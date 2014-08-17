Newcastle United - Manchester City Live Score of 2014/15 Premier League

That's all from me with the live inline. Keep an eye on Vavel.com for the Match Report and Player Ratings. Good Luck.

17:54 Full Time. The referee blows the whistle as Manchester City fans are in full voice at St James' Park.

17:52 Aguero's left footed shot saved by Krul but the Newcastle can do nothing about the follow up on his right.

17:52 GOAL SERGIO AGUERO

17:51 Sissoko boots the ball over from a good cut back in plenty of space

17:50 Four minutes added time! City looking to see out the game. Nervous

17:47 BOOKED Fernando takes a yellow card to prevent a quick Newcastle break.

17:42 Near goal for Newcastle. Only Fernando's last ditch block saved an almost certain goal.

17:41 SUB Perez on for Riviere

17:41 SUB Sergio Aguero on for Dzeko

17:37 SUB Milner on for Nasri

17:37 BOOKED Janmaat for a foul on Fernandinho

17:35 And it's straight into the wall.

17:34 BOOKED Kompany fouls Colback on the edge of the area. Dangerous area for a costless kick.

17:33 SUB Aarons on for Gouffran

17:32 SUB Fernandinho on for Jovetic. City looking to kill the threat from Newcastle and se out the game.

17:31 Foul in a dangerous area. Costless kick to Manchester City.

17:30 Game just slowed down now in the last few minutes.

17:24 Gouffran recieving treatment after a tough tackle from Fernando

17:23 Great run by Kolorov results in a City corner.

17:22 SUB Obertan on for Anita.

17:20 Jovetic almost getting on the end of a lofted through ball from Kompany. Shot blocked. City looking menacing

17:18 Great tackle from Fernando prevents a dangerous break away.

17:16 Colback swings it in and Dummett heads it over. Close

17:16 BOOKED Kolorov sees yellow after mistiming his block on an attempted cross. Costless kick in a wide position.

17:15 Aguero and Fernandinho warming up. Will we see them take part?

17:14 Dangerous ball swung in but Dzeko heads it away.

17:13 BOOKED Demichellis booked for a trip after giving the ball away dangerously. Dangerous area for a costless kick.

17:10 Another chance for Newcastle. Lively start to the second half.

17:09 Manchester City's marking at the corner goes astray as Gouffran finds himself alone at the back post with the ball. Three blocks later and the danger is averted.

17:07 Yaya takes a tumble but limps back to help defend a corner.

17:06 No changes from either Manager at half time.

17:05 And we're back underway at St. James' Park!

16:49 An even game. Neither team at their best, Pardew probably the happier of the two managers before the goal. Newcastle were enjoying a nice spell of pressure before Manchester City broke and scored. Champions

16:46 Half Time Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1

16:46 Comical mix up between Jovetic and Kolorov and the ball rolls out.

16:45 Brilliant tackle from Dummett to deny city a good chance through Nasri.

16:43 Brilliant running from Clichy down this right hand side followed by a horrible pass from Dzeko. Rusty.

16:38 Dzeko to Silva, same combination as the opening day last year. Will we see another 4-0? Doubt it.

16:38 Brilliant long ball by Yaya, Dzeko backe-heel, and Silva slots it between Krul's legs.

16:38 GOAL! DAVID SILVA

16:35 Anita recieving treatment for a knock sustained in a dangerous play from Newcastle.

16:33 Newcastle enjoying a dangerous spell this last ten minutes.

16:33 BOOKED: David Silva Yellow carded after a cynical foul to stop a Newcastle break.

16:32 Athletic block from Kompany as a dangerous cross came in. Demichellis follows up with a great slide tackle.

16:31 Tense shot by Riviere after a though ball from Cabella. Well wide.

16:30 Good block by Williamson as Jovetic tries to make space on his left foot.

16:27 First day of the season pass from Yaya. Well overhit. Rusty.

16:26 A poor pass from Clichy sets Newcastle away but it fizzles out just after the half-way line.

16:25 Newcastle keep the ball well but a wasted ball over the top from Janmaat.

16:23 Good defending from Williamson prevents a dangerous City break/

16:21 Brilliant back-heel from Nasri sets Jovetic away in space but after a return ball, Nasri overhits the cross.

16:17 Standing ovation on the 17th minute for the flight number of the airplane that crashed.

16:16 Speaking of hair; Kolorov has shaved his off. Didn't think he could look more scary. I was wrong!

16:15 Audacious attempt from Cabella. Chips from outside of the box. Well over.

16:14 Serious hair on Remy Cabella

16:12 Cynical foul by Kolorov. Lucky not to be City's first entry into the referee's book.

16:12 City knocking on the door.

16:11 Powerfull shot from Nasri saved comfortabely by Krul. Straight at him from a long way out. Volley.

16:10 Chants about Steven Gerrard's slip echoing about the stadium.

16:08 After a frantic back and forth, City seem to have settled into possession at St James' Park.

16:07 Good tempo to the opening few minutes

16:05 City pressing Newcastle high up the field but the Toons finding some space in behind the midfield

16:04 Chants for Manuel Pellegrini ringing around St James' Park

16:03 Lobbed through ball from Jovetic is just too far for Dzeko who barely gets a toe to it. Krul collects. Good work by Clichy up this unfamiliar right back side

16:01 Foul by Remy on Kolorov on the far touchline

16:00 And we're off. Manchester City's second attempt to defend their premier league crown is underway. City playing left to right.

15:59 Flowers are laid out in tribute to the two Newcastle fans who tragically lost their lives in the Air disaster. Minutes silence.

