Burnley - Chelsea Text Commentary and Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014
Image credit: Barclays Premier League
22:00. Be sure to keep an eye out for the report and all the reaction right here on VAVEL, as we cover every inch of the Premier League season. I do hope you've enjoyed our coverage. As for myself, Jonathan Walsh, I bid you adieu and goonight. I do hope you enjoy the rest of your evening.

21:57. Mourinho's men suffered an early scare when Scott Arfield's wonderful volley gave Burnley an early lead. However, a debut goal from Diego Costa and a 25-pass-move from Chelsea, finished by Andre Schürrle, had them ahead. Once Branislav Ivanovic slammed in from a corner, that was game over and Chelsea calmly fought through the rest of the game. Diego Costa was booked for diving, but replays showed he was extremely unfortunate and Tom Heaton was lucky not to see red.

21:54. A deserved win for Chelsea tonight, who simply out classed a spirited Burnley side tonight. A dull second-half won't concern the Blues and Jose Mourinho, as his side get their first three points of the season. Sean Dyche's men have certainly not disgrace themselves and they'll be keen to play in a similar manner to how they played today.

FULL TIME: BURNLEY 1-3 CHELSEA.

90' Three additional minutes added on at Turf Moor.

88' Sordell is trying to make things happen, so kudos to him. His cross is partially closed down by Ivanovic and scoots on through to Courtois. At the other end, Drogba brings down Courtois' kick, but he hits the resulting 25-yard volley harmlessly wide of Heaton's goal.

87' Sordell hasn't covered himself in glory; he goes in late on John Terry and collects a booking. A debut to forget.

86' Drogba trying to get amongst things immediately, with Costa having shifted out left, he almost gets on the end of Duff's loose pass.

84' Here it is. A chorus of boo's from the home side's fans greets Didier Drogba, who replaces an excellent Eden Hazard. That's Chelsea's final change, as Sordell miscontrols to waste a good crossing opportunity.

82' The Nigerian comes on for Oscar, who gets a well deserved round of applause for his shift tonight. Danny Ings also comes off, as Marvin Sordell makes his Burnley debut.

80' Burnley doing their utmost to find a way back into the game, but they just lack that bit of quality to break down Chelsea. Second-half has been a damp squib, as John-Obi Mikel is preparing to come on.

77' That proves to be Schürrle's last meaningful contribution, as he makes way for Willian. The German's goal to give Chelsea the lead contained 25 passes, not bad.

75' A series of long-throws finally works for Burnley, as Schürrle slips into Arfield and earns a costless-kick. It's well worked, but too well-worked, as everyone misses the ball and Chelsea clear.

73' Burnley throw a cross into the box, but Courtois comes to claim again. Apart from the goal, the Belgian has been excellent tonight.

70' Jutkiewicz' knock-down almost comes to fruition, but the striker is called offside . He is replaced by Ashley Barnes, while Taylor makes way for Kightly.

67' Shackell tries to work the ball out of defence but is caught by Schürrle. Thankfully for Burnley, Chelsea can't make the chance pay.

64' Matt Taylor jumps his highest to get on the end of a Trippier cross, but is inches from making contact. Second-half flying by without incident so far.

61' Lukas Jutkiewicz' cross-cum-shot almost pays dividends, but Ings can't turn his head to get enough contact on it.

60' Chelsea building down the left with Azpilicueta and Matic, but the Serb's pass is just too long for Schürrle to collect.

58' Chelsea's tempo has dropped markedly since the half began, as you would expect. However, Hazard's magical spin in the middle of the park shows how quickly they can turn it on.

54' But.. Schürrle fires it well over the bar.

53' Burnley's period of pressure ends with some snappy passing in the Chelsea midfield, Hazard's direct run then earns them a good central costless-kick chance.

50' Burnley pilling on the pressure, but Courtois is able to relieve it with another catch from a corner.

49' That's why Courtois is in goal! Arfeld cuts inside from the right and almost repeats the feat, but the Belgian stretches his six-foot-six frame to claw it out of the top corner. Amazing stop.

46' Terry caught napping from the kick-off and Ings disposses him. The Burnley striker drives forward 20 yards before shooting wide.

46' We're back underway!

21:03' The teams are back out for the second half!

Another photo as Chelsea celebrate getting level. (Chelsea)

20:55. Stats haven't been terribly disimilar. Chelsea have edged the shots, but have been more clinical. The Blues have had the majority of posession and have completed many more passes. Clearance and tackling wise, both have attempted a similar amount.

20:48. A thoroughly entertaining first half of football comes to a close at Turf Moor. Burnley took the lead through Scott Arfield's 20-yard half-volley, Mourinho will be disappointed with the speed his men closed down at, but the Scots strike was simply unstopabble. Diego Costa opened his Chelsea account with a tap-in, before a wonderfully worked goal by André Schürrle gave his side the lead. A few minutes later, Branislav Ivanovic tapped in a corner and Chelsea had a quickfire comeback 1-3 win.

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 1-3 CHELSEA

46' Chelsea do their best to find a fourth with some neat exhancges between Azpilicueta, Costa and Hazard, but Ivanovic's cross is cleared.

45' Two minutes added on at the end of a throughly entertaining first half.

43' Arfeld breaks down the right, but Cahill gets across well to clear. A goal for Burnley would change things massively.

Deigo Costa celebrates his opener.

40' Hazard causing trouble again, this time down the left. The tricky Belgian finds his way down Trippier's side, but instead of trying to put in a simple cross, he goes for a rabona and Heaton collects easily. Stop in play as Ivanovic goes down after a heavy fall, thankfully for Chelsea, he's ready to continute.

39' Ings' the next to go close! Matty Taylor has been dangerous down the left-hand side and his cross finds Ings, but the striker just can't turn the ball round the corner enough.

38' Trippier is still coming forward, though! The right-back swings in a dangerous cross, but it's too close to Courtois and he hangs on.

36' Chelsea very nearly in again, but Schürrle is denied by a magnificent block from Shackell. Burnley dare not concede another before half-time, the home crowd has fallen slightly flat.

35' Chelsea starting to run riot here. Corner whipped in with pace and no-one from Burnley takes charge, Heaton doesn't come and Mee doesn't pick up the Serbian. He has a simple finish and the Chelsea fans are in full voice.

3-1! IT'S BRANISLAV IVANOVIC!

32' The wonderful Chelsea second goal: