Burnley - Chelsea Text Commentary and Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014

Be sure to keep an eye out for the report and all the reaction right here on VAVEL, as we cover every inch of the Premier League season.

21:57. Mourinho's men suffered an early scare when Scott Arfield's wonderful volley gave Burnley an early lead. However, a debut goal from Diego Costa and a 25-pass-move from Chelsea, finished by Andre Schürrle, had them ahead. Once Branislav Ivanovic slammed in from a corner, that was game over and Chelsea calmly fought through the rest of the game. Diego Costa was booked for diving, but replays showed he was extremely unfortunate and Tom Heaton was lucky not to see red.

21:54. A deserved win for Chelsea tonight, who simply out classed a spirited Burnley side tonight. A dull second-half won't concern the Blues and Jose Mourinho, as his side get their first three points of the season. Sean Dyche's men have certainly not disgrace themselves and they'll be keen to play in a similar manner to how they played today.

FULL TIME: BURNLEY 1-3 CHELSEA.

90' Three additional minutes added on at Turf Moor.

88' Sordell is trying to make things happen, so kudos to him. His cross is partially closed down by Ivanovic and scoots on through to Courtois. At the other end, Drogba brings down Courtois' kick, but he hits the resulting 25-yard volley harmlessly wide of Heaton's goal.

87' Sordell hasn't covered himself in glory; he goes in late on John Terry and collects a booking. A debut to forget.

86' Drogba trying to get amongst things immediately, with Costa having shifted out left, he almost gets on the end of Duff's loose pass.

84' Here it is. A chorus of boo's from the home side's fans greets Didier Drogba, who replaces an excellent Eden Hazard. That's Chelsea's final change, as Sordell miscontrols to waste a good crossing opportunity.

82' The Nigerian comes on for Oscar, who gets a well deserved round of applause for his shift tonight. Danny Ings also comes off, as Marvin Sordell makes his Burnley debut.

80' Burnley doing their utmost to find a way back into the game, but they just lack that bit of quality to break down Chelsea. Second-half has been a damp squib, as John-Obi Mikel is preparing to come on.

77' That proves to be Schürrle's last meaningful contribution, as he makes way for Willian. The German's goal to give Chelsea the lead contained 25 passes, not bad.

75' A series of long-throws finally works for Burnley, as Schürrle slips into Arfield and earns a costless-kick. It's well worked, but too well-worked, as everyone misses the ball and Chelsea clear.

73' Burnley throw a cross into the box, but Courtois comes to claim again. Apart from the goal, the Belgian has been excellent tonight.

70' Jutkiewicz' knock-down almost comes to fruition, but the striker is called offside . He is replaced by Ashley Barnes, while Taylor makes way for Kightly.

67' Shackell tries to work the ball out of defence but is caught by Schürrle. Thankfully for Burnley, Chelsea can't make the chance pay.

64' Matt Taylor jumps his highest to get on the end of a Trippier cross, but is inches from making contact. Second-half flying by without incident so far.

61' Lukas Jutkiewicz' cross-cum-shot almost pays dividends, but Ings can't turn his head to get enough contact on it.

60' Chelsea building down the left with Azpilicueta and Matic, but the Serb's pass is just too long for Schürrle to collect.

58' Chelsea's tempo has dropped markedly since the half began, as you would expect. However, Hazard's magical spin in the middle of the park shows how quickly they can turn it on.

54' But.. Schürrle fires it well over the bar.

53' Burnley's period of pressure ends with some snappy passing in the Chelsea midfield, Hazard's direct run then earns them a good central costless-kick chance.

50' Burnley pilling on the pressure, but Courtois is able to relieve it with another catch from a corner.

49' That's why Courtois is in goal! Arfeld cuts inside from the right and almost repeats the feat, but the Belgian stretches his six-foot-six frame to claw it out of the top corner. Amazing stop.

46' Terry caught napping from the kick-off and Ings disposses him. The Burnley striker drives forward 20 yards before shooting wide.

46' We're back underway!

21:03' The teams are back out for the second half!

20:55. Stats haven't been terribly disimilar. Chelsea have edged the shots, but have been more clinical. The Blues have had the majority of posession and have completed many more passes. Clearance and tackling wise, both have attempted a similar amount.

