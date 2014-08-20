Marcos Rojo has the United drive and determination, but who is he?

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Marcos Rojo on Wednesday evening with the Argentine left back, or left centre back, coming at a high cost.

After much anticipation surrounding the 24 year old's suspected move to the red half of Manchester, Rojo's move was finally official on Wednesday evening.

Depending on whose evaluation you rely on, Sporting received between £15 million and £20 million for their pillar in defence, as well as Nani on a completely costless season long loan.

In stark contrast to Jonny Evans and Phil Jones, Faustino Marcos Alberto Rojo is an outstanding name. Is the talent which he demonstrated for Sporting and Argentina in the last year worthy of more than £15 million and worthy of Manchester United though?

A bumpy European ride

India is more renowned for it's bumpy train rides that the smooth journey from London to Paris in the eurostar but Marcos Rojo had a bumpy ride on his way to European football success.

In December 2010, Marcos Rojo was beckoned to Europe for the first time. Spartak Moscow was his destination and he was forced to say goodbye to his hometown club, Estudiantes - where Juan Sebastian Veron spoke highly of his time at Manchester United, giving Rojo the extra incentive to join the Reds.

"I spoke with Juan Sebastian Veron about Manchester United when we were at Estudiantes. I have always liked English football, and I should adapt to this new playing style easily."

At the young age of 20, Rojo was embroiled in a disastrous year and a half in Russia. The inexperienced defender made just 19 appearances for the Moscow side in an appalling 2011-12 season for the new European football import.

Rojo moved on as quickly as possible following that season and moved to Sporting Lisbon for £3.5 million. His unhappy time in Europe continued at Sporting as he tried to rejuvenate a European football career in 2012. With very suspect positioning and a very rash style of play, Rojo was a huge liability for a team enduring their worst season in the entire 106 year history.

So from making a full contribution the worst season in Sporting's history, how did Rojo make the Argentine World Cup squad and go onto sign for Manchester United?

On his first match for the club in the Portuguese capital in the 2013/14 season, Rojo seemed to have changed overnight. He kept his aggressive streak but learnt from his previous errors in seasons before and intelligently toned it done to an acceptable level. He began to become a pillar and a leader of the Sporting defence, and a threat in attack too. His left foot became a common cause for scare, releasing thunderous shots when he found himself in a position to do so. This was not the only root of scare he gave to other defences in the league, his aerial prowess began to make teams think twice before clearing for a corner. He ended up with 6 goals for Sporting Lisbon in 2013/14 and he used his speed and agility to constantly produce stunning last minute blocks and interceptions to vastly improve Sporting's league position from the dreadful year previously.

Somewhere on the left I think?

After his £28 million arrival at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw has every right to be somewhat surprised by van Gaal's acquisition of Marcos Rojo. He's a very left sided player who demonstrated the weakness of his right side in the World Cup with this attempt at a rabona clearance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaB-1m_XhEM

With van Gaal set to stick to his 3-5-2 formation despite the loss to Swansea on the opening day of the season, according to the Guardian, he needs a left sided defender to partner the trio of right sided defenders; Phil Jones, Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling. Luke Shaw has no need to worry, despite Rojo being extremely comfortable playing at left back and left wing back, as it seems Rojo is the left sided defender required to fit in United's new formation. With Luke Shaw injured for up to a month, however, Rojo could begin his Manchester United career by playing at left wing-back against Sunderland on Sunday. During his horror of a 2012/13 season for Sporting Lisbon the only area he looked comfortable in was left back or left wing back.

Strengths

With his blistering pace and impressive shooting power and aerial prowess, Rojo seems ideal to fit in at left wing back for United yet he can certainly do a job at left centre back in a 3-5-2 formation. As mentioned previously, he can occasionally be rash and aggressive but in battles that come about due to this, he usually wins them with a great amount of strength similar to that of Phil Jones who seems to out muscle anyone in his territory. His speed edges over Phil Jones, however, and gives him an extraordinary ability to sprint back and defend the counter attack which could often come about against United with the state of their midfield at this current moment in time. He's excellent in the air like recent departing left back Patrice Evra and can easily fill in for the goals that will be missed from the former captain. His left footed strike is something to be wary of for the rest of the Premier League, giving him the ability to use his aerial ability in the box from set plays or wait on the edge of the box before striking in a similar style to Paul Scholes.

Rojo scored this stunner playing as a winger for Estudiantes, his boyhood and hometown club, whom he joined when he was 10:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_FzyVOqwLc#t=75 (goal highlight begins at 60 seconds)

Edging away from the playing side of things, Rojo is similar to Wayne Rooney. Despite his attempts to leave in 2010, Rooney gave everything in every match while he was embroiled in this transfer debacle. In a similar way, Rojo will give everything in every match and United require some more openly passionate players for times like last week when they fell behind to Swansea and required motivation.

The final strength of Rojo, away from the pitch, is that he speaks English; this is perfectly demonstrated by his thigh tattoos, which say 'Pride' and 'Glory'.

Weaknesses

Despite all his strengths and a fantastic season and World Cup in Brazil, like with any footballer, Rojo has his weaknesses.

Despite ceasing his rash antics from his first two years in Europe, Rojo still remains as a slightly reckless player, picking up seven yellow cards and two red cards in one season for Sporting Lisbon.

His only other consistent flaw is his ability to be dragged out of position which could prove costly in the intense play of the Premier League. Rojo is sure he can adapt well to the Premier League;

"I have always liked English football, and I should adapt to this new playing style easily.”

Considering his name translates to red in Spanish and the passion he has shown for Sporting and Argentina alike, Manchester United fans have much to look forward to in regards to Rojo. Maybe he'll try something like this in the Premier League....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FicTk_29HBE