Besiktas - Arsenal Live Score and Result of Champions League Play Offs 2014

Arsenal will be disappointed about not getting the all important away goal, with Ramsey missing the second-leg, the Gunners have it all to do if they are to qualify for the Champions League group stages. However, Arsenal will welcome back Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Lukas Podolski when they face Besiktas at the Emirates next Wednesday.

90+4' Besiktas manager Slaven Bilic has been sent to the stands. Expect UEFA to take a closer look and possible repercussions.

88' CHAMBERLAIN HITS THE POST! The Englishman came the closest to grabbing that all important away goal for the Gunners. Cutting in from the right flank, Chamberlain ghosts past two places before unleashing a left-footed shot which is tupped on to the post from Tolga.

80' Ramsey is sent off for a second-bookable offence, grabs the shirt of OÄŸuzhan and will now miss the second leg next Wednesday.

78' Cazorla fires his costless-kick low and hard in to the hands of Tolga who gathers on his second attempt.

78' Monreal finds himself on the edge of Besiktas's penalty area and is brought down for a costless-kick. Cazorla stands over the ball..

72' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is replaces Alexis whilst Gokhan Tore replaces Olcay for Besiktas.

69' A corner from OÄŸuzhan is cleared by the Arsenal defence but only as far as Ismail whose shot from 30-yards sails wide.

67' Arsenal piling on the pressure in the final 25 minutes of the game. Ramsey, Debuchy and Alexis all link up down the right, combining four passes before finding Giroud inside the six-yard box who's shot is blocked.

65' Monreal joines Flamini and Ramsey in the referee's book. The Spaniard brings down Mustafa 35-yards from goal.

54' This game is hotting up now with 35 minutes to go, Ramsey earns a cheap yellow card which if they do advance to the group stages, will not be wiped. 30 seconds later and another yellow card has been shown, three in the space of two minutes, this time it's Flamini.

53' Motta yellow-carded for Besiktas as he cynically brought down Alexis who brought the ball out of defence for Arsenal, instigating a counter attack.

49' Mikel Arteta has last just four minutes of the second half, hobbling off the field with an injury. Mathieu Flamini is his replacement, Koscielny now has the captains armband.

47' Energetic start to the second half as Arsenal and Ramsey attack, but the ball is soon turned over and back down the other end as Olcay latces on to the ball, cutting inside and bending the ball around the wrong side of the post.

45' We're now back underaway for the second half.

The hosts have certainly been the better team, OÄŸuzhan has impressed for the home side whilst Ba could have scored two goals. Alexis has been the bright spark for Arsenal and the travelling fans, dominating the right flank but lacking from any real spark from the central players.

44' Huge chance for Ba, who misses the biggest chance of the half. A missed interception from Chambers allows Ba through on goal, cutting inside before unleashing his shot just wide of the post. Huge let off for Arsenal.

40' A cross from Motta casuses problems for Arsenal. The ball is whipped in, both Chambers and Koscielny miss the ball whilst Monreal slices his clearance, due to the ball bobbling up.

38' Wilshere gets Arsenal's first shot on target, picks the ball up on the edge of the D before curling the ball on target, forcing a save from Tolga.

37' Alexis again with another cross in to the box from the right flank, and again only one Arsenal player in the box, Giroud. Arsenal need to see more runs from their midfield trio of Cazorla, Wilshere and Ramsey.

35' At just 19 years of age, Chambers is really proving to be an excellent buy. The young defender is very composed on the ball, and reads the game very well, will only improve as a player under Wenger.

29' Kavlak brought down in the box for Besiktas, appeals from their players and fans but the referee wanted nothing to do with it.

25' Brilliant ball from Ramsey in to the channel for Giroud who crosses to the far post, forcing another corner.

14' Terrific run from Alexis from the halfway line to the byline, before crossing the ball which deflected out for a corner.

12' First real chance for Arsenal. Sanchez down the right side holds the ball up before finding Cazorla on the edge of the box, who takes a touch before unleashing his shot which goes wide of the post.

8' CHANCE - It's that man Demba Ba troubling Arsenal again. A ball floated over the two central defenders from OÄŸuzhan finds its way to Ba who strikes the ball left footed, on the volley, however Szczesny was there to deny the striker.

4' Early pressure from Besiktas with OÄŸuzhan been the biggest threat for the home side. The former Arsenal man looking to get on the ball early and dictating tempo.

1' A shot on target already from Besiktas as they test Szczesny from the half-way line.

1' We're now underaway in Turkey, Besiktas kick off from left to right.

19:43. Both sets of teams are out of the tunnel ahead of the game, we're now just minutes away from kick off. A big night for both sets of fans if they are to progress through to the group stages.

19:40. Demba Ba's record against Arsenal: Played 5, Scored 2, W2 D1 L2

19:39. No Mertesacker in the squad as expected, The German trio, which includes Lukas Podolski and Mesut Ozil will return to training later this week.

19:30. We're just 15 minutes away from kick off at the Ataturk Stadium, will we see Alexis Sanchez score his first Arsenal goal tonight?