20:48. A thoroughly entertaining first half of football comes to a close at Turf Moor. Burnley took the lead through Scott Arfield's 20-yard half-volley, Mourinho will be disappointed with the speed his men closed down at, but the Scots strike was simply unstopabble. Diego Costa opened his Chelsea account with a tap-in, before a wonderfully worked goal by André Schürrle gave his side the lead. A few minutes later, Branislav Ivanovic tapped in a corner and Chelsea had a quickfire comeback 1-3 win.

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 1-3 CHELSEA

46' Chelsea do their best to find a fourth with some neat exhancges between Azpilicueta, Costa and Hazard, but Ivanovic's cross is cleared.

45' Two minutes added on at the end of a throughly entertaining first half.

43' Arfeld breaks down the right, but Cahill gets across well to clear. A goal for Burnley would change things massively.

40' Hazard causing trouble again, this time down the left. The tricky Belgian finds his way down Trippier's side, but instead of trying to put in a simple cross, he goes for a rabona and Heaton collects easily. Stop in play as Ivanovic goes down after a heavy fall, thankfully for Chelsea, he's ready to continute.

39' Ings' the next to go close! Matty Taylor has been dangerous down the left-hand side and his cross finds Ings, but the striker just can't turn the ball round the corner enough.

38' Trippier is still coming forward, though! The right-back swings in a dangerous cross, but it's too close to Courtois and he hangs on.

36' Chelsea very nearly in again, but Schürrle is denied by a magnificent block from Shackell. Burnley dare not concede another before half-time, the home crowd has fallen slightly flat.

35' Chelsea starting to run riot here. Corner whipped in with pace and no-one from Burnley takes charge, Heaton doesn't come and Mee doesn't pick up the Serbian. He has a simple finish and the Chelsea fans are in full voice.

3-1! IT'S BRANISLAV IVANOVIC!

32' The wonderful Chelsea second goal:

31' Heaton has got away with one massively. Costa runs onto a bad back pass, but is taken down by the Burnley keeper. Contact is minimal, but that should have been a penalty. Instead, Costa gets a yellow for simulation.

30' Burnley still look dangerous out-wide, with Matty Taylor's cross causing bedlam in the box and forces a corner. The imperious Courtois comes out and removes any sniff of danger.

28' Hazard brilliantly dances past three Burnley defenders before sending over a cross from the right, fortunately for Burnley 'keeper Tom Heaton plams it away from the dangerzone.

26' Oscar's shot on the angle flies wildly over, Chelsea with almsot 80% possession in the last 10 minutes.

23' Burnley seem rattled after the goals, understandably so. Fabregas is pulling all the strings so far, that touch will have paid back some of the huge transfer fee.

What a goal! Hazard wiggles his way around the box and sprays the ball out to Ivanovic, his ball finds Fabregas who takes the most magnificent touch to play in the Schürrle and he passes past a helpless Heaton to give Chelsea the lead!

Schürrle finds the net! It's 1-2 to Chelsea!

20' Courtois, famed for his ability in the air, claims his first cross. The big Belgian looks at home in the Chelsea goal.

Ivanovic's cross is deflected onto the post, with everyone off balance, the ball falls to Diego Costa six-yards out and he makes no mistake. Michael Duff couldn't get out quickly enough and the ball rattles the Burnley net, what a start!

17' COSTA WITH HIS FIRST AND AN IMMEDIATE CHELSEA REPLY!

16' It's not undeserved, either. A fine strike form the former Huddersfield man has the hosts in dreamland! No goalkeeper would have stopped that, in relation to the Courtois-Cech debate, with the Belgian rooted to the spot.

Matt Taylor's corner isn't properly cleared, Azpilicueta slips at the vital moment and he crosses to an unmarked Arfield. The Scotsman takes a touch and rifles a swerving 20-yard volley into the top corner!

GOAL SCOTT ARFIELD!

12' Burnley earn their first costless-kick of the game, with Cahill clearing well, their first corner arrives too.

11' What a waste! Hazard and Cahill do brilliantly to recycle possession, but when the ball finds Schürrle the German fires wildly over the bar.

10' Costa and Ivanovic exchange passes on the right before the Spaniard cuts in from the wing, but his shot is well stopped by a brave block from Duff. Shackell now across to clear for a corner.

9' Rain absolutely pouring down at Turf Moor, as Ivanovic has to be alert to cut out Taylor's cute through ball.

