to an income of £105 million. Plus, manager Mauricio Pochettino departed to North London to manage Tottenham Hotspur.

09:32. With these fund the Reds strengthened all over the pitch with signing Southampton stars Scouser Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana also Liverpool signed Alberto Moreno from Sevilla who was only announced late last night, Emre Can from Bayer Leverkusen, Javier Manquillo on loan with a view to permanent signing from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, Divock Origi from LOSC Lille but he was immediately loaned back to the French side and finally Lazar Markovic from SLB Benfica for £22million bringing Liverpool's total spending in this summer spending to £115 million with some deals still to be done.

09:20. This summer has been like a rollercoaster as the metaphor goes, firstly they sold PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers' Player of the Year to Spanish giants Barcelona for a whopping £71million.

09:10. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the opening fixture of the Barclays Premier League season between Liverpool and Southampton, home of the famous Kop', with myself Stephen Killen. Kick-off is in just over two hours time and the excitement is building.