19:17. It will be interesting to see how Arsenal set up. Plenty of fluidity in the Gunners lineup this evening. Sanchez and Giroud to lead the line ahead of Wilshere, Arteta, Ramsey, Cazorla. Or will they still line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

19:06. Besiktas XI: Tolga, Ä°smail, Motta, Ersan, Pedro, Olcay, Veli, Necip, OÄŸuzhan, Mustafa, Demba Ba

19:05. Arsenal XI: Szczesny, Debuchy, Chambers, Koscielny, Monreal, Arteta, Wilshere, Ramsey, Alexis, Cazorla, Giroud

18:45. Possible Arsenal lineup: Szczesny; Monreal, Koscielny, Chambers, Debuchy; Ramsey, Arteta, Wilshere; Cazorla, Giroud, Sanchez.

18:44. Possible Besiktas lineup: Tolga; Kurtulus, Franco, Gulum, Motta; Koyunlu, Uysal, Kavlak, Sahan; Pektemek, Ba.

Wenger: "For Calum, every game is important but he looks to adapt very well. Will he play the full season? Certainly not - he's 19. At the moment he looks like he's growing and resisting the pressure, which is very important in this job. He's adapting to a new position."

18:40. Arsene Wenger is expected to start Calum Chambers with Laurent Koscienly at the back, the former having recently signed for £16 million, has fit right in with the squad.

18:37. For the home side, Gokhan Tore is lacking match fitness and is likely to miss out whilst Atiba Hutchinson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

18:36. This could mean that Per Mertesacker may be called back to the squad earlier than Wenger would have liked; following his World Cup triumph in Brazil. Elsewhere, Yaya Sanogo did not fly with the squad due to an injury but every one else is expected to be fit.

18:34. Arsenal will be without full-back Kieran Gibbs for both legs after picking up a hamstring injury against their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

"We have to give everything and make sure we qualify. We know it won't be an easy game and we respect Besiktas. But we're ready for these big games and ready to go through."

"This is a big test. We ha a short preparation and we know that in one week we have three big games: Besiktas home and away and Everton in between. Every challenge is different and beating a Turkish team away from home is very difficult but we want to perform at our best. Besiktas are on the back of a good result against Feyenoord but we're on our toes and want to produce a good result.

18:29. Ahead of the game, Arsene Wenger has watmed his places they face a stern test of character against Besiktas. He told reporters:

18:24. Other games taking place in the Champions League play-off tonight; Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen; Napoli vs Athletic Club; RB Salzburg vs Malmo FF; Steaua Bucuresti vs PFC Ludogorets.

However, we also have dreams and the capacity to implement them. It will be a real test for both sides."

18:20. Ahead of their home tie, Besiktas manager, Slaven Bilic said: "We know who we are up against but we are ready for the challenge. Since they are more experienced than us in the Champions League, they hold the upper hand.

18:16. The Turkish runners-up have signed Gokhan Tore on a permanent deal, whilst they also likes of dangermen Demba Ba and former Arsenal player Oguzhan Ozyakup amongst their ranks.

"We better look out with him and also all of their players. But he will be a leader for them and we have to be careful because he has scored a few goals against us. If we don't keep our eyes on him then we will be in trouble."

"He [Demba Ba] is a great footballer. He proved that here in the Premier League, playing for Newcastle and Chelsea. He is a great signing for Besiktas.

"We will go there to play football, thinking about what we have to do and trying to separate ourselves from the atmosphere.

"Turkish football is lived with passion, even more so when it comes to a Champions League play-off. This cannot affect us, though.

"Nowadays every player enjoys playing in stadiums with great atmospheres - and you always have that in Turkey.

"It is nice to play in these kind of atmospheres, even though it is always better playing at home than away.

18:07. Ahead of tonight's game, Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla was present in the press conference, speaking about the Besiktas atmosphere, and former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker, Demba Ba.

18:02. Arsenal have made a number of signings so far this season. Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers came from Premier League clubs, Newcastle United and Southampton, to reinforce the defence. Whilst South Americans Alexis Sanchez joined from Barcelona and goalkeeper David Ospina joined from Ligue 1 club; OGC Nice.

17:59. At home, Besiktas have W2 D3 L3 against English opposition whilst playing in the Champions League, whilst Arsenal are yet to lose over 90 minutes against a Turkish side. The last time Besiktas qualified for the group stages of the Champions League was in the 2009/12 season.

17:54. Besiktas meet Arsenal for the first time tonight in a competitive match, and will look to put a dent in Arsenal's Champions League history, having qualified for the group stages for the previous 16-years.

17:52. Arsenal are no stranger to the Champions League Play Off system. Last year saw them face Turkish side Fenerbache, defeating them 5-0 on aggregate, with goals from Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud and Kieran Gibbs. During the 2011/12 season, Arsenal travelled to Italy to face Udinese for their place in the Champions League Group Stages, defeating the Italians 3-1 over two legs. That night the goals came from Robin van Persie and Theo Walcott, with Wojciech SzczÄ™sny making a vital penalty save.

17:48. Tonight's game sees Arsenal face last season's runners-up in the Turkish Championship, Besiktas, at their 72,000-capacity Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The very same stadium where Liverpool recorded their most memorable night with a penalty shootout win against AC Milan, in the Champions League Final.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Besiktas vs Arsenal in their first leg of the 2014/15 Champions League Play Off; with LIVE text commentary from myself, Daniel Pinder. Kick-off is at 19:45BST.