8' Great ball from Marney out towards Trippier, great work from Azpilicueta to spot the danger, out on the left and clear. Good strong start from the hosts

6' Burnley respond with a chance of their own! Jutkiewicz wriggles past Ivanovic, but scuffs his shot and it's only found the side netting.

6' Frantic opening period calmed down by Chelsea as they get the ball down. Costa, Oscar and Schürrle work a good chance and it deflects just wide. Massive pressure from the resulting corner, but Trippier eventually heads back to Heaton.

3' Diego Costa's first involvement as a Chelsea player, is to give a costless-kick away on Burnley captain Jason Shackell. He'll be busy tonight.

2' Really high tempo start from Burnley, as you would expect. Tackles flying in and impressive pressing from Dyche's men.

1' Burnley get us underway!

19:57. Call's of 'ginger Mourinho' from the Burnley faithful, it's buzzing here!

19:55. The team's are on the pitch! We're almost there! Lovely display for Burnley's fans ahead of the game.

19:52. Views this time from Burnley's press-box, the game is just over five minutes away!

19:50. Apparently, according to MNF, Trippier fed Danny Ings for eight of his twenty-one goals last term. Can they be as potent this term?

19:46. It'll be very interesting to see how Kieran Trippier fares tonight. He got 14 assists from right-back for Burnley last year, will he be able to boom forward with since gusto tonight, or will he be tasking with keeping the dangerous Eden Hazard quiet?

19:43. If Chelsea are to prove the majority right and win the league, they'll have to improve on last season's awful record against the lower sides.

19:40. What do you think tonight's score will be? Who'll grab the first goal? Can Chelsea and their new signings get off to a flier? Can Burnley pull off a massive shock? It's great to see Monday Night Football back, that much is certain!

19:31. Some sad news before kick-off, as James Alexander Gordon has passed away. Gordon was known for his reading of the classified check of the football results at 17:00 on BBC Radio Five Live.

19:28. Cesc Fabregas scored on both of his last two appearances against Burnley. Will the new Chelsea man open his account tonight?

19:25. Chelsea and Burnely allowed the fewest shots on their goal, in their respective leagues, last year. Tonight's hosts allowed just 159 shots last season, while Chelsea had 122 on their goal (joint with Manchester City).

19:23. Jose Mourinho pre-match: "Thibaut is my number one tonight against Burnley. I don’t make decisions for the season; I make decisions for a match. I repeat: I feel so comfortable and so safe to have these two goalkeepers. It is a fantastic situation for us. Petr is a fantastic professional and he behaved that way when I told him this morning. For sure he will fight for his place."

19:21. Ex-Burnley player Jay Rodriguez has wished his former club the best of luck ahead of tonight's game.

Good luck to all the lads at @BurnleyOfficial tonight! #goodluck — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) August 18, 2014

19:17. Chelsea have won thirteen of their last fifteen opening Premier League games and have taken forty-seven points from the first fixture of the season, more than any other club. Burnley's only Premier League opening day ended in defeat, as they went down 2-0 to Stoke.

19:14. Chelsea's starting line-up sees Diego Costa, Cesc Fabregas and Thibaust Courtois making their competitive debuts for the club. Burnley also have some debutants, with Lukas Jutkiewicz and Matty Taylor making their first appearance for the Clarets.

19:11. Here's another one; Chelsea's team costs £190m, Burnley's? Just £6m. Can last season's relegation-favourites in the Championship pull off another miracle?

19:08. Interesting stat from the guys on Monday Night Football. The last four teams to start their season on a Monday night have gone on to win the Premier League. Will Chelsea repeat the feat again?

19:06. Chelsea bench: Cech, Zouma, Filipe Luis, Mikel, Willian, Drogba. Burnley bench: Gilks, Dummigan, Long, Wallace, Kightly, Sordell, Barnes.

19:05. CONFIRMED Burnley XI: Heaton; Trippier, Shackell, Duff, Mee; Arfield, Jones, Marney, Taylor; Ings, Jutkiewicz.

19:03. There we have it, Petr Cech drops to the bench as Thibaut Courtois takes over as Chelsea's custodian tonight. Will it be permanent or will it just be temporary? What is for sure is, not many teams can boast goalkeeping depth like Chelsea.

19:02. CONFIRMED Chelsea XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Fabregas, Matic; Schürrle, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa.

18:58. Tonight's game has been confirmed as a sell-out at Turf Moor; so we can all expect an amazing atmosphere!

18:56. Team news should be moments away, Turf Moor looks in excellent shape ahead of tonight's game:

Turf Moor is ready. #believe #ClaretsLIVE pic.twitter.com/CADBxmjYw3 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 18, 2014

18:55. José Mourinho spoke to Chelsea's official YouTube channel before the game, saying 'Burnley are fearless':

18:45. Turf Moor, the venue for tonight's game, is one of the smallest in the Premier League this season. With a capacity of 22,546, only Swansea City's Liberty Stadium and Queen's Park Rangers' Loftus Road are smaller than Burnley's home. The Clarets have played their since 1883 and the ground was in use for fifty years previous as a cricket ground, making it one of the oldest grounds in the league, too.

18:40. Just twenty minutes until we recieve team news, the price comparisons between starting XI's and benches from both sides are probably being drawn up as we speak.

18:35. Another interesting infographic from Sky, showing that Chelsea have/had the top three assist-makers in the Premier League between 2004-2011.

18:30. Possible Burnley XI: Heaton; Trippier, Shackell, Duff, Mee; Kightly, Marney, Jones, Taylor; Ings, Jutkiewicz. Most of the players will be making their Premier League debuts tonight, with only Matthew Taylor, Michael Duff, Michael Kightly, David Jones and Dean Marney having experience at the plateau of English football. However, Tom Heaton, Kieran Trippier and Ben Mee will be keen to make an impression. Heaton was previously with Manchester United and the latter two had been Manchester City youth players.

18:25. Possible Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Terry, Cahill, Filipe Luis; Matić, Fàbregas; Schürrle, Oscar, Hazard; Costa. Should this be the side to take to the field at Turf Moor: Thibaut Courtois, Filipe Luis, Cesc Fàbregas and Diego Costa will make their debuts for the club. Chelsea also have a World Cup winner amongst their ranks, with André Schürrle likely to start on the right-hand side of midfield.

18:20. Chelsea had an incredibly long pre-season, especially seeing as they didn't make their usual trip to America/Asia. Wins against Wycombe (0-5) and Wimbledon (2-3) were followed up by a 1-1 draw with RZ Pellets. Olimpija Ljubljana (1-2) and Vitesse (1-3) were then dispatched, before a 3-0 defeat to German side Werder Bremen. A pre-season tournament in Turkey saw a 0-2 win against Fenerbache, before a 1-0 defeat to Besiktas. Ferencvaros' stadium opening was marked with a 1-2 defeat to the Blues, before finishing up with a 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge.

18:15. Burnley's pre-season was an impressive one. Despite a 1-2 defeat to Preston, the Clarets hit sixteen goals in all. An 8-0 win against Grossklein, was followed up with victories over Accrington Stanley (1-0), Blackpool (1-0) and Hellas Verona (3-1). There was also a single draw against Spanish outfit Celta Vigo (2-2).

18:10. Tonight's game should be incredibly tight, as it pits the tightest defence in last season’s Premier League against their equivalent in the Championship. Chelsea have never won a league game by more than one goal at Turf Moor in 40 attempts. Since the formation of the Premier League, Chelsea have managed 14 opening game wins, three defeats and five draws. The last loss was at Coventry City, who won 2-1. This is the Clarets’ 10th opening day fixture at Turf Moor out of the last 13. They have won two and drawn two of the last four (all at home), their last defeat came in 2009 at Stoke, the last time they were in the Premier League.

18:05. Like Mourinho, Nemanja Matic was also talking to the official Chelsea website ahead of the Turf Moor clash:

‘We’ve worked very hard during pre-season and we are prepared for the fight,’ he told the official Chelsea website. ‘We’re pleased to be playing our first competitive game and we’re confident we can start with a victory. We will try to do our best to make our supporters happy.

‘It’s been a good pre-season, the training sessions have been really hard which is obviously good for our physical condition. I feel that I’m well prepared and I’m ready for Monday’s game against Burnley. We’ve played a lot of friendlies and the whole squad has had a chance to play and prepare themselves. I’m ready, for me it was a long pre-season and plenty of time to prepare myself. During the last two weeks of my holiday I started to get back into training so I feel very good.’

‘Yes, it will be difficult,’ he acknowledged. ‘In the Premier League every game is very hard, every team are capable of playing well. With teams like Burnley, who have come up from the Championship, they want to show they are capable of playing in the Premier League. ‘If they are playing against a team like Chelsea of course they will want to impress, but we are ready, we have our own qualities and we are confident of getting the right result.’

‘Of course, we will try not to make the same mistakes this time,’ he says. ‘In these type of games we need to improve, we must concentrate 100 per cent and it’s these type of matches where the title could be decided. First of all my job is to steal the ball from the opponent and help build our game, but if I have a chance to get forward, or maybe take a costless-kick every now and then, it would be nice to score a few more goals, I will certainly try to do that this season,’ he explained.

‘I want to win the Premier League and Champions League. You never know what can happen, especially in European football but, for me, the main aim is to win the Premier League.’

18:00. Burnley captain Jason Shackell was speaking to the media before the game and had this to say:

‘He delivers a little presentation with quite powerful messages and I think the lads buy into everything he’s done,’ said Shackell. ‘There are key messages and he thinks a little bit outside the box, which is nice. The general message is we’re not going to get it all like we did last year, but it’s not getting too low with the lows and not getting too high with the highs. It’s just trying to keep it on a nice even keel and take one game at a time.'

"The gaffer believes in just being positive and mentally strong," added the defender."That's something he instilled in us last year especially. We had our setbacks and people doubting us. Even half way through the season it was always, 'When will they fall away kind of thing'. But we came through that test. It's a bigger test this year but one we're looking forward to getting our teeth into."

17:55. Burnley have a positive overall record against Chelsea, having beaten the Blues 37 times and losing 32. There's been 21 games drawn, but the London side have won six of the last eight games between the two. Interestingly, both have beaten each other 6-1, the highest scoring wins in the matches involving the sides. Chelsea managed the feat in 1957, Burnley's massive victory was even further back,in 1913.

17:50. While Diego Costa, Filipe Luis and Cesc Fàbregas' signings have been welcomed with open arms, it is perhaps the return of Thibaut Courtois that has excited fans most. The 22-year-old is, without doubt, one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, with many debating whether the Belgian or Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is better. His return has left Mourinho with a dilemma, however. Petr Cech, also one of the world's best, will most likely not want to sit on the bench for a whole season. Arsenal, Real Madrid and Monaco have been rumoured to want the Czech goalkeeper, but the Portuguese coach was keen to leave people guessing as to the starting goalkeeper's position: "My number one will be my number one," said Mourinho. "Not forever obviously because I cannot kill competition. I cannot close the door for someone into the team. I cannot give any player a guarantee that he is in the first team forever if he doesn't perform."

17:45. Tonight's hosts will be without Sam Vokes with an ACL injury. Vokes and, Championship Player of the Year with 21 goals, Danny Ings formed an incredible partnership last year. The more physical Welshman was the perfect partner to compliment speedster Ings' play. 18-year-old defensive prospect Cameron Dummigan will also be unavailable, due to a hip/thigh problem. The only injury worry for Chelsea is the returning Didier Drogba. The Ivorian striker picked up an ankle injruy in pre-season and will face a late fitness test, although it is unlikely he'll be risked tonight. Ramires will also be missing tonight, as the Brazilian serves his fourth game of his four match suspension for an elbow on Seb Larsson.

17:40. This evening's referee is 29-year-old Michael Oliver. One of the younger referees in the game, Oliver has an extremely impressive CV. In 2007, he became the youngest ever referee to officiate at Wembley. In addition he had already been the youngest-ever Football League assistant referee, youngest-ever Football League referee and the youngest ever Premier League referee. Oliver handed out just one red card in thirty-nine games last year, along with 105 yellows.

17:35. José Mourinho, famed for his media interaction, spoke to Chelsea's official club website:

‘The final group came back very late,’ notes Mourinho. ‘They are not ready individually but we have to be ready as a team for Monday evening. It can’t be a team of six guys not ready. It must be a team with a majority of players who had a proper pre-season and are in a better condition. Probably the team to play the first two or three matches is more about the team that is ready than what I have in my mind as can be my first choice.’

‘We have an improvement in the goalkeeper group. In defence we’ve got Kurt Zouma and Filipe Luis and that gives us balance. Filipe is a pure left-back that allows Cesar Azpilicueta to play on the right and Branislav Ivanovic in the centre, so that gives us more options.

‘Cesc Fabregas is the kind of player we didn't have. We had a box-to box player, we had a runner and we had the stable, positional player in midfield. We never had this kind of football brain, so that has improved.

