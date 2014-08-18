Fiorentina sign Marin on loan

Marko Marin has joined Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan.

The Serbian-born German winger spent all of last season on loan at Sevilla after failing to break into the first team at Chelsea in his first year at the club. Once again, he finds himself on loan, this time at Fiorentina in Italy. Marin has made just six appearances for the first team, scoring once.



Marin now becomes the 16th player from Chelsea to go out on loan, joining a list of players hoping that his performances outside of Mourinho's team may warrant future appearances at Chelsea.