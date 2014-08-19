Money not the motive for Arsenal’s Champions League Qualification Tie

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their 100% qualification record under Arsene Wenger when they take on Besiktas tonight in Istanbul. Arsenal have played 12 qualifying matches with the guidance of the Frenchman and have won all 12. Scoring 29 goals in the process and only conceding three. In a pre-match interview with Arsene Wenger when asked if it was monetary reasons that Arsenal needed to gain qualification, Wenger had this to say;

“It doesn’t affect too much my transfer policy, even if financially it’s a big game, but that’s not the most important thing”

“We want to compete at the top level and want to fight with the best in Europe. That’s the point of this competition for us, not the financial consequences.”

While Arsenal could stand the chance at adding £20 million to their already swelled bank account, Wenger sees the Champions League as one of his most important goals. When Wenger signed his new contract to stay with the Gunners for three more years, he was asked what he still wanted to achieve – “win the Premier League and the Champions League” was his reply.

The Champions League has remained an elusive trophy for Wenger and on top of the chance at winning the trophy, he will know how important it is to be part of Europe’s biggest competition to attract the world’s best talent.