‘Diego Costa is the kind of striker with the mobility, the power and the technical quality that improves the team. Didier Drogba is still a striker with very important qualities for the Premier League and in the group can persuade people to work hard and be strong.

‘The club did a fantastic job by getting the funds to attack these targets. The players that the club sold was unbelievable work and that allowed us to buy players and make the team better and at the same time keep level with Financial Fair Play.’

17:30. This weekend's Premier League scores:

Manchester United 1-2 Swansea; Leicester City 2-2 Everton; Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Hull City; Stoke City 0-1 Aston Villa; West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Sunderland; West Ham United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur; Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace; Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City.

17:25. Burnley haven't been as busy as their big spending opponents. Stephen Ward, Lukas Jutkiewicz; Marvin Sordell and Michael Kightly all arrived for small fees, with Matt Gilks, Matthew Taylor and Steven Reid coming in for costless. Fourteen players have been asked to find themselves a new club, including Junior Stanislas and Chris Baird. This means that the impressive Sean Dyche will have to work his magic with a largely similar group of players. Dyche has been labeled 'the ginger Mourinho' by some Claret fans, here's what he had to say to Sky Sports:

"We played Wigan and delivered a fantastic performance, and that's probably the biggest game these players have played in a long time, because that one clinches what you're trying to do, and that means a lot to the club, a lot financially, a lot to the area, and of course the kudos of getting promoted.

"It's fair to say the first one against Chelsea, massive club, coming to Turf Moor under the lights with the TV cameras, that's a big game in itself. So it's how the players respond. We work hard on the training pitch to allow them the chance to deliver when that moment comes. I got the feeling last season that there was a true belief with the fans and the player connection," added Dyche. "I think they really felt they had a group who were totally motivated towards the shirt and the club and the cause. They've come to really understand that and the positivity around that.

"They certainly will know we need that because the task has gone up again. We want the fans to stay with us of course and they did do last season, even when we had a couple of testing times at home. We'd go a goal down and there was a calmness to the stadium, a belief that the group would keep going. We're renowned for that, we are relentless in the way that we work and the way we approach games and deliver. We're looking to make sure that's still intact.

"The size of some of the clubs we're coming across, some of the players, no guarantees from us. But what we are looking to guarantee is that we're ready, we're able, we're certainly mentally and physically motivated to go and deliver performances. Where that takes us we'll only know once the season gets off and running.

"There's always confidence because you believe in how you work, your staff work and your players work. That's what coaching and management is about. But you can only get to that point when you're ready. When that whistle blows, it really is down to players and how they perform. That's the magic moment.

"We're obviously looking to show we can at least be competitive, give good performances and see where that takes us."

17:20. Chelsea have been extremely busy in the transfer market, with José Mourinho hinting that business may not be finished. Didier Drogba, Filipe Luis, Deigo Costa and Cesc Fàbregas have all been recruited. Romelu Lukaku, Patrick van Aanholt; Demba Ba, David Luiz; Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole were among those to depart during the summer, with a further seventeen players being sent out on loan.

17:15. Before the 2009/10 season, Burnley last beat Chelsea in league competition way back in April 1983. Bottom of the Second Division, the Clarets defeated a Chelsea side five places above them 3-0. Northern Ireland's talismanic striker Billy Hamilton scored a brace, with Terry Donovan converting from the penalty spot.

17:10. Chelsea have won their last three Barclays Premier League games on the road - at Cardiff, Liverpool and Swansea. The last away defeat was at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. The capital club also gained 17 points from losing positions last term, which was the best by any Premier League club. Last season the Blues had the best defence in the Premier League, conceding 27 goals (10 fewer than champions Man City) with 18 clean sheets. Chelsea have lost just four in the last 79 games against newly promoted teams in 13-and-a-half years, winning 62 of those matches.

17:05. Tonight's game sees Burnley return to the top-flight for the first time since their one-season-stint in 2009/10, coincidentally the year Chelsea last won the Premier League. The last time these sides met at Turf Moor, it was the Blues who ran out 1-2 winners. John Terry scored the winner in April 2010, after Steven Fletcher had equalised Nicolas Anelka's opener. Unfortunately for Burnley, despite a 1-0 win against Manchester United to open their home campaign that year, they finished 18th and made a speedy return to the Championship.

17:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Burnley and Chelsea's opening game of the 2014/15 Barclays Premier League season; with match commentary from myself, Jonathan Walsh. Kick-off is at 20:00BST.