15:57 First time that both Nasri and Silva have played together this season (incl pre season) Creators.

15:56 Teams are out! 4 minutes to go!

15:55 Manchester City in all blue and Newcastle in their classic black and white stripes. 5 minutes to go!

15:50 Ten minutes to go untill kick off! Nerves!

15:44 Pardew speaking to Sky Sports about the new signings who will be starting today and his options off the bench. Saying "You have to think on your feet against a team like Man City"

15:41 Pellegrini says that it is near impossible for the midfielders and forwards who played in the latter stages of the world cup to feature in a match so soon.

15:30 Team out now for their warm up, 30 mins to go until kick off

15:23 Newcastle are the younger of the two with an average age of 25 years to Manchester City's 29

15:23 City are also the heavier of the two with an average weight of 77kg to Newcastles 75kg

15:22 Manchester City's squad just edges out Newcastle Uniteds hightwise with an average height of 1.82m to the Toons 1.81m

15:20 Some statistics for your interest with over half an hour to kick off..

15:18 Ominous signs for Nastasic's future as the youngster doesn't even make the bench despite a full pre-season. Boyata prefered

15:10 Jovetic keeps his place after a fantastic pre season, hope he does well today!

15:07 There you have it, a quick return for Martin Demichellis, Hart starts ahead of Caballero, Kompany back in action, Clichy retains his place at right back, and Aguero on the bench!

Newcastle United subs: Elliot, Haidara, S.Taylor, Abeid, Obertan, Aarons, Perez

Manchester City subs: Caballero, Boyata, Zabaleta, Milner, Fernandinho, Navas, Aguero

Newcastle United :Krul, Janmaat, Williamson, Coloccini, Dummett, Anita, Colback, Sissoko, Cabella, Gouffran, Riviere

Manchester City: Hart, Clichy, Kompany (c), Demichelis, Kolarov, Fernando, Yaya, Nasri, Silva, Jovetic, Dzeko

14:55 Team News on the way shortly..

Newcastle United - Manchester City Live Score and Inline of 2014/15 Premier League

14:53 “It is always my intention to set teams up to play attacking football on the front foot, but it is not always possible against teams with greater resources than our own.

14:53 “It would be foolish to attack teams without any appreciation for the threat they could pose to us, and we have to try and find the perfect balance between ambitious and sensible football this season.”

14:52 “I’m also confident that this group of players will give me the chance to the theory that I am in some way a negative coach.

14:51 Pardew says: “This is the second team I have built at this club after the group that included Demba Ba and Yohan Cabaye, and my belief is the squad we have put together can achieve our objectives for the season ahead,”

14:47 "We have tried to have a stronger squad than last year. Last year, we had a very successful year but that is the past – it’s history.I think the arrival of important players such as Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Eliaquim Mangala, Fernando and Frank Lampard will make us a strong squad.It is very important for the team to have two good players in each position and we will see each week which player will start. We have so many games, we need a strong squad if we want to win something"

14:46 Pellegrini says : "The first game is always the most difficult because it is the next one but it is also difficult for Newcastle."

14:45 Some quotes from the managers notes coming up..

14:11 “Managers rarely see each other now, but the staff can sometimes get time to have a drink together.”

14:11 Pardew too seems to regret the incident saying: “Manuel’s absolutely invited for a glass of wine afterwards. But those days are going, the time is so slim now with the number of jobs we as managers have to do after a game."

14:10 “After I finished my career as a player and started as a manager, I realised you must talk to all the other players in a calm way. It took a lot of years.”

14:10 Pellegrini doesn't seem to hold a grudge, admitting that he too was hot headed some time ago: He said: “I was another ­character. More explosive and wanting to fight with players.

14:08 “I don’t want to analyse Pardew. I try to be very calm, but not ­everybody has the same ­character. I will shake hands with him, no problem at all.”

14:07 Regarding the history between the two managers, Pellegrini had this to say; “It was a bad moment for Alan Pardew at that time, but he apologised and I don’t think there will be any problems."

14:05 "We’ve been accused of not spending the money we bring in, but now we have spent it and we can hope to get as close as we can. Certainly, offensively we are definitely stronger. There is no doubt about that."

14:05 "It is very difficult for the likes of the teams outside of the Champions League money to compete. But we are trying to do it in an educated manner.

14:05 Newcastle Manager Alan Pardew is looking forward to the clash. "I think we have done some terrific business this summer," he said. "It must please the Newcastle fans that we have signed some exciting, offensive players. And, for me, I feel far more comfortable with the team and that we can play a brand of football that is expected of us"

14:00 France international Eliaquim Mangala, meanwhile, is unlikely to make his City debut against Alan Pardew's side, with Pellegrini insisting that he needs to build up his fitness before he can be involved. "Mangala needs to work more with the team to be able to play," he added. "Maybe he will not play this weekend. "He has had so many months without playing normally so we are trying to make a mix for him: a mix of pre-season training and trying to get him to our level to play for the team."

14:00 Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero could be fit enough to face Newcastle United in the club's Premier League opener on Sunday: The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past 12 months and picked up a muscle problem while on World Cup duty with Argentina that has hampered his pre-season preparations. But the former Atletico Madrid striker has been working hard to get fit behind the scenes, having not featured in any of City's pre-season friendlies, and Pellegrini has not ruled out a return to action in Sunday's clash at St James' Park. "We will see [if he plays] on Sunday," he told reporters. "I am not so sure if he will or will not."

14:00 Some quotes from the Managers as we approach two hours till kick off:

